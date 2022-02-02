Fast charge your laptops with power banks anywhere and anytime. See top picks

Our growing dependence on laptops, even as remote working and online classes became a routine affair during the pandemic, has meant running out of battery every now and then. While you can continue to work while your laptop is getting charged, but that restricts you to sit at a place closer to a socket. Charging one's laptop takes a lot of time, therefore the best way to fully charge your laptop in relatively less time with the help of a power bank is a good option any day.

A power bank supports fast charging and is compatible with multiple devices. You can continue to work on your device from your favourite corner and can charge your laptop from anywhere and anytime. A device which provides convenience and comfort, power bank is portable, sleek in design and lightweight. They are easy to use and some of them can fully charge multiple devices simultaneously without compromising on speed. Fantastic, right?

Prices of power bank for laptop at a glance:

Product Prices in India Mi Power Bank Hypersonic 20000mAh 50W | Supports Laptop Charging | Power Delivery 3.0 ₹ 3,999.00 ZEBRONICS ZEB-M20MQ100 Power Bank ₹ 4,499.00 Portronics Power 45 20000mAh Power Bank for Laptop/Mobile ₹ 2,799.00 Coolnut 60000mAh Power Bank ₹ 18,999.00

So, no more fretting over last bar of battery as long as you have a power bank. To help you with the selection, we have rounded up a few options from Amazon in our list below. To take a look, scroll down.

1. Mi Power Bank Hypersonic 20000mAh 50W | Supports Laptop Charging | Power Delivery 3.0

This 45W power bank supports laptop charging. It can be recharged fully in just three hours and 50 minutes. It is compatible with all mobile and comes in black colour. It is sleek in design, lightweight and portable. It has a battery capacity of 20000 mAh. Besides, it supports 50W fast smartphone charging only on Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO smartphones.

2. ZEBRONICS ZEB-M20MQ100 Power Bank

This power bank has a battery capacity of 19200 mAh and can be used to charge multiple devices like laptops, smartphones, tablets and more. It weights 452 grams and is portable. It supports 100W power delivery and gets fully charged in just 80 minutes. It also allows for optimized heat dissipation. It has a metal body and comes with one metre long cable.

3. Portronics Power 45 20000mAh Power Bank for Laptop/Mobile

It gives an output of 45W and can charge multiple device at the same time without compromising on speed. It comes with a powerful built-in 20000mAh battery. It also has LED indicators that allow for the considerate usage of the power bank and also help in increasing the longevity of the devices that are being charged. It is available in blue colour.

4. Coolnut 60000mAh Power Bank

This power bank is available in a number of striking and cool colours. It has a battery capacity of 60000 mAh and gives an output of 150W. It can charge multiple devices like laptops, notebooks, phones etc. You can also choose from the range of battery capacity as per your need. The best part is you get 36 months product warranty and 12 months warranty on accessories.

