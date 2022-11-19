Sign out
Give your bathroom a luxurious feel with the best 5-star rated 25-litre geysers

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Nov 21, 2022 15:15 IST

Summary:

Today, water geysers are considered essential. Geysers not only supply hot water instantly but also have the capacity to store up to 25 litres of hot water for 6 or more hours. This comparative list of the best 25-litre geysers with 5-star ratings can help you transform your bathroom and save on power consumption and bills.

5-star rated 25-liter geysers

Water geysers are an important part of any Indian bathroom. It is impossible to think of taking a shower or having a bath in a bathroom without a water geyser. For an average family in India, a 5-star rated water geyser with a capacity of 25 litres can be a relatively costly affair. However, if you have made up your mind to install one in your bathroom, this article will provide you with all the information you need to make the best choice of water geyser for your bathroom! 25-litre geysers come with a great water-storage capacity within a standard budget. If you are looking for the best geysers online, you can purchase these great products at affordable prices.

In this article, we have listed the 10 best water geysers on the market with a 5-star rating and 25-litre capacity for your bathroom!

1. Havells Adonia R

Havells Adonia R is a classy water geyser with everything you want, packaged in a great shape, colour and performance. The best part of this water geyser is its engineering. Built to last for 15 to 20 winters, Havells Adonia R's thick steel outer body prevents leakage and has rust-proof materials which enhance its performance every single time you switch it on. You can enjoy controlled water temperatures anywhere between 25 degrees Celsius and 75 degrees Celsius using feather touch controls.

One of the few 25-litre geysers to be remote-operated, Havells Adonia R is easy to install and operate despite its heavy-weight appearance.

Specifications:

Type : Wall mounted instant hot water geyser

Capacity : 25 litres
Power consumption : 2 KW

Water pressure : 8 bars

Maximum temperature : 75 degrees Celsius

Heating element : Incoloy glass coated with Feroglas coating technology

Weight : 12 kg

Indicator type : LED with colour changing indicators

ProsCons
Remote controlled operationHeavy weight and requires professional installation services
Great looks with durable engineering 
Feather touch temperature control with instant hot water supply 
Resistant to rust, corrosion and hard water scaling 
Havells Adonia R 25 Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater 5 Star with Remote Control (White)
33% off
15,700 23,585
Buy now

2. Usha Aquerra

This 25-litre geyser not only saves you a great deal in energy consumption but also delivers clean and hygienic hot water in an environment-friendly manner. It uses Heattech technology for maximum performance which includes its premium engineering component called the SS316 Heating Element for faster heating.

Specifications:

Type : Wall mounted

Capacity : 25 litres
Power consumption : 2 KW

Water pressure : 8 bars

Maximum temperature : between 45 and 60 degrees Celsius

Heating element : Glassline coating with PUF insulation

Weight : 13.52 kg

Indicator type : Bulb

ProsCons
Good looks with PUF insulationWater takes extra time to be heated
5 levels of safety features including dry heating protection and weather-proofing 
Saves 20% more water  
Easy to install despite its heavy weight build 
Usha Aquerra 25 Litre 5 Star Storage Water Heater (White)
32% off
9,749 14,295
Buy now

3. Crompton Solarium Qube

Crompton Solarium Qubeis an attractive water geyser specifically designed for the Indian household. It is packed with some great features like rust resistance, anti-scaling, an instant heating coil and a top-grade capillary thermostat.

Specifications:

Type : Wall mounted

Capacity : 25 litres
Power consumption : 2 KW

Water pressure : 8 bars

Maximum temperature : between 45 and 75 degrees Celsius

Heating element : Knob-controlled water heating coil with PUG insulation and Magnesium anode

Weight : 10 kg

Indicator type : NA

ProsCons
Best for Indian householdsMakes a whirring a noise when the temperature reaches the maximum level
Easy to install 
Retains heat for 8+ hours in storage 
Simple engineering makes it easy to replace parts and maintenance 
Crompton Solarium Qube 25-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Free Installation and Connection Pipes (White and Black)
27% off
9,899 13,500
Buy now

4. V-Guard Calino

Available in two varieties of 15 litres and 25 litres, Calino by V-Guard is another great bathroom-specific water geyser on the list. Its strength lies in its ergonomic design and multi-level safety features which make it ideal for use in big families.

