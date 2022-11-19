Give your bathroom a luxurious feel with the best 5-star rated 25-litre geysers

Summary:
Water geysers are an important part of any Indian bathroom. It is impossible to think of taking a shower or having a bath in a bathroom without a water geyser. For an average family in India, a 5-star rated water geyser with a capacity of 25 litres can be a relatively costly affair. However, if you have made up your mind to install one in your bathroom, this article will provide you with all the information you need to make the best choice of water geyser for your bathroom! 25-litre geysers come with a great water-storage capacity within a standard budget. If you are looking for the best geysers online, you can purchase these great products at affordable prices.
In this article, we have listed the 10 best water geysers on the market with a 5-star rating and 25-litre capacity for your bathroom!
1. Havells Adonia R
Havells Adonia R is a classy water geyser with everything you want, packaged in a great shape, colour and performance. The best part of this water geyser is its engineering. Built to last for 15 to 20 winters, Havells Adonia R's thick steel outer body prevents leakage and has rust-proof materials which enhance its performance every single time you switch it on. You can enjoy controlled water temperatures anywhere between 25 degrees Celsius and 75 degrees Celsius using feather touch controls.
One of the few 25-litre geysers to be remote-operated, Havells Adonia R is easy to install and operate despite its heavy-weight appearance.
Specifications:
Type : Wall mounted instant hot water geyser
Capacity : 25 litres
Power consumption : 2 KW
Water pressure : 8 bars
Maximum temperature : 75 degrees Celsius
Heating element : Incoloy glass coated with Feroglas coating technology
Weight : 12 kg
Indicator type : LED with colour changing indicators
|Pros
|Cons
|Remote controlled operation
|Heavy weight and requires professional installation services
|Great looks with durable engineering
|Feather touch temperature control with instant hot water supply
|Resistant to rust, corrosion and hard water scaling
2. Usha Aquerra
This 25-litre geyser not only saves you a great deal in energy consumption but also delivers clean and hygienic hot water in an environment-friendly manner. It uses Heattech technology for maximum performance which includes its premium engineering component called the SS316 Heating Element for faster heating.
Specifications:
Type : Wall mounted
Capacity : 25 litres
Power consumption : 2 KW
Water pressure : 8 bars
Maximum temperature : between 45 and 60 degrees Celsius
Heating element : Glassline coating with PUF insulation
Weight : 13.52 kg
Indicator type : Bulb
|Pros
|Cons
|Good looks with PUF insulation
|Water takes extra time to be heated
|5 levels of safety features including dry heating protection and weather-proofing
|Saves 20% more water
|Easy to install despite its heavy weight build
3. Crompton Solarium Qube
Crompton Solarium Qubeis an attractive water geyser specifically designed for the Indian household. It is packed with some great features like rust resistance, anti-scaling, an instant heating coil and a top-grade capillary thermostat.
Specifications:
Type : Wall mounted
Capacity : 25 litres
Power consumption : 2 KW
Water pressure : 8 bars
Maximum temperature : between 45 and 75 degrees Celsius
Heating element : Knob-controlled water heating coil with PUG insulation and Magnesium anode
Weight : 10 kg
Indicator type : NA
|Pros
|Cons
|Best for Indian households
|Makes a whirring a noise when the temperature reaches the maximum level
|Easy to install
|Retains heat for 8+ hours in storage
|Simple engineering makes it easy to replace parts and maintenance
4. V-Guard Calino
Available in two varieties of 15 litres and 25 litres, Calino by V-Guard is another great bathroom-specific water geyser on the list. Its strength lies in its ergonomic design and multi-level safety features which make it ideal for use in big families.
Specifications:
Type : Wall mounted
Capacity : 25 litres
Power consumption : 2 KW
Water pressure : 8 bars
Maximum temperature : between 45 and 75 degrees Celsius
Heating element : Knob-controlled water heating coil with PUG insulation and Magnesium anode
Weight : 14 kg and 400 grams
Indicator type : LED with analog display
|Pros
|Cons
|Analog temperature display with LED indicator
|Spare parts are not of great quality
|Modestly priced
|Heating element covered under a warranty of 3 years and the tank with 7 years
|Best for large-sized families that use the same water heater
5. Crompton Arno Neo
Another masterpiece from Crompton, Arno Neo is an established name among water geysers. It has a Smart Energy Management design that does not consume as much electricity because of its Standby Cutoff feature. It has great corrosion resistance even at high temperatures and a rust-free body.
Specifications:
Type : Wall mounted
Capacity : 25 litres
Power consumption : 2 KW
Water pressure : 8 bars
Maximum temperature : between 45 and 75 degrees Celsius
Heating element : Knob-controlled water heating coil with PUG insulation and Magnesium anode
Weight : 9 kg and 500 grams
Indicator type : Two lamps for Power On and Heating
|Pros
|Cons
|Knob-operated temperature control
|No temperature display
|The metal body gives it a sturdy look and posture
|Excellent heating capacity with instant hot water supply
|Smart Energy Management for more savings on every bath you take!
6. Activa 25 LTR
Activa's 25-litre water heater retains its charm with the multi-functional stem-type thermostat and safety valve for maximum protection against backflow and electric shocks. This is mostly preferred for high-rise buildings.
Specifications:
Type : Wall mounted
Capacity : 25 litres
Power consumption : 2 KW
Water pressure : 8 bars
Heating element : Copper element with knob controls to set temperature
Weight : 9 kg and 800 grams
Indicator type : Two lamps for Power On and Heating
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy to operate
|Online customer service is non-responsive
|Robust body
|Automatic cut-off
|304l SS assembly for extra strength
7. Racold Buono Pro
Racold Buono Pro consumes 2000 watts of power to deliver a constant supply of hot water at 8-bar pressure. Ideal for high-rise buildings, this water heater has all the great features that you want from a high-end instant water heater but at a budget-friendly price.
