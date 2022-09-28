Sign out
Google 5G mobile phones: Our top picks

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 28, 2022 19:01 IST

Summary:

The market offers many options for people purchasing the best 5G Android phones on a budget. We've compiled a list of the best 5G Google mobile phones that you should check out!

Mobile phones made by Google have become increasingly popular in India within a short period. With reasonable prices and excellent features, Google mobile phones make for great investments. There are a variety of reasons why these phones are so popular, including the specialised software, beautiful interface, and excellent camera performance, all of which come at a much lower price than other high-end models on the market. These devices have several unique features, such as a fingerprint sensor, a face ID lock, a superb battery, and a fantastic user interface. Hence, the Google Pixel series is the best option for most people looking for an Android phone.

Here is a comprehensive list of the best Google 5G Mobile Phones.

Top picks of the best Google 5G mobile phones

1.Google Pixel 6a 5G

The Google Pixel comes with an all-day battery that delivers fast performance, smooth navigation, and a stunning display. With a 12-megapixel camera, you can capture stunning images with features such as the magic eraser, motion mode, and portrait mode on this smartphone. In terms of charging up the Pixel 6a, it is pretty quick to get it going once you plug it in.

Specifications:

Display - 6.1-inches

RAM - 6 GB

Storage - 128 GB

Rear Camera - 12 + 12.5 MP

Battery - 4410 mAh

OS - Android 12

Front camera - 8 MP

Processor - 8-bit Octa-core

Refresh rate - 60Hz

ProsCons
Vibrant displayNo SD card slot
Elegant designNo headphone jack
Long-lasting battery 
Google Pixel 6a 5G (Chalk, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
29% off
35,640 49,999
Buy now

2.Google Pixel 5 5G

As one of the top-of-the-line smartphones designed for the next generation of technology, the Google Pixel 5 is a 5 G-enabled smartphone that offers seamless streaming of crystal clear HD content and online gaming. Besides the excellent battery backup, it is waterproof and equipped with Google's Titan M chip, ensuring the safety of the operating system and private data stored on it. In addition to its 19.5:9 display and the latest 90 Hz refresh rate display, the Pixel 5 boasts a full-screen experience with an immersive and natural viewing experience thanks to the full-screen display.

Specifications:

Display - 6-inches

RAM - 8 GB

Storage - 128 GB

Rear camera - 12.2+16 MP

Battery - 4000 mAh

OS - Android 11

Front camera - 8 MP

Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G

Refresh rate - 90Hz

ProsCons
LoudspeakersRelatively sluggish processor
Good battery backup 
Solid battery life 
Google Pixel 5 5G 128GB - Just Black
33% off
39,250 58,990
Buy now

3.Google 5a 5G

With its outstanding performance coupled with the Android 12 operating system, the Google Pixel 5a is one of the best-valued Android smartphones on the market. With its crisp and sharp display, excellent battery life and qualcomm napdragon 765G processor, the Google Pixel 5a is one of the best smartphones you will find on the market, offering an immersive smartphone experience like no other.

Specifications:

Display - 6.3-inches

RAM - 6 GB

Storage - 128 GB

Rear camera - 12+16 MP

Battery - 4680 mAh

OS - Android 12

Front camera - 8 MP

Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G

Refresh rate - 60Hz

ProsCons
Stereo speakersNo wireless charging
Excellent battery life 
IP67 water resistance 
google 5a 5g - Mobile Black
Check Price on Amazon

4.Google Pixel 4a 5G

The qualcomm snapdragon 730G processor powers the Google Pixel 4a. The phone has a 6.2-inch display and comes with both a 12.2 MP rear camera and an 8 MP front camera, alongside other excellent features.

Specifications:

Display - 6.2-inches

RAM - 6 GB

Storage - 128 GB

Rear camera - 12.2 MP

Battery - 3140 mAh

OS - Android 10

Front camera - 8 MP

Processor - Qualcomm snapdragon 730G

Refresh rate - 60Hz

ProsCons
Headphone jackAverage battery backup
Compact size 
Great display 
Google Pixel 4a 5G (Just Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
Check Price on Amazon

5.Google Pixel 6 5G

There is a 6.40-inch touchscreen display with a refresh rate of 90 Hz and a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels with 411 pixels per inch (PPI) and a 20:9 aspect ratio on this device. A dual-core 2.8 GHz and a dual-core 2.25 GHz Google tensor processor power the Google Pixel 6's octa-core processor. Additionally, wireless and proprietary fast charging is supported by the Google Pixel 6. On the rear of the Google Pixel 6 is a dual camera setup with a 50-megapixel (f/1.85, 1.2-micron) primary camera and a 12-megapixel (f/2.2, 1.25-micron) secondary camera.

