Grab the best Micromax mobile phones under 30,000

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Oct 13, 2022 06:07 IST

Summary:

Micromax can be a good choice if you want to purchase a phone for under 30,000 in India. Browse through all the specifications, including the price, features, as well as demerits, so that you make the right choice.

Best Micromax mobile phones

Micromax is one of the leading Indian brands that manufacture mobiles in India. It has recently gained a lot of popularity and fame, especially due to its affordable prices. Micromax's stylish and sleek designs appeal to everyone of every age group.
The quality and build of the phones have also improved over the years and have been a major attraction among mobile phones. We have curated a list with all the product specifications, prices, and merits to get the best phone for yourself.

If you're looking for a good phone, then a Micromax phone can be a good choice for you.

1. Micromax X412 (Blue, Auto Call Recording)

With unique features and stunning looks, this phone makes for one of the most desirable models on this list.

Specifications:

  • Brand : Micromax
  • Model number : X412
  • OS : Symbian 9.1
  • CPU speed : 1 MHz
  • Memory storage capacity : 32 MB
  • Screen size : 1.77 inches
  • Battery description : Lithium-ion
  • Item dimensions LxWxH : 7 x 8 x 7 centimeters
  • Weight : 100 grams

ProsCons
Lightweight and sleek design Not ample storage space
Easy and user-friendlyLack of screen touch
Available in classy coloursHeating issues found
Micromax X412 (Blue, Auto Call Recording, 800mAh)
20% off
1,195 1,499
Buy now

2. Micromax X809 (Blue, Anti Theft)

Available in stunning shades, this phone is every bit worth the price you pay for it. It also appeals to people, both young and old.

Specifications:

  • Brand : Micromax
  • Model number : X809
  • OS : Spreadtrum
  • Memory storage capacity : 32 MB
  • Screen size : 2.4 inches
  • Item dimensions LxWxH : 15 x 7 x 5 centimeters
  • Weight : 250 Grams

ProsCons
User-friendly and easy to useLimited screen size
Strong and sturdy designLimited storage space
Good colours are availableOutdated operating system
Micromax X809 (Blue, Anti Theft, 1000mAh)
29% off
1,418 1,999
Buy now

3. Micromax Infinity (2GB RAM, 32 GB)

This impressive Micromax smartphone has various features that set it apart from the rest. It also has a decent storage space.

Specifications:

  • Brand : Micromax
  • OS : Android 8.1
  • CPU speed : 2 GHz
  • Memory storage capacity : 32GB
  • RAM storage : 2GB

ProsCons
Large screen sizeHeating issues detected
Stunning looksFew bugs in the interface
Good processing speedLimited storage space
Micromax Infinity N11 N8216, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage
12,999
Buy now

4. Micromax in Note 1 (Green, 4GB RAM, 128 GB Storage)

This phone speaks for itself with stunning looks and colours that are equally attractive. It also has 4GB RAM and whopping storage of 128GB.It has a rear camera of 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP and a 16MP front-facing camera.

Specifications:

  • Brand : Micromax
  • Model number : E7746
  • OS : Android
  • RAM memory installed size : 4GB
  • CPU speed : 2 GHz
  • Memory storage capacity : 128GB
  • Screen size : 6.67 Inches
  • Biometric security feature : Fingerprint Recognition
  • Item dimensions LxWxH : 9 x 77 x 165.2 Centimeters

ProsCons
Adequate ROM Storage presentHeating issues found
Large screen sizeNot suitable for heavy usage
Good processing speedLimited RAM storage
Micromax in Note 1 (Green, 4GB RAM. 128GB Storage), (E7746)
Check Price on Amazon

5. Micromax Canvas 2 (Chrome Black, 16 GB)

This phone has a decent battery life as well as good storage space. You can store several photos in the 16GB internal storage provided by this phone.

Specifications:

  • Brand : Micromax
  • Model number : 2724581116650
  • OS : Android
  • CPU speed : 1.3 GHz
  • Memory storage capacity : 16GB
  • Screen size : 5 inches
  • Resolution : 1280 x 720
  • Battery description : Lithium-Ion
  • Item dimensions LxWxH : 5.8 x 18 x 10 Centimeters
  • Weight : 160 grams

ProsCons
Large screen resolutionHeating issues detected
High definition resolution presentLimited storage space
Lightweight and sleek designNot suitable for gaming
Micromax Canvas 2 Q4310 (Chrome Black, 16GB)
Check Price on Amazon

6. Micromax in 2B (Black, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)

This phone has a fantastic storage space of 64GB. You can also access the internet smoothly from this phone.

Specifications:

  • Brand : Micromax
  • Model number : E7544
  • OS : Android
  • RAM memory installed size : 4GB
  • CPU speed : 1.8 GHz
  • Memory storage capacity : 64GB
  • Screen size : 6.52 inches
  • Biometric security feature : Face Recognition, Fingerprint
  • Item Dimensions LxWxH : 16.4 x 7.6 x 0.9 centimeters
  • Weight : 90 grams

ProsCons
Sufficient ROM storage spaceLimited RAM storage
Large screen size presentPoor user interface
Lightweight and sleek designShort battery backup
Micromax in 2B (Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
19% off
8,499 10,499
Buy now

7. Micromax in 2C (Silver, 32 GB, 3GB RAM)

If you are looking for a phone that will help you meet your daily requirements, then you should try this phone. It is available in stunning colours as well.