Specifications:

Type : Wall mounted

Capacity : 25 litres
Power consumption : 2 KW

Water pressure : 8 bars

Maximum temperature : between 45 and 75 degrees Celsius

Heating element : Knob-controlled water heating coil with PUG insulation and Magnesium anode

Weight : 14 kg and 400 grams

Indicator type : LED with analog display

ProsCons
Analog temperature display with LED indicatorSpare parts are not of great quality 
Modestly priced  
Heating element covered under a warranty of 3 years and the tank with 7 years 
Best for large-sized families that use the same water heater  
V-Guard Calino 25L Storage 5 Star Water Heater, 100% ABS Body with IPX4 Rating; Free PAN India Installation and Free Inlet Outlet Connection Pipes; White
11% off
11,328 12,700
Buy now

5. Crompton Arno Neo

Another masterpiece from Crompton, Arno Neo is an established name among water geysers. It has a Smart Energy Management design that does not consume as much electricity because of its Standby Cutoff feature. It has great corrosion resistance even at high temperatures and a rust-free body.

Specifications:

Type : Wall mounted

Capacity : 25 litres
Power consumption : 2 KW

Water pressure : 8 bars

Maximum temperature : between 45 and 75 degrees Celsius

Heating element : Knob-controlled water heating coil with PUG insulation and Magnesium anode

Weight : 9 kg and 500 grams

Indicator type : Two lamps for Power On and Heating

ProsCons
Knob-operated temperature controlNo temperature display 
The metal body gives it a sturdy look and posture 
Excellent heating capacity with instant hot water supply 
Smart Energy Management for more savings on every bath you take!  
Crompton Arno Neo 25-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 3 Level Safety (White)
26% off
7,077 9,500
Buy now

6. Activa 25 LTR

Activa's 25-litre water heater retains its charm with the multi-functional stem-type thermostat and safety valve for maximum protection against backflow and electric shocks. This is mostly preferred for high-rise buildings.

Specifications:

Type : Wall mounted

Capacity : 25 litres
Power consumption : 2 KW

Water pressure : 8 bars

Heating element : Copper element with knob controls to set temperature

Weight : 9 kg and 800 grams

Indicator type : Two lamps for Power On and Heating

ProsCons
Easy to operateOnline customer service is non-responsive
Robust body 
Automatic cut-off  
304l SS assembly for extra strength  
ACTIVA 25 LTR Storage 2 Kva Special Anti Rust Coating .7MM Pure Stainless Steel Tank Geyser with Temperature Meter Abs Top Bottom Ivory with Free Installation Kit and adjustable outer thermostat 5 years warranty
43% off
4,262 7,490
Buy now

7. Racold Buono Pro

Racold Buono Pro consumes 2000 watts of power to deliver a constant supply of hot water at 8-bar pressure. Ideal for high-rise buildings, this water heater has all the great features that you want from a high-end instant water heater but at a budget-friendly price.

Specifications:

Type : Wall mounted

Capacity : 25 litres
Power consumption : 2 KW

Water pressure : 8 bars

Heating element : Copper element with an anti-rust anode

Weight : 10 kg and 500 grams

Indicator type : Lamp bulb

ProsCons
Titanium plus technology for a long lifeVery heavy outer body
Robust body 
Special anode element to protect the heating element 
3 level safety 
Racold Buono Pro 25 Litres Vertical 5 star Storage Water Heater (Geyser), with Free Standard Installation and Pipes
28% off
6,999 9,749
Buy now

8. BlowHot Geyser

This water geyser comes with a digital display and 100% rust-free operation. Ideal for installation in areas where only bore water or hard water is supplied to bathrooms. If you are looking to give your bathroom a sleek and attractive look, the Blowhot Geyser does the job and prevents corrosion.

Specifications:

Type : Wall mounted

Capacity : 25 litres
Power consumption : 2 KW

Water pressure : 8 bars

Heating element : Conventional

Weight : 11 kg

ProsCons
Durable ABS body for long lifeSlow customer service in some cities
Great looks with a modern digital display 
100% water-proof and shock-resistant 
BLOWHOT Geyser 25L Electric Storage Water Heater, Free Installation With Kit, 5 Years Warranty on Storage Tank, ABS Body, BEE 5 Star Rating | Digital Display, 25 Liters Anti Rust Glass Line Tank, Auto CUT-OFF 2000 Watt | Advanced Safety Feature - 1 Year General Warranty (Grey)
39% off
7,922 12,990
Buy now

9. AO Smith SDS-Green Series

With AO Smith's SDS Green Series, you can expect 100% sterilised water from your tap. Overall, a great item that delivers total value for money, this corrosion-resistant water heater lasts long and works well even with hard water.

