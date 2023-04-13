Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 or e41-55 laptop: Which one to choose?

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Apr 13, 2023 19:22 IST

Summary:

Explore the differences between the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 and E41-55 laptops in this comparison guide. Know their features, performance, and suitability.

Know the finer details and differences between Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 and E41-55 laptops.

Looking for a budget-friendly student laptop can be an overwhelming experience especially when it comes to choosing one among two. However, if you are on a budget and seeking performance without any compromise, these two laptops will catch your eye. The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 and E41-55. Both offer impressive specifications and features at a reasonable price point. We will find out which one is worth your investment. Here, we will pit these two against each other to help you make an informed decision on which one to choose. Sit tight and relax while we do just that.

1. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook

Display: The display is large enough with a size of 14 inches with a resolution of 1920x1080. The laptop features an FHD display in an IPS panel which puts out a maximum brightness of 250 nits. The display will be clear to see from all angles and displays vibrant colours so you have an immersive experience.

Operating system: The IdeaPad Slim 3 uses Chrome OS. This operating system is very light on the CPU and the battery. Even the smallest battery can give you more use time. The operating system from Google has been well put together for increased productivity. It will be an easy change from any other laptop.

Battery: The laptop can provide up to 10 hours of battery life. It has a 42Wh battery which is very effective and can keep you going longer.

Additional features: This laptop has many other features like Quick boot up, auto software updates, anti-virus built-in, light in weight, and 100 GB free cloud storage.

Specifications:

  • Screen Size: 14 Inches
  • Hard Disk Size: 64 GB
  • CPU Model: Celeron N4020
  • RAM Memory Installed Size: 4 GB
  • Operating System: Chrome OS
ProsCons
Light in weightStorage
Good operating system

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook Intel Celeron N4020 14'' (35.56cm) FHD IPS Touchscreen Thin & Light Laptop (4GB/64GB eMMC/Chrome OS/Upto 10hr Battery/2W x2 HD Speaker/Platinum Grey/1.4Kg), 82C1002SHA
3.6 (96)
50% off
19,990 39,990
Buy now

2. Lenovo E41-55 Laptop

Display: The display of this E41-55 laptop has a size of 15.6 inches which is big enough to accommodate more content and help you increase your productivity. The display is bright and has a clear view throughout the viewing field. The colours are crisp and the details are very well-defined.

Operating system: This E41-55 laptop uses Windows 11 as its operating system. The user interface is crisp and to the point. The controls are intuitive. It is easy to find everything in this user interface. It is battery efficient and also does not put a load on the CPU.

Battery: This laptop has a Lithium Polymer battery which is durable and reliable. It can provide you with good battery backup when you need it. The battery-saver modes work very well.

Additional features: It features an AMD Radeon Graphics card which is highly effective. The laptop has 4GB RAM and a huge 1TB HDD.

Specifications:

  • Screen Size: 15.6 Inches
  • Hard Disk Size: 1 TB
  • CPU Model: Athlon
  • RAM Memory Installed Size: 4 GB
  • Operating System: Windows 11 Home
  • Graphics Coprocessor: AMD Radeon Graphics
  • Item Weight: 1.85 Kilograms
ProsCons
Big storage capacityHeavier
Graphics Coprocessor

Lenovo E41-55 Laptop ( AMD Athlon Pro 3045B/ 4GB RAM/ 1TB HDD/ Windows 11 Home / AMD Radeon Graphics/ 14 Inches/ 1 Year Warranty) Black
3.2 (23)
75% off
19,999 78,654
Buy now

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 2
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 ChromebookIts lightweight design makes it easy to carry around.Quick boot-up and anti-virus built-in100 GB free cloud storage
Lenovo E41-55 LaptopLarge storage capacity of 1TBEffective graphics coprocessorThe bigger display size of 15.6 inches

Best overall product

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is the best overall product considering its features. It has the Chrome OS which is known to go easy on the battery and the CPU. It is very fluid to use and looks premium. You will also get 100GB of cloud storage.

Best value for money

Even though both laptops essentially cost the same, it is sure that the IdeaPad Slim 3 is the best value for money product. This is a product that offers a host of features with modern looks and a fluid UI. The battery life is also excellent considering the price.

How to find the perfect budget laptop?

This is quite a challenge. Here are a few things you can consider to find yourself the best budget laptop.

  • Set a budget
  • Determine what your needs are
  • Check the specifications
  • Look for discounts and offers
  • Read reviews
  • Visit a showroom
  • Make a purchase

These above points should help you find the perfect budget laptop.

Product Price
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook Intel Celeron N4020 14'' (35.56cm) FHD IPS Touchscreen Thin & Light Laptop (4GB/64GB eMMC/Chrome OS/Upto 10hr Battery/2W x2 HD Speaker/Platinum Grey/1.4Kg), 82C1002SHA ₹ 19,990
Lenovo E41-55 Laptop ( AMD Athlon Pro 3045B/ 4GB RAM/ 1TB HDD/ Windows 11 Home / AMD Radeon Graphics/ 14 Inches/ 1 Year Warranty) Black ₹ 19,999

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Laptops Gadgets
RELATED STORIES
Buying guide: Get the best 10 Samsung TVs in 2023
Beyond the ordinary: Comprehensive buying guide to top 7 ultrabooks of 2023
Bring home 10 best 43 inch smart TVs: Buying guide
Brilliant visuals, superior performance: Top 10 Sony LED TVs to try in 2023
5 best Daikin ACs for big rooms in 2023

Lenovo IdeaPad slim 3 or e41 55 laptop

What specs should I look for in a budget laptop?

Look for a good RAM, storage capacity, screen size and operating system.

What is the average battery life of a budget laptop?

A budget laptop can have an average battery life of up to 10 hours. 

Are budget laptops reliable?

Yes, most budget laptops are reliable

 View More

Lenovo IdeaPad slim 3 or e41 55 laptop

What specs should I look for in a budget laptop?

Look for a good RAM, storage capacity, screen size and operating system.

What is the average battery life of a budget laptop?

A budget laptop can have an average battery life of up to 10 hours. 

Are budget laptops reliable?

Yes, most budget laptops are reliable

 View More
electronics FOR LESS