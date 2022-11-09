Havells water purifier: The best deals worth your money By Affiliate Desk

Summary: The demand for water purifiers in India has always been high and will continue to grow as more and more people become aware of the importance of pure drinking water. Water purifiers, as their name suggests, remove all impurities from the water, leaving it clean and ready to drink.

Pure water

Havells is one of the top names when it comes to manufacturing electric water purifiers in India. They offer a complete range of water purifiers from RO (reverse osmosis), UV(Ultraviolet), and Jumbo water purifiers. We all know that drinking filtered water is better tasting, cleaner, and safer for us than drinking unfiltered water. Havells water purifier's water is free of harmful germs and purified by an RO membrane to provide clean, safe, and delicious water to the community. The Best Havells Water Purifier review will help you choose the best Havells water purifier based on your requirement and budget. 1. Havells FAB GHWRHFB015 This is safe and healthy drinking water for you, one that utilises multiple purification processes, including reverse osmosis and UV-C, and has gone through seven phases of treatment to ensure total purification. Instead of electricity or chemical-based purification processes, this design incorporates water purification through exposure to sunlight and passage over white sands. What's more, it is made of stainless steel, so it won't rust over time. Specifications Brand: Havells

Havells Colour: Beige and White

Beige and White Special features: UV , RO

, RO Material: Plastic

Plastic Capacity: 7 Litres

Pros Cons Good water taste Low outflow of water Easy to use Easy to install

2. Havells Gracia Alkaline In silver and black colours, this water purifier has a compact design and aesthetics with a stainless steel tank. The Revitalizer restructures water molecules for improved mineral absorption, and 8 stages of 100% RO and UV purification provide alkaline water with pH 8 to pH 10. The unit has a hot, warm, ambient water display, complete touch dispensing, anti-child lock protection from hot water, an LED colour temperature display, i-Protect purification monitoring, and a UV LED lamp in the tank that provides purified water at all times. In addition, there is an error and maintenance alert, a process indicator, a digital clock, and hygienic water dispensing with zero splashes. Specifications Brand: Havells

Havells Colour: Black

Black Special features: UV , Alkaline, RO

, Alkaline, RO Material: Stainless steel tank

Stainless steel tank Capacity: 6.5 Litres

Pros Cons Good built quality Easy to handle Good in design

3. Havells Digiplus Alkaline Digiplus Alkaline Whole House Water Filter System is a multi-stage filtration system that removes impurities from tap water, such as chlorine and odours. The Digiplus Alkaline 100% RO & UV water purifier is capable of delivering up to 15 litres of purified, alkaline water per hour from your household plumbing. The machine features advanced optical sensor technology that monitors the quality of the water flowing through the filter to ensure it meets your specific needs. The system has an iProtect pH monitor to notify you when the water quality drops below optimal levels. Specifications Brand: Havells

Havells Colour: Pine Green & Black

Pine Green & Black Special feature: RO+, 500-1999 ppm

RO+, 500-1999 ppm Material: ABS Plastic

ABS Plastic Capacity: 6 Litres

Pros Cons Good built quality High maintenance cost Good services Easy to install

4. Havells Water Purifier, GHWRHFK015 Enjoy healthier and safe drinking water with this innovative 7-stage water purifier that provides you with revitalised and healthy water. This water purifier improves the alkaline minerals, adding good things such as calcium, magnesium, sodium, copper, zinc, and others that make your water healthy. UV 253.7 nm wavelength from which 85% of viruses and bacteria can be removed. Also, UV-C wavelength creates an effective germicidal force on microorganisms, killing them within no time. A beautiful brass touch tank with zero splash makes this purifier easy to place in any corner of your kitchen. Specifications Brand: Havells

Havells Colour: Sky Blue and White

Sky Blue and White Special features: UV, RO

UV, RO Material: Plastic

Plastic Capacity: 7 Litres

Pros Cons Good built quality Services could be better Good in design Good taste of water

5. Havells UTC Alkaline Give your body and brain the nutrients they need with Havells Alkaline Water. It uses a proprietary combination of water treatment, filtration and pH balancing technologies to deliver 100% RO & UV purification at pH 8–10 and achieve ultra-pure drinking water. This water purifier revitalises the water by giving it an extra boost of minerals through the revitalizer. Specifications Brand: Havells

Havells Colour: Grey and White

Grey and White Special features: UV, RO

UV, RO Material: Plastic

Plastic Capacity: 8 Litres

Pros Cons Good purification Services could be better Low wastage of water Good taste of water

6. Havells Delite DX Not only does it purify water, but this ultra-modern and energy-efficient best-selling deluxe Havells water filter also provides the utmost care for your health and hygiene. With good purification capacity and anti-microbial technology, it is equipped with a germicidal ultraviolet (UV) purification system that commences at 253.7 nm wavelength to assist in killing viruses, bacteria and harmful microorganisms in the water. Specifications Brand: Havells

Havells Colour: Burgundy & white

Burgundy & white Special features: UV, RO

UV, RO Material: Stainless Steel Tank and Food Grade plastic

Stainless Steel Tank and Food Grade plastic Capacity: 6.5 Litres

Pros Cons Good purification Services could be better Hassle-free to install Good performance overall

7. HAVELLS PRO ALKALINE The Contour Water Filtration Pitcher is a space-saving solution for your kitchen or office. Featuring an Alkaline purification system, the Contour pitcher can quickly and effectively neutralise contaminants found in tap water and turn it into alkaline water with the taste enhancer. Its compact design allows you to mount it on a wall, desk or countertop. This makes it easy to refill whenever required. Refreshing and healthy water at the touch of a button! Specifications Brand: Havells

Havells Colour: White, Transparent

White, Transparent Special features: UV, RO

UV, RO Material: Plastic

Plastic Capacity: 7 Litres

Pros Cons Fast refilling Services could be better Good in design Good taste of water

8. Havells Delite Save water and time with this high recovery 100% RO and UV purifier. This should be the main consideration for all our customers to help them save money on their water bills. With this water purifier, you will enjoy smooth and tasty clean water every day of the week. It includes an 8-step 100% UV & UV purification certified safety system for additional safety features. The RO membrane guarantees safe and clean drinking water with no chance of being polluted with dangerous microorganisms that might cause illnesses. Specifications Brand: Havells

Havells Colour: White, Transparent

White, Transparent Special features: UV, RO

UV, RO Material: Plastic

Plastic Capacity: 6.5 Litres

Pros Cons Fast installation Services could be better Good built quality Stylish looks

9. Havells Active Plus With die-cut indications, Havells Active Plus is a trendy, small, and elegantly constructed device. In terms of volume, it is 30% smaller than the best-selling rival product. It completely protects you from germs, viruses, and cysts thanks to its four-stage purification process. The best purification and optimal dose are provided by an 11w strong UV light and moderate water flow, which eliminates the risk of water-borne disease. 60 LPH flow rate optimised to provide thorough filtration. Smart notifications, energy-saving mode, and electrical safety. Specifications Brand: Havells

Havells Price: Rs. 7499

Rs. 7499 Colour: Sea Green and White

Sea Green and White Special feature: UV, 1-199 ppm

UV, 1-199 ppm Material: Plastic

Plastic Capacity: 6 Litres

Pros Cons Budget-friendly Services could be better Overall good performance Smooth functioning

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Havells FAB GHWRHFB015 UV, RO Cartridge life indicator Easy to install Havells Gracia Alkaline Futuristic design Good build quality Purification technology Havells Digiplus Alkaline 6 Litres capacity 500-1999 ppm RO+ Havells Water Purifier, GHWRHFK015 7 Litres capacity UV, RO Revitalizer Havells UTC Alkaline 8 Litres capacity Easy to install UV, RO Havells Delite DX 6.5 Litres capacity Stainless steel tank UV, RO HAVELLS PRO ALKALINE UV, RO 8 Litres capacity Fast refilling Havells Delite 6.5 Litres capacity UV, RO Fast installation Havells Active Plus UV, 1-199 ppm 6 Litres capacity Budget-friendly

Best value for money HAVELLS PRO ALKALINE is the best value for money water purifier. This space-saving water filter pitcher is ideal for the kitchen or office. With an Alkaline purification system, the Contour pitcher can quickly and effectively neutralise contaminants in tap water and turn it into alkaline water. In addition, this compact unit can be mounted on a wall, desk, or countertop, so you can refill it whenever you need it. Water that's refreshing and healthy at your fingertips. Best overall Havells Gracia Alkaline is one of the best water purifiers, and it comes in silver and black colours with a stainless steel tank. It restructures water molecules for better mineral absorption and provides alkaline water with pH 8 to 10. It provides a hot, warm, ambient water display, touches dispensing, anti-child lock protection from hot water, an LED colour temperature display, i-Protect purification monitoring, and a UV LED lamp within the tank, ensuring clean water at all times. In addition, the system also features an error and maintenance alert, a process indicator, a digital clock, and hygienic water dispensing without splashing. How to find the best Havells water purifier Examine what features you require in your Havells Water Purifier and the prices of the various products you're considering, and then compare the prices. If you are considering buying a Havells water purifier, make a list of your specifications and do not decide what you want until you have everything in mind. Determine the brand and type that best suits you and research. The best way to find something you are looking for on Amazon is to search through filters. Plenty of options are available, ranging from many brands and models. To avoid buying the wrong product, choose a model to compare and purchase the item that's best for your needs. Products price list in table

Sl No. Product Price 1. Havells FAB GHWRHFB015 9499 2. Havells Gracia Alkaline 21990 3. Havells Digiplus Alkaline 19999 4. Havells Water Purifier, GHWRHFK015 10999 5. Havells UTC Alkaline 18000 6. Havells Delite DX 16200 7. HAVELLS PRO ALKALINE 14900 8. Havells Delite 22000 9. Havells Active Plus 6973

