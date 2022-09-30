Summary:
As a result of the most recent developments in technology, we are now able to get some of the very finest Google 32GB Internal Memory Mobile Phones from Amazon. If you are seeking a Google 32GB Internal Memory Mobile Phone, the following is a comprehensive list of the top mobile phones.
A list of Google 32GB internal memory mobile phones
1. Google Pixel 6 5G 128 GB Smartphone (Black)
The Google Pixel 6 Smartphone is one of the best Google phones now available on Amazon. It has 5G data transfer speeds and 128 gigabytes of storage capacity. This smartphone provides you with access to a wide range of features for a number of purposes. It has a sufficient amount of random access memory (RAM), and a rear camera.
Specification:
|Pros
|Cons
|Included communication options are Bluetooth and USB
|Bugs on the fingerprint sensor
|possesses a high-quality camera that can record every cherished moment.
2. Google Pixel 2 (18:9 Display, 128 GB) just black
Google has fitted a front-facing camera with an 8-megapixel sensor into a punch hole that has been drilled into the middle of the Full HD+ display of the gadget. The manufacturer provides a warranty on the product for a period of one year beginning on the date of purchase and continuing onward.
Specification:
|Pros
|Cons
|Unlimited storage for photos
|Inadequate RAM size
|Fast charging using the provided power adapter
3. Google Pixel 6a 5G (Chalk, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
The Pixel 6a range consists of high-quality devices that are easy on one's pocketbook while yet providing excellent performance. In addition to being incredibly swift and risk-free, it is driven by Tensor, which is the very first CPU to be designed from the ground up for Pixel. The controls of this phone are easy to use, and the device feels incredibly light when held in your hand.
Specification:
|Pros
|Cons
|This is the smallest and most pocketable pixel
|Poor battery life
|Highly recommended.
4. Google Pixel 4a (Just Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
Google Pixel 4a utilizes the 12-megapixel dual-pixel back camera on your mobile device, which comes pre-loaded with features like Live HDR+, Night Sight, and Portrait Mode enabling you to shoot photographs of very high quality with your mobile device. Your images will have a more professional appearance when you use HDR+ since it will automatically adjust the colours and the lighting.
Specification:
|Pros
|Cons
|Camera is good
|Inadequate RAM size
|It is lightweight and fits in the pocket easily.
5. Google Pixel 4 (Clearly White, 128GB) phone
The newly launched Google Pixel 4, which is also a fascinating new mobile phone, stands out as a particularly noteworthy example. It comes with a cordless FM radio and has a battery life that will last for a considerable amount of time. In addition, the rear camera on this Google Pixel 4 smartphone comes equipped with a spotlight, which enables users to capture images of exceptionally high quality.
Specification:
Colour clearly : White
|Pros
|Cons
|Have latest features
|No warranty
|The camera quality is good.
|Battery life is not good.
6. Google Pixel 3 XL (Not Pink, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
The Google Pixel 3 XL conceals more than it appears at first glance, as seen by its one-of-a-kind features, amazing cameras, massive built-in storage, and long-lasting battery life. This has an OLED display that measures 16 centimetres (6.3 inches) in size and does not have a notch on it.
Specification:
|Pros
|Cons
|Decent battery Life
|It is 4G, not 5G.
|Good quality camera
7. Google Pixel 3 (just black, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage)
The Pixel 3 guarantees that there will never be a moment of boredom because of its powerful battery, amazing cameras, and large display that is completely bezel-less. This is all down to the display's lack of side bezels. Video calling allows you to stay in touch with loved ones even when you are separated from them for an extended length of time
Specification:
|Pros
|Cons
|Camera is great
|Need update after some time
|Lightweight
|Battery life is good.
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Google Pixel 6 5G 128 GB Smartphone (Black)
|It is outfitted with the most recent operating system.
|Included communication options are Bluetooth and USB.
|Possesses a high-quality camera that can record every cherished moment
|Google Pixel 2 (18:9 Display, 128 GB) Just Black
|Unlimited storage for photos
|Fast charging using the provided power adapter
|2 years warranty
|Google Pixel 6a 5G (Chalk, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
|This is the smallest and most pocketable pixel
|Very good ergonomics
|Highly recommend
|Google Pixel 4a (Just Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
|camera is good
|Lightweight and fits in the pocket easily
|No heating
|Google Pixel 4 (Clearly White, 128GB) Phone
|Have the latest features
|Comes with FM radio
|The camera quality is good
|Google Pixel 3 XL (Not Pink, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
|Decent battery life
|Latest features
|Good quality camera
|Google Pixel 3 (Just Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
|Camera is great
|Lightweight
|Battery life is the good
The Google Pixel 6a 5G is the best phone that you can get for the money that you spend. The price of this phone is ₹33,249.00 after considering discounts. In addition to this, there is a long list of additional amazing features that will keep you engrossed.
All of the options that are presented on our list of the best Google Mobile Phones come highly recommended by us. One smartphone that stands out is the Google Pixel 6 5G 128 GB Smartphone, which can be purchased for less than ₹50,000. This phone has a storage capacity of 128 gigabytes. It is priced affordably at ₹43,250 after taking into account any discounts that may be applicable.
The following are some things to keep in mind while searching for the ideal Google mobile phone that costs less than ₹50,000. Let's take a look, shall we?
|Product
|Actual price
|Discounted price
|Google Pixel 6 5G 128 GB Smartphone (Black)
|₹49,999
|₹43,250
|Google Pixel 2 (18:9 Display, 128 GB) Just Black
|₹39,999
|₹18,000
|Google Pixel 6a 5G (Chalk, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
|₹43,999
|₹32,999
|Google Pixel 4a (Just Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
|₹49,999
|₹30,999
|Google Pixel 4 (Clearly White, 128GB) Phone
|₹49,999
|₹32,499
|Google Pixel 3 XL (Not Pink, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
|₹80,000
|₹22,999
|Google Pixel 3 (Just Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
|₹29,999
|₹21,999
Read Only Memory (ROM) refers to memory that can only be read from. It refers to the portion of the ROM that is reserved exclusively for data storage. It will continue to exist even after the phone has been turned off.
32 gigabytes of storage space can contain around 8800 images, 10,650 songs of average duration, or 250 films each lasting one minute.
On a device, with 32 gigabytes of storage space, you can probably store anywhere between 5,000 and 6,000 photographs.
Assuming that you have around 20 GB of storage space available after the operating system and normal applications have been installed, this would allow you to add 153 minutes of average video size at a rate of 130 MB per minute. The sizes of videos might range quite a bit. Depending on the specifics of the material, including the resolution and any other relevant technological parameters. On the other hand, we can take an average.
Because video files may grow to quite big sizes, it would be difficult for a regular blogger who relies on their phone for recording to get by with only 32GB of storage space. The same principle applies to someone who is an obsessive music lover and has thousands of tracks, or a photographer who has thousands of photographs. But if the most you do with your phone is send texts, play a few games, take a few photographs, and watch the occasional video of a hilarious cat, then 32 GB is more than plenty.