Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Groove to the beat—10 Best MP3 players for the music lover in You

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Nov 17, 2022 15:27 IST

Summary:

If you are an audiophile, then an MP3 player is a must-have device for you. Why? Because it lets you spend time with your favourite melodies like you should—away from the distractions of your phone.

Top MP3 players you need to check out right now

Listening to music is an experience that needs complete immersion without interruptions. That is why owning a music player works wonders for you. You might be wondering, 'Who uses an MP3 player today?' But if you really care about the quality of your music and wish to have a hassle-free listening experience, you must seriously consider buying a music player.

There are several reasons to own an MP3 player. You will never have to struggle for space to store your ever-increasing playlist as a device dedicated solely to music gives you plenty of storage. Not all phones come with great sound quality or are built for music fans, and having a music player will enhance your listening experience manifold through its many intuitive features.

1.Sony NWZ-B183F Walkman Music Player

For bass lovers, nothing can be a better choice than this Sony Walkman music player. This little device can hold all your favourite songs and slip into your palms or pocket like a feather. Apart from its rich sound, what makes it worth a buy is its user-friendliness and ease of data transferability. It has a pen drive shape design that can be plugged into the PC directly without requiring additional wires.

Specifications

• Storage- 4GB

• Battery Life- 20 hours

• Additional Features- Built-in FM

ProsCons
Bass boost functionThe built is not strong enough and can go defunct in over a year.
Offers 3-minute quick charge for 90 minutes of playback 
Very lightweight and compact device 
Easy usability  
Sony NWZ-B183F Walkman 4GB Digital Music Player with FM, 20 hours of battery life (Black)
21% off
3,933 4,990
Buy now

2.SanDisk 16GB Clip Sport Plus MP3 Player

Now sweat it out with your favourite music playing on this lightweight, waterproof, and durable SanDisk MP3 player. This music player is designed to enhance your music listening experience with its high-quality sound and an array of features.

Specifications

• Display- 1.44inch TFT-LCD

• Storage- 16GB

• Battery Life- 20 hours

• Additional features- Built-in FM radio

ProsCons
Battery time lasts up to 20 hours on a single chargeThe device is glitchy sometimes
Wireless Bluetooth technology 
Can be clipped to clothes or sports gear 
SanDisk 16GB Clip Sport Plus MP3 Player, Red - Bluetooth, LCD Screen, FM Radio - SDMX28-016G-G46R
34% off
8,537 12,867
Buy now

3.Saregama Carvaan Go Gold Music Player

For old Hindi song lovers, the Saregama Carvaan is a gem of a device. Apart from being sleek and stylish in looks and rich in features, it comes pre-loaded with 3000 retro songs along with an SD card slot of 32GB storage.

Specifications

• Storage- 3000 pre-loaded songs and micro SD card up to 32 GB

• Battery life- 7 hours

• Additional Features- 6 listening modes

ProsCons
Smart and ergonomic designPoor Bluetooth connectivity
Pre-loaded songs 
Large storage  
Various modes for sorting songs 
Saregama Carvaan Go Gold -3000 Pre-Loaded Retro Hindi Songs - Sound by Harman/Kardon (Rose Gold)
29% off
3,990 5,590
Buy now

4.Sony NWE393/B 4GB Walkman MP3 Player

Whether you are exercising, travelling, or doing household chores, this MP3 player from Sony will prove to be a great companion. The device easily fits into your pocket and lets you enjoy your favourite music on the go. Be it listening to your stored music, FM radio or viewing photos and videos, you can find a place for all your content on this small but impactful player.

Specifications

• Display- 1.77 inch (128x160) colour LCD

• Storage- 4 GB and 8 GB

• Battery life- 35 hours

• Additional features- Photo viewing, video, built-in clock

ProsCons
Easy song accessibility with playlist creation featureNot compatible with wireless headphones
Dynamic normaliser feature removes audio level distortions between songs 
Can also be used to play videos and view photos 
Easy transferability of content 
Sony NWE393/B 4GB Walkman MP3 Player (Black)
30% off
11,634 16,634
Buy now

5.RUIZU X02 Mp3 Music Player

Ultra slim and light and packed with features, this MP3 player is a music lovers’ delight. It offers the biggest battery life with 80 hours of playtime. With its easy navigations and extendable memory, music listening on this device becomes cherishable.

