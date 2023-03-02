Get smart savings with these top 8 refurbished smartphones: Our picks

A refurbished smartphone is just as good as a new one. Go for it.

In a world where smartphones have become an essential part of our daily lives, upgrading to the latest model can often leave a dent in our wallets. But what if we told you there's a smart way to save money without compromising quality? Enter refurbished smartphones, the budget-friendly alternative to brand-new devices. We've scoured the market to bring you the top 8 refurbished smartphones that offer exceptional value for money, without sacrificing performance or style. From high-end flagships to mid-range marvels, our picks will impress even the most discerning tech-savvy individuals. So, get ready to upgrade your smartphone game and keep your pockets happy with our smart savings picks. Product list 1. (Renewed) Google Pixel 4-64GB Experience the power and performance of the (Renewed) Google Pixel 4-64GB, the perfect choice for those seeking a high-quality smartphone at an affordable price. This refurbished phone has been professionally inspected and tested by the Sellers to ensure it's fully functional so you can buy confidently. With a stunning 5.7-inch display and a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, this phone delivers exceptional performance for all your daily tasks. Capture stunning photos with the 16MP + 12.2MP rear camera and 8MP front camera, and store them all easily thanks to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. And with Android 10, you'll enjoy the latest features and updates from Google. Get your hands on the (Renewed) Google Pixel 4-64GB today and experience the best of both worlds - quality and affordability. Specifications: Brand: Google Product Dimension: ‎‎‎17.78 x 10.16 x 12.7 cm Colour: Just Black Special Features: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855

Pros Cons Good device Battery backup issue Good camera

2. (Renewed) OnePlus 6T The (Renewed) OnePlus 6T, is a powerful and sleek smartphone that delivers exceptional performance at an unbeatable price. This Certified Refurbished product has been tested and certified to work and look new with minimal or no signs of wear, so you can enjoy a like-new device without breaking the bank. With a 20+16 MP dual rear camera and a 16 MP front camera, the OnePlus 6T lets you easily capture stunning photos and videos. Plus, with its 6.41-inch Full HD+ Optic AMOLED display and in-screen fingerprint sensor, you'll enjoy a seamless and intuitive user experience. And with 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, and dual nano SIM with dual standby, you'll have plenty of power and storage to tackle all your daily tasks. Specifications: Brand: OnePlus Product Dimensions: ‎‎‎‎15.8 x 0.8 x 7.5 Centimetres Colour: Mirror Black Special Feature: 20+16 MP Dual rear camera with Optical image stabilisation

Pros Cons Good Device Battery issues reported by some users Nice Camera

3. (Renewed) Samsung Galaxy S20 The Samsung Galaxy S20 is the ultimate smartphone for anyone who wants cutting-edge technology in the palm of their hand. This Renewed product has been rigorously tested to work and look like new, so you can enjoy all the features of the Galaxy S20 at an affordable price. The 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with capacitive touchscreen, 3200 x 1440 pixels resolution and Quad HD+ resolution provides stunning visuals and 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory (expandable up to 1TB); you'll have plenty of storage for all your apps and files. Specifications: Brand: Samsung Product Dimensions: ‎‎‎16.2 x 0.8 x 7.4 Centimetres Colour: Cosmic Gray Special Feature: Quad Rear Camera

Pros Cons Good Elegant Design Repair cost may be high After warranty period Good Camera

4. (Renewed) OnePlus 5T The OnePlus 5T is a powerful smartphone that delivers exceptional performance and features at an affordable price. This Renewed product is thoroughly tested to ensure it looks and functions like new, with minimal signs of wear and tear. It comes with relevant accessories and a minimum six-month seller warranty, providing peace of mind to buyers. The phone boasts a 20+16 MP dual rear camera and 16 MP front camera, enabling users to take stunning photos and videos. The 6.01-inch Full HD+ capacitive touchscreen Optic AMOLED display with 2160x1080 pixels and 18:9 aspect ratio delivers an immersive viewing experience. The 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge technology ensures the phone lasts all day. Specifications: Brand: OnePlus Product Dimension: ‎‎15.6 x 0.7 x 7.5 cm Colour: Midnight Black Special Feature: Capacitive touchscreen Optic AMOLED display

Pros Cons Good Camera Battery Life can be troublesome for heavy users.

