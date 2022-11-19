Give your bathroom a luxurious feel with the best 5-star rated 25-litre geysers By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Today, water geysers are considered essential. Geysers not only supply hot water instantly but also have the capacity to store up to 25 litres of hot water for 6 or more hours. This comparative list of the best 25-litre geysers with 5-star ratings can help you transform your bathroom and save on power consumption and bills.

5-star rated 25-liter geysers

Water geysers are an important part of any Indian bathroom. It is impossible to think of taking a shower or having a bath in a bathroom without a water geyser. For an average family in India, a 5-star rated water geyser with a capacity of 25 litres can be a relatively costly affair. However, if you have made up your mind to install one in your bathroom, this article will provide you with all the information you need to make the best choice of water geyser for your bathroom! 25-litre geysers come with a great water-storage capacity within a standard budget. If you are looking for the best geysers online, you can purchase these great products at affordable prices. In this article, we have listed the 10 best water geysers on the market with a 5-star rating and 25-litre capacity for your bathroom! 1. Havells Adonia R Havells Adonia R is a classy water geyser with everything you want, packaged in a great shape, colour and performance. The best part of this water geyser is its engineering. Built to last for 15 to 20 winters, Havells Adonia R's thick steel outer body prevents leakage and has rust-proof materials which enhance its performance every single time you switch it on. You can enjoy controlled water temperatures anywhere between 25 degrees Celsius and 75 degrees Celsius using feather touch controls. One of the few 25-litre geysers to be remote-operated, Havells Adonia R is easy to install and operate despite its heavy-weight appearance. Specifications: Type : Wall mounted instant hot water geyser Capacity : 25 litres

Power consumption : 2 KW Water pressure : 8 bars Maximum temperature : 75 degrees Celsius Heating element : Incoloy glass coated with Feroglas coating technology Weight : 12 kg Indicator type : LED with colour changing indicators

Pros Cons Remote controlled operation Heavy weight and requires professional installation services Great looks with durable engineering Feather touch temperature control with instant hot water supply Resistant to rust, corrosion and hard water scaling

2. Usha Aquerra This 25-litre geyser not only saves you a great deal in energy consumption but also delivers clean and hygienic hot water in an environment-friendly manner. It uses Heattech technology for maximum performance which includes its premium engineering component called the SS316 Heating Element for faster heating. Specifications: Type : Wall mounted Capacity : 25 litres

Power consumption : 2 KW Water pressure : 8 bars Maximum temperature : between 45 and 60 degrees Celsius Heating element : Glassline coating with PUF insulation Weight : 13.52 kg Indicator type : Bulb

Pros Cons Good looks with PUF insulation Water takes extra time to be heated 5 levels of safety features including dry heating protection and weather-proofing Saves 20% more water Easy to install despite its heavy weight build

3. Crompton Solarium Qube Crompton Solarium Qubeis an attractive water geyser specifically designed for the Indian household. It is packed with some great features like rust resistance, anti-scaling, an instant heating coil and a top-grade capillary thermostat. Specifications: Type : Wall mounted Capacity : 25 litres

Power consumption : 2 KW Water pressure : 8 bars Maximum temperature : between 45 and 75 degrees Celsius Heating element : Knob-controlled water heating coil with PUG insulation and Magnesium anode Weight : 10 kg Indicator type : NA

Pros Cons Best for Indian households Makes a whirring a noise when the temperature reaches the maximum level Easy to install Retains heat for 8+ hours in storage Simple engineering makes it easy to replace parts and maintenance

4. V-Guard Calino Available in two varieties of 15 litres and 25 litres, Calino by V-Guard is another great bathroom-specific water geyser on the list. Its strength lies in its ergonomic design and multi-level safety features which make it ideal for use in big families. Specifications: Type : Wall mounted Capacity : 25 litres

Power consumption : 2 KW Water pressure : 8 bars Maximum temperature : between 45 and 75 degrees Celsius Heating element : Knob-controlled water heating coil with PUG insulation and Magnesium anode Weight : 14 kg and 400 grams Indicator type : LED with analog display

Pros Cons Analog temperature display with LED indicator Spare parts are not of great quality Modestly priced Heating element covered under a warranty of 3 years and the tank with 7 years Best for large-sized families that use the same water heater

5. Crompton Arno Neo Another masterpiece from Crompton, Arno Neo is an established name among water geysers. It has a Smart Energy Management design that does not consume as much electricity because of its Standby Cutoff feature. It has great corrosion resistance even at high temperatures and a rust-free body. Specifications: Type : Wall mounted Capacity : 25 litres

Power consumption : 2 KW Water pressure : 8 bars Maximum temperature : between 45 and 75 degrees Celsius Heating element : Knob-controlled water heating coil with PUG insulation and Magnesium anode Weight : 9 kg and 500 grams Indicator type : Two lamps for Power On and Heating

Pros Cons Knob-operated temperature control No temperature display The metal body gives it a sturdy look and posture Excellent heating capacity with instant hot water supply Smart Energy Management for more savings on every bath you take!

