Fitness bands are in vogue and you must own one

Fitness band is an accessory that is both in vogue and is a necessity. It comes with a host of features and allows one to monitor heart, oxygen levels, sleep cycle and more. It also lets you gauge your performance during workouts real-time by giving you proper analysis. Some of them are also water and dust-resistant. Since it's the 'IT' thing right now in the market, it is important you own one. To help you choose one, we have prepared a list below. Check it out. 1. OnePlus Smart Band

It looks good and serves even better. This fitness band helps you to micro monitor your sleep cycle, oxygen levels, heart rate and more. Besides, it also allows you to connect with 13 dedicated exercise modes, including yoga and cricket. It will gauge your performance better with real-time stats. It allows you to change the strap. The straps are available in striking color combinations. It has a powerful battery which runs for up to 14 days straight. It allows you to access key mobile features like music, camera, call and message notifications and more on the go. The band is dust and water resistant up to 50 meters for 10 minutes.2. Mi Smart Band 5

It comes with a 1.1” AMOLED colour display screen. It helps you track all your fitness-related activities like yoga and rope skipping. It is water resistant and comes with the provision of magnetic charging. Among other things, you can monitor your heart's functioning, sleep cycle and menstrual cycle. You can also get daily health-related data at your fingertips. The band is water resistant up to 50 meters and the battery gives up a good backup for 14 days. You can make a style statement too with this super elegant fitness band.3. Fastrack reflex 3.0 Unisex activity tracker

It has a fully touch colour display and comes with 20 unique bandfaces. It monitors your sleep and health. It also allows you to access some mobile features like music, camera, call and message notifications among others. It comes with the feature of magnetic charging and is also water resistant. 4. Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6

It comes with a 1.56" AMOLED touchscreen display. It has a robust battery and gives a battery backup of two weeks. It has stunning graphics and allows one to monitor oxygen levels, heart health and more. Besides, it tracks 30 different activities. It is water resistant, and the best part is it comes with multiple straps. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

