IQOO 8 GB RAM mobile phone: Top picks

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Oct 10, 2022 19:09 IST

Are you looking for the best IQOO 8GB RAM mobile phone? Listed below are the top picks that will surely help you with your buying decisions.

With a market share of over 5% in under two years, iQOO has become an Indian market leader. The iQOO smartphone brand ranks among India's fastest-growing brands. To provide affordable, high-quality products, the company targets the upper end of the midrange and flagship markets.

1. iQOO 9 SE 5G

With the iQOO 9 SE, you are getting a pretty attractive product at a pretty attractive price. The Snapdragon 888, an older flagship chipset, distinguishes this phone from its competition. In comparison to the iQOO 9 and 9 Pro, the iQOO SE appropriately reduces its overall specs without making it appear inferior. The device still features a Super AMOLED display and 66W quick charging technology. Throughout the day and night, the cameras are capable of taking photographs and videos.

Specifications:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm)

Display: 6.62-inch Super AMOLED panel with 120hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1200 nits peak brightness.

Fast charging: Yes, 66W (100% charge in 39 minutes)

RAM: 8GB/12GB

Battery: 4500 mAh

Rear camera: 48 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 13 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide Lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) depth sensor

ROM: 128GB/256GB

Front camera: 16 MP(f/2.0)

ProsCons
Flagship-grade performanceMediocre battery life
Elegant designBloatware
66W fast chargingThe camera setup could use some improvement

2. iQOO 7 Legend 5G

As a complete all-rounder from the get-go, the iQOO 7 legend appears to be an appealing offering. With the help of BMW, a world leader in motorsports, iQOO has created a phone offering the speed and agility of an Android handset accompanied by top-tier hardware. As a smartphone, the iQOO 7 Legend has several attractive features, including high-performance processing, high-quality cameras, and lightning-fast wired charging. A smartphone with this level of quality and functionality is available with 8GB RAM.

Specifications:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm)

Display: 6.62-inch AMOLED panel with 120hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1300 nits peak brightness.

Fast charging: Yes, 66W (100% charging in 17 minutes)

RAM: 8GB/12GB

Battery: 4000 mAh

Rear camera: 48 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 13 MP (f/2.5) telephoto lens, 13 MP(f/2.2) ultrawide lens

ROM: 128GB/256GB

Front camera: 16 MP (f/2.0)

ProsCons
Excellent performanceLacks support for a headphone jack
Sleek, stylish designBloatware
66W wireless chargingRoom for improvement in the camera department

3. iQOO Neo 6 5G

IQOO has never shied away from competition since the launch of the Neo 6 and has entered the highly competitive market with the Neo 6. A Snapdragon 870 SoC and a 120Hz AMOLED screen are some of the features of this phone, along with fast charging at 80W. It is not an attempt to reinvent the wheel with the Neo 6. The iQOO Neo 6 is the perfect choice if you are looking for a powerful iQOO mobile phone with 8GB RAM that offers a great level of performance.

Specifications:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G SoC

Display: 6.62-inch AMOLED panel with 120hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1300 nits peak brightness.

Fast charging: Yes, 80W (100% charging in 32 minutes)

RAM: 8GB/12GB

Battery: 4700 mAh

Rear camera: 64 MP(f/1.9) wide angle lens, 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide sensor, 2 MP(f/2.4) macro lens

ROM: 128GB/256GB

Front camera: 16 MP (f/2.0)

ProsCons
AMOLED display with 120hz refresh rateThrottling issues similar to all phones with Snapdragon 888 processor
80W fast chargingBloatware
Power-packed snapdragon 870 5G processorOIS yields poor results at times

4. iQOO Vivo Z5 5G

The iQOO Z5 5G is marketed as a low-cost smartphone that dazzles buyers with its low cost as well as its good performance, despite its more or less average design and build quality. It is the first phone in its price range to have Qualcomm's 778G 5G processor, making it one of the first phones to be able to offer this processor along with 8 GB RAM. With a great stereo speaker setup and fast charging speed, the phone offers the user an overall package with a lot to offer.

Specifications:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G processor

Display: 6.67 inches IPS LCD panel with 120hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10 support, and 650 nits peak brightness.

Fast charging: Yes, 44W (50% charging in 26 minutes)

RAM: 8GB/12GB

Battery: 5000 mAh

Rear camera: 64 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) macro lens

ROM: 128GB/256GB

Front camera: 16 MP (f/2.5)

ProsCons
Support for 44W fast chargingSupport for only two 5G bands
IPS LCD panel with 120hz refresh rateBloatware
Powerful Snapdragon 778G SoCAverage build quality

5. iQOO Z6 Pro 5G

iQOO Z6 Pro, which is supposed to be the successor to the Z5 device, comes with a few improvements over its predecessor but retains some of the Z5's basic features as well. There can be no doubt that the iQOO Z6 Pro will draw a lot of attention from middle-tier mobile gamers because of its impressive performance. This device is equipped with a beautiful AMOLED screen, a long-lasting battery life, and software that is easy to use. There are a few areas where it could be improved, though, such as the camera.

Specifications:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G SoC

Display: 6.44-inch AMOLED panel with 90hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1300 nits peak brightness.

