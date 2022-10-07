Sign out
Laptops under 80,000: Our top picks

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Oct 07, 2022 15:44 IST

Summary:

Looking for laptops under 80,000 in India? Whether you're looking for a thin-and-light notebook or something more powerful, these laptops should fit the bill.

Laptops under 80,000 come packed with many interesting features.

It's important to know what to look for in a laptop when you buy one, whether you're a die-hard Windows user, a Mac enthusiast, or open to trying something new. The OS is not the only factor. Is it a suitable screen size for you? Do the outlets accommodate the tools you use? Can it play Civilization 6 at 1080p or greater resolutions? It would help if you gave things like these some thought. If you're looking for laptops under Rs. 80,000, this article shall serve as a comprehensive guide in helping you make an informed choice.

Do you want to know our picks? Scroll down and take a look.

1. Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop(i5)

The Acer Nitro 5 is a second-generation Nitro gaming laptop that runs on the 12th-generation Intel® CoreTM i5-12500H processor. It is comparable to some of the finest gaming laptops in terms of performance, but it also provides fantastic value for your money. You cannot go wrong with the RTX 3050 and a well-lit IPS panel if you choose the Nitro 5.

Specifications:

Processor: 12th Generation Intel® Core™ i5-12500H

GPU: NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 3050 with 6 GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM

RAM: 8 GB DDR4 system memory

Storage: 512 GB NVME SSD, PCIe

Display: 39.6 cm (15.6") IPS panel, FHD 1920 x 1080 Resolution, high-brightness (300 nits), 144 Hz Refresh Rate

Weight: 2.5 Kg

ProsCons
i7-12700H and RTX 3050 Ti make for a great packageBloatware
144 Hz Refresh Rate Display with G-sync/Adaptive syncNoisy when put under stress
Room for ExpansionUnderwhelming Battery Life
Thunderbolt 4 Support for Faster Data Transfer SpeedsPacks RTX 3050 Ti instead of RTX 3060

2. Samsung Galaxy Book2

The Samsung Galaxy Book2 is an excellent option for business travellers. It's refreshing to see Samsung making strides toward developing a product ecosystem similar to Apple's. The Galaxy Book2 is not only an excellent laptop in its own right, but it also provides fantastic connectivity options with Samsung mobile phones.

Specifications:

Processor: 12th Generation Intel Core i7-1255U

GPU: ‎Intel Iris Xe Graphics

RAM: 16 GB LPDDR4X memory

Storage: 512 GB PCIe NVMe TLC M.2 SSD

Display: 39.6 cm (15.6") 1920 x 1080 display panel

Weight: 1.55 kg

ProsCons
Clean, minimalistic design720p webcam
Excellent build qualityLacks support for Thunderbolt
Extremely well-integrated with Samsung phonesBloatware

3. LG Gram 16

The LG Gram 16's design centres on the fact that, at only roughly 1.19 kg, it is far lighter than any laptop available. Unlike most Windows laptops, the Gram's claimed battery life of a full day is backed up by actual performance. Thanks to its classy aesthetic and reliable build, the Gram is popular among consumers globally.

Specifications:

Processor: Intel 11th Gen Core i7-1165G7

GPU: Intel Xe Graphics

RAM: 8 GB LPDDR4X system memory

Storage: 512 GB PCIe NVMe TLC M.2 SSD

Display: (40.6cm) WQXGA (2560 X 1600) IPS LCD panel

Weight: 1.19 kg

ProsCons
Cool, fresh designNoisy when put under stress
Great ergonomicsStrongly reflective display
Extremely lightweightColour reproduction of the display
Extremely long battery life 

4. MSI Sword 15 Gaming

The MSI Sword 15 gaming laptop makes for a great choice if you're looking for a great laptop under Rs. 80,000. In contrast to other gaming laptops, this one has trouble with more demanding tasks like 3D modelling and content creation since its performance favours gaming workloads. The inclusion of RTX 3050 at this price makes it a compelling choice for most gamers.

Specifications:

Processor: Intel Tiger Lake i5-11400H

GPU: NVIDIA® GeForce RTX3050 with 4 GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM

RAM: 8 GB DDR4 system memory

Storage: 512GB NVMe PCIe Gen3x4 SSD

Display: 15.6" FHD (1920x1080), IPS-Level 144Hz Thin Bezel Display

Weight: 2.25 kg

ProsCons
Great value for moneyNoisy when put under stress
Excellent build qualityThermal throttling
Awesome specs8GB RAM might not be enough for most use cases

5. ASUS TUF Gaming A15 (2021)

The Full HD, 144 Hz display on the ASUS TUF Gaming A15 features anti-glare and adaptive refresh rate technology, allowing you to focus on actual performance more than frame rates. The beast can run most modern games at high settings despite using a somewhat older AMD Ryzen 7 4800H and the RTX 3050 GPU.

