Laptops under 35000: Ideal for limited budget buyers

Summary:
Users often want to buy laptops but do not want to spend much on them. That is why laptops are available in various price ranges to fit everyone's pocket; however, the features and configuration vary.
For those looking for laptops under the 35000 INR budget, there are a variety of options. You might get confused looking at these options. So, here is a list of the top 10 laptops under 35000, along with their specifications, pros, and cons. You can decide which laptop you should buy based on your needs.
Top Laptops under 35000 in India
1. HP Chromebook Thin and Light 14-inch Touchscreen Laptop
This HP Chromebook is the best option if you want an affordable, full-featured touchscreen laptop. It is perfect, portable, and compatible for business, study, and personal needs.
|Pros
|Cons
|Matte finish design
|Not made for multitasking
|Ample USB ports
|Low resolution display
|Quick performance
|Good for light tasks
2. Acer Aspire S3
Among the most preferred laptops, the Acer Aspire 3 comes with an expandable 256 GB SSD storage. It has 4 GB DDR4 RAM that gives users a magnificent multitasking experience.
|Pros
|Cons
|Blue light shield technology
|Costly
|RAM expanded up to 12 GB
|HDD storage is not available
|Processing speed
|SSD is limited
|Long-lasting battery life
3. Dell Inspiron 3505 15 Inch Ryzen-3
The laptop is a Ryzen-3 laptop that includes a 4 GB internal memory with 2 slots, and SSD graphics of 256 GB. It comes with the Windows 10 Operating System. It has an anti-glare full HD LED-backlit display of 15 inches. The USB port consists of one 2.0 port and two 3.0 ports. In this budget, the laptop is suitable for commercial and personal usage.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Adequate volume in speakers
|No USB-C port
|Great battery life
|HD screen with low-quality
|Inexpensive
|Dedicated number keys
4. Acer Extensa 15 Thin and Light
If you are looking for laptops under 35000 INR, this budget-friendly Acer Extensa 15 with multiple relevant features can cater to your needs. It is the best option for those who want a compact, portable model for studies, work, personal needs, and more.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Great battery performance
|Not good for gaming
|Multiple ports available
|Bulky design
|Affordable
|Awesome CPU
5. Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3
This commendable laptop is among the top-notch choices in this budget for almost every age group, from students to professionals. Its camera has a shutter that covers it when not in use, ensuring safety and privacy.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Anti-glare and slim display
|Heavy
|Quick battery charging
|No dedicated graphic cards
|Upgradable RAM
|No SSD storage
|HD audio and video quality
|HDD storage
6. Lenovo ThinkPad X240 (Renewed)
You can consider this option if you are looking for laptops under 35000 meant for gaming and programming purposes. It clears testing for 11 standard quality features, including durability, vibration, fan testing, and daily task handling. The laptop uses rapid charging technology that lets you charge up to 80% in 1 hour. The trusted platform module does data encryption at the hardware level.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Awesome display
|Weak speakers
|Superb battery life
|Keypad not up to mark
|Contains all the I/O ports
|Power bridge system
7. Asus Vivobook 14 AMD Ryzen 3 M415DA-EK322TS
Asus Vivobook 14 is the best option for laptops under a 35000 INR budget. This is because of their stylish look, AMD and Intel processors, and distinct screen sizes. You should opt for an AMD processor if you want a high-performance gaming laptop; otherwise, you can use the Intel variant. Other features that make it best include sleek design and 10th Generation i3 processor. The 4GB LPDDR4X RAM makes it best for multitasking purposes. It is also available in a 15-inch screen size.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Lightweight and compact
|No extra Graphics processing unit present
|Upgradable to Windows 11
|A bit expensive for business purposes
|Powerful performance
|Quick charging
|High-quality display
8. Acer One Intel Pentium Gold 4415U Processor
This compact laptop makes a good option if you want a budget-friendly device. It is best for business purposes and comes with ample hard disk space. Moreover, you can use it for 7 hours without charging, allowing you to use it easily on the go.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Sufficient HDD storage
|Screen is small
|HD camera has a microphone integrated
|SSD storage is not available
|Dual speakers
|Optical drive not present
|Battery life of 7 hours
9. HP Chromebook 360
This touchscreen laptop by HP, available in three colours, is ideal for students. It is a lightweight, thin, and compact laptop that makes the work on the go easy and comfortable. You can control it using Google Assistant voice commands.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Google Assistant
|2K display missing
|Battery life decent
|Internal storage small
|Touchscreen
|Light and thin
10. Lenovo V15
Lenovo is known for making budget laptops with excellent performance. Lenovo V15 is no different, with a powerful processor that makes day-to-day tasks a cakewalk. It is a perfect choice for students.
