Give that pep into your life..! 10 best portable mini speakers

The best 10 portable mini speakers available in India are outlined in this article. It would enable you to select the best one to satisfy your needs.

The best 10 portable mini speakers that provide on-the-go-sound

The ubiquitous mini speaker grabs your attention during announcements at public places, meetings in halls, listening to music, etc. It is woven into the fabric of our fast-paced life. Well, if it is so important, would you not like to know more about them? This article will describe the top 10 portable small speakers and enable you to select the most suitable for your needs. There are a plethora of offerings in a wide price range. Please note that our intent is not to belittle other brands that do not appear in this list.

Product list

1. TWS Wireless portable mini Bluetooth - BO7XQ83BP3

This product is literally for people on the go. The speaker is attached to a flexible nylon lanyard. The degree of protection is IP65 signifying suitability for full outdoor use under dusty and rainy/ foggy conditions. Since it is attached to a lanyard, it will be able to withstand a higher level of vibration. Quite compact with aesthetics, this cylindrical 3 Watt metal enclosed item brings ruggedness to the forefront. With a two-hour battery capacity and a USB port, it has other standard features like Bluetooth link possibilities to laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

Specifications

  • Brand: Dosmix
  • Type: Cylindrical
  • Wattage: Nominal 3 watts. Peak 5 watts.
  • Connection: Bluetooth is compatible with Laptops, tablets, and smartphones.
  • Special feature: IP65 ( Ingress protection grade 65), metallic body
  • Size/ weight: 2.54 x 2.54 x 2.54 cms / 56 grams

ProsCons
  • IP 65
  • Satisfactory sound performance
  • Metallic body
 
TWS Wireless Portable Mini Bluetooth Speakers with Big Sound, Wireless Stereo Pairing, Metal Enclosure, IP65 Splashproof, Minimalism Design, Nylon Lanyard for Echo Dot/Android/ipad/iPhone/Laptop
4.1 (525)
76% off
429 1,799
2. Super Ultra Mini Boost - BOB2MMQJF2

This speaker has a built-in microphone and serves a dual purpose. It is waterproof and has standard Bluetooth features. A remote button incorporates the shutter control of a smartphone when taking selfies. With a coaxial speaker in a cylindrical body, USB charging completes the other requirements. The size is bigger than the miniature models, with a weight of 90 gms. Battery backup is low. The sound cannot be compared with a portable speaker system.

Specifications

  • Brand: Morning Vale
  • Type: Cylindrical with Coaxial speaker
  • Button: Multi-function
  • Connection: Bluetooth is compatible with Laptops, tablets, and smartphones.
  • Special feature: Remote selfie shutter control
  • Size/ Weight: 7.62 x 7.62 x 7.62 cms/ 90 grams

ProsCons
  • Remote button for taking selfies
  • Low battery back - up time.
  • Multicolor
 
Super Ultra Mini Boost Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker Built-in Mic High Bass Selfie Remote Control Button Low Harmonic Distortion for All mobiles and Device
3.1 (230)
68% off
320 999
3. PFF 5 Watts Super Ultra Bass- B08ZNPV3GW

An inexpensive choice for music lovers as this model has an Ultra Bass boost. This gives a good reproduction at lower frequencies, which enhances the sound of music. Incorporates other standard features like Bluetooth compatibility with other devices and a built-in mic. The cylindrical-shaped vertical mounting design has a cute speaker and a battery backup time of 5 hours. However, the Bluetooth distance is rather low.

Specifications

  • Type: Cylindrical vertical, multi-colour
  • Frequency response: Low-frequency Bass boost
  • Connection: Bluetooth compatible with standard devices
  • Special feature: Bass boost
  • Size/ weight: 11.2 x 8.8 x 8.8 cms /120 grams

ProsCons
  • Low-frequency Bass boost
  • Bluetooth distance is rather low
  • Multicolour
 
PFF 5W Super Ultra Bass Boost Low Harmonic Distortion Portable Mini Bluetooth Wireless Speaker with Built in Mic for Windows, Android & iOS Devices (Pack of 1)
3.1 (114)
46% off
323 600
4. Music Mini Speaker Mm Buddy Jack - B01L49UES8

If your need is only listening to music, this model, at a budget price, meets your expectations. In a choice of colours, it can pair with all Apple devices, Laptops, and MP3 players. With a memory card slot and disco lights, this Bluetooth 3 Watt mini speaker with a bass expansion with a radio feature added is a value for money.

