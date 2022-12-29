Sign out
High-performance lithium-ion power banks in India: A complete guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 29, 2022 21:00 IST

Summary:

Are you looking for high-performance power backups to quickly charge your devices? Here is the list of top lithium-ion power banks.

Lithium-ion power banks can go a long way in ensuring that your phone's battery stays intact.

Are you on the go a lot and often run out of phone battery? Now, forget your battery issues with the best lithium-ion power banks. These are fast-charging devices with multiple ports to charge multiple devices simultaneously.

A portable charger is a great way to keep your smart devices working when you are out and about. Power banks with good batteries and fast charging outputs are essential if you are always on the move. lithium-ion power banks are efficient and durable and will be able to charge your devices in no time. This article lists the best lithium-ion power banks you can find online at the best prices. You will also learn about the pros and cons of each device.

1. URBN 10000 mAh 20W Super Fast Charging Ultra Compact Nano Power Bank

You can charge your smartphones, watches, and wireless earphones with a super fast URBN 10000 mAh charger. It is lightweight and compact; you can carry it everywhere you go. Plus, the large capacity of 10000 mAh will last you for the entire day. It is one of the affordable Li-io power banks.

Specifications

Portals: Dual

Capacity: 10000 mAh

Charging: 20 W

Warranty: 1-year warranty

Dimension: 5.3 x 3 x 8.7 Centimeters

Special Feature: Lightweight

ProsCons
Fast ChargingOnly 10K mAh battery
Compact 
One year warranty 
URBN 10000 mAh 20W Super Fast Charging Ultra Compact Nano Lithium_ion Power Bank with Quick Charge & Power Delivery, Type C Input/Output, Type C Cable Included (Camo)
50% off
1,499 2,990
Buy now

2. Anker PowerCore A1263G12 10000mAh Lithium-ion Power Bank

In terms of connectivity, price and charging speed, Anker PowerCore A1263G12 is a top-notch power bank. The power bank is compact and lightweight so that you can carry it in your pockets. Also, it is travel-friendly.

Specifications

Portals: One Each

Capacity: 10000 mAh

Charging: Fast charging

Warranty: 18-months warranty

Dimension: 6 x 9.2 x 2.2 Centimeters

Special Feature: Compact

ProsCons
15 months warrantyCostly
Sleek and compact designOnly one output
Travel-friendly 
Anker PowerCore A1263G12 10000mAh Lithium-ion Power Bank (Black)
9,999
Buy now

3. MI 10000mAh lithium-ion, Lithium Polymer Power Bank

The MI 10000mAh power bank is for you if you want a decent lithium-ion power bank at a reasonable price. It is super lightweight and literally pocket size. You can charge multiple devices simultaneously, and still, some power will be left. It offers universal compatibility and protects devices from overheating.

Specifications

Portals: 2 Input; 3 Output

Capacity: 10000 mAh

Charging: 22.5 W fast charging

Warranty: Not mentioned

Dimension: 9 x 6.4 x 2.4 Centimeters

Special Feature: 12-layer protection

ProsCons
Universal compatibilityThe seller does not mention the warranty
12-layer circuit protection 
22.5 fast charging 
MI 10000mAh Lithium Ion, Lithium Polymer Power Bank Pocket Pro with 22.5 Watt Fast Charging, Dual Input Ports(Micro-USB and Type C), Triple Output Ports, (Black)
40% off
1,499 2,499
Buy now

4. ZAAP 9100 mAh lithium-ion Battery

If you are a biker, hiker, camper or skier, the ZAAP 9100 mAh power bank is perfect for you. It has a compact design and total protection from water, snow, shock and dirt. This power bank is your best companion for adventure trips. It is also travel-friendly. It is compatible with many devices.

Specifications

Portals: One each

Capacity: 9100 mAh

Charging: Fast charging

Warranty: Not Mentioned

Dimension: 17 x 10 x 4 Centimeters

Special Feature: Carabiner with compass, Rugged shell, LED flashlight

ProsCons
Best adventure tripsThe seller does not mention a warranty
Many features 
Compact 
ZAAP ® (USA) 9100 mAh Lithium Ion Battery, Waterproof/Shockproof/Dirtproof/Rugged Power Bank - Black and Blue
60% off
2,199 5,500
Buy now

5. COOLNUT 96000mAh Lithium_Ion Power Bank

If you are looking for a high-capacity lithium-ion power bank that can charge everything from mobile to laptops and even music systems and projectors, COOLNUT 96000mAh is the one for you. The ultra-high-capacity of 96000 mAh will last you forever. It is not just a power bank but a mini portable inverter.

