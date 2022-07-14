Sign out
Laptops under 55000: Top 10 picks

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jul 14, 2022 16:19 IST

Summary:

Whether you are planning to buy a laptop to work from home or to attend online classes, finding a good laptop requires the proper insight into must-have specifications. To streamline your search, here’s a buying guide to help you identify the best laptop under 55,000 range. 

These are value-for-money laptops with great processor, RAM, graphics, storage, display, and operating system features.

Are you looking for laptops that cost less than 55,000? You've come to the right place. The best part about these phones is that they have amazing features while not burning a hole in your pocket. With the best-in-class performance, processor, RAM, graphics, storage, display, and operating system, they're the best value for money laptops on an affordable budget. Here are some of the best laptops under 55000 from brands such as Asus, HP, Dell, Acer, and others that are economical and feature-rich.

1. Acer Chromebook R11 C738T-C7KD

The Acer Chromebook R11 C738T-C7KD is a Chrome OS laptop with a display size of 11.60 inches. It runs on an Intel Celeron Dual Core processor. Other features include 4GB of RAM and a 32GB SSD. The Chromebook weighs 1.25kg.

SPECIFICATIONS

Display size: 11.60-inch

Display resolution: 1366x768 pixels

Processor: Celeron Dual Core

RAM: 4GB

OS: Chrome OS

Hard disk: No

SSD: 32GB

Weight: 1.25 kg

ProsCons
Good performance with 4GB The keyboard is not comfortable for typing for long hours
 Excellent battery life It is not for people who want to do heavy programming and other computer tasks.
 A lightweight laptop at a very affordable price No HDD storage
Acer 11.6" N3060 4GB 32GB Chrome
20% off
65,180 81,475
Buy now

2. Redmi Book 15 Intel Core I3

Xiaomi's first Redmi-branded laptop in India is made of polycarbonate and has a simple design. In everyday use, the performance is good, but the 15.6-inch full-HD screen is a letdown, with poor colour reproduction, contrast, and viewing angles. The keyboard isn't too small, and typing is relatively easy. The 8GB of RAM is soldered and cannot be upgraded, but the 512GB NVMe SSD can be replaced.

SPECIFICATIONS

Display size 15.6: 0-inch

Display resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels

Processor: Intel Core i3

RAM: 8 GB

OS: Windows 10 Home

Hard disk: No

SSD: 256 GB

Weight: 1.25 kg

ProsCons
Large displayBody made of plastic and lacks premiumness
Excellent battery lifeNo backlit- keyboard and caps lock or num lock indicator
A lightweight laptop at a very affordable priceNo Type-C USB port and no fingerprint sensor.
Redmi Book 15 Intel Core I3 11Th Gen/8 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/Windows 11 Home/15.6 Inches (39.62 Cms) Fhd Anti Glare/Ms Office/Charcoal Gray/1.8 Kg Thin and Light Laptop
33% off
34,990 51,999
Buy now

3. ASUS VivoBook K15 OLED

The Asus VivoBook is a laptop that runs on Windows 10 and has a 15.60-inch display. It is powered by a 1.6GHz Intel Core i5 processor. Other features include 8GB of RAM, a 1TB hard drive, Nvidia GeForce MX150 graphics, and a weight of 1.70kg.

The laptop has an OLED panel for a nice viewing experience and can easily handle multiple tasks. The 16GB RAM is useful, and storage options include a 512GB SSD and a 1TB HDD. The device's Harman Kardon speakers aren't very loud, but the fingerprint sensor works well.

SPECIFICATIONS

Display size: 15.60-inch

Display resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels

Processor: Intel Core i5

RAM: 8 GB

OS: Windows 10

Hard disk: 1 TB

SSD: No

Weight: 1.70 kg

ProsCons
The OLED screen is niceBattery life could be better
Massive storageSlightly bulky
A lightweight laptop at a very affordable price 
ASUS VivoBook K15 OLED (2021), 15.6" (39.62 cms) FHD OLED, Intel Core i3-1115G4 11th Gen, Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Integrated Graphics/Office 2021/Windows 11/Silver/1.8 Kg) K513EA-L313WS
28% off
45,490 62,990
Buy now

4. HP 15S 11th Gen Intel Core I5

HP 15s is a budget, entry-level laptop powered by AMD Ryzen 3 3250U dual-core processor. Other specifications include 8GB of RAM, a 1TB HDD, Intel Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics GPU, and a 1.74kg weight.