Specifications:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

GPU: NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 3050 with 4 GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM

RAM: 8 GB DDR4 system memory

Storage: 512 GB NVME SSD, PCIe

Display: 39.6 cm (15.6") IPS panel, FHD 1980 x 1080 Resolution, high-brightness (300 nits), 144 Hz Refresh Rate, G-Sync Support

Weight: 2.3 Kg

ProsCons
Decent KeyboardNo 5G Support
Great Battery LifeAds and Bloatware
144 Hz Refresh Rate Display with G-sync/Adaptive syncUnderwhelming Low-Light Photography Results
Room for ExpansionLacks a Biometric Sensor for Windows Hello
Does not necessitate the use of dongles for basic functionalityMediocre Webcam Quality

6. Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3

One of the most well-liked, low-cost gaming laptops currently available is the Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3. The AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU delivers excellent performance, making it an excellent choice for gaming and productivity tasks.

Specifications:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

GPU: NVIDIA® GeForce GTX 1650 with 4 GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM

RAM: 16 GB DDR4 system memory

Storage: 512 GB NVME SSD, PCIe

Display: 39.6 cm (15.6") IPS panel, FHD 1980 x 1080 Resolution, 120 Hz Refresh Rate

Weight: 2.25 kg

ProsCons
Excellent build qualityLacks Thunderbolt support
CPU does not throttle under the heaviest of loadsOverkill CPU
120 Hz refresh rate with free sync supportSingle-channel memory
Room for upgrades and expansionNoisy when put under stress

7. MSI Gaming GF63 Thin

The MSI GF63 Thin may look like a lightweight notebook, but it is a robust gaming laptop. Despite its small size, it benefits from a high heat dissipation rate. It works like any other gaming laptop in its class while looking like a well-designed notebook.

Specifications:

Processor: 11th Generation Intel® Core™ i5-11400H

GPU: NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 3050 with 4 GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM

RAM: 8 GB DDR4 system memory

Storage: 512 GB NVME SSD, PCIe

Display: 40 cm IPS-level panel, FHD 1920 x 1080 Resolution, 60 Hz Refresh Rate

Weight: 1.86 Kg

ProsCons
Elegant Design60 Hz Refresh Rate
Great Performance8GB RAM might not be enough for most use cases
LightweightAverage Build Quality

8. ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED (2021)

A significant upgrade from its predecessor, the Asus Zenbook 13 OLED's gorgeous, ergonomic design is only one of its many highlights. The laptop has a reasonable price for its offerings but can heat up quickly when subjected to a significant workload.

Specifications:

Processor: 11th Gen Intel EVO Core i5-1135G7

GPU: Intel Iris Xe graphics

RAM: 16GB onboard LPDDR4X

Storage: 512 GB NVME SSD

Display: 13.3-inch, 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED 16:10 aspect ratio, 0.2ms response time, 90Hz refresh rate, 550 nits peak brightness

Weight: 1.16 kg

ProsCons
Beautiful OLED displayPoor battery life
90 Hz refresh rateUnderwhelming webcam performance
Highly colour accurate displayMediocre battery life
Room for upgrades and expansionThermal issues

9. Microsoft Surface Laptop Go

The Surface Laptop Go's price tag may appear high, and in some respects, it is. However, the Surface Laptop Go has a strong case for being the most excellent Surface laptop overall. The laptop's gorgeous screen and sturdy build create a delightful user experience.

Specifications:

Processor: 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1

GPU: Intel UHD Graphics

RAM: 8GB LPDDR4X RAM

Storage: 128 GB NVME SSD, PCIe

Display: 12.4” PixelSense™ Display Resolution: 1536 x 1024 (148 PPI) Aspect ratio: 3:2 Touch: 10 point multi-touch

Weight: 1.11 kg

ProsCons
Attractive designDisplay resolution
Solid build qualityLacks keyboard backlight
Class-leading keyboardUnderwhelming specs
Great battery lifeLacks expandable storage

10. Lenovo Legion 5

The Lenovo Legion 5 makes for a fantastic choice for gamers and video editors. Highly demanding applications like video editing, programming, or 3D rendering can be easily handled on its powerful CPUs and GPUs. Under severe load, the fans can grow quite loud, but they prevent performance from slowing down by thermals, making them excellent for demanding workloads.