Specifications

Portals: One Each

Capacity: 96000mAh

Charging: 150 Watt Fast Charging

Warranty: 5-years warranty

Dimension: 40 x 30 x 12 cm

Special Feature: Universal compatibility

ProsCons
Large battery capacityExpensive
Compatible with many electronic devices 
fast charging 
COOLNUT 96000mAh Lithium_Ion Power Bank with 150 Watt Fast Charging (Black, Green)
34% off
22,999 34,999
Buy now

6. Anker PowerCore A1109G11 5000mAh Lithium-Ion Power Bank

The Anker PowerCore A1109G11 is a stylish and basic power bank. It is ultra-compact, so that you can carry it in a pocket or bag. You can power up your smartphone super fast without worrying about overheating. The ergonomic design makes it your perfect travel partner.

Specifications

Portals: One Each

Capacity: 5000 mAh

Charging: fast charging

Warranty: 18-months warranty

Dimension: 10.7 x 3.3 x 3.3 Centimeters

Special Feature: Compact design

ProsCons
Stylish and pocket sizeOnly 5000 mAh battery capacity
18-months warranty 
Overheat protection 
Anker PowerCore A1109G11 5000mAh Lithium Ion Power Bank (Black)
48% off
5,199 9,999
Buy now

7. PunnkFunnk 10000mAh Lithium-Ion Power Bank

PunnkFunnk 10000mAh is an efficient and durable lithium-ion power bank. It is sleek and easy to carry. The power bank is compatible with many iPhones and Samsung smartphones. With two outputs, you can charge multiple devices simultaneously. Overall, you get the best quality power bank at this price.

Specifications

Portals: 1 Input; 2 Output

Capacity: 10000 mAh

Charging: 10 W

Warranty: Not mentioned

Dimension: 10 x 13 x 3.5 Centimeters

Special Feature: 12 Layers Circuit Protection

ProsCons
High battery capacityThe seller does not mention warranty
12-layer protectionOnly 10 W charging
Affordable 
PunnkFunnk 10000mAh Lithium-Ion Power Bank with 10 Watt Fast Charging (Black)
61% off
899 2,299
Buy now

8. Callmate H66 10000mAh Lithium-Ion 3 USB Port Power Bank

No need to carry extra charging cables with Callmate H66 10000mAh lithium-ion Power Bank. It has three built-in cables to help you charge your devices anytime, anywhere. It powers up your multiple devices at a faster speed than most power banks. It also has a built-in LED flashlight and semi-digital display.

Specifications

Portals: 1 Input; 3 Output

Capacity: 10000 mAh

Charging: Fast charging

Warranty: One Year limited warranty

Dimension: 14 x 8 x 2 Centimeters

Special Feature: Intelligent power management

ProsCons
AffordableNot compact
Fast charging 
High battery capacity 
Callmate H66 10000mAh Lithium Ion 3 USB Port Power Bank Inbuilt 3 Cables with Fast Charging & Compact Size (Blue)
60% off
799 1,999
Buy now

9. Swiss Military SM-COSMIX Lithium-Ion Power Bank

With dual outputs and overcharge protection, the Swiss Military SM-COSMIX power bank is durable and efficient. It quickly charges your devices without overheating. If you are looking for a decent power bank at a reasonable price, this one is it.

Specifications

Portals: 1 Input; 2 Output

Capacity: 10000 mAh

Charging: Two-way Fast charging

Warranty: Not mentioned

Dimension: 1.5 x 7.4 x 14.8 cm

Special Feature: Elegant & sleek design

ProsCons
Overcharge protectionWarranty not mentioned by the seller
Fast charging 
Compact 
Swiss Military SM-COSMIX Lithium Ion Power Bank 10000mAh Battery Dual Output with Overcharge Protection - Black
43% off
1,256.18 2,190
Buy now

10. Anker PowerCore AK-A1252011 15600mAH Lithium-ion Power Bank

Anker PowerCore AK-A1252011 is a perfect choice for anyone with multiple smartphones or iPad. Its large battery will charge up to 3-4 devices in one go. Plus, you get multiple portals to charge multiple devices simultaneously. Your devices will never run out of battery with Anker Lithium-Ion Power Bank.

