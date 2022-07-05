Sign out
Intel Core i3 laptops come with amazing processor power

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Riya Gupta
  • Published on Jul 05, 2022 19:43 IST

Summary:

The first thing you need to look for while shopping for a laptop is the processor. The processor will ensure the speed and lag-free functioning of your laptop. Intel Core i3 laptops are inexpensive and manufactured to be accessible to the maximum number of people and cater to their needs.

These laptops provide smooth functioning and easy uploads and downloads.

Available in many variations, processors power your laptop. Intel has recently launched the 11th generation of its processor in 3 variants, i3, i5, and i7, each more powerful than the last. When you want to work with Windows Office and browse the internet with multiple tabs open simultaneously, Intel Core i3 laptops are the most suitable. They provide smooth functioning, easy uploads and downloads, and all other tools you need to do your office or business work, like maintaining record documents, making Excel sheets, and editing on MS Word.

1. HP 15

If you are looking for a laptop to stream movies, create visual presentations, or work with Microsoft Office, the HP 15 is the best 11th Gen Intel Core i3 laptop. It comes in a sleek metallic silver exterior body and weighs a mere 1.69 kg.

  • Operating system:Windows 10 OS
  • Processor:11th Gen Intel Core i3
  • Display:15.6 inch Full HD display
  • Memory:8 GB RAM + 512 GB SSD
  • Graphics:Intel UHD graphics
  • Sound features:Dual Speakers
  • Additional features:1.69kg weight

ProsCons
Full HD displayWindows 10 OS
Intel UHD GraphicsNo backlit Keyboard
512 GB storageNo fingerprint sensor
Weight<2 kgNo touch screen
Metallic body 
15.6-inch display 
HP 15 11th Gen Intel Core i3 Processor 15.6" (39.62cms) FHD Laptop with Alexa Built-in(i3-1115G4/8GB/1TB HDD/M.2 Slot/Win 10/MS Office/Natural Silver/1.76 Kg), 15s-du3038TU
12% off
43,950 49,999
Buy now

2. ASUS Vivo-Book K15 OLED

This laptop will maximize your money's value. The ASUS VivoBook K15 is another great option for an 11th Gen Intel Core i3 laptop for those looking for maximum features packed into one laptop.

  • Operating system: Windows 11 Home
  • Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i3
  • Display: 15.6 inch Full HD OLED display
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM + 512 GB SSD
  • Graphics: Integrated Intel UHD Graphics
  • Keyboard: Backlit Keyboard
  • Sound features: Built-in Speakers
  • Additional features: 8 hours battery life

ProsCons
OLED DisplayNo fingerprint sensor
Intel UHD GraphicsNo touch screen
Backlit Keyboard256 GB storage
HD camera support 
8 hours battery run time 
15.6 inch display 
ASUS VivoBook K15 OLED (2021), 15.6" (39.62 cms) FHD OLED, Intel Core i3-1115G4 11th Gen, Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/256GB SSD/Office 2021/Windows 11/Integrated Graphics/Silver/1.8 Kg), K513EA-L303WS
30% off
42,990 60,990
Buy now

3. ASUS VivoBook Ultra 15

This laptop is another option for an 11th Gen Intel Core i3 laptop with a large 15.6-inch Full HD LED display. This Intel Core i3 laptop comes in black with an overall weight of fewer than 2 kilograms. It makes an ideal choice for students as well as working professionals.

  • Operating system: Windows 10 Home
  • Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i3 laptop
  • Display: 15.6 inch Full HD LED display
  • Memory: 4 GB RAM+512 SSD
  • Graphics: Integrated Intel X3 Graphics
  • Additional features: Fingerprint Sensor

Pros Cons
Full HD LED DisplayWindows 10 OS
Intel XE GraphicsNo touch screen
15.6-inch screen256 GB storage
Weight <2 kg4 GB RAM
8 hour battery runtime 
ASUS VivoBook Ultra 15 (2020) Intel Core i3-1115G4 11th Gen, 15.6" (39.62 cm) FHD Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM/256GB NVMe SSD/Windows 10/Office 2019/Integrated Graphics/White/1.8 Kg) X513EA-BQ313TS
7% off
55,990 59,990
Buy now

4. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is an 11th Gen Intel Core i3 laptop with a Full HD and 15.6-inch display. The display has the rare feature of thin bezels, giving you the feeling of having an infinity screen.

  • Operating system: Windows 10
  • Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i3 laptop
  • Display: Full HD and 14-inch display
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM and 256 GB SSD
  • Graphics: Integrated Intel UHD Graphics
  • Keyboard: Backlit keyboard
  • Additional features: thin bezels, fingerprint reader, HD camera, Privacy shutter

ProsCons
HD Camera6-hour battery run time
Full HD displayWindows 10 OS
Privacy ShutterNo touch screen
Fast Charging14 inch display
Narrow Bezels256 GB storage
Fast charging 
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 10th Gen Intel Core i3 15.6"(39.62cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/256GB SSD/UHD Graphics/Windows 11/MS Office 2021/Platinum Grey/1.7Kg), 81WB018EIN
39% off
36,100 59,000
Buy now

5. Lenovo ThinkPad E15

Lenovo ThinkPad E15 is an 11th Gen Intel Core i3 laptop with a FULL HD 15.6-inch display with an HD camera and a privacy shutter. Like the IdeaPad, this option also has the feature of narrow bezels to give the screen a larger appearance. The Lenovo ThinkPad beats the other Intel Core i3 laptop options by giving you an average battery life of 10.8 hours plus fast charging.