SPECIFICATIONS

Display size: 15.60-inch

Display resolution: 1920x1080 pixels

Touchscreen: No

Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 3250U Dual-core processor

RAM: 8GB

OS Windows: 10

Hard disk: 1TB

SSD: 256 GB

Graphics: Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics GPU

Weight: 1.74 kg

ProsCons
Massive memory and storage spaceBattery life could be better
Anti-glare Full HD screenNot-so-good Webcam
Sturdy construction and good performance 
Hp 15S 11Th Gen Intel Core I5 15.6 Inches Fhd Anti-Glare Display Laptop (8Gb Ram/512Gb Ssd Micro-Edge/Iris Xe Graphics/Backlit Keyboard/Windows 11 Home/Alexa/Dual Speakers/Mso, 15S- Fq4021Tu, 1.69Kg)
21% off
52,490 66,180
Buy now

5. Dell Inspiron 3501

Dell laptops include an Intel Core i3 processor, 10th Generation software, 4 GB of internal memory, 16 GB of expandable memory, and 256 GB of SSD graphics. The laptop comes with a pre-installed Windows 10 operating system, and the 15.6-inch anti-glare LED-backlit display aids in eye strain reduction. The USB port is significantly more modern than its competitors, with two USB 3.2 connectors and one USB 2.0 port. Given the price, it's an excellent deal for any laptop enthusiast.

SPECIFICATIONS

Display: size 15.60-inch

Display: resolution 1920x1080 pixels

Touchscreen: No

Processor: 10th Gen Intel Core i3-1005G1

RAM: 4 GB

OS: Windows 10 Home

Hard disk: No

SSD: 256 GB

Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics with the shared graphics memory

Weight: 1.96 kg

Battery Backup: Up to 6 hours

ProsCons
Bigger and brighter display with two-sided-narrow borders No backlit keyboard
Easy transfer of data between phone and PCComparatively heavier than other laptops
Good battery life 
Dell Inspiron 3501 Intel i3-1005G1 15.6 inches FHD Anti Glare Display Laptop (4GB / 256 SSD / Integrated Graphics / 1 Yr NBD / Windows 10 + MSO / Accent Black) D560397WIN9BE, 1.96kg
28% off
39,790 55,490
Buy now

6. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 11th Gen Intel Core i5

The Lenovo Ideapad is a laptop that runs on Windows 10 and has a 15.60-inch display. It is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G4 processor with a 2.4 GHz clock speed that lets you multitask with ease and experience faster performance. Other features include 8GB of RAM, 512 GB SSD, and a weight of 1.65 kg. Furthermore, the laptop is housed with a high-quality Li-Ion that does not heat up or swell easily.

SPECIFICATIONS

Display size: 15.60-inch

Display resolution: 1920x1080 pixels

Touchscreen: No

Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G4

RAM: 8 GB

OS: Windows 10 Home

Hard disk: 512 GB

SSD: No

Weight: 1.65 kg

Battery Backup: Up to 6 hours

ProsCons
Bigger and brighter display No backlit keyboard
Sturdy construction and good performanceLow storage space
Good battery life 
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i3 11th Gen 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SDD/Windows 11/Office 2021/2Yr Warranty/3months Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.65Kg), 82H801L7IN
39% off
39,449 64,490
Buy now

7. HP Pavilion 14

The HP Pavilion is equipped with an Intel i5 CPU and 16 GB of RAM, ensuring plenty of processing power. The Pavilion 14's IPS display, Bang & Olufsen loudspeaker system and its largely silent operation make this device a great entertainer.

The standard-size chiclet keyboard is fast and precise. Other features include 16GB of RAM, a 512 GB SSD, and a weight of 1.41 kg.