5. (Renewed) Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1, The Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1, offers great value for its price with its powerful specs and long battery life. This renewed product has been professionally inspected and tested by an Amazon-qualified supplier to ensure it works like new. It features a 13MP + 5MP dual primary camera and 8MP front-facing camera for capturing stunning photos and videos. With a 5.99-inch capacitive touchscreen display with a 2160 x 1080 pixels resolution, you can enjoy a crisp and clear viewing experience. It runs on the Android v8.1 Oreo operating system with a 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor and 3GB RAM, making it a powerful device for multitasking. Specifications: Brand: ASUS Product Dimension: ‎‎15.9 x 0.9 x 7.6 cm Colour: Grey Special Feature: Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa core processor

Pros Cons Good Device with a good Processor Sensors might not work after a year or two

6. (Renewed) OnePlus 6 The OnePlus 6 is a high-performance smartphone with a sleek design and powerful features. With its 20+16 MP dual rear camera with Optical Image Stabilization, super slow motion, and portrait mode, you can capture stunning photos and videos. The 16 MP front camera takes impressive selfies, and the 15.95 centimetres (6.28-inch) Full HD+ Optic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with 2280x1080 pixels and 19:9 aspect ratio provides an immersive viewing experience. The phone has 6GB RAM and 64GB storage and is powered by an Android v8.1 Oreo operating system with 2.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor. The 3300 mAh lithium Polymer battery provides long-lasting power, and the device comes with a 6-month seller or brand warranty. Specifications: Brand: OnePlus Product Dimension: ‎‎‎15.6 x 0.8 x 7.5 cm Colour: Mirror Black Special Feature: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa core processor

Pros Cons Good Powerful device in very affordable price Battery issues reported

7. (Renewed) realme narzo 50i The Realme Narzo 50i is designed to give you an unparalleled mobile experience. With a massive 5000mAh battery, enjoy up to 43 days of standby time and never run out of juice. With its powerful octa-core processor and up to 4GB+64GB large storage, multitasking and storing all your favourite apps and content is a breeze. The ultra-saving mode and diagonal stripe design make the phone stylish and functional. With an 8.9mm super slim body and up to 256GB external memory, the realme narzo 50i is the ultimate mobile companion. Specifications: Brand: Realme Product Dimension: ‎‎‎16.5 x 7.6 x 0.9 Centimetres Colour: Mint Green Special Feature: Powerful octa core processor

Pros Cons Good Economical Phone Battery issues

8. (Renewed) Poco F1 The Poco F1 by Xiaomi is a powerful smartphone designed for high-performance users. You can capture stunning photos and selfies with a 12MP+5MP AI dual camera and a 20MP front camera. The 6.18-inch IPS multi-touch capacitive touchscreen with a 2246 x 1080 pixels resolution provides crystal-clear visuals with 403 ppi pixel density. The phone is powered by a 2.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor and 6GB RAM, allowing you to run multiple apps smoothly. With 128GB internal memory expandable up to 128GB, you can easily store all your files and media. This certified refurbished product is tested to work and look new and has a minimum six-month supplier-backed warranty. Specifications: Brand: Poco by Xiaomi Product Dimension: ‎‎‎7.49 x 0.79 x 15.49 cm Colour: Steel Blue Special Feature: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa core processor

Pros Cons Overall good for price point Problems reported with speaker

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 (Renewed) Google Pixel 4-64GB Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 OLED Display Gorilla glass (Renewed) OnePlus 6T 20+16 MP Dual rear camera In-screen fingerprint sensor AMOLED display (Renewed) Samsung Galaxy S20 dynamic AMOLED display Exynos 990 octa core processor Quad rear camera (Renewed) OnePlus 5T 20+16 MP Dual rear camera 3300 mAH lithium Polymer battery Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (Renewed) Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 13MP + 5MP dual primary camera Adreno 509 GPU (Renewed) OnePlus 6 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 AMOLED capacitive touchscreen 3300 mAh lithium Polymer battery (Renewed) realme narzo 50i Ultra Saving Mode 5000 mAh Massive Battery Octa-core CPU (Renewed) Poco F1 12MP+5MP AI dual camera Android Oreo v8.1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845