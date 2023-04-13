Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 or e41-55 laptop: Which one to choose?

Looking for a budget-friendly student laptop can be an overwhelming experience especially when it comes to choosing one among two. However, if you are on a budget and seeking performance without any compromise, these two laptops will catch your eye. The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 and E41-55. Both offer impressive specifications and features at a reasonable price point. We will find out which one is worth your investment. Here, we will pit these two against each other to help you make an informed decision on which one to choose. Sit tight and relax while we do just that.

1. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook

Display: The display is large enough with a size of 14 inches with a resolution of 1920x1080. The laptop features an FHD display in an IPS panel which puts out a maximum brightness of 250 nits. The display will be clear to see from all angles and displays vibrant colours so you have an immersive experience.

Operating system: The IdeaPad Slim 3 uses Chrome OS. This operating system is very light on the CPU and the battery. Even the smallest battery can give you more use time. The operating system from Google has been well put together for increased productivity. It will be an easy change from any other laptop.

Battery: The laptop can provide up to 10 hours of battery life. It has a 42Wh battery which is very effective and can keep you going longer.

Additional features: This laptop has many other features like Quick boot up, auto software updates, anti-virus built-in, light in weight, and 100 GB free cloud storage.

Specifications:

Screen Size: 14 Inches

Hard Disk Size: 64 GB

CPU Model: Celeron N4020

RAM Memory Installed Size: 4 GB

Operating System: Chrome OS