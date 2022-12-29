High-performance lithium-ion power banks in India: A complete guide

Do you get a warranty with a lithium-ion power bank?
Many brands like Anker, URBN, and COOLNUT offer a warranty on lithium-ion power banks. They also have good customer service.
Are you on the go a lot and often run out of phone battery? Now, forget your battery issues with the best lithium-ion power banks. These are fast-charging devices with multiple ports to charge multiple devices simultaneously.
A portable charger is a great way to keep your smart devices working when you are out and about. Power banks with good batteries and fast charging outputs are essential if you are always on the move. lithium-ion power banks are efficient and durable and will be able to charge your devices in no time. This article lists the best lithium-ion power banks you can find online at the best prices. You will also learn about the pros and cons of each device.
1. URBN 10000 mAh 20W Super Fast Charging Ultra Compact Nano Power Bank
You can charge your smartphones, watches, and wireless earphones with a super fast URBN 10000 mAh charger. It is lightweight and compact; you can carry it everywhere you go. Plus, the large capacity of 10000 mAh will last you for the entire day. It is one of the affordable Li-io power banks.
Specifications
Portals: Dual
Capacity: 10000 mAh
Charging: 20 W
Warranty: 1-year warranty
Dimension: 5.3 x 3 x 8.7 Centimeters
Special Feature: Lightweight
|Pros
|Cons
|Fast Charging
|Only 10K mAh battery
|Compact
|One year warranty
2. Anker PowerCore A1263G12 10000mAh Lithium-ion Power Bank
In terms of connectivity, price and charging speed, Anker PowerCore A1263G12 is a top-notch power bank. The power bank is compact and lightweight so that you can carry it in your pockets. Also, it is travel-friendly.
Specifications
Portals: One Each
Capacity: 10000 mAh
Charging: Fast charging
Warranty: 18-months warranty
Dimension: 6 x 9.2 x 2.2 Centimeters
Special Feature: Compact
|Pros
|Cons
|15 months warranty
|Costly
|Sleek and compact design
|Only one output
|Travel-friendly
3. MI 10000mAh lithium-ion, Lithium Polymer Power Bank
The MI 10000mAh power bank is for you if you want a decent lithium-ion power bank at a reasonable price. It is super lightweight and literally pocket size. You can charge multiple devices simultaneously, and still, some power will be left. It offers universal compatibility and protects devices from overheating.
Specifications
Portals: 2 Input; 3 Output
Capacity: 10000 mAh
Charging: 22.5 W fast charging
Warranty: Not mentioned
Dimension: 9 x 6.4 x 2.4 Centimeters
Special Feature: 12-layer protection
|Pros
|Cons
|Universal compatibility
|The seller does not mention the warranty
|12-layer circuit protection
|22.5 fast charging
4. ZAAP 9100 mAh lithium-ion Battery
If you are a biker, hiker, camper or skier, the ZAAP 9100 mAh power bank is perfect for you. It has a compact design and total protection from water, snow, shock and dirt. This power bank is your best companion for adventure trips. It is also travel-friendly. It is compatible with many devices.
Specifications
Portals: One each
Capacity: 9100 mAh
Charging: Fast charging
Warranty: Not Mentioned
Dimension: 17 x 10 x 4 Centimeters
Special Feature: Carabiner with compass, Rugged shell, LED flashlight
|Pros
|Cons
|Best adventure trips
|The seller does not mention a warranty
|Many features
|Compact
5. COOLNUT 96000mAh Lithium_Ion Power Bank
If you are looking for a high-capacity lithium-ion power bank that can charge everything from mobile to laptops and even music systems and projectors, COOLNUT 96000mAh is the one for you. The ultra-high-capacity of 96000 mAh will last you forever. It is not just a power bank but a mini portable inverter.
Specifications
Portals: One Each
Capacity: 96000mAh
Charging: 150 Watt Fast Charging
Warranty: 5-years warranty
Dimension: 40 x 30 x 12 cm
Special Feature: Universal compatibility
|Pros
|Cons
|Large battery capacity
|Expensive
|Compatible with many electronic devices
|fast charging
6. Anker PowerCore A1109G11 5000mAh Lithium-Ion Power Bank
The Anker PowerCore A1109G11 is a stylish and basic power bank. It is ultra-compact, so that you can carry it in a pocket or bag. You can power up your smartphone super fast without worrying about overheating. The ergonomic design makes it your perfect travel partner.
