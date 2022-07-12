Windows 10 laptops: Top options for a rich gaming experience

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
With the continuous development of high-tech devices, having a laptop with a programme that can sustain your complex activities is the least you could ask. However, only a few products in the market are reliable enough that we can depend on them to do complex activities such as gaming.
That is why Windows have become the preferred product to use today. With Windows, we get updates that improve our laptop's performance.
Today, we have combined for you 10 Windows 10 laptops.
Top 10 Windows 10 Laptops
1. MSI Sword 15 Gaming Laptop
The MSI Sword 15 Gaming Laptop is a very cool laptop with a fantastic sleek design. It uses the Windows 10 home operating system which is perfect for playing games.It is thin and light making it convenient when you want to change gaming positions.
Specs
|Pros
|Cons
|Charming sleek design for a 15.6-inch laptop
|It heats up at the bottom during gaming, as tested.
|A fast processor speed of 4.5GHz which offers a high-performance laptop
|It has a high price tag
|Large random access memory (RAM) of 16 GB and a 522 SSD
2. Dell Inspiron 3501 15” Full High Definition Laptop
The Dell Inspiron is one of the best gaming laptops for those who want to take their gaming experience to the next level. It is a thin, lightweight laptop that you can easily carry around whenever you need to change your gaming position.
Specs
|Pros
|Cons
|Comes with pre-installed Windows 10
|No USB type-C ports
|Large FDH display
|Low maximum brightness of the screen
|Solid Build
|Poor speakers
|Cheap and affordable
3. Dell 13 (2021) intel 1135 G7 Full HD Laptop
The Dell 13 Laptop has an attractive design for a computer. It has a 13" touch screen display which is responsive and excellent. The laptop can operate for more than 12 hours each single charge, which is impressive compared to other laptops.
Specs
|Pros
|Cons
|Includes Keyboard with built-in stylus holder
|No FHD display
|Decent audio quality
|Average computing performance
|Intel Core i5 processor
|Expensive
|3-year standard warranty
4. HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop
HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, win 10, Intel Core i5-10300H Processor. The HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop is one of the entry gaming laptops that comes with an impressive AMD Ryzen 5000-series central processing unit. The HP Pavilion is a Windows 10 laptop that is reliable for handling complex gaming activities.
Specs
|Pros
|Cons
|Budget-friendly
|144 Hz display wasted
|Fast 10th generation processor
|Less storage
|Provided with good battery life
5. Lenovo Yoga 9i(14"): Full HD, Built-in fingerprint reader Thunderbolt 4 win 10-Mica
The Lenovo Yoga 9i is a convertible laptop which means you can use it both as a tablet and as a laptop simultaneously. The laptop comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, which has a processing speed of 3GHz; it is, therefore, quite fast for your operations.
Specs
|Pros
|Cons
|Stylish metal design
|Limited port selection
|Comfortable Keyboard
|Lower screen resolution
|Stylus pen included
|No IR webcam
|High battery life
6. Lenovo LegionY540 (15.6" ): Full High Definition Gaming Laptop, Win 10, 9th generation Intel-HexaCore i79750H at 4.5GHz
The 2019 Lenovo legion is a Windows 10 laptop that offers you the best gaming experience. The laptop offers an incredible 15.6" Full High Definition display, providing amazing visuals while gaming.
Specs
|Pros
|Cons
|Provides excellent speed thanks to the Core i7 processor
|Average battery life of 5 hours
|Sleek design
|Graphic upgrade options are limited
|Anti-glare screen
7. Acer Aspire 5 slim laptop: AMD Ryzen 3 32000U, Vega 3 Graphics 15.6” Full HD IPS display
The Acer Aspire 5 slim laptop comes with a 15.6" full high definition non-touchscreen display, which is fantastic for a budget laptop like this one. It is also a windows 10 laptop, ensuring the computer can handle complex tasks, especially gaming.
Specs
|Pros
|Cons
|It uses a fast processor perfect for lag-free multitasking
|The Wi-Fi performance is a little slow
|It has an elegant design
|The surface of the device is susceptible to fingerprint imprints
|It comes with an IPS display with high luminous intensity
|It has versatile ports, including USB type-c
8. Dell XPS 15 (2021) (latest model) Non-Touch NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti 4GB, 15.6-inch
The Dell XPS 15 is a high-speed laptop with an Intel Core i7 processor of up to 2.3 gigahertz. This laptop has a fantastic 15.6-inch touch screen high-resolution display. It has NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics which are essential for gaming.
Specs
|Pros
|Cons
|Lightning Performance
|GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU isn’t a powerhouse
|3.5k OLED touch display
|The inbuilt camera is 720p
|All-day battery life
|Comfortable Keyboard and touchpad
9. Lenovo Think book 13s intel 11th gen core i7 Laptop
The Lenovo think book is an amazing laptop with a screen size of 13.3 inches. It comes with a RAM of 16GB and an 11th generation core i7 processor making it a convenient option for playing games.
Specs
|Pros
|Cons
|Long life battery of up to 16 hours
|The screen is bright but not ultra-colourful
|Has a fingerprint reader
|Plenty of ports
|Ample room for expansion
10. Dell New G15 5511 Gaming Laptop
The Dell Inspiron Laptop is fantastic as it comes with a 16" LED high-resolution display. It comes with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, which is very useful for improving your gaming visuals.
