Laptops under 55000: Top 10 picks

Are you looking for laptops that cost less than ₹55,000? You've come to the right place. The best part about these phones is that they have amazing features while not burning a hole in your pocket. With the best-in-class performance, processor, RAM, graphics, storage, display, and operating system, they're the best value for money laptops on an affordable budget. Here are some of the best laptops under ₹55000 from brands such as Asus, HP, Dell, Acer, and others that are economical and feature-rich.
1. Acer Chromebook R11 C738T-C7KD
The Acer Chromebook R11 C738T-C7KD is a Chrome OS laptop with a display size of 11.60 inches. It runs on an Intel Celeron Dual Core processor. Other features include 4GB of RAM and a 32GB SSD. The Chromebook weighs 1.25kg.
SPECIFICATIONS
Display size: 11.60-inch
Display resolution: 1366x768 pixels
Processor: Celeron Dual Core
RAM: 4GB
OS: Chrome OS
Hard disk: No
SSD: 32GB
Weight: 1.25 kg
|Pros
|Cons
|Good performance with 4GB
|The keyboard is not comfortable for typing for long hours
|Excellent battery life
|It is not for people who want to do heavy programming and other computer tasks.
|A lightweight laptop at a very affordable price
|No HDD storage
2. Redmi Book 15 Intel Core I3
Xiaomi's first Redmi-branded laptop in India is made of polycarbonate and has a simple design. In everyday use, the performance is good, but the 15.6-inch full-HD screen is a letdown, with poor colour reproduction, contrast, and viewing angles. The keyboard isn't too small, and typing is relatively easy. The 8GB of RAM is soldered and cannot be upgraded, but the 512GB NVMe SSD can be replaced.
SPECIFICATIONS
Display size 15.6: 0-inch
Display resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels
Processor: Intel Core i3
RAM: 8 GB
OS: Windows 10 Home
Hard disk: No
SSD: 256 GB
Weight: 1.25 kg
|Pros
|Cons
|Large display
|Body made of plastic and lacks premiumness
|Excellent battery life
|No backlit- keyboard and caps lock or num lock indicator
|A lightweight laptop at a very affordable price
|No Type-C USB port and no fingerprint sensor.
3. ASUS VivoBook K15 OLED
The Asus VivoBook is a laptop that runs on Windows 10 and has a 15.60-inch display. It is powered by a 1.6GHz Intel Core i5 processor. Other features include 8GB of RAM, a 1TB hard drive, Nvidia GeForce MX150 graphics, and a weight of 1.70kg.
The laptop has an OLED panel for a nice viewing experience and can easily handle multiple tasks. The 16GB RAM is useful, and storage options include a 512GB SSD and a 1TB HDD. The device's Harman Kardon speakers aren't very loud, but the fingerprint sensor works well.
SPECIFICATIONS
Display size: 15.60-inch
Display resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels
Processor: Intel Core i5
RAM: 8 GB
OS: Windows 10
Hard disk: 1 TB
SSD: No
Weight: 1.70 kg
|Pros
|Cons
|The OLED screen is nice
|Battery life could be better
|Massive storage
|Slightly bulky
|A lightweight laptop at a very affordable price
4. HP 15S 11th Gen Intel Core I5
HP 15s is a budget, entry-level laptop powered by AMD Ryzen 3 3250U dual-core processor. Other specifications include 8GB of RAM, a 1TB HDD, Intel Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics GPU, and a 1.74kg weight.
SPECIFICATIONS
Display size: 15.60-inch
Display resolution: 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen: No
Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 3250U Dual-core processor
RAM: 8GB
OS Windows: 10
Hard disk: 1TB
SSD: 256 GB
Graphics: Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics GPU
Weight: 1.74 kg
|Pros
|Cons
|Massive memory and storage space
|Battery life could be better
|Anti-glare Full HD screen
|Not-so-good Webcam
|Sturdy construction and good performance
5. Dell Inspiron 3501
Dell laptops include an Intel Core i3 processor, 10th Generation software, 4 GB of internal memory, 16 GB of expandable memory, and 256 GB of SSD graphics. The laptop comes with a pre-installed Windows 10 operating system, and the 15.6-inch anti-glare LED-backlit display aids in eye strain reduction. The USB port is significantly more modern than its competitors, with two USB 3.2 connectors and one USB 2.0 port. Given the price, it's an excellent deal for any laptop enthusiast.
