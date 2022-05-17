Keen on picking up a gaming laptop? Amazon has many attractive offers

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Whether you are a professional gamer or an enthusiast, the charm of playing video games online never ebbs. A sedentary lifestyle, lots of time to spare, competitiveness or simply a love for all things digital can be among many reasons why people love gaming. An enthusiast can sit for hours on his or her laptop and keep overcoming one challenge after another in the many games available online. Since gaming is entirely dependent on digital devices, it is wise to invest in a good laptop. From a gaming perspective, just what are the features that make for a good gaming laptop? One would talk of features such as high speed, huge memory, great graphics and fast processor.
With technology getting obsolete every few months and newer and more fancy devices being introduced into the market, from a gamer's perspective, it is always the right time to get a machine upgrade. However, not everyone can afford such expensive investment. Hence, the need to keep a watch on the sale season in the markets. That's the time to go for a new and improved laptop, which will be available at much a cheaper rate than its MRP.
Amazon is offering some amazing offers on gaming laptops, which you definitely must take a look at. We have curated a list, which you are sure to find useful.
|Product
|MRP
|Price After Discount
|Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 Gaming Laptop
|₹89,490.00
|₹54,990.00
|Lenovo Legion 5 Gaming Laptop
|₹93,690.00
|₹60,990.00
|ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021) Gaming Laptop
|₹1,20,990.00
|₹80,990.00
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Gaming Laptop
|₹85,290.00
|₹53,990.00
|Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop
|₹99,999.00
|₹64,990.00
Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 AMD Ryzen 5 5600H Gaming Laptop
This laptop is relatively a heavy device at 2.25 kg as compared to many lightweight laptops available in the markets. Its AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor ensures that your gaming experience will never be underwhelming. It comes with a capacious memory and storage (8GB/512GB SSD) and its NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6 graphic cards ensure that visuals look stunning.
Some other features:
1) Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H | speed: 3.3 GHz (base) - 4.2 GHz (max) | 6 cores | 12 threads | 16MB cache
2) Display: 15.6" FHD (1920x1080) | IPS Technology
3) Operating system: Pre-loaded Windows 11 Home with lifetime validity | Xbox GamePass Ultimate 3-month subscription
4) Audio: 2x2W HD stereo speakers | Nahimic audio with surround sound
5) Keyboard: Full-size 4-zone white backlit legendary TrueStrike keyboard with 100% anti-ghosting, anti-abrasion and soft-landing switches
6) Connectivity : Wifi 5 11ac (2x2), Bluetooth 5.0
Lenovo Legion 5 AMD Ryzen 5 4600H Gaming Laptop
At 2.3 kg, this laptop is anything but a lightweight device. Its memory and storage details are as following: 8GB and 1TB HDD plus 256GB SSD. It comes equipped with AMD Ryzen 5 (4600H) processor while NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6 graphic cards ensure high quality visuals during your gaming experience.
Some other features:
1) Processor: 4th Gen AMD Ryzen 5 (4600H) | speed: 3.0 GHz (base) - 4.0 GHz (max) | 6 cores | 8MB cache
2) Operating system: Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity
3) Display: 15.6" full HD (1920x1080)
4) Keyboard: Full-size backlit keyboard with 100% anti-ghosting and soft landing switches
ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021) Gaming Laptop
This laptop too weighs 2.3 kg. It comes with an Intel processor (Intel Core i5-11400H processor). It also has RTX 3050 Ti 4GB for great viewing. Its RAM and storage details stand at 16GB and 512GB SSD respectively. Additionally, it comes with one-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass and that is included with the purchase of the device.
Some other features:
1) Operating system: Windows 10 Home. Free upgrade to Windows 11 when available
2) Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11400H processor | 2.7 GHz base speed, up to 4.5 GHz turbo boost speed | 6 cores | 12 threads | 12MB cache
3) Access to over 100 high-quality PC games on Windows 10
4) Display: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080)
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Intel Core i5 Gaming Laptop
This laptop comes with the following RAM and storage details: 8GB/512 SSD. Equipped with an Intel processor (Core i5 10th Gen), it promises high performance. With NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6 graphics, you can expect high quality visual effects. It comes with 5th generation thermal engineering facility to cool the system over long periods of use.
Some other features:
1) Operating system: Windows 10 Home, free upgrade to Windows 11 when available
2) Processor: 10th Gen Intel Core i5- 10300H | speed: 2.5 GHz (base) - 4.5 GHz (max) | 4 cores | 8MB cache
3) Display: 15.6" full HD (1920x1080) | Brightness: 250 nits
4) Battery life: Upto 7.5 hours | 45Wh battery | rapid charge (Up to 80% in 1 hour)
Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop
This laptop too weighs 2.2 kg. It comes with a Intel Core i5 processor, ensuring fast processing speed for a rich gaming experience. Its RAM and storage details stand as following: 8GB/512GB SSD. It has NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 with 4 GB GDDR6 memory to ensure your viewing experience is excellent.
Some other features:
1) Processor: Intel Core i5-11400H, max turbo up to 4.50 Ghz
2) Display : 15.6" display with IPS Technology, full HD (1920 x 1080)
3) Average battery life (in hours): 8 hours
4) Operating system: Windows 11 Home
