Laptops under ₹ 55000: Top 10 picks

Published on Jul 14, 2022





Summary: Whether you are planning to buy a laptop to work from home or to attend online classes, finding a good laptop requires the proper insight into must-have specifications. To streamline your search, here’s a buying guide to help you identify the best laptop under ₹ 55,000 range.

These are value-for-money laptops with great processor, RAM, graphics, storage, display, and operating system features.

Are you looking for laptops that cost less than ₹55,000? You've come to the right place. The best part about these phones is that they have amazing features while not burning a hole in your pocket. With the best-in-class performance, processor, RAM, graphics, storage, display, and operating system, they're the best value for money laptops on an affordable budget. Here are some of the best laptops under ₹55000 from brands such as Asus, HP, Dell, Acer, and others that are economical and feature-rich. 1. Acer Chromebook R11 C738T-C7KD The Acer Chromebook R11 C738T-C7KD is a Chrome OS laptop with a display size of 11.60 inches. It runs on an Intel Celeron Dual Core processor. Other features include 4GB of RAM and a 32GB SSD. The Chromebook weighs 1.25kg. SPECIFICATIONS Display size: 11.60-inch Display resolution: 1366x768 pixels Processor: Celeron Dual Core RAM: 4GB OS: Chrome OS Hard disk: No SSD: 32GB Weight: 1.25 kg

Pros Cons Good performance with 4GB The keyboard is not comfortable for typing for long hours Excellent battery life It is not for people who want to do heavy programming and other computer tasks. A lightweight laptop at a very affordable price No HDD storage

2. Redmi Book 15 Intel Core I3 Xiaomi's first Redmi-branded laptop in India is made of polycarbonate and has a simple design. In everyday use, the performance is good, but the 15.6-inch full-HD screen is a letdown, with poor colour reproduction, contrast, and viewing angles. The keyboard isn't too small, and typing is relatively easy. The 8GB of RAM is soldered and cannot be upgraded, but the 512GB NVMe SSD can be replaced. SPECIFICATIONS Display size 15.6: 0-inch Display resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels Processor: Intel Core i3 RAM: 8 GB OS: Windows 10 Home Hard disk: No SSD: 256 GB Weight: 1.25 kg

Pros Cons Large display Body made of plastic and lacks premiumness Excellent battery life No backlit- keyboard and caps lock or num lock indicator A lightweight laptop at a very affordable price No Type-C USB port and no fingerprint sensor.

3. ASUS VivoBook K15 OLED The Asus VivoBook is a laptop that runs on Windows 10 and has a 15.60-inch display. It is powered by a 1.6GHz Intel Core i5 processor. Other features include 8GB of RAM, a 1TB hard drive, Nvidia GeForce MX150 graphics, and a weight of 1.70kg. The laptop has an OLED panel for a nice viewing experience and can easily handle multiple tasks. The 16GB RAM is useful, and storage options include a 512GB SSD and a 1TB HDD. The device's Harman Kardon speakers aren't very loud, but the fingerprint sensor works well. SPECIFICATIONS Display size: 15.60-inch Display resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels Processor: Intel Core i5 RAM: 8 GB OS: Windows 10 Hard disk: 1 TB SSD: No Weight: 1.70 kg

Pros Cons The OLED screen is nice Battery life could be better Massive storage Slightly bulky A lightweight laptop at a very affordable price

4. HP 15S 11th Gen Intel Core I5 HP 15s is a budget, entry-level laptop powered by AMD Ryzen 3 3250U dual-core processor. Other specifications include 8GB of RAM, a 1TB HDD, Intel Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics GPU, and a 1.74kg weight. SPECIFICATIONS Display size: 15.60-inch Display resolution: 1920x1080 pixels Touchscreen: No Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 3250U Dual-core processor RAM: 8GB OS Windows: 10 Hard disk: 1TB SSD: 256 GB Graphics: Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics GPU Weight: 1.74 kg

Pros Cons Massive memory and storage space Battery life could be better Anti-glare Full HD screen Not-so-good Webcam Sturdy construction and good performance

5. Dell Inspiron 3501 Dell laptops include an Intel Core i3 processor, 10th Generation software, 4 GB of internal memory, 16 GB of expandable memory, and 256 GB of SSD graphics. The laptop comes with a pre-installed Windows 10 operating system, and the 15.6-inch anti-glare LED-backlit display aids in eye strain reduction. The USB port is significantly more modern than its competitors, with two USB 3.2 connectors and one USB 2.0 port. Given the price, it's an excellent deal for any laptop enthusiast. SPECIFICATIONS Display: size 15.60-inch Display: resolution 1920x1080 pixels Touchscreen: No Processor: 10th Gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 RAM: 4 GB OS: Windows 10 Home Hard disk: No SSD: 256 GB Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics with the shared graphics memory Weight: 1.96 kg Battery Backup: Up to 6 hours

Pros Cons Bigger and brighter display with two-sided-narrow borders No backlit keyboard Easy transfer of data between phone and PC Comparatively heavier than other laptops Good battery life

6. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 11th Gen Intel Core i5 The Lenovo Ideapad is a laptop that runs on Windows 10 and has a 15.60-inch display. It is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G4 processor with a 2.4 GHz clock speed that lets you multitask with ease and experience faster performance. Other features include 8GB of RAM, 512 GB SSD, and a weight of 1.65 kg. Furthermore, the laptop is housed with a high-quality Li-Ion that does not heat up or swell easily. SPECIFICATIONS Display size: 15.60-inch Display resolution: 1920x1080 pixels Touchscreen: No Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G4 RAM: 8 GB OS: Windows 10 Home Hard disk: 512 GB SSD: No Weight: 1.65 kg Battery Backup: Up to 6 hours

