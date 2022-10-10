IQOO 8 GB RAM mobile phone: Top picks By Affiliate Desk

With a market share of over 5% in under two years, iQOO has become an Indian market leader. The iQOO smartphone brand ranks among India's fastest-growing brands. To provide affordable, high-quality products, the company targets the upper end of the midrange and flagship markets. 1. iQOO 9 SE 5G With the iQOO 9 SE, you are getting a pretty attractive product at a pretty attractive price. The Snapdragon 888, an older flagship chipset, distinguishes this phone from its competition. In comparison to the iQOO 9 and 9 Pro, the iQOO SE appropriately reduces its overall specs without making it appear inferior. The device still features a Super AMOLED display and 66W quick charging technology. Throughout the day and night, the cameras are capable of taking photographs and videos. Specifications: Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm) Display: 6.62-inch Super AMOLED panel with 120hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1200 nits peak brightness. Fast charging: Yes, 66W (100% charge in 39 minutes) RAM: 8GB/12GB Battery: 4500 mAh Rear camera: 48 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 13 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide Lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) depth sensor ROM: 128GB/256GB Front camera: 16 MP(f/2.0)

Pros Cons Flagship-grade performance Mediocre battery life Elegant design Bloatware 66W fast charging The camera setup could use some improvement

2. iQOO 7 Legend 5G As a complete all-rounder from the get-go, the iQOO 7 legend appears to be an appealing offering. With the help of BMW, a world leader in motorsports, iQOO has created a phone offering the speed and agility of an Android handset accompanied by top-tier hardware. As a smartphone, the iQOO 7 Legend has several attractive features, including high-performance processing, high-quality cameras, and lightning-fast wired charging. A smartphone with this level of quality and functionality is available with 8GB RAM. Specifications: Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm) Display: 6.62-inch AMOLED panel with 120hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1300 nits peak brightness. Fast charging: Yes, 66W (100% charging in 17 minutes) RAM: 8GB/12GB Battery: 4000 mAh Rear camera: 48 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 13 MP (f/2.5) telephoto lens, 13 MP(f/2.2) ultrawide lens ROM: 128GB/256GB Front camera: 16 MP (f/2.0)

Pros Cons Excellent performance Lacks support for a headphone jack Sleek, stylish design Bloatware 66W wireless charging Room for improvement in the camera department

3. iQOO Neo 6 5G IQOO has never shied away from competition since the launch of the Neo 6 and has entered the highly competitive market with the Neo 6. A Snapdragon 870 SoC and a 120Hz AMOLED screen are some of the features of this phone, along with fast charging at 80W. It is not an attempt to reinvent the wheel with the Neo 6. The iQOO Neo 6 is the perfect choice if you are looking for a powerful iQOO mobile phone with 8GB RAM that offers a great level of performance. Specifications: Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G SoC Display: 6.62-inch AMOLED panel with 120hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1300 nits peak brightness. Fast charging: Yes, 80W (100% charging in 32 minutes) RAM: 8GB/12GB Battery: 4700 mAh Rear camera: 64 MP(f/1.9) wide angle lens, 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide sensor, 2 MP(f/2.4) macro lens ROM: 128GB/256GB Front camera: 16 MP (f/2.0)

Pros Cons AMOLED display with 120hz refresh rate Throttling issues similar to all phones with Snapdragon 888 processor 80W fast charging Bloatware Power-packed snapdragon 870 5G processor OIS yields poor results at times

4. iQOO Vivo Z5 5G The iQOO Z5 5G is marketed as a low-cost smartphone that dazzles buyers with its low cost as well as its good performance, despite its more or less average design and build quality. It is the first phone in its price range to have Qualcomm's 778G 5G processor, making it one of the first phones to be able to offer this processor along with 8 GB RAM. With a great stereo speaker setup and fast charging speed, the phone offers the user an overall package with a lot to offer. Specifications: Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G processor Display: 6.67 inches IPS LCD panel with 120hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10 support, and 650 nits peak brightness. Fast charging: Yes, 44W (50% charging in 26 minutes) RAM: 8GB/12GB Battery: 5000 mAh Rear camera: 64 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) macro lens ROM: 128GB/256GB Front camera: 16 MP (f/2.5)

Pros Cons Support for 44W fast charging Support for only two 5G bands IPS LCD panel with 120hz refresh rate Bloatware Powerful Snapdragon 778G SoC Average build quality

5. iQOO Z6 Pro 5G iQOO Z6 Pro, which is supposed to be the successor to the Z5 device, comes with a few improvements over its predecessor but retains some of the Z5's basic features as well. There can be no doubt that the iQOO Z6 Pro will draw a lot of attention from middle-tier mobile gamers because of its impressive performance. This device is equipped with a beautiful AMOLED screen, a long-lasting battery life, and software that is easy to use. There are a few areas where it could be improved, though, such as the camera. Specifications: Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G SoC Display: 6.44-inch AMOLED panel with 90hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1300 nits peak brightness. Fast charging: Yes, 66W (50% charge in 18 minutes) RAM: 6GB/8GB/12GB (available in 8GB variant as well) Battery: 4700 mAh Rear camera: 64 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 8 MP f/2.2 Ultrawide Lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) macro lens ROM: 128GB/256GB Front camera: 16 MP(f/2.0)

