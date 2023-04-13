JBL Quantum 300: Ultimate laptop headphones for gaming and work

In this review, we will delve deeper into the features and performance of the JBL Quantum 300 over-ear headphones and see if they live up to the expectations set by the brand.

The headphones are designed with comfort in mind, with lightweight materials and memory foam ear cushions that provide a snug fit. The headband is adjustable to fit any head size and is made of durable materials that can withstand long hours of gaming or music listening.

One of the most notable features of the JBL Quantum 300 is the Quantum surround sound technology that creates a 3D audio experience, making you feel like you're right in the middle of the action. The headphones also come with a detachable boom microphone that ensures clear communication during gaming or online calls.

JBL is a popular name in the audio industry, known for producing high-quality audio equipment. The JBL Quantum 300 over-ear headphones is a new addition to its Quantum range, aimed at gamers and audiophiles alike. These headphones boast of JBL's signature sound quality, with powerful bass and clear highs that deliver an immersive audio experience. These are wired headphones that are essential for the optimum sound output and zero latency.

Design and comfort

The JBL Quantum 300 headphones have a sleek and stylish design with a matte finish and a sturdy build. They are made of high-quality plastic material that gives them a premium look and feel. The ear cups are padded with memory foam that provides a comfortable and secure fit for extended listening sessions. The headphones also have a flexible and adjustable headband that can be easily adjusted to fit different head sizes and shapes.

The ear cups are designed to provide maximum noise isolation, so you can enjoy your music or gaming without any outside distractions. The headphones also have a detachable microphone that can be easily attached or removed as per your preference. The microphone is flexible and can be adjusted to different angles for clear and precise communication. The JBL Quantum 300 headphones are designed to provide immersive audio with JBL's Quantum sound Signature technology.

Immersive sound

The JBL Quantum 300 headset is designed to provide a truly immersive audio experience. The headset features JBL Quantum sound Signature technology, which delivers a precise and accurate soundscape that allows you to hear even the most subtle details in your favourite games, music, and movies.

The 50 mm neodymium drivers of the headset offer powerful bass, clear mids, and crisp highs that create a full and rich audio experience. Additionally, the headset features a closed-back design that helps to reduce external noise and keep you fully immersed in your audio.

The headset also includes JBL Quantum Engine PC software, which allows you to customize the audio settings to your liking. The software features various options such as surround sound, equalizer, and microphone settings, allowing you to tweak the audio settings according to your preferences.

Overall, the JBL Quantum 300 headset delivers a truly immersive audio experience that will take your gaming, music, and movie watching to the next level.

Active Noise Cancellation and mic technology

The JBL Quantum 300 headphones come equipped with active noise-cancellation technology, which helps to minimize external noise and allow you to focus on your audio experience. The ANC feature uses advanced algorithms to monitor and reduce ambient noise, creating a more immersive listening experience. This feature is especially useful in loud environments or during travel, as it can significantly reduce the distracting sounds around you.

The Quantum 300 also features a detachable boom mic that uses voice focus technology to help ensure clear communication. The mic is designed to pick up your voice while minimizing background noise, which is particularly useful in noisy environments. Additionally, the mic is also equipped with echo-cancelling technology to prevent any unwanted echoes or feedback.

The headphones also have integrated controls for quick and easy adjustments to the volume, active noise cancellation, and mic mute. This makes it easy to fine-tune your audio experience on the go, without having to fumble with your phone or computer settings.

Overall, the active noise cancellation and mic technology of the JBL Quantum 300 headphones make them an excellent choice for both gaming and communication, providing a clear and immersive experience even in noisy environments.

Battery life and charging

The JBL Quantum 300 headphones come with a rechargeable battery that provides up to 20 hours of continuous use with RGB lighting on, and up to 30 hours with lighting off. This means that you can use the headphones for several days without worrying about running out of battery.

To charge the headphones, you simply need to use the included USB Type-C charging cable. The headphones support fast charging and can provide up to 1 hour of playback time with just a 10-minute charge. It takes approximately 2 hours to fully charge the headphones.

In addition, the headphones have a convenient battery life indicator that displays the remaining battery life on the ear cup. This feature allows you to keep track of the battery level and plan your charging accordingly.

Overall, the battery life and charging capabilities of the JBL Quantum 300 headphones are impressive and make them a reliable choice for long listening sessions or travel.

Connectivity and compatibility

These headphones come with a 3.5 mm audio jack, making them compatible with a wide range of devices, including laptops, smartphones, and gaming consoles. The headphones also feature a detachable boom microphone, which is compatible with PC, Mac, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. Additionally, the headphones come with a PC splitter cable for separate mic and headphone jacks, making them suitable for desktop PCs with separate jacks.

The headphones also support virtual surround sound and work with the JBL Quantum Engine software. This software allows users to customize the sound profile of their headphones, create personal sound profiles, and calibrate the headphones for different use cases. The headphones also support Windows Sonic Spatial Sound, making them ideal for gaming and immersive audio experiences.

In terms of connectivity, the headphones feature a wired connection and do not support Bluetooth or wireless connectivity. However, the wired connection provides a stable and reliable connection for high-quality audio playback and low-latency gaming experiences.

Customization and controls

The JBL Quantum 300 headphones offer various customization options for a personalized listening experience. The JBL Quantum engine software allows users to adjust the equalizer, sound modes, and RGB lighting effects. The software also includes settings for mic gain and noise cancellation.

The headphones feature on-ear volume control buttons for convenient access to volume adjustments, and a detachable boom mic for flexibility in usage. The mic has a flip-up mute function, which enables users to easily mute themselves during conversations or gameplay.