SPECIFICATIONS
Display: size 15.60-inch
Display: resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen: No
Processor: 10th Gen Intel Core i3-1005G1
RAM: 4 GB
OS: Windows 10 Home
Hard disk: No
SSD: 256 GB
Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics with the shared graphics memory
Weight: 1.96 kg
Battery Backup: Up to 6 hours
|Pros
|Cons
|Bigger and brighter display with two-sided-narrow borders
|No backlit keyboard
|Easy transfer of data between phone and PC
|Comparatively heavier than other laptops
|Good battery life
6. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 11th Gen Intel Core i5
The Lenovo Ideapad is a laptop that runs on Windows 10 and has a 15.60-inch display. It is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G4 processor with a 2.4 GHz clock speed that lets you multitask with ease and experience faster performance. Other features include 8GB of RAM, 512 GB SSD, and a weight of 1.65 kg. Furthermore, the laptop is housed with a high-quality Li-Ion that does not heat up or swell easily.
SPECIFICATIONS
Display size: 15.60-inch
Display resolution: 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen: No
Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G4
RAM: 8 GB
OS: Windows 10 Home
Hard disk: 512 GB
SSD: No
Weight: 1.65 kg
Battery Backup: Up to 6 hours
|Pros
|Cons
|Bigger and brighter display
|No backlit keyboard
|Sturdy construction and good performance
|Low storage space
|Good battery life
7. HP Pavilion 14
The HP Pavilion is equipped with an Intel i5 CPU and 16 GB of RAM, ensuring plenty of processing power. The Pavilion 14's IPS display, Bang & Olufsen loudspeaker system and its largely silent operation make this device a great entertainer.
The standard-size chiclet keyboard is fast and precise. Other features include 16GB of RAM, a 512 GB SSD, and a weight of 1.41 kg.
SPECIFICATIONS
Display size: 14.00-inch
Display resolution: 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen: No
Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i5
RAM: 16 GB
OS: Windows 10 Home
Hard disk: No
SSD: 512 GB
Weight: 1.41 kg
Graphics: Intel Integrated Iris Xe
|Pros
|Cons
|Higher RAM in comparison to competitors
|Keyboard slightly stiff
|Good performance
|Poor battery life
|Attractive exterior
8. Dell 14 (2021) Ryzen 5-5500U
The Dell Inspiron 14 7415 14″ FHD Touch Display 2-in-1 Laptop is a high-performance convertible laptop suitable to handle any work.
The laptop is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5-5500U and 8 GB of RAM, ensuring plenty of processing power. Other features include a 14-inch screen, 512 GB SSD, and a weight of 1.40 kg.
SPECIFICATIONS
Display size: 14.00-inch
Display resolution: 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen: Yes
Processor: AMD Ryzen 5-5500U
RAM: 8 GB
OS: Windows 11
Hard disk: No
SSD: 512 GB
Weight: 1.40 kg
Graphics: Intel Integrated Iris Xe
|Pros
|Cons
|Fingerprint Reader
|Audio not up to the mark
|Backlit Keyboard
|Brightness is low for using outdoors
|Attractive exterior
|Not very colour accurate
9. Acer Aspire 3 Core i5
Acer Aspire includes an Intel Core i5 processor, 8 GB of internal memory, and 1 TB of HDD space. The laptop comes with a pre-installed Windows 10 operating system, and the 15.6-inch anti-glare LED-backlit display aids eye strain reduction. Other features include an Intel UHD Graphics and a weight of 1.70 kg. Given the price, it's an excellent deal for any laptop enthusiast.
SPECIFICATIONS
Display size: 15.60-inch
Display resolution: 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen: No
Processor: i5 - 1135G7
RAM: 8 GB
OS: Windows 10 Home
Hard disk: 1 TB
SSD: No
Weight: 1.70 kg
Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics
|Pros
|Cons
|Matte display
|Dark and low contrast display
|Low system noise
|No USB Type-C port
|Good battery life
10. Microsoft Surface GO 3
Designed to compete with Chromebooks and the Apple iPad, with a low starting price, coupled with the refined styling and high-quality construction, the Microsoft Surface GO 3 is a must-buy product. With Windows 11 Home preloaded, the product comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB SSD. The company has also put in efforts to enhance the video calling experience by bringing a truly amazing webcam.