Specifications
Portals: One Each
Capacity: 5000 mAh
Charging: fast charging
Warranty: 18-months warranty
Dimension: 10.7 x 3.3 x 3.3 Centimeters
Special Feature: Compact design
|Pros
|Cons
|Stylish and pocket size
|Only 5000 mAh battery capacity
|18-months warranty
|Overheat protection
7. PunnkFunnk 10000mAh Lithium-Ion Power Bank
PunnkFunnk 10000mAh is an efficient and durable lithium-ion power bank. It is sleek and easy to carry. The power bank is compatible with many iPhones and Samsung smartphones. With two outputs, you can charge multiple devices simultaneously. Overall, you get the best quality power bank at this price.
Specifications
Portals: 1 Input; 2 Output
Capacity: 10000 mAh
Charging: 10 W
Warranty: Not mentioned
Dimension: 10 x 13 x 3.5 Centimeters
Special Feature: 12 Layers Circuit Protection
|Pros
|Cons
|High battery capacity
|The seller does not mention warranty
|12-layer protection
|Only 10 W charging
|Affordable
8. Callmate H66 10000mAh Lithium-Ion 3 USB Port Power Bank
No need to carry extra charging cables with Callmate H66 10000mAh lithium-ion Power Bank. It has three built-in cables to help you charge your devices anytime, anywhere. It powers up your multiple devices at a faster speed than most power banks. It also has a built-in LED flashlight and semi-digital display.
Specifications
Portals: 1 Input; 3 Output
Capacity: 10000 mAh
Charging: Fast charging
Warranty: One Year limited warranty
Dimension: 14 x 8 x 2 Centimeters
Special Feature: Intelligent power management
|Pros
|Cons
|Affordable
|Not compact
|Fast charging
|High battery capacity
9. Swiss Military SM-COSMIX Lithium-Ion Power Bank
With dual outputs and overcharge protection, the Swiss Military SM-COSMIX power bank is durable and efficient. It quickly charges your devices without overheating. If you are looking for a decent power bank at a reasonable price, this one is it.
Specifications
Portals: 1 Input; 2 Output
Capacity: 10000 mAh
Charging: Two-way Fast charging
Warranty: Not mentioned
Dimension: 1.5 x 7.4 x 14.8 cm
Special Feature: Elegant & sleek design
|Pros
|Cons
|Overcharge protection
|Warranty not mentioned by the seller
|Fast charging
|Compact
10. Anker PowerCore AK-A1252011 15600mAH Lithium-ion Power Bank
Anker PowerCore AK-A1252011 is a perfect choice for anyone with multiple smartphones or iPad. Its large battery will charge up to 3-4 devices in one go. Plus, you get multiple portals to charge multiple devices simultaneously. Your devices will never run out of battery with Anker Lithium-Ion Power Bank.
Specifications
Portals: 1 Input; 2 Output
Capacity: 15600 mAh
Charging: Fast-Charging Technology
Warranty: 18 months warranty
Dimension: 16.6 x 5.8 x 2.2 Centimeters
Special Feature: Pocket size
|Pros
|Cons
|High battery capacity
|Costly
|18-months warranty
|Pocket size
Three best features for consumers:
Best value for money
MI 10000 mAh lithium-ion Power Bank offers the best value. It has multiple ports and is compatible with many devices like smartphones, watches, and earphones. The power bank is compact and travel-friendly. It provides 22.5 W fast charging, meaning your devices get charged in no time. Plus, it has 12-layer circuit protection, so your devices will not be damaged due to overheating. Overall, one of the most affordable lithium-ion power banks.
Overall best
Anker AK-A1252011 is the best lithium-ion power bank. It has a great battery capacity that
can power up your many devices. It is built with high-quality material and has high-performance batteries making it durable. It is also the best companion for your trips as it is compatible with many devices. You get an 18-months manufacturer warranty, and their customer service is top-notch. All the salient features at Rs. 2499 make it the best power bank.
How to find the perfect lithium-ion power bank?
You must consider the following points while buying the perfect lithium-ion power bank:
Capacity: How many devices do you need to charge? A power bank with more than 5000 mAh battery capacity can charge multiple devices.
Compatibility: Is your power bank compatible with smart devices? If you want to carry a power bank while travelling, it should be compatible with many devices like wristbands, earphones, iPad etc.
Output: Ideally, a power bank should have more than one output so that you can charge multiple devices simultaneously.
The price of lithium-ion power banks depends on their capacity and brand. Most of them vary between Rs. 700 to Rs. 23000.
Many lithium-ion power banks are compatible with smartphones and other electronic devices.
URBN 10000 mAh and Anker PowerCore A1109G11 are compact and can fit in your pockets.
A power bank with more than 5000 mAh battery capacity can charge more than two smartphones in a single use.