Pros Cons Bigger and brighter display No backlit keyboard Sturdy construction and good performance Low storage space Good battery life

7. HP Pavilion 14 The HP Pavilion is equipped with an Intel i5 CPU and 16 GB of RAM, ensuring plenty of processing power. The Pavilion 14's IPS display, Bang & Olufsen loudspeaker system and its largely silent operation make this device a great entertainer. The standard-size chiclet keyboard is fast and precise. Other features include 16GB of RAM, a 512 GB SSD, and a weight of 1.41 kg. SPECIFICATIONS Display size: 14.00-inch Display resolution: 1920x1080 pixels Touchscreen: No Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i5 RAM: 16 GB OS: Windows 10 Home Hard disk: No SSD: 512 GB Weight: 1.41 kg Graphics: Intel Integrated Iris Xe

Pros Cons Higher RAM in comparison to competitors Keyboard slightly stiff Good performance Poor battery life Attractive exterior

8. Dell 14 (2021) Ryzen 5-5500U The Dell Inspiron 14 7415 14″ FHD Touch Display 2-in-1 Laptop is a high-performance convertible laptop suitable to handle any work. The laptop is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5-5500U and 8 GB of RAM, ensuring plenty of processing power. Other features include a 14-inch screen, 512 GB SSD, and a weight of 1.40 kg. SPECIFICATIONS Display size: 14.00-inch Display resolution: 1920x1080 pixels Touchscreen: Yes Processor: AMD Ryzen 5-5500U RAM: 8 GB OS: Windows 11 Hard disk: No SSD: 512 GB Weight: 1.40 kg Graphics: Intel Integrated Iris Xe

Pros Cons Fingerprint Reader Audio not up to the mark Backlit Keyboard Brightness is low for using outdoors Attractive exterior Not very colour accurate

9. Acer Aspire 3 Core i5 Acer Aspire includes an Intel Core i5 processor, 8 GB of internal memory, and 1 TB of HDD space. The laptop comes with a pre-installed Windows 10 operating system, and the 15.6-inch anti-glare LED-backlit display aids eye strain reduction. Other features include an Intel UHD Graphics and a weight of 1.70 kg. Given the price, it's an excellent deal for any laptop enthusiast. SPECIFICATIONS Display size: 15.60-inch Display resolution: 1920x1080 pixels Touchscreen: No Processor: i5 - 1135G7 RAM: 8 GB OS: Windows 10 Home Hard disk: 1 TB SSD: No Weight: 1.70 kg Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics

Pros Cons Matte display Dark and low contrast display Low system noise No USB Type-C port Good battery life

10. Microsoft Surface GO 3 Designed to compete with Chromebooks and the Apple iPad, with a low starting price, coupled with the refined styling and high-quality construction, the Microsoft Surface GO 3 is a must-buy product. With Windows 11 Home preloaded, the product comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB SSD. The company has also put in efforts to enhance the video calling experience by bringing a truly amazing webcam. SPECIFICATIONS Display size: 10.50-inch Display resolution: 1920 x 1200 pixels Touchscreen: Yes Processor: Intel Pentium T6600 RAM: 8 GB OS: Windows 11 Home Hard disk: No SSD: 128 GB Weight: 0.544 g Graphics: Up to 11 hours of battery

Pros Cons Touchscreen available Functions more like a tablet Lightweight Accessories sold separately Good battery life

Price of laptops at a glance:

Product Price Acer Chrome Book R11 C738T-C7KD NA Redmi Book 15 Intel Core I3 INR 32,990 ASUS VivoBook K15 OLED INR 47,001 HP 15S 11th Gen Intel Core I5 INR 52,950 Dell Inspiron 3501 INR 38,690 Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 11th Gen Intel Core i5 INR 38,240 HP Pavilion 14 INR 52,990 Dell 14 Ryzen 5-3450U INR 39,490 Acer Aspire 3 Core i5 INR 46,490 Microsoft Surface GO 3 INR 49,936

Best 3 features for customers Refer to the following table to learn about the top three features of the above-mentioned laptops:

Product feature 1 feature 2 feature 3 Acer Chrome Book R11 C738T-C7KD 4 GB Ram Intel HD Graphics 400 11.6 inches screen Redmi Book 15 Intel Core I3 Anti Glare Screen Light Weight Thin ASUS VivoBook K15 OLED 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut 0.2ms response time FHD OLED Display HP 15S 11th Gen Intel Core I5 Iris Xe graphics Full Size keyboard Dual speakers Dell Inspiron 3501 Anti reflective Integrated Graphics 4 GB Ram memory Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 11th Gen Intel Core i5 Light Weigh Anti Glare Screen 512 GB Hard Disk HP Pavilion 14 Micro- edge display Radeon graphics FHD Dell 14 Ryzen 5-3450U 256 GB SST AMD Vega Graphic 14 Inches Display Acer Aspire 3 core i5 1 TB hard disk 15.6 inches screen size Portable Microsoft Surface GO 3 10.5” touchscreen Up to 11 hours battery 1080p HD cameras