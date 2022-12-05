The best power bank fast Charging

Imagine wanting to charge your phone while travelling. You may not get the power to plug in your chargers immediately. It is not convenient to carry chargers either. A power bank can easily charge multiple devices. Powering up your devices when they hit a low battery is convenient. You can charge your tablet, phone, and watch with a power bank device and an all-in-one charging cable. However, choosing the right fast-charging option can be difficult. Here is a list of different options to help you select the best power bank fast charging. Best Power Bank Fast Charging 1. URBN Lithium Polymer 20000 mAh 20W Super Fast Charging Power Bank This made-in-India power bank. You can charge a 3000 mAh battery 4.7 times faster and a 4000 mAh battery 3.5 times faster. It is one of the most cost-effective, travel-friendly options for charging iPhones. The LED indicator can indicate whether the power bank is charged or not. The carbon fibre coating of the exteriors combined with the slim body makes it look sleek and nice. It is also why you can carry the power bank around easily. Specifications Battery Capacity: 20000 mAh

Power: 20W

Colour: Black

Compatible Phones: Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11, and OnePlus Nord, among others

Connector Type: USB

Pros Cons It comes with an LED indicator. The green indicator indicates that the power bank is in the 20W fast charging mode. The fourth light keeps blinking even though the power bank is fully charged. As a result, you don't know whether it is charged. The premium finish and slim appearance make it easy for you to carry the power bank around The type-c cable with the power bank is small. The device can easily adjust the power output to safely charge the devices You can use it to charge devices such as headphones and internet dongles.

2. MI Power Bank 3i 20000mAh Lithium Polymer 18W Fast Power This 20000 mAh 18W power bank helps you fast charge your devices within minutes of connecting. You can use type-C or micro USB to connect with the devices. The advanced 12-layered circuit protection with this power bank shields it from overheating. It is encompassed in a protective design. If you want to move from fast charging to low charging mode, you can double-press the power button. It comes with a special feature known as smart power management, which enhances the usability of the power bank. Specifications Battery Capacity: 20000 mAh

Power: 18W

Colour: Black

Compatible Phones: All smartphones

Connector Type: Micro-USB/USB-C

Pros Cons It can charge all smartphones and devices It is slightly on the heavier side The circuit protection can shield the power bank from overheating It can take a while before the power bank charges the device Supports USB and Type-C ports

3. Mi 10000mAH Li-Polymer Fast Charging Power Bank This is a Lithium-polymer powered power bank that supports your fast charging needs. It has a capacity of up to 10000mAh. You can get it in two colours- black and blue. It is a lightweight, highly powerful charging device that is both reliable and durable charging device. You must double-press the power button to move from fast to low charging. This power bank comes with a 12-layer circuit protection that protects against overheating. The design is sleek and makes it easy to carry around. Specifications Battery Capacity: 10000 mAh

Power: 18W

Colour: Black and Blue

Compatible Phones: Tablet, Smartphone, Smartwatch, Fitness Band

Connector Type: Micro-USB and Type C

Pros Cons You can charge two devices simultaneously with dual USB ports. No indicator that suggests it is in fast-charging mode You can charge the devices with type-C input No indicator that suggests it is in fast-charging mode Two-way fast charging available for high-performance You can move from high power to low power for charging with smart power management. Smart circuit protection to prevent overheating of devices

4. Ambrane 27000mAh Power Bank, 20W Fast Charging This robust 27000 mAh Lithium-Polymer powered power bank supports fast charging. You can flexibly charge multiple devices simultaneously with this device. It comes with a 20 watts PD that boosts the charging speed of the power bank. The power delivery technology also allows the power bank to charge itself in 12 hours. It is compatible with most devices, including headphones and tablets. Its super compact design makes it easy for you to travel around with the power bank. Specifications Battery Capacity: 27000 mAh

Power:20 W

Colour: Black

Compatible Phones: OnePlus and iPhone. It can charge devices that are powered using type-C cables

Connector Type: USB and TypeC

Pros Cons It is robust and reliable To enable fast charging, you need to connect the device via TypeC The rapid charging makes it useful for the customers The multi-layer charging protection makes way for safe charging.

5. CROMA 20000 mAh Fast Charging Power Bank This 20000 mAh capacity power bank is enclosed in an aluminium casing that is scratch-proof. Designed with elegant curves, this power bank is reliable and durable. It can fast charge all devices within minutes of connecting with it. There are dual charging inputs that you receive with this power bank. The Lithium-polymer battery assures the longevity of the power bank and ensures greater efficiency. The solid battery life ensures you can enjoy this device and its battery charging capabilities at any time. Specifications Battery Capacity: 20000mAh

Power: 18 Watt

Colour: Black

Compatible Phones: All smartphone devices

Connector Type: Type C and USB

Pros Cons It is enclosed in an aluminium casing, which makes it scratch proof and durable. The charging speed is too low It is a robust and reliable power bank. You cannot replace the battery The Lithium-polymer battery ensures long battery life that supports your charging needs. Not compatible with laptops It offers super fast charging with USB and Type C ports Offers good battery backup

6. SYSKA Quick Charging 18W P1029J Power Bank This power bank comes with a high energy and density polymer cell that offers a triple outlet. It comes in multiple colours and offers portable & convenient charging abilities. This Syska power bank comes with 12-layer protection that can prevent the power bank and the device it charges from overheating, overcurrent and overvoltage. You can also prevent short circuits and the consequent issues with the power bank. It is compatible with all smartphones and devices. It comes with multiple input and output ports that make charging fast and easy. Specifications Battery Capacity: 10000 mAh