  • Operating system: Windows 10
  • Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i3 laptop
  • Display: FULL HD 15.6-inch display
  • Memory: 4 GB RAM and 256 GB
  • Graphics: Integrated Graphics
  • Keyboard: Full size keyboard with numeric pad
  • Additional features: Battery life 10.8 hours, HD Camera and Privacy shutter

ProsCons
10.8 hours battery backupWindows 10 OS
Fast Charging,No fingerprint sensor
Full-size keyboard,No touch screen
Harman Speakers Dolby Audio 
Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Intel Core i3 11th Gen 15.6-inch (39.62 cm) Full HD Thin and Light Laptop (4GB RAM/256GB SSD/Windows 10 Home/MS Office/FPR/Black/1.7 kg), 20TDS0AB00
24% off
44,905 59,239
Buy now

6. Dell 14

Another option is the Dell 14 i3 laptop. The laptop comes with inbuilt storage. Its OS is the latest, and it comes preloaded with MS Office Home. Compact displays are not necessarily a disadvantage. It can be very useful for frequent travellers who like to take their work around with them.

  • Operating system: Windows 11
  • Processor: Intel Core i3
  • Display: compact 14-inch display
  • Memory: 8 Gb RAM and 512 GB
  • Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics
  • Keyboard: backlit keyboard
  • Additional features: fast charging, with 80% charge in 60 minutes.

7. Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5

This option is worth considering if you want extra features like 360-degree rotation and a touchscreen in a laptop. With a sturdy build, it is a great on-the-go laptop for students and professionals alike.

  • Operating system: Windows 11
  • Processor: Intel Core i3
  • Display: 14-inch Full HD IPS display
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM + 256 GB SSD
  • Graphics: Intel Iris XE Graphics
  • Keyboard: backlit keyboard
  • Additional features: 7 hours of battery life, 360-degree rotation, touchscreen, narrow bezels, privacy shutter

ProsCons
Touch screen7-hour battery backup
Fingerprint Sensor14 inch Display
360 degree rotation256 GB storage
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 Intel Core i3 11th Gen 14" (35.56cm) FHD IPS 2-in-1 Convertible Touchscreen Laptop (8GB/512GB SDD/Win11/Office 2021/Backlit/FPR/3months Game Pass/Graphite Grey/1.5Kg), 82HS015PIN
32% off
53,990 79,690
Buy now

8. HP 17

The HP 17 runs on the 8th generation Intel Core i3 with 8 GB RAM. It has 1 TB HDD storage and a 17-inch anti-glare display. Choose this laptop for quality entertainment and streaming. This laptop has the largest screen among all other laptops mentioned in this list.

  • Operating system: Windows 10 Home
  • Processor: 8th generation Intel Core i3
  • Display: 17-inch anti-glare display
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM, 1 TB HDD
  • Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 620
  • Additional features: 128 GB SSD, Battery runtime 9 hours

ProsCons
17-inch anti-glare display1 TB HDD is external storage
128 GB SSD + 1 TB HDD storageWindows 10
Intel Core i3 processorWeight > 2 kg

9. HP 17

The HP Pavillion 15 is a sweet, budget deal, with all the features you need in an Intel Core i3 laptop. It comes with a storage of 1 TB HDD shipped along with the laptop.

  • Operating system: DOS
  • Processor: Intel Core i3
  • Display: 15.6 inches Full HD LED display
  • Memory: 8 GB Memory+1 TB HDD
  • Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 520
  • Keyboard: Full-size keyboard with numeric keypad
  • Sound features: HD Audio, Dual speakers
  • Additional features: Battery life 4.5 hours

ProsCons
Battery life 4.5 hours15.6 inch Full HD LED display
8 GB Memory+1 TB HDDDOS
Full-size keyboard with numeric keypad 
HD Audio 

10. HP Pavillion x360

The HP Pavillion x360 is a power-packed laptop. With features like a touchscreen display, full-size backlit keyboard, and a 10th Gen Intel i3 processor, it gives you the best features in its range.

