Get the best Oneplus 6-inch mobile phones here!

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Oct 05, 2022 01:50 IST

Summary:

If you’re craving an immersive watching experience, choosing these phones can offer you a lifetime experience. What’s the wait for? Get your hands on the best Oneplus 6 Inch Mobile Phones. Explore our complete list here!

Oneplus 6-Inch mobile phones

OnePlus mobile phones have gained great momentum in the past few years. These phones come with the latest operating system, excellent RAM storage, and a large screen to offer a PVR-like experience at home. If you’re in search of the best OnePlus 6 Inch mobile phones, we have got you covered! Note, Amazon does not feature any Oneplus 6 Inch mobile phones. However, our list contains OnePlus mobile phones with a larger and better screen size at a similar price range.

List of best OnePlus 6 inch mobile phones:

1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

The first on the list is the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. This mobile phone features the latest operating system and a powerful processor to offer non-stop entertainment. Additionally, a wide display and enhanced screen resolution offer you a lifetime experience. The phone comes in the Black Dusk, which looks classy from all angles.

Specifications:

  • OS - Oxygen OS
  • RAM - ‎6 GB
  • Product dimensions - ‎7.6 x 0.9 x 16.4 cm
  • Processor - Qualcomm
  • In-built storage (in GB) - 128 GB
  • Colour - Black Dusk
  • Battery power rating - 5000 mAH
  • Item weight - 195 g

ProsCons
Comes with ample RAMAverage battery life
Powerful and progressive processor 
Easy on price  
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G (Black Dusk, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
5% off
18,999 19,999
Buy now

2. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

Comes with an octa-core monster and 6.43 inch, OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is a renowned mobile phone which comes with 5g connectivity. This phone is Shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and AMOLED Display for enhanced entertainment. It comes in an elegant Grey Mirror colour.

Specifications:

  • OS - OxygenOS
  • RAM - ‎8 GB
  • Product dimensions - ‎7.3 x 0.8 x 16.1 cm
  • Processor -Mediatek
  • In-built storage (in GB) - 128 GB
  • Colour -Grey Mirror
  • Battery power rating -4500mAh
  • Item weight -173 Grams

ProsCons
Excellent storage and RAMHeating issues found
Top-notch processor  
Long-lasting battery life 
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G (Gray Mirror, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
24,998
Buy now

3. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G:

Equipped with all the latest features, such as 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, OnePlus Nord 2T is designed to benefit users. The long-lasting battery life and the powerful processor keep you going from dawn to dusk. Additionally, the beautiful Gray Shadow colour grabs all attention.

Specifications:

  • OS -OxygenOS
  • RAM - ‎8 GB
  • Product dimensions -7.3 x 0.8 x 15.9 cm
  • Processor -Mediatek Dimensity
  • In-built storage (in GB) - 128 GB
  • Colour - Gray Shadow
  • Battery power rating -4500 mAh
  • Item weight -190 Grams

ProsCons
Extremely lightweightSometimes lags 
Adequate battery life  
Excellent storage 
OnePlus Nord 2T 5G (Gray Shadow, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
28,999
Buy now

4. OnePlus 10R 5G

Comes in the stunning Forest Green, the OnePlus 10R 5G is a 5g connectivity mobile phone which offers an excellent user experience in every use. The best part is this phone is ideal for gaming purposes. Also, it comes with a smooth touch for an immersive experience.

Specifications:

  • OS - OxygenOS
  • RAM - ‎12 GB
  • Product dimensions - ‎7.6 x 0.8 x 16.3 cm
  • Processor - MTK D8100 Max
  • In-built storage (in GB) - 256 GB
  • Colour - Forest Green
  • Battery power rating - 5000 mAh
  • Item weight - 190 Grams

ProsCons
Progressive processorComes in fewer colour 
high definition resolution and good screen size 
Excellent camera features 
OnePlus 10R 5G (Forest Green, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage, 80W SuperVOOC)
14% off
36,999 42,999
Buy now

5. OnePlus 10T 5G (Moonstone Black, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)

Another excellent mobile phone which offers a lifetime experience in every use is the OnePlus 10T 5G. This phone comes with 5g connectivity which supports the easy connection. Additionally, its excellent camera features and long-lasting battery life never leaves your side. What truly attracts users is the wide display and the unique Moonstone Black colour, which grabs all attention.

Specifications:

  • OS -OxygenOS
  • RAM - ‎12 GB
  • Product dimensions -7.5 x 0.9 x 16.3 cm
  • Processor -Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform
  • In-built storage (in GB) - 256 GB
  • Colour - Moonstone Black
  • Battery power rating -4800 mAh
  • Item weight -204 Grams

ProsCons
Best to play games Heating issues found
Sufficient storage 
Excellent battery life 
OnePlus 10T 5G (Moonstone Black, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
54,999
Buy now

6. Redmi Note 11T 5G (Stardust White, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

Redmi Note 11T 5G is a full-HD high definition mobile phone which comes in the Stardust White colour. This phone is equipped with exceptional features such as 6GB RAM, the latest operating system, 128GB internal storage, and an excellent refresh rate. Additionally, its wide display and high screen resolution keep you hooked from day to night.