Specifications

  • Type: Cylindrical vertical, multi-colour
  • Range: 10 meters
  • Connection: Bluetooth compatible with standard devices
  • Special feature: Radio
  • Size/ weight: 6 x 6 x 6 cms/grams

ProsCons
  • 10-meter Bluetooth distance
  • Mic is absent
  • Multicolor
 
Music Mini Speaker Mm Buddy Jack Series Mini Bluetooth Speaker With Usb Port / Memory Card Slot With Disco Lights Awesome Effects-Mm-021-Bt-Red
3.3 (40)
59% off
245 599
5. Ptron Music bot lite 5W - BOB7FGNDX

In 3 striking colours, this tabletop model has 6 hours of playtime. The front ABS fabric is attractive, adding charm to the music. Lithium-ion batteries pair these music portable speakers to all standard devices via Bluetooth. With a USB port and TF card slot facility, this tabletop model, with 40 mm speakers, meets most requirements.

Specifications

  • Brand: Ptron
  • Type: Rectangular, tabletop
  • Connection: Bluetooth compatible with standard devices
  • Special feature: Hanging strap, 6 months warranty
  • Size/ weight: 6 x 6 x 6 cms / 162 grams

ProsCons
  • Attractive colours
  • Comparatively lower Bluetooth distance
  • Hanging strap
 
Newly Launched pTron Musicbot Lite 5W Mini Bluetooth Speaker with 6Hrs Playtime, Immersive Sound, 40mm Driver, BT5.1 with Strong Connectivity, Portable Design, Integrated Music & Call Control (Black)
3.4 (1,420)
69% off
499 1,600
6. Amazon Basics ABBT1002 - B09ZB716N2

This black-coloured bookshelf model with a hanging strap and a 5-watt speaker is a good choice when it is used for calling and music. The in-built noise-cancelling mic and TWS( True wireless pairing) are ideal for remote group meetings. Added IPX6 ( ingress protection) waterproof feature enhances its all-weather ruggedness. Its usage is comprehensive, with Bluetooth compatibility with other standard devices, a Micro SD card, USB ports, and 19 hours of battery life. It could be categorized as one of the best mini speaker.

Specifications

  • Manufacturer: XOR technologies, LLP
  • Type: Rectangular Bookshelf
  • Connection: Bluetooth compatible with standard devices
  • Special feature: Noise cancelling mic, 1-year Warranty
  • Size/ weight: 10 x 6 x 9 cms/ 368 gms

ProsCons
  • Noise-canceling mic
  • No Radio
  • 1-year warranty
 
Amazon Basics Bluetooth Speaker, 5W Sound, TWS Mode, Powerful Bass, IPX6 Waterproof, Up to 19 hrs Playtime*, MicroSD Card, AUX and USB Input Support and Noise Cancelling Mic, 1-Year Warranty (Black)
4 (201)
66% off
849 2,499
7. Amazon Basics ABBT1010G2 - BOBLNMXT67

This model has an extended battery life of 36 hours at 70% volume. It provides good-quality music with a satellite-type 5-watt cute speaker and bass boost. An inbuilt mic enhances its usage. With a tabletop bookshelf rectangular design, IPX6 ( ingress protection), and a hanging strap, it combines both aesthetics and quality

Specifications

  • Manufacturer: XOR technologies, LLP
  • Type: Rectangular Bookshelf with hanging strap
  • Model no: AB-BT5-002
  • Connection: Bluetooth compatible with standard devices
  • Special feature: Waterproof
  • Size/ weight: 4.5 x 9.8 x 9.8 cms/ 325 gms