Specifications:

Type : Wall mounted

Capacity : 25 litres
Power consumption : 2 KW

Water pressure : 8 bars

Heating element : Conventional

Weight : 13 kg

Indicator type : Knob control

ProsCons
Great capacity and fast heatingOuter body is made of plastic
Dual tone fascia  
Great installation procedure 
Low power consumption 
AO Smith SDS-GREEN SERIES-025 Storage 25 Litre Vertical Water Heater (Geyser) White 5 Star
30% off
11,299 16,200
Buy now

10. Bajaj Calenta

The Bajaj Calenta has a rust-resistant exterior made of ABS and a tough titanium coating that prevents rust and other wearing down. It is good for high-rise buildings. Moreover, the Bajaj Calenta is energy-efficient and has a multiple safety system to protect against damage.

Specifications:

Type : Wall mounted

Capacity : 25 litres
Power consumption : 2 KW

Water pressure : 8 bars

Weight : NA

Indicator type : Digital display

ProsCons
Titanium armour technologyMay be slightly noisy if used for a long time
Multiple safety system with swirl flow technology 
Excellent power saver 
Constant hot water supply within 10 minutes 
Bajaj Calenta Storage 25 Litre Verical 5 Star Water Heater (White)
28% off
9,000 12,500
Buy now

3 best features

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Havells Adonia RFeather touch temperature controlRust and corrosion resistanceRemote controlled operation
Usha AquerraSleek lookSaves 20% more water5 levels of safety features
Crompton Solarium QubeRetains heat for 8+ hoursEasy replacement and maintenanceEasy to install
V-Guard CalinoLED indicatorModestly pricedIdeal for large families
Crompton Arno NeoSturdy metal bodyTemperature control knobSmart energy management
Activa 25 LTREasy to operateAutomatic cut-offExtra strength
Racold Buono Pro3 level safetySpecial anode elementTitanium plus technology
BlowHot Geyser Durable ABS bodySleek look100% water-proof and shock-resistant
AO Smith SDS-Green SeriesFast heatingEasy installationLow power consumption
Bajaj CalentaTitanium armour technologyEnergy-efficientTough exterior made of titanium

Best value for money

Crompton Arno Neo steals the show with its pocket-friendly pricing without sacrificing the modern features that a family expects in their water heater. At less than Rs. 7,000, you can bring home a durable water geyser that has all the essential features you need.

Best overall

Usha Aquerra with its great features and significantly advanced features is one of the best products in this list. Its display board, outer body and compactness make it the best-looking and performing 25-litre geyser that you can trust.

How to find the best 25-litre geyser

If you are planning to buy a 25-liter water geyser with a 5-star rating, here is a quick checklist to help you with your shopping:

1) Identify all the companies that manufacture and service water geysers.

2) Filter your options according to price, brand, heating capacity, storage and warranty.

3) Go through the top 5 items that match your needs and budget.

4) Look out for product ratings and customer reviews and testimonials.

5) Check for discounts and coupons for the selected products.

6) Compare the prices of different items on the internet and in showrooms.

7) Make the payment and follow up until installation.

Price list of all products

S.No.ProductPrice
1.Havells Adonia RRs. 14,940
2.Usha AquerraRs. 9,650
3.Crompton Solarium QubeRs. 9,899
4.V-Guard CalinoRs. 11,328
5.Crompton Arno NeoRs. 6,999
6.ACTIVA 25 LTRRs. 4,099
7. Racold Buono ProRs. 6,999
8. BLOWHOT GeyserRs. 8,399
9. AO Smith SDS-Green Series Rs. 11,299
10. Bajaj CalentaRs. 9,500

FAQs

1. How important is the 5 star rating?

The higher the star rating, the greater the energy efficiency of your electrical water geyser. 5-star rated equipment will be more energy efficient compared to those with lower ratings. 

2. How much time does a 25-litre water geyser take to heat water?

It could take anywhere between 10 to 15 minutes to heat water to a temperature of 45 degrees Celsius. 

3. What kind of heater should I install for a house that has a hard water supply?

You should look for a geyser that can tackle the problem of hard water rusting and scaling such as Ni-coating and a Magnesium anode.

