What is a better power bank capacity- 10000mAh or 20000mAh?
If you use the power bank to charge laptops and smartphones, you should go with 20000 mAh.
Imagine wanting to charge your phone while travelling. You may not get the power to plug in your chargers immediately. It is not convenient to carry chargers either. A power bank can easily charge multiple devices. Powering up your devices when they hit a low battery is convenient. You can charge your tablet, phone, and watch with a power bank device and an all-in-one charging cable.
However, choosing the right fast-charging option can be difficult. Here is a list of different options to help you select the best power bank fast charging.
Best Power Bank Fast Charging
1. URBN Lithium Polymer 20000 mAh 20W Super Fast Charging Power Bank
This made-in-India power bank. You can charge a 3000 mAh battery 4.7 times faster and a 4000 mAh battery 3.5 times faster. It is one of the most cost-effective, travel-friendly options for charging iPhones. The LED indicator can indicate whether the power bank is charged or not.
The carbon fibre coating of the exteriors combined with the slim body makes it look sleek and nice. It is also why you can carry the power bank around easily.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
2. MI Power Bank 3i 20000mAh Lithium Polymer 18W Fast Power
This 20000 mAh 18W power bank helps you fast charge your devices within minutes of connecting. You can use type-C or micro USB to connect with the devices. The advanced 12-layered circuit protection with this power bank shields it from overheating. It is encompassed in a protective design.
If you want to move from fast charging to low charging mode, you can double-press the power button. It comes with a special feature known as smart power management, which enhances the usability of the power bank.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
3. Mi 10000mAH Li-Polymer Fast Charging Power Bank
This is a Lithium-polymer powered power bank that supports your fast charging needs. It has a capacity of up to 10000mAh. You can get it in two colours- black and blue. It is a lightweight, highly powerful charging device that is both reliable and durable charging device. You must double-press the power button to move from fast to low charging. This power bank comes with a 12-layer circuit protection that protects against overheating. The design is sleek and makes it easy to carry around.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
4. Ambrane 27000mAh Power Bank, 20W Fast Charging
This robust 27000 mAh Lithium-Polymer powered power bank supports fast charging. You can flexibly charge multiple devices simultaneously with this device. It comes with a 20 watts PD that boosts the charging speed of the power bank.
The power delivery technology also allows the power bank to charge itself in 12 hours. It is compatible with most devices, including headphones and tablets. Its super compact design makes it easy for you to travel around with the power bank.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
5. CROMA 20000 mAh Fast Charging Power Bank
This 20000 mAh capacity power bank is enclosed in an aluminium casing that is scratch-proof. Designed with elegant curves, this power bank is reliable and durable. It can fast charge all devices within minutes of connecting with it. There are dual charging inputs that you receive with this power bank.
The Lithium-polymer battery assures the longevity of the power bank and ensures greater efficiency. The solid battery life ensures you can enjoy this device and its battery charging capabilities at any time.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
6. SYSKA Quick Charging 18W P1029J Power Bank
This power bank comes with a high energy and density polymer cell that offers a triple outlet. It comes in multiple colours and offers portable & convenient charging abilities. This Syska power bank comes with 12-layer protection that can prevent the power bank and the device it charges from overheating, overcurrent and overvoltage. You can also prevent short circuits and the consequent issues with the power bank.
It is compatible with all smartphones and devices. It comes with multiple input and output ports that make charging fast and easy.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
7. Xiaomi Wireless Power Bank 10000mAh
This 10W wireless charging power bank offers a power capacity of 10000mAh. It comes with two USB ports and is also compatible with a TypeC adaptor.
It comes with an auto-shutoff that allows you to shut the power off automatically. This ensures that the power is not wasted. It offers 22.5 W fast charging and a 2-way charging port. It also supports 12-layer advanced protection against overheating. It also provides a non-skid wireless charging surface with a matte exterior. The smart charging base removes the hassle of connecting and disconnecting the chord.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
Best three features
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|URBN Lithium Polymer 20000 mAh 20W Super Fast Charging Power Bank
|A green indicator that suggests it is in fast-charging mode
|Intelligent adjustment for safe charging
|High-capacity lithium polymer battery for seamless performance
|MI Power Bank 3i 20000mAh Lithium Polymer 18W Fast Power
|Advanced 12-layer circuit protection
|Intelligent power management
|two-way fast charging is available
|Mi 10000mAH Li-Polymer Fast Charging Power Bank
|Two-way fast charging
|Dual USB that supports multiple devices for charging
|Protection against overheating with advanced 12-layer circuit design
|Ambrane 27000mAh Power Bank, 20W Fast Charging
|Multi-layer charging protection
|Safe charging available
|27000 mAh power capacity
|CROMA 20000 mAh Fast Charging Powe
|Aluminium casing for better exteriors
|Safe charging available
|Durable aluminium casing
|SYSKA Quick Charging 18W P1029J Power Bank
|12-layer protection against overheating and overcurrent.
|Universal compatibility
|Dual port output- USB and Micro USB
|Xiaomi Wireless Power Bank 10000mAh
|Auto shut off
|Low-current charging support
|12-layer chip protection
Best value for money
The Mi 10000 mAh Li-polymer fast charging power bank is value for money. It is reasonably priced for the features it offers. You get dual USB ports that allow you to charge multiple devices. You get 12-layer circuit protection that makes it easier for you to prevent overcharging or overheating. All these features make it the best power bank fast charging.
Best overall
Ambrane 27000 mAh power bank is a great product as it offers fast charging and better output capacity. It is compatible with all devices powered by type C cables or USB ports. It offers multi-layer protection and also provides safe charging. As a result, the devices don't fall prey to overcharging or overheating. It is priced reasonably for all the features it offers, making it the best power bank fast charging.
How to select the best power bank?
When you are looking for the best power bank fast chargingthat can support your charging requirements on the go, there are a few factors that you should consider:
When compared on all these aspects, Ambrane 27000 mAh power bank emerges as the best power bank fast charging compatible.
Product pricing
|S.no
|Product
|Price
|1.
|URBN Lithium Polymer 20000 mAh 20W Super Fast Charging Power Bank
|Rs. 1499
|2.
|MI Power Bank 3i 20000mAh Lithium Polymer 18W Fast Power
|Rs. 1899
|3.
|Mi 10000mAH Li-Polymer Fast Charging Power Bank
|Rs. 1149
|4.
|Ambrane 27000mAh Power Bank, 20W Fast Charging
|Rs. 2286
|5.
|CROMA 20000 mAh Fast Charging Power Bank
|Rs. 1799
|6.
|SYSKA Quick Charging 18W P1029J Power Bank
|Rs. 899
|7.
|Xiaomi Wireless Power Bank 10000mAh
|Rs. 2499
If you have a fast-charging power bank, the specifications will suggest multiple outputs such as 5V/1A, 5V/2.1A and so on.
An ideal life for the power bank comprises 3-4 years. You might experience a 2-5% loss in the charging capacity over 4-6 months.
Yes, you can use the power bank regularly to charge your devices. It is, however, important to charge your power bank periodically to maintain the full charge.