ProsCons
  • Extended playing time
  • No Radio
  • Waterproof
 
AmazonBasics 5W Bluetooth 5.0 Speaker, Upto 36 Hrs Playtime, True Wireless Technology, Built in Mic, Multiple Connectivity Modes (Black)
4.1 (21)
53% off
699 1,499
8. PTron Quinto Bluetooth Speaker 10 W - B07FT669

Housed in a wooden enclosure in a pleasing colour, this model is more of a companion. Suitable for outdoor use, its 10-watt dual speakers give a very high-quality performance on normal volume. With 3 to 4 hours of playtime, its dual BT ( Bluetooth true Wireless) and a mic, complete the requirements of party speakers.

Specifications

  • Manufacturer: Paired Technologies
  • Type: Rectangular tabletop
  • Model name: Quinto
  • Connection: Bluetooth compatible with standard devices
  • Special feature: Outdoor, wooden enclosure
  • Size/ weight: 8.5 x 15 x 7.5 cms/ 580 grams

ProsCons
  • Outdoor Speaker
  • 3 to 4 hours of playing time
  • Can be used in the kitchen, office, and small parties
 
PTron Quinto Bluetooth Speaker 10W Wireless Mini Speaker Portable Bluetooth Dual BT Speaker With Mic (Gold)
3.8 (122)
76% off
849 3,499
9. Infinity ( JBL Fuse Pint ) - BO7W5VJYK2

Available in three enchanting colours of blue, red, and black this model with a voice assistant for mobiles is for the tech-savvy. A pocket-size model with a 3-watt speaker and mic, its Dual equalizer for normal and deep bass, makes listening to music a pleasure. Compatibility with Smartphones, Laptops, and tablets makes it an all-in-one type of device.

Specifications

  • Brand: Infinity
  • Type: Cylindrical, tabletop
  • Model name: Fuze Pint
  • Connection: Bluetooth compatible with standard devices
  • Special feature: Lightweight, pocket size
  • Size/ weight: 3.5 x 5.5 x 5.5 cms/ 65 grams

ProsCons
  • Lightweight, pocket size, 1-year warranty
  • Only 5 hours of playtime
  • Voice assistant support for mobiles using Google now and Siri 
 
Infinity (JBL Fuze Pint, Wireless Ultra Portable Mini Speaker with Mic, Deep Bass, Dual Equalizer, Bluetooth 5.0 with Voice Assistant Support for Mobiles (Blue)
4.1 (30,722)
10. WL - Centrestage 300 - BLK - BOBBTXWH6Q

This stylish 40 Watt dual speaker serves more as a portable music system. With high-resolution audio and a wide enclosure, it gives a surround sound type effect. A

Bluetooth link to your smartphone enables hands-free calling. TWS ( True Wireless System) pairing to the high-wattage speakers gives a crystal clear sound even at high volume. The one-year warranty is an added comforting feature. It is a value for money for music enthusiasts

Specifications

  • Brand: Wings
  • Type: Tabletop, soundbar enclosure
  • Model name: Centrestage
  • Connection: Bluetooth compatible with smartphone
  • Special feature: Mobile tray holder, clear sound
  • Size/ weight: 7.7 x 8 x 40.5 cms/ 1060 grams

ProsCons
  • 7 hours of playtime at a high volume
  • Mainly designed in line with portable sound systems 
  • Mobile tray holder 
 
Wings Centerstage 300 Soundbar with TWS Bluetooth 5.0, Powerful 20W Output, 2500 mAh Battery and 7 Hours of Playback, Quad Mode | Mini Music System with Mic | Portable Bluetooth Party Speakers
4.3 (51)
58% off
1,699 3,999
Top 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
TWS Wireless portable mini Bluetooth - BO7XQ83BP3Nylon Lanyra-rd for free movementHigh envoir-mental protectionPermit-s rough handlin-g
Super Ultra Mini Boost - BOB2MMQJF2

