Here is your ultimate buying guide for best 6-Inch Google phones

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 28, 2022 18:03 IST

Summary:

Google has always been a big name in the technology domain. Google phones are made for browsing the internet, clicking amazing pictures, and so on.

Explore the wide range of 6-inch Google phones in India

Google Phones have gained a lot of popularity in recent times. It is because they're endowed with the trust of Google. They are not only adapted to suit all the needs of the customers but it also has stunning looks to keep you ahead in the game. We will explore all Google phones that have a 6-inch plus display here.

It has been a long time since Google launched its mobile phones in the market. They are not only prominent for their stunning designs, built, and strength but they're also blessed with a smart, interactive, and customized user interface. It is very fast and has a responsive touch as well. It also comes with a great and strong camera that can be used to click some amazing pictures.

Google phones are one of the most popular Android phones across the globe. It comes close to all the leading smartphones in the world. It has been preferred by adults as well as youngsters. Due to this, the sales of Google phones have increased as well. You can easily buy them even when you are on a budget. The screen resolution is large enough as well.

Here's a list of the best Google phones with 6-inch screens in India are:

1.Google Pixel 6a 5G (Chalk, 128 GB Storage, 6GB RAM)

The Google Pixel 6a is one of the latest smartphones that was launched last year. It has a stunning design that can be flaunted everywhere you go. It is also bestowed with more than 128GB of storage.

• Brand: Google

• Model Name: Pixel 6a

• Colour: Chalk

• Internal memory: 128 GB

• RAM Memory: 6GB

• Screen Size: 6.1 Inches

• Operating System: Android 12

• Connector Type: USB Type C

• Network Service Provider: Unlocked

• Wireless network technology: GSM, UMTS, LTE

ProsCons
Unique colors are availableHeating issues detected
Fast charging presentProblem with a fingerprint sensor
Strong camera with great resolutionLimited Google One storage

2.Google Pixel 5 5G (Sorta Sage, 8GB RAM, 128 GB Storage)

This is one of the most iconic Google phones that became most popular. It has a good camera that will help you click amazing portraits and even videos. It also comes with a good battery backup.

• Brand: Google

• Model Name: Pixel 5 5G

• Colour: Sorta Sage

• RAM Storage: 8GB

• Storage space: 128 GB

• Screen Size: 6 Inches

• Cellular Technology: 5G

• Operating system: Android 12

• Front Photo Sensor: 8MP

ProsCons
Sufficient storage space availableUnresponsive fingerprint sensor
Fast and interactive user interfaceAvailability of limited colors
Adapted for 5G TechnologyThe battery gets drained fast

3.Google Pixel 5a 5G (Mobile Black)

The best thing about this Google phone is its affordability. It makes Google Pixel affordable to all. It has amazing looks and a sturdy build as well. It is also available in many colors.

• Brand: Google

• Model Name: Pixel 5a 5G

• Network Service Provider: T-Mobile

• Operating System: Android 12

• Connectivity Technologies: Wi-Fi

• Colour: Black

• Screen Size: 6.3 Inches

• Memory Storage Capacity: 128 GB

• Wireless Technology: GSM

ProsCons
Equipped with the latest operating systemHeating issues can be found
Has a large resolutionThe battery is not powerful
Ample storage space 

4.Google Pixel 4 (Just Black, 128 GB)

This is one of the most efficient phones on the list. It is designed in a way that it will not only serve as an attractive phone but also get all the work done.

• Brand: Google

• Model Name: Pixel 4

• Colour: Black

• Internal Storage: 128 GB

• Operating system: Android

• Network Service Provider: Unlocked

• Front Camera Resolution: 8 MP

• CPU Speed: 2.84 GHz

ProsCons
Good battery backupNot suitable for heavy apps
Sufficient storage space available internallyLow camera resolution for selfies
Fast and easy operating system present 

5.Google Pixel 6 5G (Sorta Seafoam, 8GB RAM, 128 GB Storage)

This is one of the latest models of Google Pixel available online. It is available in some stunning shades. With a whopping rear camera resolution, this is the perfect 6-inch Google phone.