Specifications

• Display- 1.8 Inches colour display

• Storage- 8 GB, extendable up to 128 GB

• Battery Type- 420mAh lithium-ion

• Battery life- 80 hours

• Additional features- FM, recorder, video, ebook

ProsCons
Can be connected to the carNo Bluetooth connectivity
Voice recording 
Supports all types of audio formats 
The device weighs just 30 g 
RUIZU X02 8 GB Ultra Slim Mp3 Music Player with FM Radio, Voice Recorder, Video Play, Text Reading, 80 Hours Playback and Expandable Up to 128 GB (Black)
2,990
Buy now

6.TIMMKOO MP3 Player

Organise all your music files in one place with this TIMMKOO MP3 player. It has a 4-inch wide screen that displays content in 720p and 1080p high resolutions. This MP3 player supports almost all audio file formats and also lets you read ebooks. It’s like a mini version of a mobile phone.

Specifications

Display- 4.0-inch LED-backlit widescreen with IPS technology

Storage- 8 GB internal and extendable up to 512 GB

Battery type- 1800mAh lithium-ion with fast charging technology

Battery life- 50 hours

Additional features- FM, video, recorder, ebook

ProsCons
Can be connected to Bluetooth and car speakersIts operations are sometimes glitchy
It has 6 types of song sorting, playlist creation option and equaliser 
Can be used to listen to music, watch videos and read books 
Fast charging technology 
Extendable memory 
TIMMKOO MP3 Player with Bluetooth, 4.0" Full Touchscreen Mp4 Mp3 Player with Speaker, 8GB Portable HiFi Sound Mp3 Music Player with FM Radio, Voice Recorder, E-Book, Supports up to 128GB TF Card Blue
27% off
8,075 11,075
Buy now

7.Tengsen Mp3 Player with Bluetooth

If you are looking for a music player that does more than just play music with superior sound, then your search ends with this Tengsen MP3 player. It is compact in size but comes with a large enough screen for viewing videos and reading ebooks.

Specifications

• Display- 4inch LED high-resolution touchscreen

• Storage- 16GB internal storage extendable up to 128 GB

• Battery type- 1400 mAh lithium-ion

• Battery life- 20 plus hours

• Additional features- FM, video, ebook, recorder, pedometer

ProsCons
Big internal storage space and option to extend it further with built-in card slotDoesn’t allow sorting of songs into different categories
Video playing and ebook reading feature 
It comes with a sport pedometer to keep track of steps walked 
Mp3 Player with Bluetooth 5.0, Tengsen 4.0" Touchscreen 16GB HD Video Mp4 Music Player with Speaker,Portable HiFi Sound with FM Radio, Voice Recorder, E-Book, Sport Pedometer,Support 128G TF Card
50% off
7,577 15,204
Buy now

8.JOLIKE MP3 Player

You can use this single device to listen to music, read books, watch movies, record audio, and even while jogging because of its compact size and steps counting feature. Invest in this smart device to enjoy a music-listening experience like never before.

Specifications

• Display- 1.8-inch touch screen

• Storage- 16Gb internal and extendable up to 128GB

• Battery type- 220mAh Lithium-ion Polymer

• Battery life- 21 hours

• Additional features- FM, video, recorder, ebook, pedometer

ProsCons
Super cute and eye-catching designBattery is not that powerful and dies down quickly
Large internal storage that can be expandedBluetooth connectivity is not wide-reaching
Multi-functional music player 
JOLIKE MP3 Bluetooth 5.0 Touch Screen 16GB Portable Music Player with Speakers High Fidelity Lossless Sound Quality FM Radio Recording E-Book 1.8 Inch Screens Support (128GB)
58% off
5,687 13,550
Buy now

9.AGPTEK A02 8GB MP3 Player

This powerhouse of a device is your true partner for when you need to get lost in the world of sensory immersion. Packed with impactful sound, this music player also lets you read books watch videos, record audio, listen to FM, and even set an alarm. A very handy device, this one is.

Specifications

• Storage- 8 GB internal and extendable up to 128 GB

• Battery life- 70 hours

• Additional features- FM, video, ebook, alarm, recor

ProsCons
Multi-functional music playerDoesn’t include earphones
Provides up to 70 hours of usage timeNo Bluetooth technology
Short charging time 
AGPTEK A02 8GB MP3 Player, 70 Hours Playback Lossless Sound Music Player (Supports up to 32GB), Dark Blue
38% off
5,552 8,940
Buy now

10.RUIZU X52 8GB Mp3 Player with Bluetooth

This light and mini MP3 player is designed to add extra fun to your daily exercise regime. Its tiny and clip-on design is easy to attach to your clothes and sports gear or even fit into your pocket seamlessly. Its intuitive user interface makes flipping through apps, organising and repeating songs easy.