Specifications

Portals: 1 Input; 2 Output

Capacity: 15600 mAh

Charging: Fast-Charging Technology

Warranty: 18 months warranty

Dimension: 16.6 x 5.8 x 2.2 Centimeters

Special Feature: Pocket size

ProsCons
High battery capacityCostly
18-months warranty 
Pocket size 
Anker PowerCore AK-A1252011 15600mAH Lithium-ion Power Bank (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

Price of power banks at a glance:

ProductPrice
URBN 10000 mAh 20W Super Fast Charging Ultra Compact Nano Power Bank 1649
Anker PowerCore A1263G12 10000mAh Lithium-ion Power Bank 9999
MI 10000mAh lithium-ion Power Bank 1499
ZAAP ® (USA) 9100 mAh lithium-ion Battery, 1979
COOLNUT 96000mAh Lithium_Ion Power Bank 22999
Anker PowerCore A1109G11 5000mAh lithium-ion Power Bank 5199
PunnkFunnk 10000mAh Lithium-Ion Power Bank 899
Callmate H66 10000mAh lithium-ion 3 USB Port Power Bank 799
Swiss Military SM-COSMIX lithium-ion Power Bank 1299
Anker PowerCore AK-A1252011 15600mAH Lithium-ion Power Bank 2499

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
URBN 10000 mAh Power BankFast chargingLightweightMultiple portals
Anker A1263G12 Power BankTravel friendlyLarge battery capacityLightweight & compact
MI 10000mAh Power Bank22.5 W fast charging12-layer circuit protectionCompact design
ZAAP 9100 mAh Power BankWaterproof & shockproofCompact DesignLarge battery capacity
COOLNUT Power BankHigh-capacity150 W fast chargingWorth the money
Anker A1109G11 Power BankStylish & portableDurable18-months warranty
PunnkFunnk Power Bank12 Layers Circuit ProtectionErgonomic designMultiple outputs
Callmate H66 Power BankDigital displayLED flashlightPortable & sleek
Swiss Military SM-COSMIX Power BankReasonable priceOvercharge ProtectionDual output
Anker AK-A1252011 Power Bank18 months warrantyHigh battery capacityMultiple ports

Best value for money

MI 10000 mAh lithium-ion Power Bank offers the best value. It has multiple ports and is compatible with many devices like smartphones, watches, and earphones. The power bank is compact and travel-friendly. It provides 22.5 W fast charging, meaning your devices get charged in no time. Plus, it has 12-layer circuit protection, so your devices will not be damaged due to overheating. Overall, one of the most affordable lithium-ion power banks.

Overall best

Anker AK-A1252011 is the best lithium-ion power bank. It has a great battery capacity that

can power up your many devices. It is built with high-quality material and has high-performance batteries making it durable. It is also the best companion for your trips as it is compatible with many devices. You get an 18-months manufacturer warranty, and their customer service is top-notch. All the salient features at Rs. 2499 make it the best power bank.

How to find the perfect lithium-ion power bank?

You must consider the following points while buying the perfect lithium-ion power bank:

Capacity: How many devices do you need to charge? A power bank with more than 5000 mAh battery capacity can charge multiple devices.

Compatibility: Is your power bank compatible with smart devices? If you want to carry a power bank while travelling, it should be compatible with many devices like wristbands, earphones, iPad etc.

Output: Ideally, a power bank should have more than one output so that you can charge multiple devices simultaneously.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

High-performance lithium-Ion power banks

Do you get a warranty with a lithium-ion power bank?

Many brands like Anker, URBN, and COOLNUT offer a warranty on lithium-ion power banks. They also have good customer service.

What is the price of a lithium-ion power bank?

The price of lithium-ion power banks depends on their capacity and brand. Most of them vary between Rs. 700 to Rs. 23000.

Is a lithium-ion power bank compatible with smartphones?

Many lithium-ion power banks are compatible with smartphones and other electronic devices. 