• Brand: Google

• Model Name: Pixel 6 5G

• RAM Storage: 8GB

• Storage Space: 128 GB

• Colour: Sorta Seafoam

• Operating System: Android 12

• Screen Size: 6.4 Inches

• Connector Type: USB

• Network Service Provider: Unlocked

Pros Cons
Stunning design and buildThe fingerprint sensor is unresponsive
Ample RAM storage is availableHeating issues detected
Perfect rear camera resolutionIssues with certain apps

6.Google Pixel 3a XL (Just Black, 64 GB)

This is one of the most efficient phones on the list. It is available in subtle yet classy colors that are perfect to go with your aesthetics. It also has a fast processor at your service.

• Brand: Google

• Model Name: Pixel 3a XL

• Colour: Just Black

• Internal Storage: 64 GB

• Operating system: Android 9.0

• Connectivity Technology: 4G

• Front Camera: 8 MP

• Rear Camera: 12.2 MP

• Screen Size: 14.22 Centimeters

ProsCons
Available in classy colorsLimited screen size
Strong and sturdy builtAbsence of the latest operating system
Fast processor presentFast charging is absent

7.Google Pixel 6 Pro 5G (Stormy Black, 12GB RAM, 128 GB Storage)

This is one of the best 6 Inch Google phones on the list because it adheres to all the latest features. It is also updated to the latest Android version for added security and safety.

• Brand: Google

• Model Name: Pixel 6 Pro 5G

• Colour: Stormy Black

• Internal Storage: 128 GB

• RAM Storage: 12 GB

• Screen Size: 6.7 Inches

• Wireless Network Service: GSM, LTE

• Cellular Technology: 5G

• Operating System: Android 12

ProsCons
Large screen displayLimited accessibility to many apps
Powerful camera resolutionAbsence an of adapter in the box
Amazing battery backupAbsence of headphone jack

8.Google Pixel 3 XL (Not Pink, 4 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage)

It is one of those Google models that have been in demand for a long time. It has sufficient storage space as well. The colors available in this range are great too.

• Brand: Google

• Model Name: Pixel 3 XL

• Colour: Not Pink

• Storage Space: 128 GB

• RAM Storage: 4GB

• Screen Size: 6.3 Inches

• Network Service Provider: Unlocked

• Display: OLED

• Wireless Network Technology: GSM

ProsCons
Available in quirky colorsHeating issues found
Budget-friendlyInterfaces may lag sometimes
Large screen resolutionLimited camera resolution

9.Google Pixel 2 XL (Black, 64 GB)

This is yet another value-added Google phone with a large display and stunning looks. It also consists of some amazing features that make it apart from all the other phones.

• Brand: Google

• Model Name: Pixel 2 XL

• Colour: Black

• Storage Space: 64 GB

• Operating System: Android Oreo 8.0

• Weight: 540 Grams

• RAM: 4 GB

• Display: 6 Inch QHD+

• Rear Camera Resolution: 12.2 MP

• Front Camera: 8 MP

ProsCons
Fast processorHeating issues found
Ample storage spaceLagging interface present
Large screen resolutionLimited camera resolution

10.Google Pixel 4 XL (Clearly White, 64 GB)

This Google Pixel phone has been a bestseller since the time it was released in the market. It is also available in some classy colors. It has ample storage as well.

• Brand: Google

• Model Name: Pixel 4 XL

• Colour: White

• Storage Space: 64 GB

• Screen Size: 6.3 Inches

• Front Photo Sensor Resolution: 8 MP

• Connectivity Technology: 4G

• OS: Android

ProsCons
Large screen resolution presentHeating issues found
Good battery backupLimited storage space available
Fast Android OS is present 

