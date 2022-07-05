Intel Core i3 laptops come with amazing processor power

If you are looking for a laptop to stream movies, create visual presentations, or work with Microsoft Office, the HP 15 is the best 11th Gen Intel Core i3 laptop. It comes in a sleek metallic silver exterior body and weighs a mere 1.69 kg.

Available in many variations, processors power your laptop . Intel has recently launched the 11th generation of its processor in 3 variants, i3, i5, and i7, each more powerful than the last. When you want to work with Windows Office and browse the internet with multiple tabs open simultaneously, Intel Core i3 laptops are the most suitable. They provide smooth functioning, easy uploads and downloads, and all other tools you need to do your office or business work, like maintaining record documents, making Excel sheets, and editing on MS Word.

This laptop will maximize your money's value. The ASUS VivoBook K15 is another great option for an 11th Gen Intel Core i3 laptop for those looking for maximum features packed into one laptop.

This laptop is another option for an 11th Gen Intel Core i3 laptop with a large 15.6-inch Full HD LED display. This Intel Core i3 laptop comes in black with an overall weight of fewer than 2 kilograms. It makes an ideal choice for students as well as working professionals.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is an 11th Gen Intel Core i3 laptop with a Full HD and 15.6-inch display. The display has the rare feature of thin bezels, giving you the feeling of having an infinity screen.

Lenovo ThinkPad E15 is an 11th Gen Intel Core i3 laptop with a FULL HD 15.6-inch display with an HD camera and a privacy shutter. Like the IdeaPad, this option also has the feature of narrow bezels to give the screen a larger appearance. The Lenovo ThinkPad beats the other Intel Core i3 laptop options by giving you an average battery life of 10.8 hours plus fast charging.

Another option is the Dell 14 i3 laptop. The laptop comes with inbuilt storage. Its OS is the latest, and it comes preloaded with MS Office Home. Compact displays are not necessarily a disadvantage. It can be very useful for frequent travellers who like to take their work around with them.

This option is worth considering if you want extra features like 360-degree rotation and a touchscreen in a laptop. With a sturdy build, it is a great on-the-go laptop for students and professionals alike.

The HP 17 runs on the 8th generation Intel Core i3 with 8 GB RAM. It has 1 TB HDD storage and a 17-inch anti-glare display. Choose this laptop for quality entertainment and streaming. This laptop has the largest screen among all other laptops mentioned in this list.

The HP Pavillion 15 is a sweet, budget deal, with all the features you need in an Intel Core i3 laptop. It comes with a storage of 1 TB HDD shipped along with the laptop.

The HP Pavillion x360 is a power-packed laptop. With features like a touchscreen display, full-size backlit keyboard, and a 10th Gen Intel i3 processor, it gives you the best features in its range.

Here is a table of the 3 best features available in each laptop mentioned above. You can use it to compare laptops or find the one with your favourite features. This table does not provide a list of all important features, for that refer to the product specifications above. The features mentioned below are the 3 best features of that particular laptop, as different laptops have different features.

Best budget Intel i3 laptop

Asus and Lenovo laptops are the best budget laptops with a price range of ₹45,000 to ₹55,000. There are some differences in the specifications, but all of them are great options for professionals. Some of them are entertainment-immersive with sound enhancements and display features. The option of touch screen and reversibility is available only in one model each for both companies. Finally, the best laptop in terms of budget is ASUS VivoBook K15 as it gives all utility features at the price of ₹51,890

Best Intel Core i3 Laptop Overall

The best laptop overall in terms of value for money is the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 because it offers features like a touch screen and 360-degree rotation for ₹55,090. It has other features such as an 11th-generation processor and enhanced speakers. It also has a fingerprint sensor for added security. If we consider all these features in this range along with 8 GB RAM and 256/512 GB memory, it appears to be the best laptop overall.

How to find the best Intel Core i3 laptop?

Are you looking for a fast, smooth and glitch-free Intel Core processor that gets your daily work done but that is still within budget?

Looking for an Intel Core i3 Laptop? Did you know that Intel is the most popular and most commonly used brand for high quality processors? Most Windows laptops come with an Intel Core processor.

Intel Core processors come in 3 variants i3,i5 and i7. While i5 and i7 are more advanced versions for heavier processing, i3 processors are still being launched, the latest being the 11th Generation Intel Core i3 processor crafted for seamless browsing and using MS Office. You can also find Intel Core i3 laptops with operating systems other than Windows, like DOS and linux.

So, all you need to do is decide on the features you prefer and find which Intel Core i3 laptop has these features. Features may be inbuilt or upgradeable.

Intel Core i3 Laptop Price List (June 2022)

Intel Core i3 Laptops Price (Starts from) HP 15 ₹ 44,900 ASUS VivoBook K15 ₹ 45,890 ASUS VivoBook Ultra 15 ₹ 55,990 Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 ₹ 35,700 Lenovo ThinkPad E15 ₹ 44,905 Dell 14 ₹ 48,489 Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 ₹ 53,490 HP 17 ₹ 48,690 HP Pavillionn 15 NA HP Pavillion x360 ₹ 53,990

FAQs

1. Which laptop brand is best for i3?

Asus is the best brand for i3 laptops because they offer an 11th-generation processor. The prices of these laptops are lower than other brands in this category. Asus is a new brand competing among bigger brands such as HP and Dell. This is the reason that Asus has competitive prices and more features.

2. Which is the best i3 10th generation laptop?

Lenovo Flex 5 is the 10th generation. The price is ₹46,000, one of the best convertible laptops in this price range. Lenovo’s Flex 5 has a touch screen and a fingerprint sensor which are the model's highlights.

3. Which is the best model with an Intel i3 processor?

ASUS Vivobook 15 is the best i3 because it offers an 11th-generation processor and is reversible. It has a competitive price, making it more popular than other laptops offering the same features.

4. Is i3 good for students?

Yes, i3 is good for students because it is cost-efficient and offers many features. An Intel i3 is fast enough for high functioning, and the i5 or i7 may fall beyond the budget of school or college-going students. Lenovo laptops are perfect for students as they are budget laptops with sturdy built quality that can manage rough handling.

5. Which i3 processor is the best?

The i3 11 generation is the best because the 11th generation is the latest processor and is compatible with Core i3. It gives processing speeds up to 3.90 GHz. Laptops like Dell Vostro and Lenovo ThinkPad 15 offer this combination.

