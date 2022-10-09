Get ready for the next level of mobility with these iQOO 5G mobile phones By Affiliate Desk

Published on Oct 10, 2022





Best IQOO 5G mobile phones to buy

iQOO, a Vivo brand, has been in the race to become one of India’s prominent mobile manufacturers. This Vivo brand has grown exponentially in just two years, with a market share of over 5%. Made by Vivo, the iQOO smartphones are among the most popular in different age groups. With its flagship and upper-end midrange products, the company aims to provide high-quality, affordable products to all. We have finalised a list of some of the best iQOO 5G mobile phones for you. The list below has an impartial and objective analysis of the best iQOO 5G mobile phones available on Amazon. Check out these phones by Vivo to select the one you think suits your requirements in the best way. A comprehensive list of iQOO 5G mobile phones 1. iQOO 9 SE 5G A pretty attractive product at a pretty attractive price, the iQOO 9 SE 5G is not just a pretty good deal but a beast with 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB internal memory options. This phone is distinguished from its competitors by its older Snapdragon 888 chipset. In addition to its Super AMOLED display, the device also features 66W charging. The cameras can take vivid pictures and videos throughout the night and day. Specifications: Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm) Display : 6.62-inch Super AMOLED panel with HDR10+ support, 1200 nits peak brightness, and 120hz adaptive refresh rate Battery : 4500 mAh Rear camera : 48MP(f/1.8) + 2MP(f/2.4) + 13MP (f/2.2) Front camera : 16MP(f/2.0) RAM : 8GB/12GB Internal storage : 128GB/256GB

Pros Cons Performance at the highest level Battery life is average Stylish design Bloatware 66W super fast charging The camera setup deserves a few improvements

2. iQOO 7 Legend 5G With its all-rounder capabilities from the start, the iQOO 7 legend seems an attractive choice for those looking for a high-performance phone. A top-tier phone designed with top-tier hardware has been developed by iQOO with the support of BMW, a world leader in motorsports. With its high-performance processor, high-quality cameras, and lightning-fast wired charging, the iQOO 7 Legend is one of the most attractive smartphones on the market. The phone is available with 8GB/12GB of RAM options and 5G bandwidth support, which is an impressive level of quality and function. Specifications: Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm) Display : 6.62-inch AMOLED panel with 1300 nits peak brightness, 120hz adaptive refresh rate, and HDR10+ support RAM : 8/12GB Internal storage : 128GB/256GB Battery : 4000 mAh Fast charging : Yes, 66W (100% charging in 17 minutes) Rear camera : 48MP(f/1.8) + 13MP (f/2.5) + 13MP(f/2.2) Front camera : 16MP (f/2.0)

Pros Cons Performs excellently The headphone jack is not supported Sleek and stylish design Bloatware 66W wireless charging Cameras could be improved

3. iQOO Neo 6 5G With the Neo 6, IQOO has stepped into a highly competitive market and has never shied away from the competition. Fast charging at 80W is one of this phone’s features, as well as a Snapdragon 870 SoC and a 120Hz AMOLED screen. With the Neo 6, you are not reinventing the wheel. With 8GB/12GB RAM options and outstanding performance, the iQOO Neo 6 is a top choice for those searching for a powerful smartphone. Specifications: Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G SoC Display : 6.62-inch AMOLED panel with HDR10+ support, 120hz adaptive refresh rate, and 1300 nits peak brightness Rear camera : 64MP(f/1.9) + 2MP(f/2.4) + 8MP (f/2.2) Front camera : 16MP (f/2.0) RAM : 8GB/12GB Internal storage : 128GB/256GB Battery : 4700 mAh Fast charging : Yes, 80W (32 minutes for 100% charging)

Pros Cons 6.62-inch AMOLED panel with 120hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1300 nits peak brightness All Snapdragon 888 phones have throttling issues 80W fast charging Bloatware A powerful snapdragon 870 5G processor Sometimes, OIS does not produce the results expected

4. iQOO Vivo Z5 5G While the iQOO Z5 5G boasts an average design and build quality, it is marketed as a low-cost smartphone with good performance. One of the first phones in its price range with Qualcomm’s 778G 5G processor, as well as 8GB RAM, makes it an excellent choice for those looking for high-end features in an affordable price range. The phone offers an overall package with a great stereo speaker setup and a fast charger. Specifications: Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G processor Display : 6.67 Inches IPS LCD panel with 650 nits peak brightness, HDR10 support, and 120hz adaptive refresh rate RAM : 8/12GB Internal storage : 128GB/256GB Rear camera : 64MP(f/1.8) + 2MP(f/2.4) + 8MP (f/2.2) Front camera : 16MP (f/2.5) Battery : 5000 mAh Fast charging : Yes, 44W (50% charging in 26 minutes)

Pros Cons Support for 44W fast charging Only two 5G bands are supported 120Hz refresh rate IPS LCD panel Bloatware Powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G processor Build quality is average

5. iQOO Z6 Pro 5G A few improvements were made to iQOO’s Z6 Pro, which is supposed to supplant the Z5. However, the Z6 retains some basic features as well. Middle-tier mobile gamers will undoubtedly be attracted to the iQOO Z6 Pro because of its impressive performance. In addition to its stunning AMOLED screen, this device has a long-lasting battery life and easy-to-use software. Several areas, including the camera quality, could be improved, however. Specifications: Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G SoC Display : 6.44-inch HDR10+ support with 90hz adaptive refresh rate, 1300 nits peak brightness, and AMOLED panel RAM : 6/8/12GB Internal storage : 128/256GB Rear camera : 64MP(f/1.8) + 2MP(f/2.4) + 8MP (f/2.2) Front camera : 16MP(f/2.0) Battery : 4700 mAh Fast charging : Yes, 66W (50% charge in 18 minutes)

