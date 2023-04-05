Experience true colour and contrast: Top 5 Sony OLED TVs to consider in 2023 By Affiliate Desk

Published on Apr 05, 2023 13:09 IST





Summary: This article discusses some of the best Sony OLED TVs in India, along with a guide to help you select the one that suits your needs.

Bring home a Sony OLED TV to enjoy amazing viewing experience.

Sony OLED TV is a premium television that offers an immersive viewing experience with its advanced OLED technology. It delivers superior contrast, deep blacks, and vibrant colours that bring images to life. Sony OLED TVs are equipped with features like HDR, motion smoothing, and smart TV capabilities, making it easier for users to enjoy seamless entertainment. These televisions are designed for discerning viewers who demand the best in image quality and performance. With sleek and modern designs, they blend effortlessly with any living space. Overall, Sony OLED TVs are an excellent choice for anyone looking to upgrade their home entertainment system and experience a stunning visual experience. There are several options of Sony OLED TVs on the market that differ in terms of their style, quality, performance, and price range. This article will help you pick the one which best suits your needs, tastes, and budget by comparing them. Please be aware that we do not intend to disparage other brands or models with this list. Product list Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV XR-65A80K (Black) The Sony Bravia XR-65A80K is a Sony Smart TV Sony OLED TV 65 inch that offers exceptional performance and advanced features. It features 4K Ultra HD resolution, providing viewers with an immersive and lifelike viewing experience. The XR-65A80K also comes equipped with Google TV, allowing users to easily access their favourite movies, TV shows, and streaming services, as well as a range of Google Assistant features. The Cognitive Processor XR provides superior picture quality with enhanced contrast, deep blacks, and vibrant colours. Additionally, the sleek and modern design of the XR-65A80K makes it an excellent addition to any living space. This Sony OLED TV price in India is a bit high though. Overall, this television is a top-of-the-line choice for anyone looking for the best in home entertainment. Specifications: 65-inch OLED display

4K Ultra HD resolution

High Dynamic Range (HDR) compatibility

Google TV

Cognitive Processor XR for enhanced picture quality

Acoustic Surface Audio+ and Dolby Atmos for immersive sound

Narrow bezel and flush surface for a sleek design

Voice remote control with compatibility for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

HDMI 2.1 compatibility for gaming

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity

Multiple HDMI and USB ports for connectivity to other devices Price: Rs. 3,49,900

Pros Cons Stunning display Higher price point Advanced features No HDR10+ support Exceptional sound

2. Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) XR series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV XR-65A80J The Sony Bravia XR-65A80J is a high-end Sony OLED TV with a 65-inch screen and features like 4K Ultra HD resolution, HDR compatibility, Google TV, and Sony's Cognitive Processor XR. Its picture quality is exceptional, with rich colours, deep blacks, and enhanced contrast, and it delivers immersive sound through Acoustic Surface Audio+ and Dolby Atmos. The TV's design is sleek and modern, and it has a voice remote control and various connectivity options like Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. It also supports HDMI 2.1 for smooth gaming performance. In summary, the Sony Bravia XR-65A80J is a top-of-the-line entertainment hub for those seeking the ultimate viewing experience. Specifications: Resolution: A 65-inch OLED display with 4K Ultra HD resolution and HDR compatibility

A 65-inch OLED display with 4K Ultra HD resolution and HDR compatibility Google TV and a Cognitive Processor XR for enhanced picture quality

Acoustic Surface Audio+ and Dolby Atmos for immersive sound

Narrow bezel and flush surface for a sleek design

Voice remote control with compatibility for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

HDMI 2.1 compatibility for gaming

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity

Multiple HDMI and USB ports for connectivity to other devices.

Price: ₹ 3,39,900

Pros Cons Sleek design Overwhelming interface HDMI 2.1 compatibility Voice remote control

3. Sony Bravia 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-75X80J (Black) (2021 Model) | with Alexa Compatibility The Sony Bravia KD-75X80J is a modern and stylish 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV that comes with Google TV and Alexa compatibility. Its slim black design features a narrow bezel and flush surface that adds to its aesthetic appeal. The TV's advanced Cognitive Processor XR technology enhances picture quality, and it is compatible with High Dynamic Range (HDR), enabling it to display a wide range of colours and contrast. Moreover, it has Acoustic Surface Audio+ and Dolby Atmos, providing an immersive sound experience. With HDMI 2.1 compatibility, multiple HDMI and USB ports, and Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, the KD-75X80J is a versatile entertainment hub that can also cater to gaming needs. This Sony TV price is a little high vis-a-vis the features it possesses. Specifications: Resolution: 4K Ultra HD 75 inches