SPECIFICATIONS

Display size: 14.00-inch

Display resolution: 1920x1080 pixels

Touchscreen: No

Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i5

RAM: 16 GB

OS: Windows 10 Home

Hard disk: No

SSD: 512 GB

Weight: 1.41 kg

Graphics: Intel Integrated Iris Xe

ProsCons
Higher RAM in comparison to competitorsKeyboard slightly stiff
Good performancePoor battery life
Attractive exterior 
Hp Pavilion 14, Amd Ryzen 5-5625U 8Gb Ram/512Gb Ssd 14 Inches Laptop, Fhd Ips Micro-Edge Display/Radeon Graphics/Alexa/B&O Audio/Fast Charge/Windows 11 Home/Ms Office 2021, 14-Ec1003Au, Natural Silver
18% off
52,490 64,347
Buy now

8. Dell 14 (2021) Ryzen 5-5500U

The Dell Inspiron 14 7415 14″ FHD Touch Display 2-in-1 Laptop is a high-performance convertible laptop suitable to handle any work.

The laptop is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5-5500U and 8 GB of RAM, ensuring plenty of processing power. Other features include a 14-inch screen, 512 GB SSD, and a weight of 1.40 kg.

SPECIFICATIONS

Display size: 14.00-inch

Display resolution: 1920x1080 pixels

Touchscreen: Yes

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5-5500U

RAM: 8 GB

OS: Windows 11

Hard disk: No

SSD: 512 GB

Weight: 1.40 kg

Graphics: Intel Integrated Iris Xe

ProsCons
Fingerprint ReaderAudio not up to the mark
Backlit KeyboardBrightness is low for using outdoors
Attractive exteriorNot very colour accurate
Dell 14 (2021) Ryzen 5-3450U, 8Gb, 256Gb Ssd, Windows 11 + Ms Office'21, AMD Vega Graphics, 14 Inches (35.56 Cms) Fhd Display, Accent Black (Vostro 3405, D552233Win9Be)
27% off
39,190 53,635.199
Buy now

9. Acer Aspire 3 Core i5

Acer Aspire includes an Intel Core i5 processor, 8 GB of internal memory, and 1 TB of HDD space. The laptop comes with a pre-installed Windows 10 operating system, and the 15.6-inch anti-glare LED-backlit display aids eye strain reduction. Other features include an Intel UHD Graphics and a weight of 1.70 kg. Given the price, it's an excellent deal for any laptop enthusiast.

SPECIFICATIONS

Display size: 15.60-inch

Display resolution: 1920x1080 pixels

Touchscreen: No

Processor: i5 - 1135G7

RAM: 8 GB

OS: Windows 10 Home

Hard disk: 1 TB

SSD: No

Weight: 1.70 kg

Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics

ProsCons
Matte displayDark and low contrast display
Low system noiseNo USB Type-C port
Good battery life 
Acer Aspire 3 Intel Core i5 11th Generation 15.6-inch (39.6 cms) Full HD Laptop - (8 GB/1TB HDD/Windows 11 Home/1.7 Kg/Silver) A315-58
23% off
44,490 57,999
Buy now

10. Microsoft Surface GO 3

Designed to compete with Chromebooks and the Apple iPad, with a low starting price, coupled with the refined styling and high-quality construction, the Microsoft Surface GO 3 is a must-buy product. With Windows 11 Home preloaded, the product comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB SSD. The company has also put in efforts to enhance the video calling experience by bringing a truly amazing webcam.