SPECIFICATIONS
Display size: 10.50-inch
Display resolution: 1920 x 1200 pixels
Touchscreen: Yes
Processor: Intel Pentium T6600
RAM: 8 GB
OS: Windows 11 Home
Hard disk: No
SSD: 128 GB
Weight: 0.544 g
Graphics: Up to 11 hours of battery
|Pros
|Cons
|Touchscreen available
|Functions more like a tablet
|Lightweight
|Accessories sold separately
|Good battery life
|Product
|Price
|Acer Chrome Book R11 C738T-C7KD
|NA
|Redmi Book 15 Intel Core I3
|INR 32,990
|ASUS VivoBook K15 OLED
|INR 47,001
|HP 15S 11th Gen Intel Core I5
|INR 52,950
|Dell Inspiron 3501
|INR 38,690
|Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 11th Gen Intel Core i5
|INR 38,240
|HP Pavilion 14
|INR 52,990
|Dell 14 Ryzen 5-3450U
|INR 39,490
|Acer Aspire 3 Core i5
|INR 46,490
|Microsoft Surface GO 3
|INR 49,936
Best 3 features for customers
Refer to the following table to learn about the top three features of the above-mentioned laptops:
|Product
|feature 1
|feature 2
|feature 3
|Acer Chrome Book R11 C738T-C7KD
|4 GB Ram
|Intel HD Graphics 400
|11.6 inches screen
|Redmi Book 15 Intel Core I3
|Anti Glare Screen
|Light Weight
|Thin
|ASUS VivoBook K15 OLED
|100% DCI-P3 colour gamut
|0.2ms response time
|FHD OLED Display
|HP 15S 11th Gen Intel Core I5
|Iris Xe graphics
|Full Size keyboard
|Dual speakers
|Dell Inspiron 3501
|Anti reflective
|Integrated Graphics
|4 GB Ram memory
|Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 11th Gen Intel Core i5
|Light Weigh
|Anti Glare Screen
|512 GB Hard Disk
|HP Pavilion 14
|Micro- edge display
|Radeon graphics
|FHD
|Dell 14 Ryzen 5-3450U
|256 GB SST
|AMD Vega Graphic
|14 Inches Display
|Acer Aspire 3 core i5
|1 TB hard disk
|15.6 inches screen size
|Portable
|Microsoft Surface GO 3
|10.5” touchscreen
|Up to 11 hours battery
|1080p HD cameras
Best value for money
The laptop that offers the best value for money is the Dell Inspiron 14 7415 14″ FHD Touch Display 2-in-1. If you intend to buy a powerful and high-performing laptop on a low budget, the Dell Inspiron offers the best value for money. It comes with a full HD touch display and long-lasting battery backup, making you feel like using a tablet.
Best overall
When it comes to naming the best laptop considering the overall features, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is the best choice. For those on a limited budget, this is a great mid-range laptop. It copes well with surfing the web, checking emails, word processing and even some basic photo editing and has a sharp and clear large screen. It has advanced features, including an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G4 processor with a 2.4 GHz clock and 8 GB dedicated RAM. Its 512GB solid-state drive is also speedy, along with a 144Hz refresh rate. Overall, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 wins the race in terms of overall features.
How to find a laptop under ₹55,000?
You can find a well-curated list of mobile phones and laptops under 55000 at “Shop Now”, an initiative by Hindustan Times Digital Streams. Every day with our latest content, we strive to make shopping decisions easy for our readers through a curated selection of stories and product widgets.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. How do I know a good laptop?
Tips for buying a good laptop -
Screen size - A size of 15.6 is standard, but 12 to 14 inches can be more portable.
Display Type - Choose the IPS for great viewing angles.
RAM & ROM - Go for 4GB RAM or more for multitasking with at least 512GB storage.
Battery - Don’t compromise on at least 8 hours of battery life support.
2. What is the best laptop under 55k?
There are several amazing laptops available under the 55000 category. However, when it comes to naming the best laptop considering the overall features, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is the best choice. For those on a limited budget, this is a great mid-range laptop.
3. Which laptop brand is best for under 55000?
The best models from multiple brands under 55000 are listed below -
4. Which is the best durable laptop under 55000 in India?
A durable laptop is an excellent choice for those who are constantly on the go and need to bring their work with them.HP 15s is one such durable entry-level laptop powered by AMD Ryzen 3 3250U dual-core processor under INR 55000.
5. Which is better: i3 or i5?
Essentially, Core i5 processors are more powerful than Core i3 CPUs. Core i5 will be better for media creation, multitasking, and if you frequently complain about your PC being slow.