|Pros
|Cons
|Display quality decent
|Sound quality average
|Compact
|Stylish look
|Windows 11 ready
|Product
|Price
|HP Chromebook Thin and Light 14-inch Touchscreen Laptop
|24,889
|Acer Aspire3
|34,790
|Dell Inspiron 3505 15-inch Ryzen 3
|33,990
|Acer Extensa 15 Thin and Light
|27,285
|Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3
|35,800
|Lenovo ThinkPad X240
|34,990
|Asus Vivobook 14 AMD Ryzen 3 M415DA-EK322TS
|32,000
|Acer One Intel Pentium Gold 4415U Processor
|30,490
|HP Chromebook 360 Thin and Light Touchscreen
|32,990
|Lenovo V15
|33,990
3 Most Important Features for Customers
There are many features for customers to consider while buying a laptop. Below are the three important features:
|HP Chromebook 14-inch
|Acer Aspire S3
|Dell Inspiron 3505
|Acer Extensa 15
|Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3
|Lenovo Thinkpad X240
|Asus Vivobook 14 AMD Ryzen 3
|Acer One Intel Pentium Gold
|HP Chromebook 360
|Lenovo V15
|Intel Celeron N3160 quad-core
|Intel Core i3
|Ryzen 3 3250U
|Intel Core i3
|Intel Core i3
|8th Generation Core i5
|Ryzen 3 3250 U
|Intel Pentium Gold 4415u
|Intel Core i3
|Intel Core i3
|Intel HD Graphics 400 Graphics Card
|Intel HD Graphics Card
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics 5500
|Intel UHD Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics 4400
|NVIDIA GeForce MX150 Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics 610
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|64 GB Hard Disk
|1 TB Hard Disk
|1 TB Hard Disk
|1 TB Hard Disk
|1 TB Hard Disk
|128 GB Hard Disk
|256 GB Hard Disk
|1 TB Hard Disk
|64 GB Hard Disk
|1 TB Hard Disk
Best Value for Money
Out of the laptops under the 35000 INR budget mentioned in this article, HP 15 Thin and Light offers the best value for money. For this budget, this laptop has 15.6 inches screen size with an anti-glare display.
Its 8 GB RAM is higher than other laptops on the list. Also, it has 1TB HDD storage. In addition, the laptops offer high performance because of AMD Ryzen 3 3250U and AMD Radeon Vega 6. AMD Radeon Vega 6 also allows you to perform the graphics-intensive work smoothly.
Best Laptop under 35000 Overall
Lenovo Thinkpad X240 is the best laptop overall for this budget. This laptop offers 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD, and 128GB SSD in this budget. This sufficient space discards the need for an external storage device.
The processor is Core i5, which is better than i3. The laptop is lightweight and compact, which makes it easy to carry and use while on the go. You can use the laptop for both commercials as well as professional use.
This laptop's only drawback is its small screen size. However, the other features outweigh this single drawback.
How to Find Perfect Laptops under 35000?
You need to consider specific points to find the perfect laptop per your need and budget.
First, you should consider the purpose, whether you need it for business, personal work, study, home use, gaming, or entertainment. Then decide the processor you need depending on the work you will be doing on it. Screen size and RAM are other points to consider.
Select the brands that offer these features in laptops under 35000 INR. Filtering your needs based on these features will narrow down your search and ease the process of finding the perfect laptop under 35000.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. I am an engineering student. Please suggest laptops under 35000 for me.
Lenovo Ideapad S145 is the best recommendation for you. It offers 4GB RAM, 1TB HDD, integrated graphics, and an AMD A6-9225 processor.
2. What are some good options for laptops under 35000 having 8GB RAM and an i5 processor?
You will not be able to find a laptop under 35000 INR if you want an i5 processor as these are available on a budget of 45000 INR. Under 35000 INR, you can get an Intel Core i3 or AMD Ryzen processor.
3. What is the best laptop for GTA under 35000 INR?
HP 245 G7 14 inches laptop is best for GTA5. It has 4 GB RAM, AMD Ryzen 5 processor, AMD graphics integrated, and SSD storage of 256 GB. You need to enhance your budget to 45000 INR for high specification and professional gaming.
4. Which laptop brand should I consider, Dell or HP?
Both brands are good, and there is no distinction. Comparing the two, HP usually offers better battery life and performs better.
5. Which processor is better, i7 or i5?
i7 is better than i5 and offers more features, such as multitasking, high-end gaming, scientific work, and multimedia tasks. i7 processor laptops are more costly than i5.
