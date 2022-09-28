Google 16MP front camera mobile phones: The best deals worth your money By Affiliate Desk

Google 16MP front camera mobile phones

The front-facing cameras used on smartphones have gone a long way in recent years. These days, it's not just the number of megapixels that's increased; the software has also been improved. A high-quality front-facing camera is still essential even if the back cameras are responsible for most of the demanding work. If you enjoy snapping selfies, then the following is a list of smartphones that each include a front-facing camera with a resolution of 16 megapixels. A list of Google 16MP front camera mobile phones: 1. Google Pixel 2 (18:9 Display, 128 GB) Just black The Google Pixel 2 smartphone is now one of the most impressive Google phones that can be purchased from Amazon. This smartphone gives you access to a wide variety of features, including a Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor, an Adreno 540 GPU, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of internal memory, and a single nano SIM card. Specifications: OS - ‎Andriod

- ‎Andriod RAM - 4 GB

- 4 GB Product dimensions - ‎14.6 x 0.8 x 7 cm; 145 Grams

- ‎14.6 x 0.8 x 7 cm; 145 Grams Batteries - ‎1 A battery required. (included)

- ‎1 A battery required. (included) Item model number - ‎Pixel 2

- ‎Pixel 2 Wireless communication technologies - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

- Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Connectivity technologies - ‎GSM; CDMA; HSPA;4G LTE; EVDO

- ‎GSM; CDMA; HSPA;4G LTE; EVDO Special features - ‎Single SIM; Music Player; Video Player; E-mail

- ‎Single SIM; Music Player; Video Player; E-mail Other display features - Wireless

- Wireless Device interface - primary ‎Touchscreen

Pros Cons waterproof with an IP67 rating. Battery life is poor. Unlimited storage for photos. bugs on the fingerprint sensor. 2 years warranty

2. Google Pixel 6 5G (Sorta Seafoam, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) Meet Pixel 6 5G. It has undergone a complete rethinking, both on the inside and the outside of the building. It is swift, clever, and secure, and it is driven by the Tensor, which was Google's very first processor. The Pixel Camera is able to grab the present and record it just as you experienced it in the moment. Specifications: Brand - Google

- Google RAM - 8 GB

- 8 GB Product dimensions - ‎‎76 x 76 x 66 cm; 350 Grams

- ‎‎76 x 76 x 66 cm; 350 Grams Batteries - ‎‎1 Lithium Ion battery required. (included)

- ‎‎1 Lithium Ion battery required. (included) Item model number - ‎Pixel 6 Pro 5G

- ‎Pixel 6 Pro 5G Item width - 76 Centimeters

- 76 Centimeters Standing screen display size -‎‎6.4 inches

Pros Cons Excellent cameras You will need to invest in a charger that has PPS technology and a 30W output. Smooth Display There is no global warranty Constant updates

3. Google Pixel 4 (Clearly White, 128GB) One especially remarkable illustration is the recently released Google Pixel 4, which is also a fascinating new mobile phone. This device stands out as an excellent example. It comes with a cordless FM radio and has a battery life that will last for an appreciable length of time and has other convenient features. Specifications: OS - ‎Android 10.0

- ‎Android 10.0 RAM - ‎6 GB

- ‎6 GB Product dimensions - ‎0.83 x 6.87 x 14.65 cm; 162 grams

- ‎0.83 x 6.87 x 14.65 cm; 162 grams Batteries -‎1 Lithium Polymer battery is required. (included)

-‎1 Lithium Polymer battery is required. (included) Item model number - ‎GA01191-US

- ‎GA01191-US Special features - ‎Camera

- ‎Camera Other display features - ‎Wireless

Pros Cons Have latest features No warranty Comes with FM radio Battery life is not good. The camera quality is good.

4. Google Pixel 4a (Just Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage) You are able to take photographs on your mobile device that are of exceptionally high quality if you make use of the 12-megapixel dual-pixel back camera that is included on your mobile device. Additionally, your mobile device comes pre-loaded with features such as Live HDR+, Night Sight, and Portrait Mode. Specifications: OS - ‎Android

- ‎Android RAM - ‎6 GB

- ‎6 GB Product dimensions : 14.48 x 6.86 x 0.76 cm 143 grams;

: 14.48 x 6.86 x 0.76 cm 143 grams; Batteries - 1 lithium polymer battery (included)

- 1 lithium polymer battery (included) Item model number - ‎GA02099-US

- ‎GA02099-US Connectivity technologies - ‎4G; WLAN; Bluetooth; GPS; NFC; USB

- ‎4G; WLAN; Bluetooth; GPS; NFC; USB Special features- Rear camera, online access

Pros Cons Best design There is no facial recognition. It is lightweight and fits in the pocket easily. The sound was a real letdown. It is not nearly as loud and clear as similarly priced phones. Value for money The screen is a bit small.