Specifications:
Type : Wall mounted
Capacity : 25 litres
Power consumption : 2 KW
Water pressure : 8 bars
Heating element : Copper element with an anti-rust anode
Weight : 10 kg and 500 grams
Indicator type : Lamp bulb
|Pros
|Cons
|Titanium plus technology for a long life
|Very heavy outer body
|Robust body
|Special anode element to protect the heating element
|3 level safety
8. BlowHot Geyser
This water geyser comes with a digital display and 100% rust-free operation. Ideal for installation in areas where only bore water or hard water is supplied to bathrooms. If you are looking to give your bathroom a sleek and attractive look, the Blowhot Geyser does the job and prevents corrosion.
Specifications:
Type : Wall mounted
Capacity : 25 litres
Power consumption : 2 KW
Water pressure : 8 bars
Heating element : Conventional
Weight : 11 kg
|Pros
|Cons
|Durable ABS body for long life
|Slow customer service in some cities
|Great looks with a modern digital display
|100% water-proof and shock-resistant
9. AO Smith SDS-Green Series
With AO Smith's SDS Green Series, you can expect 100% sterilised water from your tap. Overall, a great item that delivers total value for money, this corrosion-resistant water heater lasts long and works well even with hard water.
Specifications:
Type : Wall mounted
Capacity : 25 litres
Power consumption : 2 KW
Water pressure : 8 bars
Heating element : Conventional
Weight : 13 kg
Indicator type : Knob control
|Pros
|Cons
|Great capacity and fast heating
|Outer body is made of plastic
|Dual tone fascia
|Great installation procedure
|Low power consumption
10. Bajaj Calenta
The Bajaj Calenta has a rust-resistant exterior made of ABS and a tough titanium coating that prevents rust and other wearing down. It is good for high-rise buildings. Moreover, the Bajaj Calenta is energy-efficient and has a multiple safety system to protect against damage.
Specifications:
Type : Wall mounted
Capacity : 25 litres
Power consumption : 2 KW
Water pressure : 8 bars
Weight : NA
Indicator type : Digital display
|Pros
|Cons
|Titanium armour technology
|May be slightly noisy if used for a long time
|Multiple safety system with swirl flow technology
|Excellent power saver
|Constant hot water supply within 10 minutes
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Havells Adonia R
|Feather touch temperature control
|Rust and corrosion resistance
|Remote controlled operation
|Usha Aquerra
|Sleek look
|Saves 20% more water
|5 levels of safety features
|Crompton Solarium Qube
|Retains heat for 8+ hours
|Easy replacement and maintenance
|Easy to install
|V-Guard Calino
|LED indicator
|Modestly priced
|Ideal for large families
|Crompton Arno Neo
|Sturdy metal body
|Temperature control knob
|Smart energy management
|Activa 25 LTR
|Easy to operate
|Automatic cut-off
|Extra strength
|Racold Buono Pro
|3 level safety
|Special anode element
|Titanium plus technology
|BlowHot Geyser
|Durable ABS body
|Sleek look
|100% water-proof and shock-resistant
|AO Smith SDS-Green Series
|Fast heating
|Easy installation
|Low power consumption
|Bajaj Calenta
|Titanium armour technology
|Energy-efficient
|Tough exterior made of titanium
Crompton Arno Neo steals the show with its pocket-friendly pricing without sacrificing the modern features that a family expects in their water heater. At less than Rs. 7,000, you can bring home a durable water geyser that has all the essential features you need.
Usha Aquerra with its great features and significantly advanced features is one of the best products in this list. Its display board, outer body and compactness make it the best-looking and performing 25-litre geyser that you can trust.
If you are planning to buy a 25-liter water geyser with a 5-star rating, here is a quick checklist to help you with your shopping:
1) Identify all the companies that manufacture and service water geysers.
2) Filter your options according to price, brand, heating capacity, storage and warranty.
3) Go through the top 5 items that match your needs and budget.
4) Look out for product ratings and customer reviews and testimonials.
5) Check for discounts and coupons for the selected products.
6) Compare the prices of different items on the internet and in showrooms.
7) Make the payment and follow up until installation.
|S.No.
|Product
|Price
|1.
|Havells Adonia R
|Rs. 14,940
|2.
|Usha Aquerra
|Rs. 9,650
|3.
|Crompton Solarium Qube
|Rs. 9,899
|4.
|V-Guard Calino
|Rs. 11,328
|5.
|Crompton Arno Neo
|Rs. 6,999
|6.
|ACTIVA 25 LTR
|Rs. 4,099
|7.
|Racold Buono Pro
|Rs. 6,999
|8.
|BLOWHOT Geyser
|Rs. 8,399
|9.
|AO Smith SDS-Green Series
|Rs. 11,299
|10.
|Bajaj Calenta
|Rs. 9,500
“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”
The higher the star rating, the greater the energy efficiency of your electrical water geyser. 5-star rated equipment will be more energy efficient compared to those with lower ratings.
It could take anywhere between 10 to 15 minutes to heat water to a temperature of 45 degrees Celsius.
You should look for a geyser that can tackle the problem of hard water rusting and scaling such as Ni-coating and a Magnesium anode.
Water geysers are electrical appliances. Damage during installation is not covered under warranty if done by an unauthorized person.
Yes, you can use geysers for hot water supply to the spa and kitchen. However, please consult with the installation service company before going ahead with the fittings.