Interested in a Realme 2GB RAM mobile? Check this list

You can trust Realme for reliable and durable devices if you are looking for an entry-level smartphone for minimal or moderate usage. Realme not only has advanced smartphones in its kitty, but it also sells some entry-level smartphones great for those with primary use like dialling or receiving calls, instant messengers and SMS, basic browsing and watching YouTube videos. A Realme 2GB RAM mobile can certainly enable one to do all these seamlessly.
Top picks of the best Realme 2 GB RAM mobile phones
1. Realme C30
This phone comes in a lake blue colour, with around 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, and it is at a lower price point than the Realme C 31. Moreover, the phone has an 8MP primary and a 5MP front camera. In terms of display, this device has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with a pixel density of 270 PPI and a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
2. Realme C30s
Realme C 30S is powered by a Unisoc SC9863A/Unisoc SC9863A1 chipset. The device has a blue colour to match its design, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage capacity, an 8MP primary camera, and a 5MP front camera.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
3. Realme Narzo 50i
The Realme Narzo 50i combines excellent features with a large display. This phone's unique design makes it a perfect one to carry and operate. The 2GB RAM and 32GB storage capacity are adequate for an entry-level user. This phone has excellent performance when used for basic operations and internet browsing.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
4. Realme C20
In terms of value for money, the Realme C20 is one of the best all-around Android phones available on the market. Even though it is one of the best Realme mobile phones under ₹8,000, there are some issues with its camera performance, which is sometimes unpredictable. It still has a perfect battery life, user-friendly software, and a nice-looking design.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
5. Realme C11
A compelling smartphone, the Realme C11 is equipped with a Mediatek Helio G35 Processor with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It has a dual 13MP + 2MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera for selfies. Furthermore, the phone's 5000mAh battery can last for most of the day without needing to be recharged.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
6. Realme Narzo 50
Although you are looking for a Realme 2GB mobile phone, you can also check out the Realme Narzo 50, which has a decent 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, which will provide you with double performance vis-a-vis a 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage phone.With a slight price difference, you can get this fantastic phone powered by a 2.05 GHz MediaTek Helio octa-core G96 gaming processor. It also has a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU.
These features mean you can get excellent graphics output and performance from the phone. Moreover, you will also enjoy a 50MP + 2MP + 2MP AI triple camera and a 16MP front camera that can click amazing selfies. From a long-term perspective, this phone is an excellent choice for you.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
Three best features of Realme 2GB RAM mobile phones
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Realme C 30
|Affordable price
|Decent performance
|Superb battery
|Realme C 30s
|6.5-inch HD+ display
|Great performance
|5000 mAh battery
|Realme Narzo 50i
|Attractive colours
|Decent cameras
|5,000 mAh battery
|Realme C20
|Storage is expandable up to 256GB
|Decent performance
|AI camera
|Realme C11
|13MP + 2MP + 2MP primary camera
|5000 mAh battery
|Decent performance
|Realme Narzo 50
|4GB RAM + 64GB storage
|Great camera
|Excellent processor speed
Best value for money Realme 2GB RAM phone
Realme Narzo 50i is the best smartphone you can invest in to get the maximum value for the investment. In addition to its excellent features, this product has several other unique qualities. Furthermore, the product's price is reasonable, so almost everyone can afford it.
Best overall product
Although you are looking for a Realme 2GB RAM mobile, a 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage phone like Realme Narzo 50 can be the best option vis-a-vis other devices. It gives you robust performance and excellent battery life. Moreover, the phone's price is slightly more than other Realme 2GB RAM mobile phones. So, if your budget is flexible, you can opt for this overall best phone.
How to find the perfect Realme 2GB RAM mobile phone?
Before starting your search for the best Realme 2GB RAM mobile phone, you need to figure out why you want the phone with this specific feature. Do you want to use the phone only for basic calling purposes and to send and receive messages? Do you also want to use social media and other apps on your phone?
Once you find out the answers, you will know whether a 2GB RAM mobile will suffice or whether you would need one with a higher configuration. Once you have the specs, you can fix your budget and start looking within that range.
Moreover, when you shortlist the products, go through their ratings and reviews on Amazon to understand the customers' experience. When you are satisfied with the information, order your chosen phone from the list above and experience Realme's technology.
Price list of Realme 2GB RAM mobile phones (September 2022)
|S.no
|Product
|Price
|1.
|Realme C 30
|₹6,999
|2.
|Realme C 30s
|₹7,399
|3.
|Realme Narzo 50i
|₹7,290
|4.
|Realme C20
|₹7,599
|5.
|Realme C11
|₹8,999
|6.
|Realme Narzo 50
|₹9,999
“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase”
Realme will provide free repair service if the product is within the warranty period. If a product fails due to a manufacturing defect, it will replace the product according to the company's standard policy guidelines. However, its warranty does not cover accidental damages or tampered products
An average Realme 2GB RAM mobile phone user, who uses the phone for calls and messages only, will be able to get a full day of usage from its 5,000 mAh battery, if not more. However, it will also depend upon the battery's health and usage pattern.
Although you cannot play heavy games on your 2GB RAM Realme mobile, you can still play basic games that consume less GPU and memory.
Realme's CEO Madhav Sheth issued an official statement on Twitter regarding the privacy concerns of the company's customers. According to the statement, Realme secures its customers' privacy and never shares their data with any third party without their consent.
Although Realme provides a lot of 2GB RAM phones with 32GB internal memory, these phones are not the best for long-term purposes. All apps get regularly updated, and their cache and other files take up much space. Moreover, a user's photos and videos also need a lot of space. From a long-term perspective, it will be better to invest in a Realme phone with at least 4GB or 6GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB internal storage.