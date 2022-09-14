Laptops under ₹ 60,000: Buying guide By Affiliate Desk

Published on Sep 14, 2022 21:00 IST





Summary: Interested in a new laptop but don't want to spend too much money? Check out our best selection of laptops under ₹ 60,000 on Amazon that will fit your budget and lifestyle.

A laptop under ₹ 60,000 fits the bill both on account of affordability and utility.

A laptop is the most useful device that is best known to serve the purpose of communication through online interactions and streamlining other operations. With various laptops available in the market, it can be challenging to know which one is right for you. You likely need a powerful lapbesttop to handle your work, but you don't want to spend too much money. Therefore, we have come up with this article to brief you about the best-performing laptops under ₹60,000, which will guide you through the entire purchase process! Best Laptops Under ₹60,000 In India 1. ASUS VivoBook 15 The ASUS VivoBook 15 is one of the most popular laptops available today. It has a sleek design and powerful features, making it a great choice for students and professionals. Its 15.6 inch anti-glare display and 83% screen-to-body ratio make it an ideal choice for all students. Moreover, it features a fingerprint reader, built in speaker, and a microphone that helps empower your dynamic lifestyle. All you need to do is just touch to log in, and get a wider view of the world. Specifications: · CPU: Ryzen 3 · GPU/Graphics: Integrated · RAM: 8 GB · Storage: 256 GB · Display: 15.6 inches · Weight: 1.8 kg

Pros Cons Powerful processor Some users have reported issues with the trackpad Great battery backup Battery life could have been better

2. Dell Inspiron 3501 39.62 cm (15.6 Inches) Fhd Display Laptop The Dell Inspiron 3501 is an excellent laptop for those who need a large screen. This laptop features a spectacular display ideal for working on all types of projects. The 8GB DDR4 RAM increases the efficiency of this laptop. Moreover, it has an integrated graphic card description and 1TB storage, letting you store ample data. Specifications: CPU: Core i3 Family GPU/Graphics: Integrated RAM: 8 GB Storage: 1 TB Display: 15.6 inches Weight: 1.83 kg

Pros Cons It has a big screen A bit heavier compared to other models Super built quality Battery life could have been better

3. Honor MagicBook X 15, Intel Core i3-10110U / 15.6 inch The Honor MagicBook is an excellent choice for a lightweight laptop. The device is a perfect, cost-effective option for those on the go. The laptop supports 65W Type-C fast charging that charges up to 59% battey in just 30 minutes. Moreover, its 15.6 inches FHD Full View IPS anti-glare screen features an eye comfort mode that protects your eyes while you are working. Specifications: CPU: Core i3-10110U GPU/Graphics: Integrated RAM: 8 GB Storage: 256 GB Display: 15.6 inches Weight: 1.56 Kilograms

Pros Cons Fast speed laptop Average battery life Eye comfort mode Does not come with an optical drive

4. Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 10th Gen Intel Core i3 Thin and Light Business, Laptop- Looking for a portable and dynamic business laptop? The Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 is a great option to meet your needs. The laptop features an Intel Core i3 processor powered by a 10th Gen engine. In addition, its large Full HD display gives you high-definition graphics on your screen. Specifications: CPU: Core i3 GPU/Graphics: Integrated RAM: 8 GB Storage: 1TB Display: 15.6 Inches Weight: 1.85 kg

Pros Cons Powerful laptop for business use Battery life is not good Lightweight No backlit keyboard

5. Lenovo E41-55 (82FJ009JIH) Laptop AMD Athlon Pro Priced reasonably, it is an ideal laptop for students or freshers. It also has an extensive energy-efficient processor, so it will not drain your battery as quickly as some other types of processors. Specifications: CPU: Athlon II X3 Triple-Core 450 GPU/Graphics: Integrated RAM: 4 GB Storage: 1TB Display: 14 Inches Weight:1.8 Kilograms

Pros Cons Affordable price It tends to get hot quickly Energy efficient processor Not offers many features compared to other models

6. Acer Aspire 5 A515-56 Thin and Light Laptop | 15.6" Full HD Display Acer's Aspire 5 A515-56 is a good thin, light laptop for general use. It has a large 15.6" Full HD display and is powered by an Intel Core i7 processor, making it great for productivity tasks and media consumption. Specifications: CPU: Core i5 GPU/Graphics: Integrated RAM: 8 GB Storage: 512 GB Display: 14 Inches Weight: 1.65 Kg

Pros Cons Sturdy design Not an impressive battery life Maximum features provided Below-average sound quality

7. Acer Aspire 5 A515-46-R3UB | 15.6" Full HD IPS Display This Acer Aspire 5 laptop is reasonably priced and powered by an Intel Core i7-8565U processor and 8GB of RAM, and it has a 512GB SSD. It includes a one-year warranty. Specifications: Operating System: ‎Windows, Windows 11 Home CPU Speed: ‎3.5 GHz RAM: 4 GB Storage: 128 GBQW Display: 15.6 inches Weight: 1.81 Kgs

