Summary: If you're looking for a smartphone with 32 gigabytes of random access memory (ROM), you'll be delighted to know that there are quite a few models available to select from; the top models are listed below

As a result of the most recent developments in technology, we are now able to get some of the very finest Google 32GB Internal Memory Mobile Phones from Amazon. If you are seeking a Google 32GB Internal Memory Mobile Phone, the following is a comprehensive list of the top mobile phones. A list of Google 32GB internal memory mobile phones 1. Google Pixel 6 5G 128 GB Smartphone (Black) The Google Pixel 6 Smartphone is one of the best Google phones now available on Amazon. It has 5G data transfer speeds and 128 gigabytes of storage capacity. This smartphone provides you with access to a wide range of features for a number of purposes. It has a sufficient amount of random access memory (RAM), and a rear camera.

OS : ‎Android 12

RAM : ‎8 GB

Product dimensions : 15.85 x 7.47 x 0.89 cm, 175 grams.

Batteries required : 1 lithium polymer battery (included)

Item model number : GA02900-US.

Special characteristics : Rear Camera

Other display capabilities : ‎Wireless

Main device interface : Touchscreen

Other camera capabilities : ‎Rear

Pros Cons Included communication options are Bluetooth and USB Bugs on the fingerprint sensor possesses a high-quality camera that can record every cherished moment.

2. Google Pixel 2 (18:9 Display, 128 GB) just black Google has fitted a front-facing camera with an 8-megapixel sensor into a punch hole that has been drilled into the middle of the Full HD+ display of the gadget. The manufacturer provides a warranty on the product for a period of one year beginning on the date of purchase and continuing onward.

OS : Andriod

Product dimensions : 14.6 x 0.8 x 7 cm, 145 grams;

Item model number :‎ Pixel 2

Connective technologies : GSM; CDMA; HSPA; 4G LTE; EVDO

Special features : Single SIM; Music Player; Video Player; E-mail

Other display capabilities : ‎Wireless

Primary device interface : Touchscreen

Resolution :‎1080 x 1920

Pros Cons Unlimited storage for photos Inadequate RAM size Fast charging using the provided power adapter

3. Google Pixel 6a 5G (Chalk, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) The Pixel 6a range consists of high-quality devices that are easy on one's pocketbook while yet providing excellent performance. In addition to being incredibly swift and risk-free, it is driven by Tensor, which is the very first CPU to be designed from the ground up for Pixel. The controls of this phone are easy to use, and the device feels incredibly light when held in your hand.

OS : ‎Android

RAM : ‎ 128 GB

Product dimensions : 15.24 x 7.11 x 0.89 cm 178 Grams;

Batteries : One lithium-ion battery is needed. (included)

Item model number : GX7AS

Special features : Camera and Rapid Charging

Other display capabilities : ‎Wireless

Primary device interface : Touchscreen

Pros Cons This is the smallest and most pocketable pixel Poor battery life Highly recommended.

4. Google Pixel 4a (Just Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Google Pixel 4a utilizes the 12-megapixel dual-pixel back camera on your mobile device, which comes pre-loaded with features like Live HDR+, Night Sight, and Portrait Mode enabling you to shoot photographs of very high quality with your mobile device. Your images will have a more professional appearance when you use HDR+ since it will automatically adjust the colours and the lighting.

OS : ‎Android

RAM : ‎6 GB

Product dimensions : 14.48 x 6.86 x 0.76 cm 143 Grams;

Batteries : 1 lithium polymer battery (included)

Item model number :‎ GA02099-US

Wireless communication systems : ‎Cellular

Connectivity technologies : ‎4G; WLAN; Bluetooth; GPS; NFC; USB

Special features : Rear Camera, Online Access

Other display capabilities : OLED display technology.

Pros Cons Camera is good Inadequate RAM size It is lightweight and fits in the pocket easily.

