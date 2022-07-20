Laptops under 90,000: The ultimate buyer’s guide

Summary:
While working or playing at home, on a road trip, and in a classroom, laptops are the best for getting things done. There are numerous advantages to using a laptop. Despite being portable and light, they can run complex and time-consuming tasks. Tablets and smartphones can't compete with their capabilities and use cases.
Do you want to know our picks?
Scroll down and take a look.
Best laptops under ₹90000
Here is the ultimate guide if you are in the market for buying a laptop. It covers everything you need to know about each laptop, including its key specs and pros and cons.
1. Samsung Galaxy Book2
The Samsung Galaxy Book2 makes for an interesting offering in the productivity notebook space. Samsung’s attempt at creating an ecosystem resembling Apple is commendable. They have created machines that compete well with industry leaders like Dell, HP, and Lenovo.
|Pros
|Cons
|Clean, minimalistic design
|720p webcam
|Excellent build quality
|Lacks support for Thunderbolt
|Extremely well-integrated with Samsung phones
|Bloatware
2. HP Envy 11th Gen Intel Core i5
The HP Envy deserves a spot on this list solely for its fantastic build quality. The lightweight, ergonomic design ensures that you can effortlessly carry the laptop anywhere. This laptop, powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 and a GTX 1650 Ti Max Q, makes for an interesting choice.
|Pros
|Cons
|Elegant design
|Expensive
|Great battery life
|Underwhelming low-light photography results
|Sturdy build quality
|Great keyboard
3. Microsoft Surface Laptop Go
The Surface Laptop Go might seem somewhat overpriced, and it even is, in some ways. But the Surface Laptop Go might be the best laptop in the entire Surface lineup. The laptop features a stunning display and great build quality for a fantastic ownership experience.
|Pros
|Cons
|Attractive design
|Display resolution
|Solid build quality
|Lacks keyboard backlight
|Great battery life
|Underwhelming specs
|Class-leading keyboard
|Lacks expandable storage
4. LG Gram 16 Intel Evo
The idea behind the LG Gram 16 is that it is lighter than almost any laptop on the market, weighing in at just about 1.19 kg. The Gram promises an entire day of battery life and, unlike most Windows laptops, actually delivers on the promise. The elegant design and sturdy build quality make the Gram an attractive option for buyers.
|Pros
|Cons
|Cool, fresh design
|Noisy when put under stress
|Great ergonomics
|Strongly reflective display
|Extremely long battery life
|Colour reproduction of the display
|Extremely lightweight
5. Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop
The Acer Nitro 5 Gaming laptop is one of the most popular gaming laptops. The gaming laptop is backed by the 12th Generation Intel Core i5 and the GeForce RTX 3050. The Nitro 5 has amazing thermal power designs and a stunning display with a 144 Hz refresh rate.
|Cons
|Cons
|i7-12700H and RTX 3050 Ti make for a great package
|Noisy when under stress
|144 Hz refresh rate display with G-sync
|Underwhelming battery life
|Room for expansion
6. Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3
The Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 packs many great features into a fantastic package. The Ideapad Gaming 3 features the powerful Ryzen 7 5800H coupled with the GTX 1650. The elegant and sturdy design makes it look like a great option.
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent build quality
|Lacks Thunderbolt support
|CPU does not throttle under the heaviest of loads
|Overkill CPU
|120 Hz refresh rate with free sync support
|Single-channel memory
|Room for upgrades and expansion
|Noisy when put under stress
7. MSI Sword 15 Gaming
The MSI Sword 15 gaming makes for an interesting choice. The laptop, although very capable, struggles with tasks like 3D modelling or content creation which is not true for most gaming laptops. The RTX 3050 makes it an incredibly attractive option for gamers.
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent build quality
|Thermal throttling
|Great value for money
|Noisy when put under stress
|Awesome specs
|8GB RAM might not be enough for most use cases
8. ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED (2022)
The Asus Zenbook 14 OLED features a beautiful, ergonomic design which is a big improvement over the previous generation. The device is priced competitively in its class and can be heavy when put under a decent load.
|Pros
|Cons
|Beautiful OLED display
|Poor battery life
|90 Hz refresh rate
|Underwhelming webcam performance
|Highly colour accurate display
|Mediocre battery life
|Room for upgrades and expansion
|Thermal issues
9. Lenovo Legion 5
The Legion 5 from Lenovo is a fantastic option for gamers and content creators alike. It has powerful CPUs and GPUs for demanding tasks like video editing, programming, or 3D rendering. The fans get a little noisy when under heavy load, but it stops thermals from throttling the performance, which is ideal for intensive tasks.