6. Activa 25 LTR Activa's 25-litre water heater retains its charm with the multi-functional stem-type thermostat and safety valve for maximum protection against backflow and electric shocks. This is mostly preferred for high-rise buildings. Specifications: Type : Wall mounted Capacity : 25 litres

Power consumption : 2 KW Water pressure : 8 bars Heating element : Copper element with knob controls to set temperature Weight : 9 kg and 800 grams Indicator type : Two lamps for Power On and Heating

Pros Cons Easy to operate Online customer service is non-responsive Robust body Automatic cut-off 304l SS assembly for extra strength

7. Racold Buono Pro Racold Buono Pro consumes 2000 watts of power to deliver a constant supply of hot water at 8-bar pressure. Ideal for high-rise buildings, this water heater has all the great features that you want from a high-end instant water heater but at a budget-friendly price. Specifications: Type : Wall mounted Capacity : 25 litres

Power consumption : 2 KW Water pressure : 8 bars Heating element : Copper element with an anti-rust anode Weight : 10 kg and 500 grams Indicator type : Lamp bulb

Pros Cons Titanium plus technology for a long life Very heavy outer body Robust body Special anode element to protect the heating element 3 level safety

8. BlowHot Geyser This water geyser comes with a digital display and 100% rust-free operation. Ideal for installation in areas where only bore water or hard water is supplied to bathrooms. If you are looking to give your bathroom a sleek and attractive look, the Blowhot Geyser does the job and prevents corrosion. Specifications: Type : Wall mounted Capacity : 25 litres

Power consumption : 2 KW Water pressure : 8 bars Heating element : Conventional Weight : 11 kg

Pros Cons Durable ABS body for long life Slow customer service in some cities Great looks with a modern digital display 100% water-proof and shock-resistant

9. AO Smith SDS-Green Series With AO Smith's SDS Green Series, you can expect 100% sterilised water from your tap. Overall, a great item that delivers total value for money, this corrosion-resistant water heater lasts long and works well even with hard water. Specifications: Type : Wall mounted Capacity : 25 litres

Power consumption : 2 KW Water pressure : 8 bars Heating element : Conventional Weight : 13 kg Indicator type : Knob control

Pros Cons Great capacity and fast heating Outer body is made of plastic Dual tone fascia Great installation procedure Low power consumption

10. Bajaj Calenta The Bajaj Calenta has a rust-resistant exterior made of ABS and a tough titanium coating that prevents rust and other wearing down. It is good for high-rise buildings. Moreover, the Bajaj Calenta is energy-efficient and has a multiple safety system to protect against damage. Specifications: Type : Wall mounted Capacity : 25 litres

Power consumption : 2 KW Water pressure : 8 bars Weight : NA Indicator type : Digital display

Pros Cons Titanium armour technology May be slightly noisy if used for a long time Multiple safety system with swirl flow technology Excellent power saver Constant hot water supply within 10 minutes

3 best features

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Havells Adonia R Feather touch temperature control Rust and corrosion resistance Remote controlled operation Usha Aquerra Sleek look Saves 20% more water 5 levels of safety features Crompton Solarium Qube Retains heat for 8+ hours Easy replacement and maintenance Easy to install V-Guard Calino LED indicator Modestly priced Ideal for large families Crompton Arno Neo Sturdy metal body Temperature control knob Smart energy management Activa 25 LTR Easy to operate Automatic cut-off Extra strength Racold Buono Pro 3 level safety Special anode element Titanium plus technology BlowHot Geyser Durable ABS body Sleek look 100% water-proof and shock-resistant AO Smith SDS-Green Series Fast heating Easy installation Low power consumption Bajaj Calenta Titanium armour technology Energy-efficient Tough exterior made of titanium

Best value for money Crompton Arno Neo steals the show with its pocket-friendly pricing without sacrificing the modern features that a family expects in their water heater. At less than Rs. 7,000, you can bring home a durable water geyser that has all the essential features you need. Best overall Usha Aquerra with its great features and significantly advanced features is one of the best products in this list. Its display board, outer body and compactness make it the best-looking and performing 25-litre geyser that you can trust. How to find the best 25-litre geyser If you are planning to buy a 25-liter water geyser with a 5-star rating, here is a quick checklist to help you with your shopping: 1) Identify all the companies that manufacture and service water geysers. 2) Filter your options according to price, brand, heating capacity, storage and warranty. 3) Go through the top 5 items that match your needs and budget. 4) Look out for product ratings and customer reviews and testimonials. 5) Check for discounts and coupons for the selected products. 6) Compare the prices of different items on the internet and in showrooms. 7) Make the payment and follow up until installation. Price list of all products

S.No. Product Price 1. Havells Adonia R Rs. 14,940 2. Usha Aquerra Rs. 9,650 3. Crompton Solarium Qube Rs. 9,899 4. V-Guard Calino Rs. 11,328 5. Crompton Arno Neo Rs. 6,999 6. ACTIVA 25 LTR Rs. 4,099 7. Racold Buono Pro Rs. 6,999 8. BLOWHOT Geyser Rs. 8,399 9. AO Smith SDS-Green Series Rs. 11,299 10. Bajaj Calenta Rs. 9,500

