Allahabad HC adjourns hearing on plea seeking ASI survey of Gyanvapi’s wazukhana

The Allahabad high court on Monday adjourned till August 24 the hearing of the matter wherein an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey of the Gyanvapi mosque’s wazukhana (ablution pond) area, excluding the structure described by the Hindu side as a Shivlinga and the Muslim side as a fountain, has been sought. The court directed to list the case on August 24. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal is hearing the civil revision petition filed by Rakhi Singh, one of the plaintiffs before a Varanasi court.

During the hearing on Monday, Syed Ahmed Faizan, the counsel for one of the respondents, Anjum Intazamia Masajid Committee, Varanasi, informed the high court that the matter is engaging the attention of the Supreme Court and the next date is August 10, 2026.

In view of this fact, the court deferred the proceedings of this case and directed to list it on August 24, along with connected matters, for the next hearing.

The revision was filed challenging the Varanasi district judge’s order dated October 21, 2023 refusing to direct the Archeological Survey of India to undertake a survey of the Wazukhana area excluding the structure described by the Hindu side as a Shivlinga and the Muslim side as a fountain.

The revision petition was filed by Rakhi Singh, one of the plaintiffs in the Shringar Gauri worshipping suit before a Varanasi court.