Power: 18W

Colour: Black and Blue

Compatible Phones: Android, iOS and all other devices

Connector Type: USB, Micro USB

Pros Cons It provides universal compatibility, i.e. it easily fits with the devices you plan to use. It doesn't give the entire 10k or 9k mAh output. You will get up to 7k mAh output Two ports- one for fast charging and the other for normal charging The chord might be small in size 12-layer protection to prevent overheating and overcurrent

7. Xiaomi Wireless Power Bank 10000mAh This 10W wireless charging power bank offers a power capacity of 10000mAh. It comes with two USB ports and is also compatible with a TypeC adaptor. It comes with an auto-shutoff that allows you to shut the power off automatically. This ensures that the power is not wasted. It offers 22.5 W fast charging and a 2-way charging port. It also supports 12-layer advanced protection against overheating. It also provides a non-skid wireless charging surface with a matte exterior. The smart charging base removes the hassle of connecting and disconnecting the chord. Specifications Battery Capacity: 10000 mAh

Power: 22.5W

Colour: Black

Compatible Phones: All smartphones

Connector Type: USB, Micro USB

Pros Cons It has a relatively higher power output than the others in this segment. Slightly high priced for the segment Auto shut-off turns off the power once the device is fully charged Capacity is low for the power output it offers Charge multiple devices simultaneously

Best three features

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 URBN Lithium Polymer 20000 mAh 20W Super Fast Charging Power Bank A green indicator that suggests it is in fast-charging mode Intelligent adjustment for safe charging High-capacity lithium polymer battery for seamless performance MI Power Bank 3i 20000mAh Lithium Polymer 18W Fast Power Advanced 12-layer circuit protection Intelligent power management two-way fast charging is available Mi 10000mAH Li-Polymer Fast Charging Power Bank Two-way fast charging Dual USB that supports multiple devices for charging Protection against overheating with advanced 12-layer circuit design Ambrane 27000mAh Power Bank, 20W Fast Charging Multi-layer charging protection Safe charging available 27000 mAh power capacity CROMA 20000 mAh Fast Charging Powe Aluminium casing for better exteriors Safe charging available Durable aluminium casing SYSKA Quick Charging 18W P1029J Power Bank 12-layer protection against overheating and overcurrent. Universal compatibility Dual port output- USB and Micro USB Xiaomi Wireless Power Bank 10000mAh Auto shut off Low-current charging support 12-layer chip protection

Best value for money The Mi 10000 mAh Li-polymer fast charging power bank is value for money. It is reasonably priced for the features it offers. You get dual USB ports that allow you to charge multiple devices. You get 12-layer circuit protection that makes it easier for you to prevent overcharging or overheating. All these features make it the best power bank fast charging. Best overall Ambrane 27000 mAh power bank is a great product as it offers fast charging and better output capacity. It is compatible with all devices powered by type C cables or USB ports. It offers multi-layer protection and also provides safe charging. As a result, the devices don't fall prey to overcharging or overheating. It is priced reasonably for all the features it offers, making it the best power bank fast charging. How to select the best power bank? When you are looking for the best power bank fast chargingthat can support your charging requirements on the go, there are a few factors that you should consider: Capacity : The energy storage capacity will determine how many times you can use the power bank to charge your devices before it needs to be charged. When you are travelling and possibly to places where finding a charging point is going to be difficult, you should carry a high-capacity power bank.

: The energy storage capacity will determine how many times you can use the power bank to charge your devices before it needs to be charged. When you are travelling and possibly to places where finding a charging point is going to be difficult, you should carry a high-capacity power bank. Weight: You don't want to be carrying a heavy-weight power bank. While travelling, you need something that is light and portable.

You don't want to be carrying a heavy-weight power bank. While travelling, you need something that is light and portable. Size : Getting it out and putting the device on charge can be tedious if it is too big. A small-sized power bank can get the work done easily.

: Getting it out and putting the device on charge can be tedious if it is too big. A small-sized power bank can get the work done easily. Brand: You might want to purchase the power bank from a reputed brand. You might want to consider the reviews and ratings if you purchase from Amazon.

You might want to purchase the power bank from a reputed brand. You might want to consider the reviews and ratings if you purchase from Amazon. Ports: IF you want to charge multiple devices simultaneously, you need two ports at least. You should purchase a power bank that supports multiple ports. When compared on all these aspects, Ambrane 27000 mAh power bank emerges as the best power bank fast charging compatible. Product pricing

S.no Product Price 1. URBN Lithium Polymer 20000 mAh 20W Super Fast Charging Power Bank Rs. 1499 2. MI Power Bank 3i 20000mAh Lithium Polymer 18W Fast Power Rs. 1899 3. Mi 10000mAH Li-Polymer Fast Charging Power Bank Rs. 1149 4. Ambrane 27000mAh Power Bank, 20W Fast Charging Rs. 2286 5. CROMA 20000 mAh Fast Charging Power Bank Rs. 1799 6. SYSKA Quick Charging 18W P1029J Power Bank Rs. 899 7. Xiaomi Wireless Power Bank 10000mAh Rs. 2499