Best three features

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Google Pixel 6 5G (Sorta Seafoam, 8GB RAM, 128 GB Storage)Great camera resolutionMagic eraser tool presentCustomized layout present
Google Pixel 6a 5G (Chalk, 128 GB Storage, 6GB RAM)The latest cellular technology is presentClassy colors are presentPowerful camera resolution
Google Pixel 5 5G (Sorta Sage, 8GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) Good battery lifeGood camera resolutionLarge screen resolution
Google Pixel 5a 5G (Mobile Black) Good camera resolutionCustomization of home screen availableClassy colors are available
Google Pixel 4 (Just Black, 128 GB) Sufficient storage space available.The latest operating system is presentGood battery backup
Google Pixel 3a XL (Just Black, 64 GB) Good battery lifeAvailable in many colorsLarge screen resolution
Google Pixel 6 Pro 5G (Stormy Black, 12GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) Magic eraser tool presentSuper camera resolutionFast charging present
Google Pixel 3 XL (Not Pink, 4 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage)Fast processing speedGood battery lifeStylish built
Google Pixel 2 XL (Black, 64 GB) Good battery backupFast touch technologyAmple storage space
Google Pixel 4 XL (Clearly White, 64 GB) Classy colors are presentFast processing speedGood battery backup

Best value for money:

Since Google always offers phones that are a class apart, you must have the right mind to choose a phone that is effective yet budget-friendly. There are many options to consider for these phones. However, the Google Pixel 3a XL (Just Black, 64 GB) stands out. It is priced at Rs. 22,999 after a discount. It is originally priced at Rs. 80,000.

Best overall:

Since there are so many options to consider when you're browsing through the list of Google phones, you must make a wise choice. It should be cost-effective, stylish, and even have good battery life. Apart from that, it should fit your budget. If you want such a phone, you should go for the Google Pixel 6 5G (Sorta Seafoam, 8GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) which is priced at Rs. 44,500. The original price is Rs. 99,000.

How to find the perfect phone?

There are many things that you should consider if you want the best 6-inch Google phone for yourself. These are:

• Screen Size

• Pricing

• Good Camera Resolution

• Good Front Camera

• Screen Resolution

• Battery Backup

• Colour

• Built

• Processor

• Operating System

Product price list

ProductPriceDiscounted price 
Google Pixel 6 5G (Sorta Seafoam, 8GB RAM, 128 GB Storage)Rs. 99,000Rs. 44,500
Google Pixel 6a 5G (Chalk, 128 GB Storage, 6GB RAM)Rs. 54,999Rs. 36,500
Google Pixel 5 5G (Sorta Sage, 8GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) Rs. 59,990Rs. 40,700
Google Pixel 5a 5G (Mobile Black) Rs. 71,999Rs. 34,590
Google Pixel 4 (Just Black, 128 GB) Rs. 49,999Rs. 31,999
Google Pixel 3a XL (Just Black, 64 GB) Rs. 37,500Rs. 27,500
Google Pixel 6 Pro 5G (Stormy Black, 12GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) Rs. 1,47,000Rs. 62,990
Google Pixel 3 XL (Not Pink, 4 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage)Rs  80,000Rs. 22,999
Google Pixel 2 XL (Black, 64 GB) Rs. 35,600Rs. 27,500
Google Pixel 4 XL (Clearly White, 64 GB) Rs. 54,999Rs. 32,899

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase”

Which is the latest Google Pixel phone in the market? 

The latest Google Pixel phone right now in the market is the Google Pixel 6 Pro 5G (Stormy Black, 12GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) which is priced at Rs. 62,990. However, there is news of the Google Pixel 7 series being launched very soon. 

Which are the best Google Pixel phones with 6-inch displays in India? 

These phone models are: 

  • Google Pixel 5a 5G (Mobile Black)
  • Google Pixel 4 XL (Clearly White, 64 GB)
  • Google Pixel 5 5G (Sorta Sage, 8GB RAM, 128 GB Storage)
  • Google Pixel 6 5G (Sorta Seafoam, 128 GB Storage, 8GB RAM)

What are the specifications of the Google Pixel 6 5G phone? 

They are: 

  • Brand: Google
  • Model Name: Pixel 6 5G
  • RAM Storage: 8GB
  • Storage Space: 128 GB
  • Colour: Sorta Seafoam
  • Operating System: Android 12
  • Screen Size: 6.4 Inches
  • Connector Type: USB
  • Network Service Provider: Unlocked
 View More