Pros Cons 66W fast charging Underwhelming low-light photography results Excellent performance Bloatware AMOLED display with 90hz refresh rate No support for OIS

6. iQOO Z6 5G The iQOO Z6 5G has been designed as a product that is capable of catalysing a commanding presence for iQOO in competition areas with other budget smartphones. To fulfil the iQOO Z6's mission to provide the best performance at an affordable price, the device relies on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G System-on-Chip (SoC), which supports Qualcomm's 5G technology. Featuring a 120Hz LCD screen and a 5,000mAh battery, it offers a good degree of battery life and is preloaded with Android 12. Specifications: Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G Display: 6.58 inches IPS LCD panel with 120hz refresh rate Fast charging: Yes, 18W RAM: 4GB/6GB/8GB (available in 8GB variant as well) Battery: 5000 mAh Rear camera: 50 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) macro lens, and 2 MP (f/2.4) depth sensor ROM: 128GB Front camera: 16 MP (f/2.0)

Pros Cons Solid battery life Waterdrop notch Excellent performance Bloatware Great in-hand feel Mediocre camera setup

7. Vivo iQOO Z3 5G A wide range of smartphones from the best brands is available at affordable prices on the Indian smartphone market. One of the things that set the iQOO Z3 apart from similar smartphones is its design. As the latest entry into the low-cost premium smartphone market, IQOO's Z3 is a formidable new entry into the market. In comparison with its rivals, this phone has a slightly superior performance due to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC and its availability of 8 GB of RAM. Specifications: Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G Display: 6.58-inch Super AMOLED panel with 120hz refresh rate and HDR10 support. Fast charging: Yes, 55W RAM: 6GB/8GB/12GB (available in 8GB variant as well) Battery: 4400 mAh Rear camera: 64 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 8 MP( f/2.2) ultrawide lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) macro lens ROM: 128GB/256GB Front camera: 16 MP (f/2.0)

Pros Cons Support for 55W fast charging Unimpressive haptic motors Excellent performance Bloatware Amazing stereo speakers Cameras could use some improvement

Comparison table (Three best features of the different products listed)

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 iQOO 9 SE 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm) Battery: 4500 mAh RAM: 8GB/12GB iQOO 7 Legend 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm) Battery: 4000 mAh RAM: 8GB/12GB iQOO Neo 6 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G SoC Battery: 4700 mAh RAM: 8GB/12GB iQOO Vivo Z5 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G processor Battery: 5000 mAh RAM: 8GB/12GB iQOO Z6 Pro 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G SoC Battery: 4700 mAh RAM: 6GB/8GB/12GB iQOO Z6 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G Battery: 5000 mAh RAM: 4GB/6GB/8GB Vivo iQOO Z3 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G Battery: 4400 mAh RAM: 6GB/8GB/12GB

Best value for money It wouldn't be a stretch to say that if you are looking to buy a budget iQOO smartphone, the Z6 is what you should choose. As always, the iQOO Z6 5G continues to be true to the company's goal of offering the best value along with the best performance. At a price of only ₹16,999, you will not be able to resist the possibility of having a phone with features like the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G and 120Hz IPS LCD panel. Best overall product As one of the top overall Android smartphones on this list, the iQOO 7 Legend is one of the best overall iQOO phones, as it is an affordable smartphone powered by Qualcomm's top-of-the-line Snapdragon 888 processor that retails for only ₹34,990. In terms of the display itself, it boasts a large 6.2-inch AMOLED screen with a variable refresh rate from 60 Hz to 120 Hz. There is a vibrant display that produces crisp and punchy colours. It offers pretty good performance when it comes to the camera as well. How to find the perfect IQOO 8 GB RAM mobile phone? The number of different brands, models and processors is enormous, and each comes with its own set of positives and negatives, as well as those that are common to all of them. IQOO has a wide range of smartphones with 8 GB RAM that ranges from the cheapest to the most expensive, so you have to decide what you are looking for before you begin shopping for the perfect phone. You can start by looking on Amazon, which has virtually every brand you can think of and pretty much every model you can think of. If you are looking for something specific on Amazon, you can easily find it if you use the filters. Price list of all products

Model name Price iQOO 9 SE 5G ₹ 29,990 iQOO 7 Legend 5G ₹ 39,990 iQOO Neo 6 5G ₹ 27,999 iQOO Vivo Z5 5G ₹ 18,990 iQOO Z6 Pro 5G ₹ 21,999 iQOO Z6 5G ₹ 17,499 Vivo iQOO Z3 5G ₹ 22,990