5. Google Pixel 4 (Clearly White, 128GB) phone The newly launched Google Pixel 4, which is also a fascinating new mobile phone, stands out as a particularly noteworthy example. It comes with a cordless FM radio and has a battery life that will last for a considerable amount of time. In addition, the rear camera on this Google Pixel 4 smartphone comes equipped with a spotlight, which enables users to capture images of exceptionally high quality. Specification: OS : ‎Android 10.0

OS : ‎Android 10.0
RAM : ‎6 GB

Product dimensions : ‎ 0.83 x 6.87 x 14.65 cm; 162 Grams

Batteries :‎ 1 Lithium Polymer battery is required. (included)

Item model number : ‎GA01191-US

Connectivity technologies : ‎4

Special features : ‎ Camera

Other display features : ‎Wireless

Device interface : primary ‎Touchscreen Colour ‎clearly : White

Pros Cons Have latest features No warranty The camera quality is good. Battery life is not good.

Specification: Brand : ‎Google

Manufacturer : ‎Google

Series : ‎Pixel

Colour : ‎Pink

Form factor : ‎Bar, Smartphone

Item height : 7.9 Millimeters

Item width : ‎7.7 Centimeters

Standing screen : Display size ‎6.3 Inches

Product dimensions : ‎15.8 x 7.67 x 0.79 cm; 453.59 Grams

Batteries : ‎1 Lithium Ion battery is required. (included)

Pros Cons Decent battery Life It is 4G, not 5G. Good quality camera

7. Google Pixel 3 (just black, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage) The Pixel 3 guarantees that there will never be a moment of boredom because of its powerful battery, amazing cameras, and large display that is completely bezel-less. This is all down to the display's lack of side bezels. Video calling allows you to stay in touch with loved ones even when you are separated from them for an extended length of time Specification: OS : ‎Android 9.0

OS : ‎Android 9.0
RAM : ‎4 GB

Product dimensions : 4.5 x 0.8 x 6.8 cm; 146 gm

Batteries : ‎1 Lithium Polymer battery is required. (included)

Item model number : ‎Pixel 3_ 64

Other display features : ‎Wireless

Device interface : primary - Touchscreen

Other camera features : ‎Front

Pros Cons Camera is great Need update after some time Lightweight Battery life is good.

Best three features

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Google Pixel 6 5G 128 GB Smartphone (Black) It is outfitted with the most recent operating system. Included communication options are Bluetooth and USB. Possesses a high-quality camera that can record every cherished moment Google Pixel 2 (18:9 Display, 128 GB) Just Black Unlimited storage for photos Fast charging using the provided power adapter 2 years warranty Google Pixel 6a 5G (Chalk, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) This is the smallest and most pocketable pixel Very good ergonomics Highly recommend Google Pixel 4a (Just Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) camera is good Lightweight and fits in the pocket easily No heating Google Pixel 4 (Clearly White, 128GB) Phone Have the latest features Comes with FM radio The camera quality is good Google Pixel 3 XL (Not Pink, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Decent battery life Latest features Good quality camera Google Pixel 3 (Just Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) Camera is great Lightweight Battery life is the good

Best value for money The Google Pixel 6a 5G is the best phone that you can get for the money that you spend. The price of this phone is ₹33,249.00 after considering discounts. In addition to this, there is a long list of additional amazing features that will keep you engrossed. Best overall All of the options that are presented on our list of the best Google Mobile Phones come highly recommended by us. One smartphone that stands out is the Google Pixel 6 5G 128 GB Smartphone, which can be purchased for less than ₹50,000. This phone has a storage capacity of 128 gigabytes. It is priced affordably at ₹43,250 after taking into account any discounts that may be applicable. How to find the perfect Google mobile phone for under ₹ 50,000? The following are some things to keep in mind while searching for the ideal Google mobile phone that costs less than ₹50,000. Let's take a look, shall we? Full HD display.

Excellent storage capacity.

Decent camera quality

Long-lasting battery life

Excellent resolution

Cost of the mobile device

Power saving mode Product price list

Product Actual price Discounted price Google Pixel 6 5G 128 GB Smartphone (Black) ₹ 49,999 ₹ 43,250 Google Pixel 2 (18:9 Display, 128 GB) Just Black ₹ 39,999 ₹ 18,000 Google Pixel 6a 5G (Chalk, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) ₹ 43,999 ₹ 32,999 Google Pixel 4a (Just Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) ₹ 49,999 ₹ 30,999 Google Pixel 4 (Clearly White, 128GB) Phone ₹ 49,999 ₹ 32,499 Google Pixel 3 XL (Not Pink, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage) ₹ 80,000 ₹ 22,999 Google Pixel 3 (Just Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) ₹ 29,999 ₹ 21,999

