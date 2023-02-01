iPad models in India: Our top 5 picks By Affiliate Desk

Summary: This article discusses the best iPads alongside with their best value and suggestions on selecting the appropriate model that meets your needs!

iPads come with Apple's branding and are best option for those of us who want a device that has the convenience of a mobile phone with the utility of a laptop.

iPad is a brand of iOS that Apple Inc developed. The first generation of iPad was announced in the year 2010. After the success of the first generation, around 10 generations were announced in the following consecutive years. From large iPads, iPad mini also ventured. Then the latest iPad pro came into the picture. The iPad comes in two variants, Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi with cellular support. Product List 1. Apple 2022 10.9-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB)- 10th generation This iPad is a colourful all-screen design with a 10.9-inch liquid retina display and support for the new Magic Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil of 1st generation. Comes in 4 bold colours-Pink, Blue, Silver, and Yellow, respectively. Comes in two models with 64 or 256GB. Having A14 Bionic chip and all-day battery life makes multitasking and collaboration work seamlessly between apps. One can enjoy more natural video calls with a landscape front camera of 12MP and stay connected with colleagues with Wi-Fi alone or with 4G LTE Advanced. Taking down notes and marking up documents become easy with the 1st Generation Apple Pencil. Specifications; Brand: Apple Model Name: iPad Operating system: iPadOS Cellular Technology: Wi-Fi Memory Storage Capacity: 64GB

Pros Cons It is compact and well built. A converter is needed to charge Apple Pencil. It cannot be charged with an Apple charger or an iPad port. Supports e-sim.

2. Apple 2021 iPad Mini 6th Generation This product is available in purple, starlight, pink and space grey. Coming with a screen design with a liquid retina display having a powerful A15 Bionic chip. A screen size of 8.3 inches fits perfectly in the palm of your hand, and an Apple Pencil is attached magnetically to the sides and ready for all those spur-of-the-moment moments. The new Bionic chip gives faster performance and lets you work without breaks with all-day battery life. Moreover, you can enjoy more natural calls with the 12MP Ultra-Wide front camera and centre stage. Specifications: Brand: Apple Model Name: iPad mini-Wi-Fi Memory Storage Capacity: 64GB Screen Size: 8.3 Operating System: iOS 14

Pros Cons Supports 2nd generation Apple Pencil which charges wirelessly. Screen might face issues at times. It is small but have fast performance

3. Apple 2021 10.2-inch iPad with A13 Bionic chip It's powerful, easy to use and designed for all the things you love to do. The A13 Bionic chip delivers faster CPU and graphics performance. Along with all-day battery life, you can work without any hindrance. The 10.2-inch retina display is perfect for working on a project or watching a movie. You get to enjoy more engaging video calls with the Centre stage and 12MP Ultra-Wide front camera. The 8MP back camera helps to capture sharp, vivid images and video. This iPad comes with both Wi-Fi and cellular option, which allows you to download, upload and stream from where ever you are. Specifications: Brand: Apple Model Name: 10.2-inch iPad with Wi-Fi+ Cellular Memory Storage: 256GB Screen Size: 10.2 Operating System: iOS 14

Pros Cons Has Stereo Speakers Not meant for heavy graphic games Comprises of a smart keyboard and touch ID for secure authentication

4. Apple 2022 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB)- 4th generation This product has a brilliant 11-inch Retina liquid display with ProMotion, True Tone and P3 wide colour. This comes in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB and works perfectly with Wi-Fi and a cellular 4G network. Specifications: Brand: Apple Model Name: iPad Pro Screen Size: 11 Inches Operating System: iPadOS Colour: Space Grey

Pros Cons Has amazing sound quality. Has face Id for security.

5. Apple 2022 iPad Air M1 Chip 5th Generation It is supercharged by an Apple M1 chip with a 12MP Ultra-Wide front camera. It stays connected with Wi-Fi as well as 4G LTE. Available in five gorgeous colours. The 10,9-inch display features advanced technologies like true tone, P3 wide colour and an anti-reflective coating. The M1 chip allows you to work in multiple apps simultaneously with all-day battery life. Supports Apple Pencil of 2nd generation. Specifications: Brand: Apple Model Name: iPad Air Memory Storage Capacity: 64GB Screen Size: 10.9 inches Operating System: iPad OS

Pros Cons Has touch ID for secure authentication. Can be a little expensive. Works with Smart Keyboard Folio.

Price of iPad at a glance:

Product Price Apple 2022 10.9-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) 10th Generation RS 42,490 Apple 2021 iPad Mini with A15 Bionic Chip (Wi-Fi, 64GB) 6th Generation RS 49,900 Apple 2022 iPad Air M1 Chip (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) 5th Generation RS 53,900 Apple 2021 10.2-inch iPad with A13 Bionic chip (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 256GB) 9th Generation RS 54,900 Apple 2022 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB) - (4th generation) RS 78,670

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Apple 2022 10.9-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB)- 10th generation Touch ID for secure authentication Magic Keyboard Folio True Tone display. Apple 2021 iPad Mini 6th Generation Landscape stereo speakers USB-C connector for charging Fingerprint Sensor Apple 2021 10.2-inch iPad with A13 Bionic chip Lightning connector for charging Stereo speakers Up to 256GB storage Apple 2022 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB)- 4th generation 4K resolution True Tone display ProMotion technology Apple 2022 iPad Air M1 Chip 5th Generation Anti-reflective coating Wide color display (P3) Fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating

Best overall product Finding the right fit for your needs and budget in Apple's ever-evolving tablet lineup can be challenging. However, Apple 2022 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB) 4th generation is a better product as this product is best for power users and also suitable for people in the business field. It has a smoother ProMotion screen, multiple rear cameras, and a choice between 11 and 12.9-inch models. The cellular version is also faster. Best value for money We all know that any Apple product, be it iPod, iPhone or iPad, is expensive and can't be afforded by everyone, yet some models are on a budget and people can buy them and enjoy their features. With a suggested retail price of ₹42,490, the Apple 2022 10.9-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB)- 10th generation is affordable and loaded with features like Touch ID for security, Works with Apple Pencil of 1st Generation, Has all-day battery life and superfast Wi-Fi and 4G LTE. How to find the perfect iPad? iPads are for those moments when you don’t want to carry a full-sized laptop but also want a screen which will do the work of a laptop. With an iPad, you can get touch things done efficiently. Many apps which tend to run difficult on the laptop are accessible on iPad. One can get to multitasking with the iPad. Apple offers four distinct iPad models and five different screen sizes, each with pros and cons. There are also choices on storage capacity, connectivity, colour, and insurance. One must also consider how much to spend on the iPad as not everyone can afford the expensive iPad, but you must also keep in mind that you get the features for the amount you pay. We should also consider the reason for buying an iPad, whether you need it for business, entertainment, or educational purposes.