  • Operating system: Windows 10
  • Processor: 10th Gen Intel i3 processor
  • Display: 14 inch LED Touchscreen display
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM + 512 GB storage
  • Keyboard: Backlit Keyboard
  • Sound features: HD Audio boost
  • Additional features: Fingerprint scanner

ProsCons
Touchscreen14 inch display
Fingerprint sensorWindows 10 Home Basic
Backlit Keyboard 
HD Audio 
Hp Pavilion X360 11Th Gen Intel Core I3 14 Inches Multitouch-Enabled Convertible Laptop (8Gb Ram/512Gb Ssd/B&O/Windows 11 Home/Fpr/Backlit Kb/Alexa-Built In/Ms Office/Natural Silver/1.52Kg)14-Dy0186Tu
22% off
53,990 69,267
Buy now

Best 3 features in Intel i3 laptops for consumers

Here is a table of the 3 best features available in each laptop mentioned above. You can use it to compare laptops or find the one with your favourite features. This table does not provide a list of all important features, for that refer to the product specifications above. The features mentioned below are the 3 best features of that particular laptop, as different laptops have different features.

HP 15ASUS VivoBook K15ASUS VivoBook Ultra 15Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3Lenovo ThinkPad E15Dell 14Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5360degree convertibleHP 17HP Pavillionn 15HP Pavillion x360
11th Gen Intel i3 processorFingerprint Sensor11th Gen Intel Core i311th Gen Intel Core i3 laptop10.8 hour battery backup on single charge8 GB RAM + 512 internal storageFingerprint Sensor17-inch anti-glare display15.6 inch Full HD LED displayFingerprint Sensor
15.6 inch FULL HD displayNarrow BezelsTouchscreen128 GB SSD + 1 TB HDD+ 8 GB RAM storage15.6 inch Full HD OLED display15.6-inch Full HD LED display

Fast Charging

0 to 80% in 60 mins

Fast Charging

 

Full-size keyboard with numeric keypadTouchscreen
8 GB RAM with 512 GB internal storage8 hour battery backup on single charge8 hour battery backup on single charge8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage +upgradable to 12 GB RAMFull size keyboard with number pad

Windows 11 OS + Intel i3 processor

 

360degree convertible 8 GB Memory+1 TB HDDBacklit Keyboard

Best budget Intel i3 laptop

Asus and Lenovo laptops are the best budget laptops with a price range of 45,000 to 55,000. There are some differences in the specifications, but all of them are great options for professionals. Some of them are entertainment-immersive with sound enhancements and display features. The option of touch screen and reversibility is available only in one model each for both companies. Finally, the best laptop in terms of budget is ASUS VivoBook K15 as it gives all utility features at the price of 51,890

Best Intel Core i3 Laptop Overall

The best laptop overall in terms of value for money is the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 because it offers features like a touch screen and 360-degree rotation for 55,090. It has other features such as an 11th-generation processor and enhanced speakers. It also has a fingerprint sensor for added security. If we consider all these features in this range along with 8 GB RAM and 256/512 GB memory, it appears to be the best laptop overall.

How to find the best Intel Core i3 laptop?

Are you looking for a fast, smooth and glitch-free Intel Core processor that gets your daily work done but that is still within budget?

Looking for an Intel Core i3 Laptop? Did you know that Intel is the most popular and most commonly used brand for high quality processors? Most Windows laptops come with an Intel Core processor.

Intel Core processors come in 3 variants i3,i5 and i7. While i5 and i7 are more advanced versions for heavier processing, i3 processors are still being launched, the latest being the 11th Generation Intel Core i3 processor crafted for seamless browsing and using MS Office. You can also find Intel Core i3 laptops with operating systems other than Windows, like DOS and linux.

So, all you need to do is decide on the features you prefer and find which Intel Core i3 laptop has these features. Features may be inbuilt or upgradeable.

Intel Core i3 Laptop Price List (June 2022)

Intel Core i3 LaptopsPrice (Starts from)
HP 15 44,900
ASUS VivoBook K15 45,890
ASUS VivoBook Ultra 15 55,990
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 35,700
Lenovo ThinkPad E15 44,905
Dell 14 48,489
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 53,490
HP 17 48,690
HP Pavillionn 15NA
HP Pavillion x360 53,990

FAQs

1. Which laptop brand is best for i3?

Asus is the best brand for i3 laptops because they offer an 11th-generation processor. The prices of these laptops are lower than other brands in this category. Asus is a new brand competing among bigger brands such as HP and Dell. This is the reason that Asus has competitive prices and more features.

2. Which is the best i3 10th generation laptop?

Lenovo Flex 5 is the 10th generation. The price is 46,000, one of the best convertible laptops in this price range. Lenovo’s Flex 5 has a touch screen and a fingerprint sensor which are the model's highlights.

3. Which is the best model with an Intel i3 processor?

ASUS Vivobook 15 is the best i3 because it offers an 11th-generation processor and is reversible. It has a competitive price, making it more popular than other laptops offering the same features.

4. Is i3 good for students?

Yes, i3 is good for students because it is cost-efficient and offers many features. An Intel i3 is fast enough for high functioning, and the i5 or i7 may fall beyond the budget of school or college-going students. Lenovo laptops are perfect for students as they are budget laptops with sturdy built quality that can manage rough handling.

5. Which i3 processor is the best?

The i3 11 generation is the best because the 11th generation is the latest processor and is compatible with Core i3. It gives processing speeds up to 3.90 GHz. Laptops like Dell Vostro and Lenovo ThinkPad 15 offer this combination.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