Pros Cons 66W fast charging Photographs taken in low light are underwhelming Performs excellently Bloatware AMOLED display with 90hz refresh rate No support for OIS

6. iQOO Z6 5G With the Z6 5G, Vivo’s iQOO hopes to establish itself as a strong competitor in the budget smartphone market. With the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G System-on-Chip (SoC), the iQOO Z6’s performance is optimised for an affordable price. The Snapdragon 695 5G SoC supports Qualcomm’s 5G technology. Android 12 is preloaded on this device and features a 120Hz LCD screen and a 5,000mAh battery. Specifications: Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G Display : 6.58 inches 120hz refresh rate with the IPS LCD panel RAM : 4/6/8GB Internal storage : 128GB Rear camera : 50MP(f/1.8) + 2MP (f/2.4) + 2MP(f/2.4) Front camera : 16MP (f/2.0) Battery : 5000 mAh

Fast charging : Yes, 18W

Pros Cons Battery life is perfect Waterdrop notch Excellent performance Bloatware Feels great in the hand Mediocre camera setup

7. Vivo iQOO Z3 5G Vivo’s iQOO Z3 is distinguished by its design from similar smartphones. Unsurprisingly, IQOO’s Z3 is one of the most formidable new entries in the low-cost premium smartphone market. India’s first phone introduced the powerful Snapdragon 768G 5G processor. With 6/8/12GB of RAM variants and 128/256GB internal storage, this phone remains a significant challenger to other brands in its price band. Specifications: Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G Display : 6.58-inch Super AMOLED panel along with HDR10 support andwith 120hz refresh rate RAM : 6/8/12GB Internal storage : 128GB/256GB Rear camera : 64MP(f/1.8) + 2MP(f/2.4) + 8MP( f/2.2) Front camera : 16MP (f/2.0) Battery : 4400 mAh Fast charging : Yes, 55W

Pros Cons Support for 55W fast charging Haptic motors are unimpressive Excellent performance Bloatware Amazing stereo speakers Improvements could be made to the cameras

Three best features of the iQOO 5G mobile phones

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 iQOO 9 SE 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm) Battery: 4500 mAh Rear camera: 48MP(f/1.8) +13MP (f/2.2) + 2MP(f/2.4) iQOO 7 Legend 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm) Battery: 4000 mAh Rear camera: 48MP(f/1.8) +13MP (f/2.5) +13MP(f/2.2 iQOO Neo 6 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G SoC Battery: 4700 mAh Rear camera: 64MP(f/1.9) +8MP (f/2.2) +2MP(f/2.4) iQOO Vivo Z5 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G processor Battery: 5000 mAh Rear camera: 64MP(f/1.8) + 8MP (f/2.2) + 2MP(f/2.4) iQOO Z6 Pro 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G processor Battery: 4700 mAh Rear camera: 64MP(f/1.8) + 8MP f/2.2 + 2MP(f/2.4) iQOO Z6 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G Battery: 5000 mAh Rear camera: 50MP(f/1.8) + 2MP(f/2.4)+ 2MP (f/2.4) Vivo iQOO Z3 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G Battery: 4400 mAh Rear camera: 64MP(f/1.8)+ 8MP( f/2.2) + 2MP(f/2.4)

Best value for money In our list, the iQOO Z6 represents the best value for money among the iQOO smartphones. This phone is a must-buy with features like a 120Hz IPS LCD panel, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G, and an affordable price. Right out of the box, this phone has Android 12 preinstalled. Users will be able to experience a satisfactory ownership experience throughout two years for major Android updates and three years for security upgrades. Best overall iQOO 5G mobile phone This iQOO 7 Legend smartphone is one of the best overall Android smartphones on this list due to its affordable price and Snapdragon 888 processor, making it a top-of-the-line iQOO phone. The device has a large 6.2-inch AMOLED screen that offers a variable refresh rate from 60 to 120 Hz. The colours are crisp and punchy on the vibrant display. The camera also performs pretty well. How to find the perfect iQOO 5G mobile phone? Each brand, model, and processor has its positives and negatives, as well as those common to all. Before you begin shopping for the perfect phone, you need to decide what you are looking for, as iQOO offers a wide range of smartphones with 5G bandwidth support. After you figure out what type of iQOO 5G mobile phone you want, list the specs you need, especially the processor, RAM, internal storage and cameras. If you need a phone for heavy application usage or gaming, look for an iQOO 5G mobile phone with larger RAM, internal storage capacity, and a faster processor. For photography or making reels, look for a phone that can take great selfies and work in low-light mode. Then, you need to decide on the budget that you can allocate for the iQOO 5G mobile phone. After fixing the budget, you need to check the phones on Amazon and go through their customer reviews and ratings to shortlist the one that you think is perfect for you. Vivo iQOO 5G mobile phones’ price list (September)

Product Price iQOO 9 SE 5G ₹ 29,990 iQOO 7 Legend 5G ₹ 39,990 iQOO Neo 6 5G ₹ 39,990 iQOO Vivo Z5 5G ₹ 18,990 iQOO Z6 Pro 5G ₹ 21,999 iQOO Z6 5G ₹ 17,499 Vivo iQOO Z3 5G ₹ 22,990