Pros Cons Fast performance Lacklustre webcam Good battery life No Thunderbolt 3 support

8. HP 15- AMD Ryzen 3-3250U 15.6 inch The HP 15- AMD Ryzen 3 is an excellent laptop for people looking to opt for a powerful, fast and responsive machine. This laptop is easy to carry, making it a perfect choice for individuals who are always travelling. Specifications: GPU/Graphics: Integrated RAM: 8 GB Storage: 1 TB Display: 15.6 inches Weight: 1.82 kg

Pros Cons Plenty of inner storage Not a good choice for gamers Easy to carry, lightweight Average battery life

Price of laptops at a glance:

Product Price ASUS VivoBook 15 Rs. 32,990 Dell Inspiron 3501 39.62 cm (15.6 Inches) Fhd Display Laptop Rs. 43,150 Honor MagicBook X 15, Intel Core i3-10110U / 15.6 inch Rs. 32,990 Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 10th Gen Intel Core i3 Thin and Light Business, Laptop Rs. 37,000 Lenovo E41-55 (82FJ009JIH) Laptop AMD Athlon Pro Rs. 22,995 Acer Aspire 5 A515-56 Thin and Light Laptop | 15.6" Full HD Display Rs. 54,990 Acer Aspire 5 A515-46-R3UB | 15.6" Full HD IPS Display Rs. 32,990 HP 15- AMD Ryzen 3-3250U 15.6 inch Rs. 38,999

3 Best features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 ASUS VivoBook 15- Operating System: Windows 11 Home Graphics coprocessor: AMD Radeon™ Graphics VGA camera | Wi-Fi + Bluetooth | Fingerprint Reader | Built-in speaker Dell Inspiron 3501 39.62 cm (15.6 Inches) Fhd Display Laptop- Product Dimensions: ‎25 x 36 x 2 cm; 1.83 Kilograms RAM Size: ‎8 GB Batteries: ‎1 Lithium Metal battery required. (included) Honor MagicBook X 15, Intel Core i3-10110U / 15.6 inch Item Width: 23 cm Screen Resolution: ‎1920 x 1080 pixels Standing screen display size: ‎15.6 Inches Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 10th Gen Intel Core i3 Thin and Light Business, Laptop Standing screen display size: ‎15.6 Inches Resolution: ‎1920 x 1080 (Full HD) Product Dimensions: ‎36.2 x 25.3 x 2 cm; 1.85 Kilograms Lenovo E41-55 (82FJ009JIH) Laptop AMD Athlon Pro Item Width: ‎24 cm Product Dimensions: ‎34 x 24 x 5 cm; 1.8 Kilograms Standing screen display size: 14 Inches Acer Aspire 5 A515-56 Thin and Light Laptop | 15.6" Full HD Display Standing screen display size: ‎14 Inches Product Dimensions: 22.3 x 32.8 x 1.8 cm; 1.65 Kilograms Resolution: 1920 x 1080 Pixels Acer Aspire 5 A515-46-R3UB | 15.6" Full HD IPS Display Package Dimensions: ‎50 x 30.5 x 6.5 cm; 1.81 Kilograms RAM Size: ‎4 GB Batteries: ‎1 Lithium-Ion battery required. (included) HP 15- AMD Ryzen 3-3250U 15.6 inch Product Dimensions: ‎35.9 x 24.2 x 2 cm; 1.82 Kilograms Batteries: ‎1 AAA battery required. (included) RAM Size: ‎8 GB

Best value for money The HP 15- AMD Ryzen 3's impeccable performance at a reasonable price makes it one of the best value-for-money laptops in the market. The large screen with a 15.6-inch display is excellent for working on documents or watching movies. Moreover, the sharp resolution makes it even better. In addition, the laptop has HDMI and USB ports if you need to connect to external displays or peripherals. Best overall product If you are looking for the best overall laptop under ₹60,000, the Acer Aspire E15 can meet your requirements. The Acer Aspire E15 is a great all-around laptop that offers affordable performance and features for most tasks. An Intel Core i5 processor powers it with 4GB RAM, which gives you plenty of space to work or play on this machine. These laptops can easily do everything from browsing or taking notes at school. In addition, the 15.6-inch display is also good for general use and has full HD resolution. How to find the best laptops under ₹60,000? There are a few things to remember when you are looking for the best laptops under ₹60,000. Firstly, decide what you'll be using your laptop for. If your main purpose is just browsing and checking email, then there is no need to get an i9 processor, as even an i3 processor will do. Analysing the type of tasks you are purchasing the laptop for is vital to consider before buying a laptop. Once you know for what purpose you need a laptop, you must prepare your budget and narrow your options. It is crucial to consider processor speed, memory, and storage space. It would help if you also read reviews from other customers before making your final purchase.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.