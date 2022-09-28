Google 16MP front camera mobile phones: The best deals worth your money

Summary:
The front-facing cameras used on smartphones have gone a long way in recent years.
These days, it's not just the number of megapixels that's increased; the software has also been improved. A high-quality front-facing camera is still essential even if the back cameras are responsible for most of the demanding work.
If you enjoy snapping selfies, then the following is a list of smartphones that each include a front-facing camera with a resolution of 16 megapixels.
A list of Google 16MP front camera mobile phones:
1. Google Pixel 2 (18:9 Display, 128 GB) Just black
The Google Pixel 2 smartphone is now one of the most impressive Google phones that can be purchased from Amazon. This smartphone gives you access to a wide variety of features, including a Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor, an Adreno 540 GPU, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of internal memory, and a single nano SIM card.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|waterproof with an IP67 rating.
|Battery life is poor.
|Unlimited storage for photos.
|bugs on the fingerprint sensor.
|2 years warranty
2. Google Pixel 6 5G (Sorta Seafoam, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
Meet Pixel 6 5G. It has undergone a complete rethinking, both on the inside and the outside of the building. It is swift, clever, and secure, and it is driven by the Tensor, which was Google's very first processor. The Pixel Camera is able to grab the present and record it just as you experienced it in the moment.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent cameras
|You will need to invest in a charger that has PPS technology and a 30W output.
|Smooth Display
|There is no global warranty
|Constant updates
3. Google Pixel 4 (Clearly White, 128GB)
One especially remarkable illustration is the recently released Google Pixel 4, which is also a fascinating new mobile phone. This device stands out as an excellent example. It comes with a cordless FM radio and has a battery life that will last for an appreciable length of time and has other convenient features.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Have latest features
|No warranty
|Comes with FM radio
|Battery life is not good.
|The camera quality is good.
4. Google Pixel 4a (Just Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage)
You are able to take photographs on your mobile device that are of exceptionally high quality if you make use of the 12-megapixel dual-pixel back camera that is included on your mobile device. Additionally, your mobile device comes pre-loaded with features such as Live HDR+, Night Sight, and Portrait Mode.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Best design
|There is no facial recognition.
|It is lightweight and fits in the pocket easily.
|The sound was a real letdown. It is not nearly as loud and clear as similarly priced phones.
|Value for money
|The screen is a bit small.
5. Google Pixel 5 5G Sorta Sage, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
The phone has a 6-inch touchscreen HD display, 8 gigabytes of random access memory (RAM), and 128 gigabytes of storage space on the device's internal memory. The back camera of the phone has a resolution of 16 megapixels, and it can record both still photographs and video.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|The stock Android experience is smooth and uncluttered
|No warranty
|Camera quality is amazing for both the front cam and rear camera.
|The phone doesn't have a 3.5mm jack
|Touch is butter smooth
6. Google Pixel 3 XL (Not pink, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage)
The Google Pixel 3 XL conceals more than it appears to have at first glance, as shown by its one-of-a-kind features, great cameras, large built-in storage, and long-lasting battery life. This can be noticed by looking at the phone's specifications.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Decent Battery Life
|It is 4G, not 5G.
|Latest Features
|Good Quality Camera
7. Google Pixel 3 (Just black, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage)
Video calling allows you to stay in touch with loved ones even when you are separated from them for an extended length of time. The Pixel 3 guarantees that there will never be a moment of boredom because of its powerful battery, amazing cameras, and large display that is completely bezel-less.
Specification:
|Pros
|Cons
|Camera is great
|Need Update after some time
|Lightweight
|Battery life is good.
The Google Pixel 3 is the greatest phone that you can buy for the money that you pay if you are looking for a mobile device that does not cost an exorbitant amount of money. The price of this phone, which comes in at ₹21,999.00, makes it a fantastic choice for individuals who are looking for phones that are easy on their wallets.
We have a great deal of confidence in each and every one of the possibilities that we have included in this rundown of the top Google Mobile Phones. One smartphone that sticks out from the crowd is the Google Pixel 3 XL Smartphone, which can be obtained for a price that is lower than 30,900 rupees. This mobile device is equipped with a more than a 16MP camera.
The following are some things to keep in mind while searching for the ideal Google mobile phone that costs less than Rs. 65,000. Let's take a look, shall we?
“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. The Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”
When shooting pictures of light panels, using a camera with more megapixels than 16 will give you more leeway in terms of how closely you need to zoom in on the panel before capturing the photo.
You need a particular number of megapixels for each shot, and the amount you require depends on how you want to distribute it. But the number of pixels in a camera doesn't indicate much about the image quality, in the same way, that the number of calories in a meal doesn't say very much about the nutritional worth of the meal.
Once upon a time, megapixels were regarded as the ultimate measurement for a digital camera. But no longer. When it comes to the megapixels of their cameras, the vast majority of amateur photographers have realized, with the passage of time, that more is not always better.
If you have a camera with fewer megapixels, this indicates that the individual pixels are larger; for example, the pixels on a camera with 12 megapixels are larger than those on a camera with 16 megapixels. In comparison to tiny pixels, larger ones are able to take in a greater amount of light.
A megapixel (MP) is one million pixels. IP security cameras with a megapixel resolution can record pictures with at least a million individual pixels. Camera picture quality relies on several aspects, not simply megapixels.