Coaxi-l

speaker

Multi-functi-on

Butto-n

Rem-ote selfie shutt-er contr-ol
PFF 5 Watts Super Ultra Bass- B08ZNPV3GW

Ultra

Bass

sound

Multi-

color

choice

Built - in mic with cute speaker
Music Mini Speaker Mm Buddy Jack - B01L49UES8Multi-color choic-eGood blue-tooth distanceDisco lights
Ptron Music bot lite 5W - BOB7FGNDXGood sound quali- tyHang- ing st- rap facilit-y.Attr-accti-ve color-s
Amazon Basic-s ABBT1002 - B09ZB716N2

Nois-e can-celling

mic

Wate-r

proof

1 year

Warr-anty

Amazon Basic-s ABBT1010G2 - BOBLNMXT67Bass boostAesth-eticsWater proof
PTron Quinto Blueto-oth Speaker 10 W - B07FT66910 W high perfor-manceCan be used for kit-chen, party etcOutdo-or usage
Infinit-y ( JBL Fuse Pint ) - BO7W5VJYK2Grea-t color-s

Good

Soun-d

Poc- ket size
WL - Centrestage 300 - BLK - BOBBTXWH6Q

Enc-han-

ting

Soun-d

Futur-istic look1 Year Warr-anty

Best overall product

In this FMCG category of mini speaker (portable speaker), the range on offer is enormous. You are spoilt for choice. There is something for everybody, right from delivery boys to senior executives. Firstly, you need to decide where you will be using it. The comparative tables of features and the price will help you to make that decision. Well, irrespective of this, if you do need to make a selection, then AmazonBasics ABBT1002 will be the best. It may not be the best in each of its features. But overall, for its multiple uses, it gives good value. As stated earlier, the selection is subjective.

Best value for money

Sl 6 Amazon Basics ABBT1002, conveniently priced at 849, would be a good choice. It would cover most of your present needs and also some which could be needed in the future. It also carries a Warranty for 1 year.

How do you find the perfect portable mini speakers?

Read through this article and make your choices. It could be more than one. Afterwards, you could browse the Internet for websites that exhibit authentic feedback. Videos on YouTube and enquiries among friends and colleagues help, especially, if the product does not meet your major requirements. Lastly, you could finalize your selection if you could see a demo of the chosen product in a physical store.

Product price list

S.noProductPrice
1.TWS Wireless portable mini Bluetooth - BO7XQ83BP3Rs. 429
2.Super Ultra Mini Boost - BOB2MMQJF2Rs. 320
3.PFF 5 Watts Super Ultra Bass- B08ZNPV3GWRs. 323
4.Music Mini Speaker Mm Buddy Jack - B01L49UES8Rs. 245
5.Ptron Music bot lite 5W - BOB7FGNDXRs. 399
6.Amazon Basics ABBT1002 - B09ZB716N2Rs. 849
7.Amazon Basics ABBT1010G2 - BOBLNMXT67Rs. 699
8.PTron Quinto Bluetooth Speaker 10 W - B07FT669Rs. 849
9.Infinity ( JBL Fuse Pint ) - BO7W5VJYK2Rs. 899
10.WL - Centrestage 300 - BLK - BOBBTXWH6Q 1699

I have read the above article and done all other ground work. I have placed the order on Amazon. But I still don’t know whether I have made the right choice

The range and choices available for this product are huge. This dilemma results from a situation of over-choice. If you are satisfied that the product ordered will satisfy your principal requirements, then your decision is correct. We should accept the fact that no product can be tailor-made for individual needs.   

Is using such systems other than listening to music a good idea?

Some of the systems, even though designed to play high-quality music, have added features. If you browse through the higher-wattage systems, you find features that are very useful. Some of these features are a big asset in our modern, fast-paced lives.

I mostly stay at home and listen to music while doing my housework. Which of these products do I choose?

A good choice would be sl 8 Ptron Quinto. It delivers high-quality sound with a 10-watt speaker and 3- 4 hours of playtime on a single charge.