Specifications:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 4600H

GPU: NVIDIA® GeForce GTX 1650 with 4 GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM

RAM: 8 GB DDR4 system memory

Storage: 256 GB NVME SSD, PCIe + 1 TB HDD

Display: 39.6 cm (15.6") IPS panel, FHD 1980 x 1080 Resolution, 120 Hz Refresh Rate

Weight: 2.3 kg

ProsCons
Great build qualityPoor battery life
120 Hz refresh rateUses previous-gen hardware
Decent value for moneyPoor audio output
Room for upgrades and expansionThermal issues

Price of laptops under 80000 at a glance:

ProductPrice
Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop(i5)Rs. 79,990
Samsung Galaxy Book2Rs. 79,490
LG Gram 16Rs. 79,999
MSI Sword 15 GamingRs. 76,990
ASUS TUF Gaming A15 (2021)Rs. 76,990
Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3Rs. 79,500
MSI Gaming GF63 ThinRs. 62,990
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED (2021)Rs. 65,949
Microsoft Surface Laptop GoRs. 62,990
Lenovo Legion 5Rs. 67,490

Best 3 important features for consumers

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop(i5)NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU12th Generation Intel® Core™ i7-12700H processorThunderbolt 4 Support
Samsung Galaxy Book212th Generation Intel Core i7-1255U processor16 GB LPDDR4X RAMWeighs just 1.55 Kg
LG Gram 16Intel 11th Gen Core i7-1165G716 GB LPDDR4X RAMWeighs just 1.19 Kg
MSI Sword 15 GamingIntel Tiger Lake i7-11800H CPUNVIDIA® GeForce RTX 3050 GPU512GB NVMe PCIe Gen3x4 SSD
ASUS TUF Gaming A15 (2021)NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 3050 GPUAMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor144 Hz Refresh Rate Display with G-sync/Adaptive sync
Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processorNVIDIA® GeForce GTX 1650 GPU16 GB DDR4 RAM
MSI Gaming GF63 ThinNVIDIA® GeForce RTX 3050 GPU11th Generation Intel® Core™ i5-11400H processor512 GB NVME SSD
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED (2021)11th Gen Intel EVO Core i5-1135G7 processor16GB LPDDR4X RAM512 GB NVME SSD
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 processorIntel UHD Graphics256 GB NVME SSD
Lenovo Legion 5AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processorNVIDIA® GeForce GTX 1650 GPU8 GB DDR4 system memory

Best budget laptop - ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED (2021)

At around Rs. 65,000, the Asus Zenbook 13 OLED offers outstanding value with its powerful hardware, long battery life, and gorgeous OLED display. The Zenbook 13 OLED's impressive performance is tailored to the needs of design professionals. Despite fierce competition in the space that it is in, the Zenbook 13 OLED stands out as the best budget laptop on this list.

Best overall - Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop(i5)

The Acer Nitro 5 makes gaming enthusiasts and power users an amazing choice. This laptop has a current-generation Intel Core i5 processor and a mid-range RTX 3060 GPU. You can predict its performance to a large extent even before you take it out of the box. In a market saturated with underpowered gaming laptops at this price point, the new Acer Nitro 5 stands out as a compelling alternative.

How to find the perfect laptops under Rs. 80000?

When shopping for a laptop, it's essential to think about more than just the machine's specs alone. The process of purchasing a laptop may seem complicated, but we've broken it down for you here.

Your requirements: The primary factor to consider must be your needs. To make a future-proof purchase, viewing all the different ways you may utilise it would be helpful.

A comprehensive view: When typing on a laptop, having flex in the chassis or keyboard can be pretty frustrating. A sluggish user interface, however, can also be disturbing for the user. Unless you strongly prefer one aspect over another, it's advisable to view all components of a laptop as equally important.

Display Quality: Whether it is attending online classes, working from home, or looking at your accounts for the month, the display is what will probably be the centre of your attention. Therefore, choosing a half-decent display that will help you improve your ownership experience is essential.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Laptops Under 80000

Which is the best laptop OS?

The kind of operating system you choose to use depends on your intended use case. Windows and Mac OS are both capable operating systems that are beginner-friendly and can be customised to your taste. However, if you're looking to purchase a Linux-based laptop, it would help if you had some experience working with a Linux distribution before this.

 

Is the MacBook the best laptop?

Unless you are a gamer, choosing a MacBook cannot go wrong. Developers and other productivity-minded individuals will find the MacBook optimal for their needs. Most users are grateful for the bloatware-free interface. In 2020, the M1 Macbook Air will be a fantastic investment if you can afford to buy it.

How do I choose the type of laptop I should buy?

The kind of laptop you should buy depends entirely on how you intend to use it. Suppose you are a businessman looking to review contracts, prepare invoices, and work on spreadsheets. In that case, your requirements will be significantly different from a student looking to buy a laptop to play AAA games on. 