4K Ultra HD 75 inches HDR compatibility

Advanced picture quality

Immersive sound experience

Multiple connectivity options

Energy-saving features

Gaming compatibility

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Multiple ports and inputs

Price: ₹ 2,99,900

Pros Cons Large 4K display Expensive Smart features Heavy and bulky Gaming-ready

4. Sony Bravia 189 cm (75 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Full Array LED Google TV XR-75X90K The Sony Bravia XR Series XR-75X90K is a 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Full Array Sony Smart TV with Google TV. The TV features an advanced Cognitive Processor XR for enhanced picture quality and has Full Array LED technology for bright and clear images. Its High Dynamic Range (HDR) compatibility allows for a wider range of colours and contrast. The XR-75X90K also has Acoustic Multi-Audio with Sound Positioning Tweeter for an immersive sound experience. With HDMI 2.1 compatibility for gaming, multiple HDMI and USB ports, and Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, this Sony TV with OLED is a versatile entertainment hub. Its sleek and modern design features a slim bezel and flush surface for a minimalist look. Specifications: Resolution: 75-inch 4K Ultra HD

Full Array LED

Cognitive Processor XR

High Dynamic Range (HDR)

Acoustic Multi-Audio

HDMI 2.1 compatibility

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Price: Rs. 3,79,990

Pros Cons Enhanced picture quality Requires calibration for best performance Full Array LED Motion blur may be present in fast-paced content Immersive sound

5. Sony Bravia 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-75X80K The Sony Bravia KD-75X80K is a 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with Google TV and Alexa compatibility. As a Sony Smart TV, it features a range of built-in apps, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube. The TV also has ability to access the Google Play Store for even more apps and content. With its advanced Cognitive Processor XR technology and High Dynamic Range (HDR) compatibility, the Sony OLED TV delivers stunning picture quality. It also boasts Acoustic Surface Audio+ and Dolby Atmos for immersive sound. Multiple connectivity options and a sleek design make this Sony Smart TV a great choice for any home entertainment setup. Specifications: Resolution: 75-inch 4K Ultra HD

Google TV

Alexa compatibility

Cognitive Processor XR

High Dynamic Range (HDR)

Acoustic Surface Audio+

Dolby Atmos

Price: Rs. 2,69,900

Pros Cons Stunning picture quality Limited viewing angles Smart TV features Expensive Immersive sound

Top 3 features for you

Products Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV XR-65A80K (Black) Stunning display Advanced features Exceptional sound Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) XR series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV XR-65A80J Sleek design HDMI 2.1 compatibility Voice remote control Sony Bravia 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-75X80J (Black) (2021 Model) | with Alexa Compatibility Large 4K display Smart features Gaming-ready Sony Bravia 189 cm (75 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Full Array LED Google TV XR-75X90K Enhanced picture quality Full Array LED Immersive sound Sony Bravia 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-75X80K Stunning picture quality Smart TV features Immersive sound

Best overall product Choosing the best item from this list of wonderful 5 Sony OLED TV is hard. But if forced to choose only one, we would think Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV XR-65A80K is deserving of the title. It is a Sony Smart TV Sony OLED TV 65 inch that offers exceptional performance and advanced features. It features 4K Ultra HD resolution, providing viewers with an immersive and lifelike viewing experience. Overall, this television is a top-of-the-line choice for anyone looking for the best in home entertainment. Best value for money With a suggested retail price of just Rs.2,69,900, Sony Bravia 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-75X80K offers the best value for money. The Sony Bravia KD-75X80K is a 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with Google TV and Alexa compatibility. As a Sony Smart TV, it features a range of built-in apps, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube. The TV also has ability to access the Google Play Store for even more apps and content. How fo find the perfect sony OLED TV? The Sony OLED TV that works best for you and your family is the perfect TV for you. OLED and LCD screens are the two varieties that are available, and each has distinct advantages. Sony can deliver amazing experiences on both OLED and LCD Televisions thanks to Sony's expertise in the television industry. More than 8 million self-illuminating pixels on Sony OLED panels are carefully and individually regulated. OLED TV is particularly well-suited for watching movies since it provides more realistic detail, depth, and textures in gloomy areas. While deciding on the optimal TV size, there are certain crucial factors to consider. Get the best TV for your requirements and learn how to make the most of its size. Don’t think you need a huge room to consider a bigger TV. Because of improvements in design and technology, you can fit a bigger screen into your current area. Even when seated near to the screen or viewing larger screens, today's 4K Televisions with improved resolution retain images clear and fluid. As a general guideline, we advise that the TV be two-thirds the height of the space between it and your viewing position. The choice of what to purchase also relies on how frequently you watch it. Maybe it's sports with a stadium atmosphere, detailed games with high stakes, or movies with theatre-like sound. Get televisions that enhance the experiences you want to have when watching TV by considering what you want to enjoy. The most crucial stage is to carefully examine every TV model on the market based on the most recent features and specs that each model provides. Next, make sure to regularly read consumer reviews and grievances posted online on various platforms because criticism is the best enabler. To find bonafide reviews, watch videos on YouTube. Finally, make a choice to select the product that was primarily praised and had few complaints.

Topics Home Appliances