Get the best Oneplus 6-inch mobile phones here!

Published on Oct 05, 2022 01:50 IST





Summary: If you’re craving an immersive watching experience, choosing these phones can offer you a lifetime experience. What’s the wait for? Get your hands on the best Oneplus 6 Inch Mobile Phones. Explore our complete list here!

Oneplus 6-Inch mobile phones

OnePlus mobile phones have gained great momentum in the past few years. These phones come with the latest operating system, excellent RAM storage, and a large screen to offer a PVR-like experience at home. If you’re in search of the best OnePlus 6 Inch mobile phones, we have got you covered! Note, Amazon does not feature any Oneplus 6 Inch mobile phones. However, our list contains OnePlus mobile phones with a larger and better screen size at a similar price range. List of best OnePlus 6 inch mobile phones: 1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G The first on the list is the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. This mobile phone features the latest operating system and a powerful processor to offer non-stop entertainment. Additionally, a wide display and enhanced screen resolution offer you a lifetime experience. The phone comes in the Black Dusk, which looks classy from all angles. Specifications: OS - Oxygen OS

RAM - ‎6 GB

Product dimensions - ‎7.6 x 0.9 x 16.4 cm

Processor - Qualcomm

In-built storage (in GB) - 128 GB

Colour - Black Dusk

Battery power rating - 5000 mAH

Item weight - 195 g

Pros Cons Comes with ample RAM Average battery life Powerful and progressive processor Easy on price

2. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Comes with an octa-core monster and 6.43 inch, OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is a renowned mobile phone which comes with 5g connectivity. This phone is Shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and AMOLED Display for enhanced entertainment. It comes in an elegant Grey Mirror colour. Specifications: OS - OxygenOS

RAM - ‎8 GB

Product dimensions - ‎7.3 x 0.8 x 16.1 cm

Processor -Mediatek

In-built storage (in GB) - 128 GB

Colour -Grey Mirror

Battery power rating -4500mAh

Item weight -173 Grams

Pros Cons Excellent storage and RAM Heating issues found Top-notch processor Long-lasting battery life

3. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G: Equipped with all the latest features, such as 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, OnePlus Nord 2T is designed to benefit users. The long-lasting battery life and the powerful processor keep you going from dawn to dusk. Additionally, the beautiful Gray Shadow colour grabs all attention. Specifications: OS -OxygenOS

RAM - ‎8 GB

Product dimensions -7.3 x 0.8 x 15.9 cm

Processor -Mediatek Dimensity

In-built storage (in GB) - 128 GB

Colour - Gray Shadow

Battery power rating -4500 mAh

Item weight -190 Grams

Pros Cons Extremely lightweight Sometimes lags Adequate battery life Excellent storage

4. OnePlus 10R 5G Comes in the stunning Forest Green, the OnePlus 10R 5G is a 5g connectivity mobile phone which offers an excellent user experience in every use. The best part is this phone is ideal for gaming purposes. Also, it comes with a smooth touch for an immersive experience. Specifications: OS - OxygenOS

RAM - ‎12 GB

Product dimensions - ‎7.6 x 0.8 x 16.3 cm

Processor - MTK D8100 Max

In-built storage (in GB) - 256 GB

Colour - Forest Green

Battery power rating - 5000 mAh

Item weight - 190 Grams

Pros Cons Progressive processor Comes in fewer colour high definition resolution and good screen size Excellent camera features

5. OnePlus 10T 5G (Moonstone Black, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage) Another excellent mobile phone which offers a lifetime experience in every use is the OnePlus 10T 5G. This phone comes with 5g connectivity which supports the easy connection. Additionally, its excellent camera features and long-lasting battery life never leaves your side. What truly attracts users is the wide display and the unique Moonstone Black colour, which grabs all attention. Specifications: OS -OxygenOS

