Get the best Micromax mobiles under 40,000 today!

Best Micromax mobiles

Micromax phones have been popularised for providing all users with the best and most durable smartphones at an affordable price. Due to their affordability, they are preferred by thousands of users across the country. The design of every Micromax model is sleek and stylish as well. If you are also looking for an affordable, classy, yet efficient Micromax phone for yourself, then you should check this list out. We have curated a customised list for you that includes all the specifications, price, and even their shortcomings. This will help you make an unbiased choice for yourself.Here's a list of the best Micromax phones under ₹40,000 in India: Best Micromax hones Under ₹ 40,000: 1. Micromax in 2C (Silver, 32 GB Storage, 3GB RAM) With an exciting silver colour, this Micromax phone is elegant and classy in every possible way. It has a storage of 32GB as well. Specifications: Brand : Micromax

Model number : E6533

OS : Android

RAM memory size : 3 GB

CPU speed : 1.8 GHz

Memory storage capacity : 32 GB

Screen size : 6.52 Inches

Biometric security feature : Face Recognition

Item dimensions LxWxH : 16.4 x 7.6 x 0.9 centimetres

Weight : 198 grams

Pros Cons Large screen resolution Limited storage space Lightweight and classy Lack of a good camera Facial recognition is present Lagging issues found

2. Micromax X818 Maroon This variant of the Micromax phone comes in an attractive maroon colour. It is perfect for people who love keypad phones. Specifications: Brand : Micromax

Model name : X818 Maroon

Network service provider : Unlocked for all carriers

OS : Spreadtrum

Cellular technology : 2G

Memory storage capacity : 32 MB

Colour : Maroon

Screen size : 2.8 Inches

SIM card slot count : Dual SIM

Connector type : Micro USB

Pros Cons Dual sim slot present Limited screen size Easy to use Limited storage space Long battery life

3. Micromax X512 Anniversary Edition This is another phone for people who love using keypad phones. The user interface is simple and easy to learn. Specifications: Brand : Micromax

Model number : X512

OS : SPREADTRUM

CPU speed : 0.1 GHz

Memory storage capacity : 32 MB

Screen size : 4.49 centimetres

Battery description : Lithium-Ion

Item dimensions LxWxH : 15.5 x 8.5 x 5.5 centimeters

Weight : 250 Grams

Pros Cons Call recording feature active Limited storage space Sturdy and strongly built Small screen size Long battery backup Slow processing speed

4. Micromax J22 Purple With a strong and sturdy build, this device is built to last long. It has a stunning purple colour to add to its charm. Specifications: Brand : Micromax

Model number : J22

OS : Spreadtrum

Memory storage capacity : 32 MB

Item dimensions LxWxH : 15 x 8 x 5.5 centimeters

Weight : 300 grams

Pros Cons Strong and sturdy design Limited storage space It can last for 24 hours at once Does not have a decent camera Can store all contacts Low rate of processing

5. Micromax X513+ Purple With a good design, this is a beautiful-looking phone that you can use on the go without any hassles. It is also available in stunning purple colour.In addition, this phone also has a digital camera. Specifications: Brand : Micromax

OS : Spreadtrum

Memory storage capacity : 32 MB

Screen size : 1.77 Inches

Item dimensions LxWxH : 14 x 7 x 5 centimeters

Pros Cons Good and powerful design Limited screen size Long battery life Does not support the internet Easy to use and understand Not suitable for heavy use

6. Micromax in 1b (Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) This is one of the latest Micromax models with large screen size and a stunning look. It also has a fingerprint sensor.In addition, it has a 4GB RAM and internal storage of 64GB. Specifications: Brand : Micromax

Model number : E7533

OS : Android 10 Go Edition

RAM memory installed size : 4GB

CPU speed : 2 GHz

Memory storage capacity : 64GB

Screen size : 6.52 inches

Biometric security feature : Face recognition and fingerprint recognition

Item dimensions LxWxH : 16.5 x 7.6 x 0.9 centimeters

Weight : 188 grams

Pros Cons Large screen resolution Heating issues found Fingerprint sensor present Not suitable for heavy gaming Ample storage space available Slow processing speed

7. Micromax Canvas 2 (Chrome Black, 16GB ROM Storage) With stunning looks that make it stand apart from the other phone models, this Micromax phone also has decent storage of 16GB. In addition, it has a 13MP primary camera with 1080P at 30FPS recording capability. Specifications: Brand : Micromax

