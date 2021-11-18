No good having fancy phone or laptop, life can be tough without power banks

With the world converging on our smartphones - be it by way of data, photos or videos - ensuring that your mobile phone's battery is always at an optimum level is a must. Carrying your charger wherever you go is an option but never a reliable one. Power banks can come to your rescue.



A power bank is a portable charger and an absolute must if your profile entails you to move around a lot. In case, you are planning to pick one, here is a list that will help you decide better.



1) Mi Power Bank 3i 20000mAh

B08HV83HL3

This power bank is powered by a 20000mAh lithium polymer battery. It comes in two models with two price points - 20000mah 2020 ( ₹2,098.00) and 10000mah 2020 ( ₹1,398.00). Within each of these models, there are further sub models - solo power bank and a power bank plus earphone. We have considered 20000mAh model without earphones for discussion.



Some features:

1) 18W fast charging

2) Triple port output

3) Dual input port (Micro-USB/USB-C)

4) Charging time : 6.9 hours

5) 12 layer chip protection



MRP: ₹2,199.00

Price: ₹1,699.00



2) OnePlus 10000 mAh Power Bank





B08HRZ3MXK

This power bank has a lithium-polymer battery and provides long-lasting support. This device comes in two colours - black and blue, though the latter is currently unavailable on Amazon. With both of these, there is sub set called Work From Home Essentials Combo, which includes a headset along with the power bank. Price varies accordingly but for our consideration, we have taken the black power bank without headset.



Some features:

1) Fast charging (18W PD - power delivery)

2) Charge your power bank and device together (2-way charging)

3) Dual USB ports can charge two devices simultaneously, including phones and tablets.

4) 12 layers of circuit protection with unique low current mode

5) Charging time with OnePlus power bank (9V/2A) = 1 hour, 45 minutes, with standard 5W charger: 7.5 hours, with PD/QC 18W charger: 3 hours, 40 minutes

6) Lightweight - 225 gram only, 3D curved body for better grip



MRP.: ₹1,299.00

Price: ₹1,099.00



3) pTron Dynamo Pro 10000mAh 18W QC3.0 PD Power Bank





B097GZX2KW

This made-in-India power bank is tailormade for smartphones and other devices. It comes in two colour variants - black and blue. It also comes in two different price points - 10000mAh ( ₹699.00) and 20000mAh ( ₹1,099.00). For our discussion, we have considered the former.



Some features:

1) Large-capacity Li-Polymer battery charger allows you to charge your smart electronic devices multiple times

2) Portable ergonomic design with hard ABS exterior and high-quality chipset with multiple layers of advanced protection.

3) 2 ports 18W input: Micro-USB & USB-C (PD) input ports, support 18W fast input and can fully charge itself in 3-4 hours.

4) Type-C cable included

5) Ideal for smartphones, tablets, digital cameras and handheld gaming devices.



MRP: ₹2,999.00

Deal price: ₹699.00



4) Redmi 20000mAh Li-Polymer Power Bank





B0851WMSDS

This multiple-device charging power bank comes with a high capacity battery, meant for charging quickly. This device comes in two colour variants - black and white. It also has two battery types with different price points - 10000mAh (899.00) and 20000mAh (1499). There is another categorization - just a power bank and one with additional earphone (prices vary). For discussion, we have considered 10000 mAh without earphones.



Some features:

Capacity: Can charge a 3000mAh phone battery 2.1 times and charge a 4000mAh phone battery 1.75 times

Output: Double USB output 5.1V/2.6A 10 Watts fast charge

Box includes: 1 micro USB cable, 1 user manual and 1 power bank

Input & charge time: Approx 7.5 hours (10W（5V/2A) charger, standard USB cable)



MRP: ₹999.00

Price: ₹899.00



At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.







SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON