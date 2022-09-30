Sign out
Here are Vivo 8GB RAM smartphones you can't take your eyes off from

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 30, 2022 15:11 IST

Summary:

Here is a list of the best Vivo 8GB RAM smartphones that can enhance your experience. These carefully-selected phones have everything you need in a best-performing smartphone at an affordable price

The best Vivo 8GB RAM smartphones for you

High-performance smartphones have become a necessity in today’s time. We run apps almost every minute of our daily lives and expect our smartphones to be smooth and fast. It is why most customers prefer higher RAM phones. Vivo 8GB RAM smartphones provide you with a better and larger memory to play your favourite games or enjoy using heavy social media apps. You can also enjoy incredible camera performance, high storage capacity and excellent processor speed.

We have prepared a list through extensive research and analysis to help you choose the best Vivo 8GB RAM phone. An impartial and objective review of each model, along with the pros and cons, is provided in this article. Carefully go through them to find the one you prefer the most. Happy shopping!

1. Vivo V21e 5G

Vivo V21 5G is a feature-packed smartphone. It has a triple camera setup on the rear and a 44MP selfie camera with OIS technology. It features a bezel-less AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch with a screen resolution of 1080x2404 pixels. It also has a refresh rate of 90Hz for a smooth scrolling experience. The stable processing configuration and 8GB RAM in this Vivo smartphone provide buffer-free multitasking.

Specifications

  • Display: 6.44-inch AMOLED
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Processor: Mediatek Dimensity 700
  • OS: Funtouch OS 11.1
  • Battery: ‎4000mAh
  • Camera: 64MP+8MP rear camera | 32MP selfie camera
  • Weight: ‎167 g

ProsCons
OIS technology selfie cameraNo FM Radio
AG Matter glass designWeak optical image stabilisation
Storage expandable up to 1 TBNot water-resistant
Fast chargingNot suitable for gaming
Supports 5G 
Vivo V21e 5G (Sunset Jazz, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Without Offers
15% off
23,880 27,990
Buy now

2. Vivo V23 5G

Vivo V23 offers a satisfying experience with the smartphone’s stunning display, large storage capacity, and fast-charging compatible battery. This Vivo smartphone has a stylish and sleek design that offers a slip-free grip. Additionally, the phone is equipped with an octa-core (2.5 GHz, dual-core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa-core, Cortex A55) MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor that lets you play games, listen to music, and multitask without any hiccups.

Specifications

  • Display: 6.44-inch Full HD+
  • RAM: 8GB RAM
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Processor: Mediatek Dimensity 920
  • OS: Android 12
  • Battery: ‎4200mAh
  • Camera: 64MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera | 50MP + 8MP dual front camera
  • Weight: ‎179 g

ProsCons
A high refresh rate of 90HzNon-expandable internal storage
Hi-Res audio outputsLow battery backup
USB Type-C 
Fast charging 
Bezel-less display 
Vivo V23 5G (Stardust Black, 8GB RAM 128GB Storage)
15% off
29,900 34,990
Buy now

3.Vivo Y75 5G

The 6.58-inch Vivo Y75 5G display has a waterdrop notch with a 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution. This smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset (64-bit Octa-core 2.2 GHz ARM Cortex-A76 + ARM Cortex-A55 7nm processor). It features an enormous 5000mAh battery and 18W quick charging. It has a 16MP selfie camera and a 50MP triple back camera setup with an incredible night mode feature for seamless night-time images.

Specifications

  • Display: 6.58-inch FHD+
  • RAM: 8GB RAM
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 700
  • OS: Funtouch OS 12
  • Battery: ‎5000mAh
  • Camera: 50MP+8MP+2MP rear camera | 44MP selfie camera
  • Weight: ‎182 g

ProsCons
Big touchscreenHeavier than others
Supports 5GHybrid SIM slot
Android 1160Hz refresh rate
18W fast charging 
Vivo Y75 5G (Starlight Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
15% off
21,990 25,990
Buy now

4.Vivo Y33T

The Vivo Y33T is India’s first smartphone to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset. It has a 6.58-inch (16.71-cm) display with a 2408 x 1080-pixel resolution. Additionally, it has an aspect ratio of 20:9, allowing you to view videos, play games, or stream movies online with rich and crisp pictures. Additionally, the Vivo Y33T has a massive 5000mAh battery and runs the Android v12 operating system, allowing you to use it for extended periods.

Specifications

  • Display: 6.58-inch FHD+
  • RAM: 8GB RAM
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Processor: Snapdragon 680 Octa-core
  • OS: Funtouch OS 12
  • Battery: ‎5000mAh
  • Camera: 50MP+2MP+2MP rear camera | 16MP selfie camera
  • Weight: ‎182 g

ProsCons
Bezel-less displayHeavy
Expandable internal storageIt does not support 5G
18W fast charging 
90Hz refresh rate 
‎Side fingerprint sensor 
Vivo Y33T (Starry Gold, 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM) Without Offers
22% off
17,900 22,990
Buy now

5.Vivo Y53s

Vivo Y53s features a 6.58-inch display with a waterdrop notch. This smartphone runs on Android 11 and has a Mediatek Helio G80 chipset (octa-core 2.0 GHz ARM Cortex-A75 + 1.8 GHz ARM Cortex-A55 12nm processor) that offers incredible performance. It has a 5000mAh battery with 33W quick charging. The Vivo Y53s sports a triple camera setup on the back that includes 64MP + 2MP + 2MP cameras so you can take stunning photos and videos. It also has a 16MP front-facing camera, allowing you to take beautiful selfies.

Specification

  • Display: 6.58-inch FHD+
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Processor: Helio G80 Octa-core
  • OS: Android 11 - Funtouch OS 11.1
  • Battery: ‎5000mAh
  • Camera: 64MP+2MP+2MP rear camera | 16MP selfie camera
  • Weight: ‎190 g

ProsCons
33W fast chargingHeavy
Always-on voice recognitionIt does not support 5G
USB OTG support 
VoLTE 
Vivo Y53s (Fantastic Rainbow, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Without Offers
13% off
19,900 22,990
Buy now

6. Vivo V21 5G

The Vivo V21 5G is the ideal option in the 8GB RAM segment because of its remarkable features and specifications. It is lightweight and easy to carry and offers a slip-free grip. The Vivo V21 5G boasts a 6.44-inch 90Hz screen with a waterdrop notch. This gadget runs Android 11 and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset (64-bit Octa-core 2.4 GHz ARM Cortex-A76 + ARM Cortex-A55 7nm processor). The mobile’s camera features are astonishing and stunning, allowing you to record high-resolution photos and videos.

Specifications

  • Display: 6.44-inch AMOLED
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Processor: Mediatek Dimensity 800U
  • OS: Android 11 - Funtouch OS 11.1
  • Battery: ‎4000mAh
  • Camera: 64MP+8MP+2MP rear camera | 44MP selfie camera
  • Weight: ‎177 g

ProsCons
OIS technology front cameraHybrid SIM slot
In-display fingerprint sensorNo 3.5mm headphone jack
84.0% screen-to-body ratio 
Expandable storage 
5G capable device 
Vivo V21 5G (Sunset Dazzle, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Without Offer
20% off
26,490 32,990
Buy now

7. Vivo Y35

If you use your smartphone to perform most of your tasks, then the Vivo Y35 2022 is a fantastic option to purchase. It will allow you to work all day efficiently long because of its high performance and battery life. It boasts a 6.58-inch (16.72-cm) display with a 2408 x 1080-pixel resolution that provides an immersive and sharp viewing experience. It features a triple camera setup on the rear with 50MP + 2MP + 2MP cameras and a 16MP selfie camera. You can efficiently multitask on this smartphone, thanks to its Octa-core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265) Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor.

Specifications

  • Display: 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
  • OS: FunTouch OS 12
  • Battery: ‎5000mAh
  • Camera: 50MP+2MP+2MP rear camera | 16MP selfie camera
  • Weight: ‎188 g

ProsCons
Splashproof, IP5X, IPX4Weighs Heavy
44W fast chargingIt does not support 5G
Side fingerprint scanner 
Memory expandable up to 1TB 
3.5mm headphone jack 
vivo Y35 (Dawn Gold, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
20% off
18,499 22,999
Buy now

Product comparison table

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Vivo V21e 5GMediatek Dimensity 7006.44-inch AMOLED4000mAh
Vivo V23 5GMediatek Dimensity 9206.44-inch Full HD+‎4200mAh
Vivo Y75 5GMediatek Dimensity 7006.58-inch FHD+‎5000mAh
Vivo Y33TSnapdragon 680 Octa-core6.58-inch FHD+5000mAh
Vivo Y53sHelio G80 Octa-core6.58-inch FHD+5000mAh
Vivo V21 5GMediatek Dimensity 800U6.44-inch AMOLED4000mAh
Vivo Y35Qualcomm Snapdragon 6806.58-inch FHD+ LCD5000mAh

Best value for money Vivo 8GB smartphone

The best value-for-money Vivo 8GB smartphone on this list is the Vivo V21e 5G. The main features, including the AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 64MP rear camera, and 44W fast charging, make it the best option with a great multitasking experience. The best part is its cost, i.e., just 23,880, which is not a lot considering that it is packed with the latest specifications.

Best overall Vivo 8GB smartphone

The best overall smartphone from this list would be the Vivo Y35 with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The smartphone offers a very smooth and fast experience, thanks to its Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor. Its advantages include the 44W fast charging and 50MP primary camera. The camera of this smartphone has several unique features, such as night mode on both front and rear cameras, along with portrait mode, live photo, slow-mo, time-lapse, pro, double exposure, etc. Most of all, the vibrant thin-bezel display makes this the best Vivo smartphone.

How to find the perfect 8GB smartphone?

Many factors play their role when finding and buying a smartphone that suits you the best. You can start by noting down the functions and tasks you will perform on the smartphone and what features you need. Some of the essential features or specifications to consider while finding the perfect smartphone are:

  • Determine your priority, i.e., camera or performance.
  • Screen type, i.e., FHD, LCD, AMOLED, etc.
  • Pick a smartphone with the latest connectivity features, including network support, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi.
  • Pick a smartphone with a refresh rate of 90Hz or more.
  • Lastly, choose a Vivo smartphone that suits your budget.

Price list of all Vivo 8GB RAM smartphones (September 2022)

Sl. No.ProductPrice
1.Vivo V21e 5GRs. 23,880
2.Vivo V23 5GRs. 29,895
3.Vivo Y75 5GRs. 21,990
4.Vivo Y33TRs. 17,900
5.Vivo Y53sRs. 18,990
6.Vivo V21 5GRs. 26,490
7.Vivo Y35Rs. 18,499

Is 8GB RAM necessary for multitasking on a smartphone?

A smartphone with 8GB RAM or more will allow you to perform multitasking seamlessly. You can switch between apps and platforms more smoothly without lag or buffer. However, you can multitask on a smartphone with less RAM, but it will be much slower and sluggish than 8GB.

Which operating system is the best for a smartphone?

It depends on what kind of OS you prefer and which one is fast and smooth. Consumers usually prefer a stock Android experience since it is generally free of pre-installed or third-party apps. However, custom OS installed in specific brands allows more customisation and features, such as gestures, fonts, icons, etc.

Other than specs, what else should be considered while finding a good smartphone?

Ensure the smartphone is built to last and is not prone to cracks or damage. It would help if you also considered its compatibility with mobile accessories such as headphones, memory cards, etc.