Specifications:

  • Brand : Micromax
  • Model number : E6533
  • OS : Android
  • RAM memory size : 3 GB
  • CPU speed : 1.8 GHz
  • Memory storage capacity : 32 GB
  • Screen size : 6.52 inches
  • Biometric security feature : Face Recognition
  • Item dimensions LxWxH : 16.4 x 7.6 x 0.9 Centimeters
  • Weight : 198 Grams

ProsCons
Large screen resolutionLimited storage space
Lightweight and classyLack of a good camera
Facial recognition is presentLagging issues found
Micromax in 2C (Silver, 32 GB)  (3 GB RAM)
30% off
7,385 10,499
Buy now

8. Micromax Dual Sim X749

With dual sim technology, this is one of the best keypad phones from Micromax. It is also budget-friendly.

Specifications:

  • Brand : Generic
  • Model number : Micromax X749 Gold
  • OS : Threads
  • RAM memory installed size : 16 MB
  • Screen size : 1.8 Feet

ProsCons
Easy to use and understandNo access to the internet
Ample storage space availableLimited screen size
Good for everyday useLagging issues found
Micromax Dual Sim X749
15% off
1,699 1,999
Buy now

9. Micromax X513+ Purple

This phone has a fantastic build that sets it apart from the others. It is one of the most durable phones as well.

Specifications:

  • Brand : Micromax
  • Model number : J22
  • OS : Spreadtrum
  • Memory storage capacity : 32 MB
  • Item dimensions LxWxH : 15 x 8 x 5.5 Centimeters
  • Weight : 300 grams

ProsCons
Strong and sturdy designLimited storage space
Can last for 24 hours at onceDoes not have a decent camera
Can store all contactsLow rate of processing
Micromax J22 Purple (Dual Sim, 1000 mAh Battery, 6.1cm (2.4”) Screen)
Check Price on Amazon

Best three features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Micromax X412 (Blue, Auto Call Recording) Easy to use. Suitable for all age groups Call recording feature present 
Micromax X809 (Blue, Anti Theft) Available in stunning colours Good battery backup Easy to use
Micromax Infinity (2GB RAM, 32 GB) Easy to useGood storage spaceLong battery life
Micromax in Note 1 (Green, 4GB RAM, 128 GB Storage)Good battery backup Available in stunning colours Easy to use
Micromax Canvas 2 (Chrome Black, 16 GB) Elegant designGood battery backup Good storage space
Micromax in 2B (Black, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) Good storage space Easy to useElegant design
Micromax in 2C (Silver, 32 GB, 3GB RAM) Available in stunning coloursGood battery backup Ample storage space available 
Micromax Dual Sim X749 Easy to useSturdy built and designed Elegant design
Micromax X513+ Purple Good battery backup Easy to useSturdy built and designed 

Best value for money

If you are looking for a phone that will offer the best value for money, then you should go for the Micromax Canvas 2 (16 GB storage). It is priced at 8,999 on Amazon. The original price is 11,999. It has decent storage space as well as many exciting features to keep you updated all the time.

Best overall

If you are looking for a phone that lives up to all the possible standards of quality provided by Micromax, then you should go for the Micromax in Note 1 (4GB RAM, 128 GB storage). It has stunning colours as well as whopping storage of about 128 GB for all your needs. It is priced at 13,599 after a discount on Amazon. It is originally priced at 16,999.

How to find the perfect phone?

There are many things that you should keep in mind when you are looking for a phone that lives up to your expectations. These features are:

  • Price
  • Screen size
  • Screen resolution
  • Battery description
  • Battery backup
  • Colour
  • Build
  • Storage space
  • Camera resolution

Products price list

ProductActual priceDiscounted price
Micromax X412 (Blue, Auto Call Recording) Rs. 1,499Rs. 995
Micromax X809 (Blue, Anti Theft) Rs. 1,999Rs. 1,495
Micromax Infinity (2GB RAM, 32 GB) Rs. 12,999Rs. 12,999
Micromax in Note 1 (Green, 4GB RAM, 128 GB Storage)Rs  16,999Rs.  13,599
Micromax Canvas 2 (Chrome Black, 16 GB) Rs. 11,999Rs. 8,999
Micromax in 2B (Black, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) Rs. 10,499Rs  8,499
Micromax in 2C (Silver, 32 GB, 3GB RAM) Rs. 10,499Rs. 7,498
Micromax Dual Sim X749 Rs. 1,999Rs. 1,699
Micromax X513+ Purple Rs. 1,799Rs. 1,190 

 

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Frequently asked question (FAQs)

1. What are the features of the Micromax Dual Sim X749 phone?

The features of the Micromax Dual Sim X749 phone are:

  • Brand: Generic
  • Model Number: Micromax X749 Gold
  • OS: Threads
  • RAM Memory Installed Size: 16 GB
  • Memory Storage Capacity: 16 GB
  • Screen Size: 1.8 Feet

2. Which are the best Micromax phones under 30,000 in India?

The best Micromax phones under 30,000 in India are: 

  • (Renewed) Micromax Canvas 1 (Chrome Black, 16 GB) 
  • Micromax Canvas 2 (Chrome Black, 16 GB)
  • Micromax X412 (Blue, Auto Call Recording) 
  • Micromax in Note 1 (Green, 4GB RAM, 128 GB Storage)
  • Micromax in 2C (Silver, 32 GB, 3GB RAM)

3. What are the features of the Micromax Canvas 2 (Chrome Black, 16 GB) phone?

The features of the Micromax Canvas 2 (Chrome Black, 16 GB) are: 

  • Brand: Micromax
  • Model Number: 2724581116650
  • OS: Android
  • CPU Speed: 1.3 GHz
  • Memory Storage Capacity: 16 GB
  • Screen Size: 5 inches
  • Resolution: 1280 x 720
  • Battery Description: Lithium-Ion
  • Item Dimensions LxWxH: 5.8 x 18 x 10 Centimeters

Weight: 160 grams 