5. Google Pixel 5 5G Sorta Sage, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage The phone has a 6-inch touchscreen HD display, 8 gigabytes of random access memory (RAM), and 128 gigabytes of storage space on the device's internal memory. The back camera of the phone has a resolution of 16 megapixels, and it can record both still photographs and video. Specifications: OS -Android

-Android RAM - ‎8 GB

- ‎8 GB Product dimensions ‎- 14.48 x 7.11 x 0.76 cm; 380 grams

‎- 14.48 x 7.11 x 0.76 cm; 380 grams Batteries - ‎1 AA battery required. (included)

- ‎1 AA battery required. (included) Item model number - GA01956-US

- GA01956-US Connectivity technologies - ‎4g

‎4g Special features - Camera

- Camera Other display features - Wireless

Pros Cons The stock Android experience is smooth and uncluttered No warranty Camera quality is amazing for both the front cam and rear camera. The phone doesn't have a 3.5mm jack Touch is butter smooth

6. Google Pixel 3 XL (Not pink, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage) The Google Pixel 3 XL conceals more than it appears to have at first glance, as shown by its one-of-a-kind features, great cameras, large built-in storage, and long-lasting battery life. This can be noticed by looking at the phone's specifications.

Specifications: Brand - ‎Google

- ‎Google Manufacturer - ‎Google

- ‎Google Series - ‎Pixel

- ‎Pixel Colour - ‎Pink

- ‎Pink Form factor - ‎Bar, Smartphone

- ‎Bar, Smartphone Item height -‎7.9 Millimeters

-‎7.9 Millimeters Item width - ‎7.7 Centimeters

- ‎7.7 Centimeters Standing screen - display size ‎6.3 inches

- display size ‎6.3 inches P roduct dimensions - ‎15.8 x 7.67 x 0.79 cm; 453.59 grams

- ‎15.8 x 7.67 x 0.79 cm; 453.59 grams Batteries - ‎1 Lithium Ion battery required. (included)

Pros Cons Decent Battery Life It is 4G, not 5G. Latest Features Good Quality Camera

7. Google Pixel 3 (Just black, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage) Video calling allows you to stay in touch with loved ones even when you are separated from them for an extended length of time. The Pixel 3 guarantees that there will never be a moment of boredom because of its powerful battery, amazing cameras, and large display that is completely bezel-less. Specification: OS - ‎Android 9.0

- ‎Android 9.0 RAM - ‎4 GB

- ‎4 GB Product dimensions ‎ - 14.5 x 0.8 x 6.8 cm; 146 gm

‎ - 14.5 x 0.8 x 6.8 cm; 146 gm Batteries - ‎1 Lithium Polymer batteries required. (included)

- ‎1 Lithium Polymer batteries required. (included) Item model number - ‎Pixel 3_ 64

- ‎Pixel 3_ 64 Wireless communication technologies - ‎Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

- ‎Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Connectivity technologies - ‎4G, (2100/1800/2600/900/800 MHz), LTE

- ‎4G, (2100/1800/2600/900/800 MHz), LTE Special features - Single SIM, Video player, Music player

Pros Cons Camera is great Need Update after some time Lightweight Battery life is good.

Best three features

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 1 Google Pixel 2 (18:9 Display, 128 GB) Just Black waterproof with an IP67 rating. Unlimited storage for photos. 2 years warranty Google Pixel 6 5G (Sorta Seafoam, 8GB RAM 256GB Storage) Excellent cameras Smooth Display. Constant updates Google Pixel 4 (Clearly White, 128GB) Phone Have latest features Comes with FM radio The camera quality is good Google Pixel 4a (Just Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Best design It is lightweight and fits in the pocket easily Value for money Google Pixel 5 5G Sorta Sage, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage The stock Android experience is smooth and uncluttered The camera quality is amazing for both the front cam and rear camera. Touch is butter smooth Google Pixel 3 XL (Not Pink, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Decent Battery Life Latest Features Good Quality Camera Google Pixel 3 (Just Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) Camera is great Lightweight Battery life is the good

Best value for money The Google Pixel 3 is the greatest phone that you can buy for the money that you pay if you are looking for a mobile device that does not cost an exorbitant amount of money. The price of this phone, which comes in at ₹21,999.00, makes it a fantastic choice for individuals who are looking for phones that are easy on their wallets. Best overall We have a great deal of confidence in each and every one of the possibilities that we have included in this rundown of the top Google Mobile Phones. One smartphone that sticks out from the crowd is the Google Pixel 3 XL Smartphone, which can be obtained for a price that is lower than 30,900 rupees. This mobile device is equipped with a more than a 16MP camera. How to find the perfect Google mobile phone for under Rs. 50,000? The following are some things to keep in mind while searching for the ideal Google mobile phone that costs less than Rs. 65,000. Let's take a look, shall we? Full HD display.

Excellent storage capacity .

. Decent camera quality

Long-lasting battery life

Excellent resolution

Cost of the mobile device

Power-saving mode Product price list

Product Actual price Discounted price Google Pixel 2 (18:9 Display, 128 GB) Just Black ₹ 39,999 ₹ 20,000 Google Pixel 6 5G (Sorta Seafoam, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) ₹ 49,999 ₹ 18,000 Google Pixel 4 (Clearly White, 128GB) Phone ₹ 49,999 ₹ 32,499 Google Pixel 4a (Just Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) ₹ 49,999 ₹ 30,999 Google Pixel 5 5G Sorta Sage, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage ₹ 59,999 ₹ 40,700 Google Pixel 3 XL (Not Pink, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage) ₹ 80,000 ₹ 22,999 Google Pixel 3 (Just Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) ₹ 29,999 ₹ 21,999

