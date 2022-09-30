Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Google 32GB Internal memory mobile phones

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 30, 2022 19:32 IST

Summary:

  • If you're looking for a smartphone with 32 gigabytes of random access memory (ROM), you'll be delighted to know that there are quite a few models available to select from; the top models are listed below

Google phone with 32GB internal memory mobile phones

As a result of the most recent developments in technology, we are now able to get some of the very finest Google 32GB Internal Memory Mobile Phones from Amazon. If you are seeking a Google 32GB Internal Memory Mobile Phone, the following is a comprehensive list of the top mobile phones.

A list of Google 32GB internal memory mobile phones

1. Google Pixel 6 5G 128 GB Smartphone (Black)

The Google Pixel 6 Smartphone is one of the best Google phones now available on Amazon. It has 5G data transfer speeds and 128 gigabytes of storage capacity. This smartphone provides you with access to a wide range of features for a number of purposes. It has a sufficient amount of random access memory (RAM), and a rear camera.


Specification:

  • OS : ‎Android 12
  • RAM : ‎8 GB
  • Product dimensions : 15.85 x 7.47 x 0.89 cm, 175 grams.
  • Batteries required : 1 lithium polymer battery (included)
  • Item model number : GA02900-US.
  • Special characteristics : Rear Camera
  • Other display capabilities : ‎Wireless
  • Main device interface : Touchscreen
  • Other camera capabilities : ‎Rear

ProsCons
Included communication options are Bluetooth and USBBugs on the fingerprint sensor
possesses a high-quality camera that can record every cherished moment. 
Google Pixel 6 5G 128 GB Smartphone (Black)
49% off
44,150 87,000
Buy now

2. Google Pixel 2 (18:9 Display, 128 GB) just black

Google has fitted a front-facing camera with an 8-megapixel sensor into a punch hole that has been drilled into the middle of the Full HD+ display of the gadget. The manufacturer provides a warranty on the product for a period of one year beginning on the date of purchase and continuing onward.


Specification:

  • OS : Andriod
  • Product dimensions : 14.6 x 0.8 x 7 cm, 145 grams;
  • Item model number :‎ Pixel 2
  • Connective technologies : GSM; CDMA; HSPA; 4G LTE; EVDO
  • Special features : Single SIM; Music Player; Video Player; E-mail
  • Other display capabilities : ‎Wireless
  • Primary device interface : Touchscreen
  • Resolution :‎1080 x 1920

ProsCons
Unlimited storage for photos Inadequate RAM size  
Fast charging using the provided power adapter 
Google Pixel 2 (18:9 Display, 128 GB) Just Black
19,700
Buy now

3. Google Pixel 6a 5G (Chalk, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

The Pixel 6a range consists of high-quality devices that are easy on one's pocketbook while yet providing excellent performance. In addition to being incredibly swift and risk-free, it is driven by Tensor, which is the very first CPU to be designed from the ground up for Pixel. The controls of this phone are easy to use, and the device feels incredibly light when held in your hand.


Specification:

  • OS : ‎Android
  • RAM : ‎128 GB
  • Product dimensions : 15.24 x 7.11 x 0.89 cm 178 Grams;
  • Batteries : One lithium-ion battery is needed. (included)
  • Item model number : GX7AS
  • Special features : Camera and Rapid Charging
  • Other display capabilities : ‎Wireless
  • Primary device interface : Touchscreen

ProsCons
This is the smallest and most pocketable pixelPoor battery life
Highly recommended. 
Google Pixel 6a 5G (Chalk, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
37% off
34,630 54,999
Buy now

4. Google Pixel 4a (Just Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

Google Pixel 4a utilizes the 12-megapixel dual-pixel back camera on your mobile device, which comes pre-loaded with features like Live HDR+, Night Sight, and Portrait Mode enabling you to shoot photographs of very high quality with your mobile device. Your images will have a more professional appearance when you use HDR+ since it will automatically adjust the colours and the lighting.


Specification:

  • OS : ‎Android
  • RAM : ‎6 GB
  • Product dimensions : 14.48 x 6.86 x 0.76 cm 143 Grams;
  • Batteries : 1 lithium polymer battery (included)
  • Item model number :‎GA02099-US
  • Wireless communication systems : ‎Cellular
  • Connectivity technologies : ‎4G; WLAN; Bluetooth; GPS; NFC; USB
  • Special features : Rear Camera, Online Access
  • Other display capabilities : OLED display technology.

ProsCons
Camera is goodInadequate RAM size  
It is lightweight and fits in the pocket easily.  
Google Pixel 4a (Just Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
Check Price on Amazon

5. Google Pixel 4 (Clearly White, 128GB) phone

The newly launched Google Pixel 4, which is also a fascinating new mobile phone, stands out as a particularly noteworthy example. It comes with a cordless FM radio and has a battery life that will last for a considerable amount of time. In addition, the rear camera on this Google Pixel 4 smartphone comes equipped with a spotlight, which enables users to capture images of exceptionally high quality.