RAM - ‎12 GB

Product dimensions -7.5 x 0.9 x 16.3 cm

Processor -Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform

In-built storage (in GB) - 256 GB

Colour - Moonstone Black

Battery power rating -4800 mAh

Item weight -204 Grams

Pros Cons Best to play games Heating issues found Sufficient storage Excellent battery life

6. Redmi Note 11T 5G (Stardust White, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Redmi Note 11T 5G is a full-HD high definition mobile phone which comes in the Stardust White colour. This phone is equipped with exceptional features such as 6GB RAM, the latest operating system, 128GB internal storage, and an excellent refresh rate. Additionally, its wide display and high screen resolution keep you hooked from day to night. Specifications: OS - MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11

RAM - 6 GB

Model Name: Note 11T 5G

In-built storage (in GB) - 128 GB

Colour - Stardust White

CPU Speed: 2.4 GHz

Pros Cons High screen resolution Latest OS is not present Excellent RAM and internal storage Comes with the fingerprint sensor

7. Tecno Spark 8C Equipped with all the lastest features such as the latest operating system, decent refresh rate, 6.6 Inches screen size and adequate RAM, Tecno Spark 8C is a next-generation mobile phone which keeps you ahead in the game. The phone also comes with Biometric Security, including Fingerprint Sensor and Face Recognition features. Additionally, the turquoise Cyan colour makes all head turn. Specifications: OS -HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11, Android 10.0

RAM - 3 GB

Product dimensions -716.5 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm

Processor -Octa Core Processor

In-built storage (in GB) - 64 GB

Colour - Turquoise Cyan

Battery power rating -5000mAh

Item weight -193 Grams

Pros Cons Large screen size. Heating issues found. Excellent processor is available Inadequate RAM size Adequate battery life

Best three features:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Good storage space Excellent processor Good battery backup OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Large screen resolution Good battery backup Looks simple and sleek OnePlus Nord 2T Looks simple and sleek Comes with excellent storage Great storage OnePlus 10R 5G Smooth and clear display Great storage capacity Power saving mode OnePlus 10T 5G AI camera resolution Excellent processor present Adequate charging present Redmi Note 11T 5G Massive screen size Good battery backup Great storage space available Tecno Spark 8C Large screen resolution Long-lasting battery Enough storage

Value for money Mobile phones are the need of the hour. To some, mobile phones come like an added expense. However, if you’re looking for budget-friendly OnePlus 6-Inch mobile phones, fret not, as we have got you covered! One OnePlus 6 Inch mobile phone which stands out in the list is the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. This phone comes with 6.59 Inches display size to offer an immersive viewing experience. The price of the product is only ₹19,999. Best overall Out of all the products listed under OnePlus 6-Inch mobile phones, there is one mobile phone which grabs all the attention. This phone is the OnePlus 10T 5G. It is a high-quality full-HD mobile phone equipped with all the latest features. Additionally, it comes with a screen size of 6.7 Inches to offer an exceptional viewing experience. If you’re in search of OnePlus 6-Inch mobile phone, this can be an ideal pick. The price of this mobile phone is only ₹54,999. To find the perfect Oneplus 6 inch mobile phone Finding the right OnePlus 6 Inch mobile phone can be a tedious process as several factors affect your final decision. Here we have listed some of the major factors to follow when you’re buying the perfect OnePlus 6 Inch mobile phone: Price of the Product

Effectiveness

Storage space

Fulfilment of Objective

Screen Size

Screen Resolution

Battery Life

Biometric Security Price list:

Product Actual price Discounted price OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G ₹ 19,999 ₹ 19,999 OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G ₹ 24,999 ₹ 24,999 OnePlus Nord 2T ₹ 28,999 ₹ 28,999 OnePlus 10R 5G ₹ 42,999 ₹ 36,999 OnePlus 10T 5G ₹ 54,999 ₹ 54,999 Redmi Note 11T 5G Rs. 20,999 Rs. 15,999 Tecno Spark 8C Rs. 10,999 Rs. 8,799