Model number : 2724581116650

OS : Android

CPU speed : 1.3 GHz

Memory storage capacity : 16GB

Screen size : 5 inches

Resolution : 1280 x 720

Battery description : Lithium-ion

Item dimensions LxWxH : 5.8 x 18 x 10 centimeters

Weight : 160 grams

Pros Cons Large screen resolution Heating issues detected High-definition resolution present Limited storage space Lightweight and sleek design Not suitable for gaming

8. Micromax in Note 1 (Green, 4GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) It is one of the most highly rated phones in the list of Micromax phones under ₹40,000 in India. It has ample storage space (128GB storage) available as well. Specifications: Brand : Micromax

Model number : E7746

OS : Android

RAM memory installed size : 4GB

CPU speed : 2 GHz

Memory storage capacity : 128GB

Screen size : 6.67 inches

Biometric security feature : Fingerprint Recognition

Item dimensions LxWxH : 9 x 77 x 165.2 centimeters

Pros Cons Adequate ROM Storage present Heating issues found Large screen size Not suitable for heavy usage Good processing speed Limited RAM storage

9. Micromax in 2B (Black, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) With sufficient storage space and great design, the Micromax in 2B phone is a must-have phone. It is also available in classy colours. Specifications: Brand : Micromax

Model number : E7544

OS : Android

RAM memory installed size : 4GB

CPU speed : 1.8 GHz

Memory storage capacity : 64GB

Screen size : 6.52 inches

Biometric security feature : Face Recognition, Fingerprint

Item dimensions LxWxH : 16.4 x 7.6 x 0.9 Centimeters

Weight : 90 grams

Pros Cons Sufficient ROM storage space Limited RAM storage Large screen size present Poor user interface Lightweight and sleek design Short battery backup

10. Micromax Infinity N11 (2GB RAM, 32 GB Storage) This phone has a stunning design and overall sleek look. It is also budget-friendly and offers a great user-friendly interface.In addition, it packs 32Gb of internal storage. Specifications: Brand : Micromax

OS : Android 8.1

CPU speed : 2 GHz

Memory storage capacity : 32 GB

RAM storage : 2GB

Pros Cons Large screen size Heating issues detected Stunning looks Few bugs in the interface Good processing speed Limited storage space

Best three features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Micromax in 2C (Silver, 32 GB, 3GB RAM) Good battery backup Strong built. Easy to use. Micromax X818 Maroon Easy to use. FM radio present Good battery life Micromax X512 Anniversary Edition Stunning looks Good battery backup Micromax J22 Purple Good battery backup Sturdy design Easy to use. Micromax X513+ Purple Sturdy built Available in stunning colours Good battery backup Micromax in 1b Ample storage space available Large screen size High-definition resolution Micromax Canvas 2 Good battery backup Sturdy and strong design Sleek and stylish looks. Micromax in Note 1 128GB storage space available Fast processing speed Large screen size Micromax in 2B Large screen resolution. Good storage space Good for everyday use Micromax Infinity Good battery backup Easy to use. Ample storage space available

Best value for money If you are looking for a phone that offers the best value for money, then you should go for the Micromax in 2C (Silver, 32 GB, 3GB RAM). It is priced at Rs. 7,470 after a discount on Amazon. It is originally priced at ₹10,499. It has sufficient storage of 32 GB and good RAM storage too. Best overall If you are looking for a phone that lives up to all the quality standards, then you should go for the Micromax in Note 1 (Green, 4GB RAM, 128 GB ROM) since it comes with a whopping 128 GB storage. You can store all your photos and videos on this phone without any hassles. It also comes in some stunning shades. How to find the perfect Micromax phone? If you want the best phone for yourself, then there are several things that you should keep in mind. Some of these are: Price

Phone camera

Screen size

Screen resolution

Battery description

Battery backup

Built and design

Strength Products price list

Product Actual price Discounted price Micromax in 2C (Silver, 32 GB, 3GB RAM) Rs. 10,499 Rs. 7,470 Micromax X818 Maroon Rs. 2,199 Rs. 1,459 Micromax X512 Anniversary Edition Rs. 1,799 Rs. 1,112 Micromax J22 Purple Rs. 1,599 Rs. 1,225 Micromax X513+ Purple Rs. 1,799 Rs. 1,190 Micromax in 1b Rs. 10,499 Rs. 8,499 Micromax Canvas 2 Rs. 11,999 Rs. 8,999 Micromax in Note 1 Rs. 16,999 Rs 13,599 Micromax in 2B Rs. 10,499 Rs 8,499 Micromax Infinity Rs. 12,999 Rs. 12,999