SPECIFICATIONS

Display size: 10.50-inch

Display resolution: 1920 x 1200 pixels

Touchscreen: Yes

Processor: Intel Pentium T6600

RAM: 8 GB

OS: Windows 11 Home

Hard disk: No

SSD: 128 GB

Weight: 0.544 g

Graphics: Up to 11 hours of battery

ProsCons
Touchscreen availableFunctions more like a tablet
LightweightAccessories sold separately
Good battery life 
Microsoft Surface GO 3 8VA-00013 10.5" (26.67 cms) Laptop (Intel Pentium T6600 Processor/8GB/128GB SSD/Windows 11 Home), Platinum
14% off
49,936 57,999
Buy now

Price of laptops at a glance:

ProductPrice
Acer Chrome Book R11 C738T-C7KDNA
Redmi Book 15 Intel Core I3INR 32,990
ASUS VivoBook K15 OLEDINR 47,001
HP 15S 11th Gen Intel Core I5INR 52,950
Dell Inspiron 3501INR 38,690
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 11th Gen Intel Core i5 INR 38,240
HP Pavilion 14INR 52,990
Dell 14 Ryzen 5-3450UINR 39,490
Acer Aspire 3 Core i5 INR 46,490
Microsoft Surface GO 3 INR 49,936

Best 3 features for customers

Refer to the following table to learn about the top three features of the above-mentioned laptops:

Productfeature 1feature 2feature 3
Acer Chrome Book R11 C738T-C7KD4 GB Ram Intel HD Graphics 40011.6 inches screen
Redmi Book 15 Intel Core I3Anti Glare ScreenLight WeightThin
ASUS VivoBook K15 OLED100% DCI-P3 colour gamut0.2ms response timeFHD OLED Display
HP 15S 11th Gen Intel Core I5Iris Xe graphics Full Size keyboardDual speakers
Dell Inspiron 3501Anti reflectiveIntegrated Graphics4 GB Ram memory
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 11th Gen Intel Core i5Light WeighAnti Glare Screen512 GB Hard Disk
HP Pavilion 14Micro- edge displayRadeon graphicsFHD
Dell 14 Ryzen 5-3450U256 GB SSTAMD Vega Graphic14 Inches Display
Acer Aspire 3 core i51 TB hard disk15.6 inches screen sizePortable
Microsoft Surface GO 3 10.5” touchscreenUp to 11 hours battery1080p HD cameras

Best value for money

The laptop that offers the best value for money is the Dell Inspiron 14 7415 14″ FHD Touch Display 2-in-1. If you intend to buy a powerful and high-performing laptop on a low budget, the Dell Inspiron offers the best value for money. It comes with a full HD touch display and long-lasting battery backup, making you feel like using a tablet.

Best overall

When it comes to naming the best laptop considering the overall features, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is the best choice. For those on a limited budget, this is a great mid-range laptop. It copes well with surfing the web, checking emails, word processing and even some basic photo editing and has a sharp and clear large screen. It has advanced features, including an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G4 processor with a 2.4 GHz clock and 8 GB dedicated RAM. Its 512GB solid-state drive is also speedy, along with a 144Hz refresh rate. Overall, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 wins the race in terms of overall features.

How to find a laptop under 55,000?

You can find a well-curated list of mobile phones and laptops under 55000 at “Shop Now”, an initiative by Hindustan Times Digital Streams. Every day with our latest content, we strive to make shopping decisions easy for our readers through a curated selection of stories and product widgets.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How do I know a good laptop?

Tips for buying a good laptop -

Screen size - A size of 15.6 is standard, but 12 to 14 inches can be more portable.

Display Type - Choose the IPS for great viewing angles.

RAM & ROM - Go for 4GB RAM or more for multitasking with at least 512GB storage.

Battery - Don’t compromise on at least 8 hours of battery life support.

2. What is the best laptop under 55k?

There are several amazing laptops available under the 55000 category. However, when it comes to naming the best laptop considering the overall features, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is the best choice. For those on a limited budget, this is a great mid-range laptop.

3. Which laptop brand is best for under 55000?

The best models from multiple brands under 55000 are listed below -

4. Which is the best durable laptop under 55000 in India?

A durable laptop is an excellent choice for those who are constantly on the go and need to bring their work with them.HP 15s is one such durable entry-level laptop powered by AMD Ryzen 3 3250U dual-core processor under INR 55000.

5. Which is better: i3 or i5?

Essentially, Core i5 processors are more powerful than Core i3 CPUs. Core i5 will be better for media creation, multitasking, and if you frequently complain about your PC being slow.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

