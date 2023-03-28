Top 5 Sony OLED TVs to buy in 2023

OLED TVs enrich the viewing experience.

One of the more recent existing technologies for televisions and other digital displays is OLED, which refers to organic light-emitting diodes. OLED uses numerous pixels that generate their lighting instead of depending on a distinct backlight, making it what technical experts call an "emissive" technology. OLED TVs deliver flawlessly deep black levels, vibrant colours, dynamic movements, and great viewing angles by nature. You can view high-definition movies and other videos. With life-like video quality, you may experience the gaming world first-hand. Check out this selection of Sony OLED Televisions we have put together and pick your favourite! Product list 1. Sony Bravia 55 inches XR series 4K Ultra HD Google TV XR-55A80J This Sony OLED TV has the perfect sound positioning that enhances your videos watching experience. It produces 3-D sound by generating surround sound in horizontal and vertical directions. You will not require additional speaker systems with this effect. With the help of its innovative ambient optimisation technology, the images and sounds automatically adapt to your surroundings. The voice zoom 2 technology detects any difficult speeches and enhances their clarity. Thanks to its hands-free Voice Search technology, you can search for content or operate the TV hands-free. The XR-cognitive processor enhances the display quality and focuses visuals in the same way as the human eye. It has a built-in Google Assistant that conducts the work on your behalf! Specifications: Screen Size: 55 Inches Model Name: 55A80J Resolution: 4K Refresh Rate: 120 Hz Dimensions: 122.7 x 5.3 x 71.2 centimeters Pros Cons It has a voice zoom feature. Speech recognition could be improved. It has Dolby technology. Detailed and vibrant picture quality with the help of the XR clarity and the XR motion technology

2. Sony Bravia 55 inches XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV XR-55A80K This Sony OLED Tv has a well-developed cognitive processor that enhances the picture quality by many folds. The contrast pro feature enhances the colours and contrast of the pictures and videos to get a realistic experience. You can experience the true colours of nature thanks to the high-definition colour details. The sound directly comes from the screen, which gives you a clear-pitched sound experience. The surround and sound optimisation features also help enhance your experience of 3D audio. This TV automatically enters gaming mode to reduce input lag and improve response time. It also has a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Specifications: Screen Size: 55 Inches Model Name: Bravia Resolution: 4K Refresh Rate: 120 Hz Dimensions: 122.7 x 5.3 x 71.2 cm Pros Cons It has a well-functional remote control. The picture quality could be improved. It has motion clarity.

3. Sony Bravia 65 inches XR Series 4K Ultra HD Google TV XR-65A80K This Sony OLED Tv features Dolby Atmos with a 50 Watts sound output. It boasts gesture control and supports all the latest applications. It has an auto-low latency mode which lets the gadget send a signal to the panel. As a result, it will immediately convert to a reduced, low-lag mode for video conferencing, karaoke, and gaming. The built-in dual subwoofers will provide you with cleaner, more precise bass at high drive settings. The set-top box can be connected via its four HDMI connections. It also features two USB ports to connect hard discs and other USB devices. It also has a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Specifications: Screen Size: 65 Inches Model Name: Bravia Resolution: 4K Refresh Rate: 120 Hz Product Dimensions: 144.8 x 5.3 x 83.6 centimeters Pros Cons It has a cognitive processor. It does not have 3D support. It has an ambient optimisation feature.

4. Sony Bravia 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV XR-65A95K You may browse a wide selection of films and TV shows from your streaming providers with this Sony OLED TV. With Google Tv, you can easily control music playing, video streaming, and video search. You can make a Google Playlist of the movies and TV series you most enjoy watching. The premium remote's backlight and streamlined buttons make it incredibly simple to operate. This remote control can therefore be used in the dark. You will be happy to learn that this intelligent remote control works with all your connected gadgets. The best streaming visual quality is available here! Specifications: Screen Size: 65 Inches Model Name: Bravia Resolution: 4K Refresh Rate: 120 Hz Dimensions: 144.4 x 4.3 x 83.7 cm Pros Cons It determines where you are and adjusts the sound accordingly. The number of built-in speakers could be increased. It is built with the XR 4K upscaling technology that upscales any picture quality close to the 4K.

5. Sony Bravia 77 inches XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV XR-77A80K Devices can be linked to this Sony OLED TV using Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, and HDMI. Like a brain, it has sophisticated yet straightforward workings. The XR OLED Motion eliminates blurring by identifying and cross-analysing important visual components over successive frames. The XR Triluminous Pro gives users access to more than a billion different colours and faithfully replicates each one with the minor variations found in the actual world. For an authentic viewing experience, the Dolby vision powerfully brings the scenes to life. The screen's 4K resolution can realistically capture the textures of real-world items by identifying distinct objects in a photograph. Specifications: Screen Size: 77 Inches Model Name: Bravia Resolution: 4K Refresh Rate: 120 Hz Product Dimensions: 172.2 x 5.4 x 99.8 cm Pros Cons It can be wall mounted as well as placed on a table. Too expensive. It has a 178 degrees viewing angle.

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Sony Bravia 55 inches XR series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV XR-55A80J It has good picture quality. The sound is clear. The connectivity is good. Sony Bravia 55 inches XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV XR-55A80K It has all the latest applications. The installation is done smoothly. The pictures are clear. Sony Bravia 65 inches XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV XR-65A80K The colours and contrasts are unique. The brightness is good. The bass quality is good. Sony Bravia 65 inches XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV XR-65A95K The panel is worth the money. The connectivity options are plentiful. The audio quality is remarkable Sony Bravia 77 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV XR-77A80K The picture quality is good. The sound quality is good. The Tv brightness is good.