Specs
|Pros
|Cons
|Powerful graphic and computing performance
|No touchscreen options
|Giant touchpad
|The blue chassis hue looks dull
|Expensive 3k display
|The compact chassis hue looks dull
|Product
|Price
|MSI Sword 15 Gaming Laptop
|₹76,990
|Dell Inspiron 3501 15” Full High Definition Laptop
|₹40,500
|Dell 13 (2021) intel 1135 G7 Full HD Laptop
|₹1,11,603
|HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, win 10, Intel Core i5-10300H Processor.
|₹77,943
|Lenovo Yoga 9i(14"): Full HD, Built-in fingerprint reader Thunderbolt 4 win 10-Mica
|₹1,07,250
|Lenovo LegionY540 (15.6" ): Full High Definition Gaming Laptop, Win 10, 9th generation Intel-HexaCore i79750H at 4.5GHz
|Acer Aspire 5 slim laptop: AMD Ryzen 3 32000U, Vega 3 Graphics 15.6” Full HD IPS display
|₹28,983
|Dell XPS 15 (2021) (latestmodel) Non-Touch NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti 4GB, 15.6-inch Core i9-11900H(8-Core)
|₹2,56,700
|Lenovo Think book 13s intel 11th gen core i7 Laptop
|₹92,000
|Dell New G15 5511 Gaming Laptop
|₹74,490
Best 3 important features of windows laptops
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|The MSI Sword 15
|Super charged graphics
|Versatile connection ports
|Boost cooler for maximum thermal dissipation
|Dell inspiron 3501 15” Full HD
|Intel Ultra High Definition Graphics
|Ample storage space
|Intel-core i7 fast processor
|Dell 13 (2021) intel 1135G7
|Detachable from keyboard
|Has a seamless touchscreen
|Has a kickstand integrated on the back cover
|Hp pavilion Gaming laptop
|High resolution display
|Uses NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphic processor
|Six core 3.3GHz Ryzen 5 5600H Processor
|Lenovo Yoga 9i 14” full high Definition
|1st class convertible notebook
|18 hours battery life
|Excellent stylus pen
|Lenovo Legion Y540
|Hexa-core i7-9750 processor
|IPS anti-glare 15.6” display
|Inbuilt 32GB DDR4 2400 SDRAM
|Acer Aspire 5 slim laptop
|Fast Ryzen i7 processor
|IPS anti glare 15.6” display
|Versatile ports including USB type-C
|Dell XPS 15(2021)
|12th generation processor
|Comes with 3.5K resolution
|All day battery life
|Lenovo Think book 13s 11th generation Core i7 laptop
|Upgradable to Windows 11
|11th generation intel core i7 processor
|Touch style fingerprint sensor on power button
|Dell New G 15 5511 Gaming Laptop
|Can display games with intense graphics
|Uses an incredible intel core i5 H-series CPU
|Latest GeForce 3000-series graphic processor
Laptop with the best budget for money
The laptop that will offer you the best value for your money is the HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop. It is priced at ₹58,461 and has a sleek design to enhance your experience. Since it is a windows 10 laptop, it will allow you to do complex activities with it. Moreover, it has a 9+ hour tested battery life.
The best overall laptop
We have discussed ten windows ten laptops, but which one among these ten ranks the best overall?
The best overall laptop is the MSI Sword 15 laptop. This laptop offers you the best gaming experience you could ever desire. It comes with an Intel tiger lake i3-11400H processor that is extremely fast. Further, it provides you with a 15.6-inch screen that is good for giving you good visuals as you operate it.
The operating system in the laptop, which is Windows 10, supports it to carry out complex activities, making it a very reliable laptop.
How to find the perfect windows 10 Laptop
Finding the perfect Windows 10 laptop may not be easy, but there are some key factors you could look for to help you. They are:
FAQs
1. Will my antivirus be compatible with Windows 10?
Most likely, it may not. The reason is that Windows 10 might require you to have a version of antivirus that can run using a windows 10 operating system. Most manufacturers recommend that you uninstall your current antivirus before you upgrade.
2. Can I choose a different language during an upgrade?
Windows 10 does not support crossing languages during an upgrade; therefore, your free promotion will only get installed on your laptop with the factory set language. You should uninstall any of the language packs that you had installed before upgrading.
3. What are some of the new improvements of Windows 10?
Windows 10 currently has a start-up menu you can customise for your appeal. With Windows 10, you can integrate your music playlist with one drive. Also, Windows 10 includes a new generation Edge web browser that will support the user experience of Windows 10.
4. Does Windows 10 support the media centre?
No. Windows 10 does not support the media centre. If you upgrade your windows 10, the media centre will automatically uninstall. So you should carefully consider what you want before you initiate an upgrade to avoid losing everything in your laptop's media centre.
5. Will the new Microsoft Edge browser be put in place of internet explorer?
No! Windows 10 will continue to have the most updated version of the internet explorer to allow compatibility with other Legacy websites. Microsoft Edge is based on a new generation engine. Therefore, older websites will have to switch to the old internet explorer for compatibility purposes.
