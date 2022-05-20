Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Grab up to 69% off on gadgets and accessories

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  • Published on May 20, 2022 14:54 IST

Summary:

Life without gadgets is incomplete. And now is one of the best times to invest in some of them as they come at heavily discounted prices on Amazon. Check out our picks.

There are amazing discounts being offered on gadgets and accessories on Amazon.

Most gadgets can be called devices of utility. From laptop, earbuds, smartwatches to cameras, each one of them offer multiple benefits and are used everyday. While they are not exactly one-time investment devices like an air conditioner and fridge, but they may need replacement in some years and sometimes even months. If you're someone who is price-sensitive, then we have a good news for you. E-commerce platform Amazon is running some exciting discount offers on an array of electronic items and you probably wouldn't want to miss out on. You can grab as good as up to 70% off on a range of devices. What more can you as for?


To help you make a selection, we have brought to you some suggestions which are listed below. Some of the listed products are devices and some are good utility accessories. Want to take a look at our selections? Then scroll down right away. And don't forget to thank us later. 

 

Price of gadgets and accessories at a glance:

Gadgets and accessoriesDeal of the dayPrice
Honor MagicBook 34,490.00 49,999.00
Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus Tablet 11,999.00 27,000.00
FCUK Fit Pro Smartwatch 3,299.00 8,499.00
boAt Airdopes 141 True Wireless Earbuds 1,399.00 4,490.00
Mi 360° Home Security Camera 2,799.00 3,999.00

Honor MagicBook

This laptop from Honor has a display screen of 15.6 inches and runs on 8 GB RAM. It has Windows 10 Home installed in it. It has Intel Core i3-10110U processor which has 2.1 GHz base speed and 4.1 GHz max speed. Available in silver colour, this thin and lightweight laptop also has an anti-glare screen and comes with a 2-in-1 fingerprint power button.

Honor MagicBook X 15, Intel Core i3-10110U / 15.6 inch (39.62 cm) FHD IPS Anti-Glare Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/256GB PCIe SSD/Windows 10/Aluminium Metal Body/1.56Kg), Silver, (BohrBR-WAI9A)
31% off
Rs 34,490 Rs 49,999
Buy now

Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus Tablet

Available in stunning platinum grey colour, this tablet has a screen size of 10.3 inches. It runs on Android 9.0 Pie and has a memory storage capacity of 32 GB. It also comes with a rear camera of 8 MP and front camera of 5 MP. Besides, it has a 2 GB RAM and has an ultrafast 2.3 GHz MediaTek Helio P22T Octa-Core processor and 650 MHz PowerVR GE8320 Gaming GPU. The powerful battery of 5000 mAh lithium-ion battery ensures a good battery life too.

Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus Tablet (26.16 cm (10.3-inch), 2GB, 32GB, Wi-Fi + LTE, Volte Calling), Platinum Grey
56% off
Rs 11,999 Rs 27,000
Buy now

FCUK Fit Pro Smartwatch

Stylish and distinct in appearance, this smartwatch comes with a fully touch-enabled HD colourful screen size of 1.69 inches. It has a metal body and supports many interesting features. From alerting you about call and message notifications to monitoring your oxygen level, blood pressure, heart rate and more, it is a great investment to make. This device is IP68 waterproof.

FCUK Fit Pro Full Touch 1.69" Superior Display Smartwatch (Color: Black), Sleek Design Metal Body, 8 Sport Modes, Spo2, Heart Rate Monitoring, IP 68 Water Resistance and Long Battery Life-FCUK009E
61% off
Rs 3,299 Rs 8,499
Buy now

boAt Airdopes 141 True Wireless Earbuds

This truly wireless earbuds from boAt gives user a playback time of up to 42 hours. It comes with a built-in mic and also supports noise cancelling feature. You can charge the earbuds in a jiffy, as in, after just 5 minutes of charge it gives a playtime of up to 75 minutes. It is also IPX4 rated, which makes it resistant to water and sweat.

boAt Airdopes 141 True Wireless Earbuds with 42H Playtime, Beast Mode(Low Latency Upto 80ms) for Gaming, ENx Tech, ASAP Charge, IWP, IPX4 Water Resistance, Smooth Touch Controls(Bold Black)
69% off
Rs 1,399 Rs 4,490
Buy now

Mi 360° Home Security Camera

This home security camera rotates up to 360 degrees. It offer perfect picture quality - 20 MP and 1080 pixel resolution. Even the objects at a distance can be viewed clearly, thanks to its powerful cameras. It supports devices which have Android 4.0 or above and iOS 9.0 and above. There is a talkback feature and it also features infrared night vision.

Mi 360° Home Security Camera 1080P l Full HD Picture l AI Powered Motion Detection l Infrared Night Vision | 360° Panorama | Talk Back Feature (2-Way Audio)
30% off
Rs 2,799 Rs 3,999
Buy now

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Branded shirts for men: Get supreme quality fabric that will last long 
White shirt for women: A versatile wear and a wardrobe essential
Black shirt for men: Adds character to your personality, makes you look slim
Opt for these face washes for men to combat dry skin
Casual shirts for men exude style and comfort, should be on your radar
electronics FOR LESS