Specifications

• Display- 1.5 inch TFT colour screen with upgraded UI

• Storage- 16GB internal memory with 128 GB extendable

• Battery type- Powerful and fast-charging lithium-ion battery

• Battery life- 6 hours

• Additional features- FM, voice recorder, video, ebook, clock, pedometer

ProsCons
The intuitive interface allows easy usage and uploadingPoor Bluetooth connectivity
Multi-functional player 
The bookmark feature lets you play from where you left 
Includes instructions to restart the device in case it crashes 

Best three features at a glance

ProductsStoragePlaytimeExtra Functions
Sony NWZ-B183F Walkman Digital Music PlayerUp to 900 songsUp to 20 hoursOnly for music
SanDisk Clip Sport Plus MP3 PlayerUp to 4000 songsUp to 20 hoursOnly for music
Saregama Carvaan Go Gold music player3000 pre-loaded songsUp to 7 hoursOnly for music
Sony NWE393/B Walkman MP3 PlayerUp to 900 songsUp to 35 hoursViewing photos and Clock with alarm and sleep timer
RUIZU X02 Mp3 Music PlayerUp to 2000 songs (expandable up to 128GB)Up to 80 hoursRecorder, videos, and ebooks
TIMMKOO MP3 PlayerUp to 2000 songs (expandable up to 512GB)Up to 50 hoursVideos, ebooks, and recorder
Tengsen MP3 PlayerUp to 4000 songs (expandable up to 128GB)20+ hoursPhotos, videos, ebooks, and pedometer.
JOLIKE MP3 PlayerUp to 4000 songs (expandable up to 128GB)Up to 21 hoursVideos, ebooks, pedometer, and recorder
AGPTEK A02 MP3 PlayerUp to 2000 songs (expandable up to 128 GB)Up to 70 hoursEbook, video, alarm.
RUIZU X52 Mp3 PlayerUp to 2000 songs (expandable up to 128GB)Up to 6 hours     Video, ebook, recorder, stopwatch, and pedometer

Best value for money

Priced at Rs. 4,331, the Sony NWZ-B183F Walkman MP3 Player offers the best value for money as it has all the features one needs to enjoy a seamless music listening experience. It has exceptional sound quality and comes loaded with a powerful battery that provides up to 20 hours of uninterrupted play. Its pen-drive shape comes in handy in more ways than one. You can clasp it in your palm securely or slip it into your pocket among other things. It also allows for wireless data transfer- simply attach it to the pen drive slot of your PC or laptop.

Best overall product

The SanDisk Clip Sport Plus MP3 Player tops in the best overall product category. This mini and light music player has a clip-on design that can be attached to your clothes or sports gear, making it the perfect companion for jogs, exercises and even dancing. It offers large storage so you never go out of space for new additions. Wireless connectivity, long hours of playtime, and water-resistant body are some of the other features that cut this MP3 player above the rest.

How to find the perfect MP3 player?

Getting your hands on a music player that is perfect for you is easy if you pay attention to these points-

Clip-on design- An MP3 player is usually small in size- even those that offer video and ebook reading functions. So the device can easily fall or get lost. To avoid this, look for players with clip-on design or those that come with a wearable band to attach it to your clothes when in use.

Expandable storage- A true audiophile’s inventory of songs is ever-increasing. And to make sure you never run out of space for your growing music list, you need to pick an MP3 player that has either 32 GB internal storage or expandable memory via a card slot.

Multi-functional- Features like alarm clock, ebook reader, video and photo player, voice recorder, etc. can come in handy in a device dedicated to music.

Price List

ProductsPrice
Sony NWZ-B183F Walkman Music PlayerRs. 4,331
SanDisk Clip Sport Plus MP3 PlayerRs. 9,867
Saregama Carvaan Go GoldRs. 3,990
Sony NWE393/B Walkman MP3 PlayerRs. 11,634
RUIZU X02 Mp3 Music PlayerRs. 2,990
TIMMKOO MP3 PlayerRs. 7,644
Tengsen MP3 PlayerRs. 7,627
AGPTEK A02 MP3 PlayerRs. 5,350
RUIZU X52 Mp3 PlayerRs. 4,145
JOLIKE MP3 PlayerRs. 6,895

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

RELATED STORIES
Best Hyaluronic acid shampoo in India: Ideal for those struggling with dry hair
Best kajals in India: One stroke of them can work wonders
Best wired mobile headsets
10 essential fish tank accessories every aquarium owner should own
8 incredible options to select the best music system for your car

Groove to the Beat—10 Best MP3 Players for the Music Lover in You

Is it worth buying an MP3 player?

If you are a music lover and can’t compromise on the sound quality of your songs, then an MP3 player is one of the best devices you can own. It has superior sound quality as compared to smartphones and comes with a host of features for a great listening experience.

How many hours do MP3 players last?

Depending on the type of battery, the battery life of an MP3 player can last anywhere between 6 hours to 80 hours.

How do you get music onto an MP3 player?

Most MP3 players allow you to easily transfer media from a PC using a USB cord. Simply connect the player using the cord to the PC and transfer the files.

 View More
electronics FOR LESS