Fast charging: Yes, 66W (50% charge in 18 minutes)

RAM: 6GB/8GB/12GB (available in 8GB variant as well)

Battery: 4700 mAh

Rear camera: 64 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 8 MP f/2.2 Ultrawide Lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) macro lens

ROM: 128GB/256GB

Front camera: 16 MP(f/2.0)

ProsCons
66W fast chargingUnderwhelming low-light photography results
Excellent performanceBloatware
AMOLED display with 90hz refresh rateNo support for OIS

6. iQOO Z6 5G

The iQOO Z6 5G has been designed as a product that is capable of catalysing a commanding presence for iQOO in competition areas with other budget smartphones. To fulfil the iQOO Z6's mission to provide the best performance at an affordable price, the device relies on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G System-on-Chip (SoC), which supports Qualcomm's 5G technology. Featuring a 120Hz LCD screen and a 5,000mAh battery, it offers a good degree of battery life and is preloaded with Android 12.

Specifications:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G

Display: 6.58 inches IPS LCD panel with 120hz refresh rate

Fast charging: Yes, 18W

RAM: 4GB/6GB/8GB (available in 8GB variant as well)

Battery: 5000 mAh

Rear camera: 50 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) macro lens, and 2 MP (f/2.4) depth sensor

ROM: 128GB

Front camera: 16 MP (f/2.0)

ProsCons
Solid battery lifeWaterdrop notch
Excellent performanceBloatware
Great in-hand feelMediocre camera setup

7. Vivo iQOO Z3 5G

A wide range of smartphones from the best brands is available at affordable prices on the Indian smartphone market. One of the things that set the iQOO Z3 apart from similar smartphones is its design. As the latest entry into the low-cost premium smartphone market, IQOO's Z3 is a formidable new entry into the market. In comparison with its rivals, this phone has a slightly superior performance due to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC and its availability of 8 GB of RAM.

Specifications:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G

Display: 6.58-inch Super AMOLED panel with 120hz refresh rate and HDR10 support.

Fast charging: Yes, 55W

RAM: 6GB/8GB/12GB (available in 8GB variant as well)

Battery: 4400 mAh

Rear camera: 64 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 8 MP( f/2.2) ultrawide lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) macro lens

ROM: 128GB/256GB

Front camera: 16 MP (f/2.0)

ProsCons
Support for 55W fast chargingUnimpressive haptic motors
Excellent performanceBloatware
Amazing stereo speakersCameras could use some improvement

 

 

Comparison table (Three best features of the different products listed)

 

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
iQOO 9 SE 5GQualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm)Battery: 4500 mAhRAM: 8GB/12GB
iQOO 7 Legend 5GQualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm)Battery: 4000 mAhRAM: 8GB/12GB
iQOO Neo 6 5GQualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G SoCBattery: 4700 mAhRAM: 8GB/12GB
iQOO Vivo Z5 5GQualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G processorBattery: 5000 mAhRAM: 8GB/12GB
iQOO Z6 Pro 5GQualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G SoCBattery: 4700 mAhRAM: 6GB/8GB/12GB
iQOO Z6 5GQualcomm Snapdragon 695 5GBattery: 5000 mAhRAM: 4GB/6GB/8GB
Vivo iQOO Z3 5GQualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5GBattery: 4400 mAhRAM: 6GB/8GB/12GB

 

Best value for money

It wouldn't be a stretch to say that if you are looking to buy a budget iQOO smartphone, the Z6 is what you should choose. As always, the iQOO Z6 5G continues to be true to the company's goal of offering the best value along with the best performance. At a price of only 16,999, you will not be able to resist the possibility of having a phone with features like the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G and 120Hz IPS LCD panel.

 

 

Best overall product

As one of the top overall Android smartphones on this list, the iQOO 7 Legend is one of the best overall iQOO phones, as it is an affordable smartphone powered by Qualcomm's top-of-the-line Snapdragon 888 processor that retails for only 34,990. In terms of the display itself, it boasts a large 6.2-inch AMOLED screen with a variable refresh rate from 60 Hz to 120 Hz. There is a vibrant display that produces crisp and punchy colours. It offers pretty good performance when it comes to the camera as well.

 

 

How to find the perfect IQOO 8 GB RAM mobile phone?

The number of different brands, models and processors is enormous, and each comes with its own set of positives and negatives, as well as those that are common to all of them. IQOO has a wide range of smartphones with 8 GB RAM that ranges from the cheapest to the most expensive, so you have to decide what you are looking for before you begin shopping for the perfect phone.

 

You can start by looking on Amazon, which has virtually every brand you can think of and pretty much every model you can think of. If you are looking for something specific on Amazon, you can easily find it if you use the filters.

 

 

Price list of all products

 

Model namePrice
iQOO 9 SE 5G 29,990
iQOO 7 Legend 5G 39,990
iQOO Neo 6 5G 27,999
iQOO Vivo Z5 5G 18,990
iQOO Z6 Pro 5G 21,999
iQOO Z6 5G 17,499
Vivo iQOO Z3 5G 22,990

Is it worth buying an IQOO phone?

It is true that iQOO has the best phones in this segment with Snapdragon processors along with 8 GB of RAM. In spite of its existence for a year, Qualcomm's chip remains one of the best. Battery life is long and multitasking is effortless.

What is the benefit of 8GB RAM in a phone?

You won't experience any lags or slowdowns with an 8GB RAM phone. Additionally, you can work on a spreadsheet and play a game at the same time. A phone with 8GB RAM typically performs well.

Is iQOO a trusted phone brand?

iQOO is a brand created by Vivo that provides high-performance smartphones at an affordable price. It is a trustworthy brand since it is a unit of BBK Electronics.