Specifications:

  • OS - MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11
  • RAM - 6 GB
  • Model Name: Note 11T 5G
  • In-built storage (in GB) - 128 GB
  • Colour - Stardust White
  • CPU Speed: 2.4 GHz

ProsCons
High screen resolutionLatest OS is not present
Excellent RAM and internal storage 
Comes with the fingerprint sensor 
Redmi Note 11T 5G (Stardust White, 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM)| Dimensity 810 5G | 33W Pro Fast Charging | Charger Included | Additional Exchange Offers|Get 2 Months of YouTube Premium Free!
24% off
15,999 20,999
Buy now

7. Tecno Spark 8C

Equipped with all the lastest features such as the latest operating system, decent refresh rate, 6.6 Inches screen size and adequate RAM, Tecno Spark 8C is a next-generation mobile phone which keeps you ahead in the game. The phone also comes with Biometric Security, including Fingerprint Sensor and Face Recognition features. Additionally, the turquoise Cyan colour makes all head turn.

Specifications:

  • OS -HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11, Android 10.0
  • RAM - 3 GB
  • Product dimensions -716.5 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm
  • Processor -Octa Core Processor
  • In-built storage (in GB) - 64 GB
  • Colour - Turquoise Cyan
  • Battery power rating -5000mAh
  • Item weight -193 Grams

ProsCons
Large screen size.Heating issues found.
Excellent processor is availableInadequate RAM size
Adequate battery life 
Tecno Spark 8C Turquoise Cyan (3GB+64GB) | Upto 6GB RAM |90Hz Refresh Rate |6.6"(16.7cm) HD+ Display | 5000mAh |13MP Dual Camera| IPX2 Splash Resistant
28% off
7,899 10,999
Buy now

Best three features:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Good storage spaceExcellent processor Good battery backup
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5GLarge screen resolution Good battery backup Looks simple and sleek 
OnePlus Nord 2TLooks simple and sleek Comes with excellent storage Great storage 
OnePlus 10R 5GSmooth and clear display Great storage capacity Power saving mode 
OnePlus 10T 5GAI camera resolutionExcellent processor presentAdequate charging present 
Redmi Note 11T 5GMassive screen sizeGood battery backup Great storage space available 
Tecno Spark 8CLarge screen resolution Long-lasting battery Enough storage 

Value for money

Mobile phones are the need of the hour. To some, mobile phones come like an added expense. However, if you’re looking for budget-friendly OnePlus 6-Inch mobile phones, fret not, as we have got you covered! One OnePlus 6 Inch mobile phone which stands out in the list is the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. This phone comes with 6.59 Inches display size to offer an immersive viewing experience. The price of the product is only 19,999.

Best overall

Out of all the products listed under OnePlus 6-Inch mobile phones, there is one mobile phone which grabs all the attention. This phone is the OnePlus 10T 5G. It is a high-quality full-HD mobile phone equipped with all the latest features. Additionally, it comes with a screen size of 6.7 Inches to offer an exceptional viewing experience. If you’re in search of OnePlus 6-Inch mobile phone, this can be an ideal pick. The price of this mobile phone is only 54,999.

To find the perfect Oneplus 6 inch mobile phone

Finding the right OnePlus 6 Inch mobile phone can be a tedious process as several factors affect your final decision. Here we have listed some of the major factors to follow when you’re buying the perfect OnePlus 6 Inch mobile phone:

  • Price of the Product
  • Effectiveness
  • Storage space
  • Fulfilment of Objective
  • Screen Size
  • Screen Resolution
  • Battery Life
  • Biometric Security

Price list:

ProductActual priceDiscounted price
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G  19,999 19,999
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G 24,999 24,999
OnePlus Nord 2T 28,999 28,999
OnePlus 10R 5G 42,999 36,999
OnePlus 10T 5G 54,999 54,999
Redmi Note 11T 5GRs. 20,999Rs. 15,999
Tecno Spark 8CRs. 10,999Rs. 8,799
Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

1. Does OnePlus offer mobile camera phones?

Yes, OnePlus mobile phones come with great camera features. Some of the best camera mobile phones are the OnePlus 10T 5G, OnePlus Nord 2T and others. 

2. Can I find 6 Inch mobile phone on Amazon?

No, there are not many 6 Inch mobile phones on Amazon. However, you can buy mobile phones of 6.2, 6.5, and 6.65 inches here. 

3. What is the price of Oneplus 6 Inch Mobile Phones?

The price of OnePlus 6 Inch mobile phones generally ranges from 19,000 to 50,000. Note that these prices can fluctuate based on specifications. 