Specifications:

RAM Capacity: 8 GB

Processor: Mali-G78 MP20 Octa-core (2x2.80 GHz Cortex-X1 & 2x2.25 GHz Cortex-A76 & 4x1.80 GHz Cortex-A55)

ROM Storage: 128 GB

Battery Description: Li-Ion 4614 mAh, non-removable

Main Camera: 50 MP + 12 MP

Selfie Camera: 8 MP

Screen Size: 6.4 inches

ProsCons
The standout rear design is unique to Pixel 6sCamera bump prone to accumulating dust
5G networkCharging can be faster
Beautiful UIThe display maxes out at 90Hz, and others do 120Hz
Google Pixel 6 5G 128 GB Smartphone (Black)
35% off
45,600 69,999
Buy now

6.Google Pixel 6 Pro 5G

Featuring a 6.70-inch touchscreen with 120 Hz refresh rate and 512 PPI pixel density, the phone features a 1440x3120 resolution and an aspect ratio of 19:5. Powered by an octa-core 2.8 GHz Google tensor processor with two 2.8 GHz cores and two 2.25GHz cores, Google Pixel 6 Pro offers excellent performance without compromising on battery life. The phone also supports wireless and fast charging features.

Specifications:

Processor: Mali-G78 MP20 Octa-core (2x2.80 GHz Cortex-X1 & 2x2.25 GHz Cortex-A76 & 4x1.80 GHz Cortex-A55)

Display: 6.71 inches

RAM: 8GB/12GB

ROM: 128GB/256GB

Front Camera: 11.1 MP

Battery: Li-Ion 5003 mAh

Rear Camera: 50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP

ProsCons
Excellent display with 120Hz and great sunlight legibilityNo micro SD slot
Google Tensor chip offers excellent graphics performanceNo charger is included in the box 
Gorgeous hardware design 
Google Pixel 6 Pro 5G (Stromy Black, 12GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
52% off
62,500 129,999
Buy now

The three best features of all listed products

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Google Pixel 6a 5GProcessor - Octa-coreBattery - 4410 mAhRear camera - 12 + 12.5 MP
Google Pixel 5 5GProcessor - Qualcomm snapdragon 765GBattery - 4000 mAhRear camera - 12.2+16 MP
Google 5a 5GProcessor - Qualcomm snapdragon 765GBattery - 4680 mAhRear camera - 12+16 MP
Google Pixel 4a 5GProcessor - Qualcomm snapdragon 730GBattery - 3140 mAhRear camera - 12.2 MP
Google Pixel 6 5GProcessor: Mali-G78 MP20 Octa-core (2x2.80 GHz Cortex-X1 & 2x2.25 GHz Cortex-A76 & 4x1.80 GHz Cortex-A55)Battery description: Li-Ion 4614 mAh, non-removableMain camera: 50 MP + 12 MP 
Google Pixel 6 Pro 5GProcessor: Mali-G78 MP20 Octa-core (2x2.80 GHz Cortex-X1 & 2x2.25 GHz Cortex-A76 & 4x1.80 GHz Cortex-A55)Battery: Li-Ion 5003 mAhRear camera: 50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP

Best value for money

In terms of value for money, the Google Pixel 6a offers the best performance under 40k. You can enjoy crisp and clear picture quality on its beautiful and bright display. Taking high-quality photos with it is easy thanks to its fantastic camera. The battery backup of the phone is also excellent.

Best overall product

Google 5a is the best Android smartphone if you're looking for a high-end device. Compared to its plethora of features, the phone is quite affordable. Almost all your favourite files and apps can be stored on robust internal storage. In addition, you can use it for up to a day before it needs to be charged due to its long battery life.

How to find the perfect Google 5G mobile phones?

Several factors influence a mobile phone's price. Consider a few essential factors like design, display size, memory, RAM, processor, battery, and numerous other specifications when purchasing a new mobile phone. There may be a lot of confusion regarding the price and features of the various options, but you must choose the phone that suits your primary requirements and is within budget.

Price list of all products

ProductPrice
Google Pixel 6a 5G 34,990
Google Pixel 5 5G 39,310
Google 5a 5G 34,490
Google Pixel 4a 5G 36,790
Google Pixel 6 5G 44,000
Google Pixel 6 Pro 5G 62,900

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

What is the major difference between Pixel's camera and an iPhone's camera?

There is nothing wrong with either phone's camera because it takes amazing photos and good videos. Although Pixel's images are relatively brighter than those of iPhones, they are less sharp than those of iPhones. This is the most significant difference between the two mobile devices.

Which CPU does the Google Pixel 5a use?

The Google Pixel 5a comes with a qualcomm snapdragon 765G processor, one of the best for applications requiring intensive processing power.

Google phones are available on Amazon, but can we buy them offline also?

The Google phones can also be purchased offline if you want to. However, you can purchase them on the Amazon India website at a reasonable price and discount.