|Pros
|Cons
|Great build quality
|Poor battery life
|120 Hz refresh rate
|Uses previous-gen hardware
|Decent value for money
|Poor audio output
|Room for upgrades and expansion
|Thermal issues
10. Dell XPS 9305
The XPS line dominates Dell's premium range of laptops. The XPS laptops are as good when it comes to performance as they are beautiful. This one packs an Intel 11th Gen i5 processor and GeForce GTX 1650 graphics. It is mindblowing that a laptop with so many features can exist.
|Pros
|Cons
|Very good performance-per-watt
|Mediocre battery life
|Biometric scanner
|Underwhelming webcam performance
|Colour-accurate display
|Questionable build quality
|Great keyboard
|Underwhelming thermals performance
|Product
|Price
|Samsung Galaxy Book2
|Rs. 79,990
|HP Envy 11th Gen Intel Core i5
|Rs. 89,990
|Microsoft Surface Laptop Go
|Rs. 64,434
|LG Gram 16 Intel Evo
|Rs. 81.999
|Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop(i5)
|Rs. 79,990
|Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3
|Rs. 71,000
|MSI Sword 15 Gaming
|Rs. 85,990
|ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED
|Rs. 88,170
|Lenovo Legion 5
|Rs. 59,690
|Dell XPS 9305
|Rs. 88,999
Best 3 important features for consumers
|Product
|feature 1
|feature 2
|feature 3
|Samsung Galaxy Book2
|12th Generation Intel Core i7-1255U processor
|16 GB LPDDR4X RAM
|Weighs just 1.55 Kg
|HP Envy 11th Gen Intel Core i5
|11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor
|NVIDIA® GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max Q GPU
|16 GB LPDDR4x RAM
|Microsoft Surface Laptop Go
|10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 processor
|Intel UHD Graphics
|256 GB NVME SSD
|LG Gram 16 Intel Evo
|Intel 11th Gen Core i7-1165G7
|16 GB LPDDR4X RAM
|Weighs just 1.19 Kg
|Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop
|12th Generation Intel® Core™ i5-12500H processor
|NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 3050 GPU
|512 GB NVME SSD
|Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor
|NVIDIA® GeForce GTX 1650 GPU
|16 GB DDR4 RAM
|MSI Sword 15 Gaming
|Intel Tiger Lake i7-11800H CPU
|NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 3050 GPU
|512GB NVMe PCIe Gen3x4 SSD
|ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED (2022)
|12th Gen Intel EVO Core i5-1240P processor
|Intel Iris Xe graphics
|16GB onboard LPDDR5 RAM
|Lenovo Legion 5
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor
|NVIDIA® GeForce GTX 1650 GPU
|8 GB DDR4 system memory
|Dell XPS 9305
|11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor
|NVIDIA® GeForce GTX 1650
|8 GB DDR4 system memory
Best budget laptop
The Lenovo Legion 5 is a solid gaming machine with extreme specs. The powerhouse laptop can run most modern games at decent frame rates while performing well in tasks like video editing and 3D modelling. Therefore, it is undoubtedly the best value for money on the list.
Best overall
The best overall laptop on the list would have to be the Dell XPS 9305. Dell laptops are known for their compact design language and explosive performance.
The Dell XPS 9305 possesses a 13.3-inch InfinityEdge display that gives most high-end laptops a run for their money with its beautiful design. Packing an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, a GTX 1650 GPU, and 8 GB RAM, the XPS 9305 won’t let you down on the performance front either.
All in, the XPS 9305 is an excellent option for anyone looking for a productivity-focussed laptop.
How to find the perfect laptop under Rs. 90000
There are a lot of factors to consider when purchasing a laptop, including but not just its specifications. Buying a laptop can seem daunting, so we have outlined all the considerations you will need to make here.
FAQs
1. Which is the best laptop brand?
Choosing the best laptop brand is not easy, given that every brand brings something to the table. It could be value for money, build quality or better thermals. It would be best to take a good look at your requirements and optimise for that rather than going for a specific brand.
2. Is the MacBook the best laptop?
Unless you are looking to do some gaming, you just cannot go wrong by choosing a MacBook. MacBooks are highly-optimised, and in fact, they are perfect for developers and productivity-focused users. The bloatware-free user experience is something most people appreciate.
3. How much does a productivity-focussed laptop cost?
In India, good laptops cost anywhere between Rs. 50,000 to over ₹1-2 lakhs for flagship-grade specifications. The actual prices vary quite a lot with the brand. You can get an excellent, productivity-focused laptop for around Rs. 80,000 to Rs. 1,00,000.
4. What are the most important features to look for?
From a pure value standpoint, it would help if you look at the laptop's processor, graphics, RAM, build quality and expandability. But all laptops are not created equal, and you will have to prioritise some things over others, making your choice a lot easier.
5. Are SSDs better than HDDs?
Faster installation, booting, and screen loading are all made possible by solid-state drives (SSDs). The lack of moving parts makes them more reliable than HDDs (Hard Disk Drives). In 2022 or later, you must go for a laptop with an SSD.