Specification:

  • OS : ‎Android 10.0
  • RAM : ‎6 GB
  • Product dimensions : ‎0.83 x 6.87 x 14.65 cm; 162 Grams
  • Batteries :‎ 1 Lithium Polymer battery is required. (included)
  • Item model number : ‎GA01191-US
  • Connectivity technologies : ‎4
  • Special features : ‎Camera
  • Other display features : ‎Wireless
  • Device interface : primary ‎Touchscreen

Colour ‎clearly : White

ProsCons
Have latest featuresNo warranty
The camera quality is good.Battery life is not good.
Google Pixel 4 (Clearly White, 128GB) Phone
36% off
31,999 49,999
Buy now

6. Google Pixel 3 XL (Not Pink, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

The Google Pixel 3 XL conceals more than it appears at first glance, as seen by its one-of-a-kind features, amazing cameras, massive built-in storage, and long-lasting battery life. This has an OLED display that measures 16 centimetres (6.3 inches) in size and does not have a notch on it.

Specification:

  • Brand : ‎Google
  • Manufacturer : ‎Google
  • Series : ‎Pixel
  • Colour : ‎Pink
  • Form factor : ‎Bar, Smartphone
  • Item height : 7.9 Millimeters
  • Item width : ‎7.7 Centimeters
  • Standing screen : Display size ‎6.3 Inches
  • Product dimensions : ‎15.8 x 7.67 x 0.79 cm; 453.59 Grams
  • Batteries : ‎1 Lithium Ion battery is required. (included)

ProsCons
Decent battery LifeIt is 4G, not 5G.
Good quality camera 
Google Pixel 3 XL (Not Pink, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
Check Price on Amazon

7. Google Pixel 3 (just black, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage)

The Pixel 3 guarantees that there will never be a moment of boredom because of its powerful battery, amazing cameras, and large display that is completely bezel-less. This is all down to the display's lack of side bezels. Video calling allows you to stay in touch with loved ones even when you are separated from them for an extended length of time

Specification:

  • OS : ‎Android 9.0
  • RAM : ‎4 GB
  • Product dimensions : 4.5 x 0.8 x 6.8 cm; 146 gm
  • Batteries : ‎1 Lithium Polymer battery is required. (included)
  • Item model number : ‎Pixel 3_ 64
  • Other display features : ‎Wireless
  • Device interface : primary - Touchscreen
  • Other camera features : ‎Front

ProsCons
Camera is greatNeed update after some time
Lightweight 
Battery life is good. 
Google Pixel 3 (Just Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
Check Price on Amazon

Best three features

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Google Pixel 6 5G 128 GB Smartphone (Black)It is outfitted with the most recent operating system.Included communication options are Bluetooth and USB.Possesses a high-quality camera that can record every cherished moment
Google Pixel 2 (18:9 Display, 128 GB) Just BlackUnlimited storage for photos Fast charging using the provided power adapter2 years warranty
Google Pixel 6a 5G (Chalk, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)This is the smallest and most pocketable pixelVery good ergonomicsHighly recommend
Google Pixel 4a (Just Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)camera is goodLightweight and fits in the pocket easily No heating
Google Pixel 4 (Clearly White, 128GB) Phone Have the latest featuresComes with FM radio The camera quality is good
Google Pixel 3 XL (Not Pink, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage)Decent battery lifeLatest featuresGood quality camera
Google Pixel 3 (Just Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)Camera is greatLightweightBattery life is the good

Best value for money

The Google Pixel 6a 5G is the best phone that you can get for the money that you spend. The price of this phone is 33,249.00 after considering discounts. In addition to this, there is a long list of additional amazing features that will keep you engrossed.

Best overall

All of the options that are presented on our list of the best Google Mobile Phones come highly recommended by us. One smartphone that stands out is the Google Pixel 6 5G 128 GB Smartphone, which can be purchased for less than 50,000. This phone has a storage capacity of 128 gigabytes. It is priced affordably at 43,250 after taking into account any discounts that may be applicable.

How to find the perfect Google mobile phone for under 50,000?

The following are some things to keep in mind while searching for the ideal Google mobile phone that costs less than 50,000. Let's take a look, shall we?

  • Full HD display.
  • Excellent storage capacity.
  • Decent camera quality
  • Long-lasting battery life
  • Excellent resolution
  • Cost of the mobile device
  • Power saving mode

Product price list

ProductActual priceDiscounted price
Google Pixel 6 5G 128 GB Smartphone (Black) 49,999 43,250
Google Pixel 2 (18:9 Display, 128 GB) Just Black 39,999 18,000
Google Pixel 6a 5G (Chalk, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) 43,999 32,999
Google Pixel 4a (Just Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) 49,999 30,999
Google Pixel 4 (Clearly White, 128GB) Phone 49,999 32,499
Google Pixel 3 XL (Not Pink, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage) 80,000 22,999
Google Pixel 3 (Just Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) 29,999 21,999

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. The Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

RELATED STORIES
10 best 32GB internal memory mobile phones
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Dainty pendants up for grabs at up to 91% off
Buying guide for 10 best HD mobile phones
Buy Google 4G mobile phones today!
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Up to 81% off on women's bottom wear

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

1. What exactly is ROM?

Read Only Memory (ROM) refers to memory that can only be read from. It refers to the portion of the ROM that is reserved exclusively for data storage. It will continue to exist even after the phone has been turned off. 

2. How much data can be stored in 32GB?

32 gigabytes of storage space can contain around 8800 images, 10,650 songs of average duration, or 250 films each lasting one minute. 

3. How many photographs can be stored on a 32GB memory card?

On a device, with 32 gigabytes of storage space, you can probably store anywhere between 5,000 and 6,000 photographs. 

 View More
electronics FOR LESS