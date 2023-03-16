Lightweight and mighty: Top 7 thin and light laptops to pick By Affiliate Desk

Published on Mar 16, 2023 13:20 IST





Summary: Looking for a perfectly thin and light laptop? Here are the top 7 picks for you based on customer reviews, specifications, pricing, etc to get the best out of rest!

The era of bulky laptops is over and what everyone wants are laptops that as slim as a tablet.

If you wish to carry a laptop for its portability, buying a bulky one makes no sense. Hence, a slim and lightweight laptop is an ideal option for you which adds aesthetics to your desk and are super easy to carry around. We are here to limit your time for researching weightless laptops, so; browse through this article’s content explaining a list of the top ten thin and light laptops with best functionalities. From Lenovo to HP to Apple to Dell, you have diverse range of makes and models with promising brands you need to know about. Here is a curated and thoroughly researched guide based on factors like specifications, reasons to buy, reviews, warranty. Have a careful read on a few ultrabooks and ultraportable providing best quality and value. Product list 1. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim This model of Lenovo works is designed for smart learning with 17.9 mm thin body, making it a portable device. This weightless laptop offers comfortable experience with anti-glare screen to work for long hours. It has Dolby Audio tuned speakers that add to your overall audio experience. Also, the device has a backlit keyboard to assist you type when it is dark, along with its fingerprint reader and camera designed with a privacy shutter for user protection. Specifications: RAM: 8 GB RAM DDR4-3200 | Storage: 256 GB SSD; 512 GB SSD Resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels Display Type: Full HD | Brightness: 300 nits | Anti-Glare | IPS Technology | 45% NTSC Graphics: Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics Processor Type: 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 7 5700U Weight: 1.66 kg Warranty: 1 year

Pros Cons Opens up to 180 degrees No colour options An aluminium material top No size variant

2. LG Gram16 Intel EVO 12th Gen Core i7 This device is one of the perfect combinations of a large screen and a lightweight chassis. It is relatively good value and matches the specification on offer. Moreover, the product is designed with a sleek, professional Windows 11 feature, and mostly it ticks ample boxes considering the performance, battery life and build quality. Specifications: RAM: 16 GB | Storage: 1TB (varies) Resolution: 2560 x 1600 Screen: 16-inch IPS LCD Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics Processor Type: 12th Gen Intel Core﻿ Processor i7 [1260P] Weight: 1.16kg Warranty: 1 Year

Pros Cons Attractive, lightweight design Expensive Powerful internal specs No touchscreen display

3. HP 15 (2021) Thin & Light 11th Gen Core i5 Laptop (15s-eq2040au) This device is an incredibly high-performing laptop designed with a huge display of 15.6 inches, an LED display which makes it a perfect model for all presentation work, with fading options to secure your eyes. HP 15 also has an integrated graphics type card preferrable for multimedia usage with an intel core powered item offering a high picture resolution quite lightweighted. Specifications: RAM: 8 GB DDR4-3200 SDRAM | upgradeable up to 16 GB Storage: 512 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD Resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels Display Type: FHD SVA anti-glare micro-edge, 250 nits, 45% NTSC Graphics: AMD Radeon Graphics Processor Type: 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Weight: 1.69 kg Warranty: 1 year

Pros Cons Comes with MS office software Fan noise might be disturbing No heating issues Battery backup needs improvement

4. ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 (2021), FHD Dual-Screen Touch Intel Laptop - UX482EG-KA711TS This device has an ergonomic and weightless design designed with a four-sided frameless design. It also has a 90% screen-to-body ratio to enjoy a better viewing experience less distracting. ASUSS ZenBook Duo provides a professional-grade colour fidelity incorporated with many useful built-in programmes. Specifications: RAM: 16GB LPDDR4X onboard 4266MHz RAM | Storage: 1TB SSD M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 Resolution: 1920X1080 Pixels Display Type: Touch screen, 14.0-inch, FHD 16:9, IPS-level Panel, Anti-glare display, LED Backlit, 400nits, sRGB: 100%, Pantone Validated, Screen-to-body ratio: 93 %, With stylus support Graphics: Dedicated NVIDIA GeForce MX450 GDDR6 2GB VRAM Processor Type: 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 Weight: 1.6 kg Warranty: 1 Year

Pros Cons Hands-free login with face unlocks Short cords and wires Stylus enabled and a long battery life Expensive

5. Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 AMD Ryzen 5 - V4G-00021 This device has a clean and elegant design of only 3.40 pounds which is easy to carry. The model is designed up to 11 hours of battery life + standby time. You have 2 sizes and 2 keyboard finishes available to choose from rich tone-on-tone colour combo including Matte Black and Platinum. It has touch screen feature with multitasking USB-C and USB-A ports, advanced Studio Mics, and wake on open. Specifications: RAM: 8 GB DDR4 | Storage: SSD 128 GB Resolution: 2496 x 1664 pixels Display Type: PixelSense Display Graphics: AMD Radeon Vega 9 Graphics Microsoft Surface Edition Processor Type: AMD Ryzen 5 3580U Processor Weight: 1.56 kg Warranty: 1 year

Pros Cons Top grade hardware SSD limits to 128 GB Bloatware-free Windows OS Lack of Thunderbolt port

6. Acer Swift 5 14" FHD IPS Display with Ultra-Thin and Light Notebook This device might look priced up to Rs. 1.25 lakhs, however, it is a slimmest laptop in India designed with a 14-inch full HD IPS display. It comes with a touch screen and is easy to carry. Moreover, the product gets class for its high battery life, quick connectivity, high durability Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass and newest generation processor. It is enhanced with a fingerprint reader and backed with Windows Hello technology which uses the Wake on Voice feature. Mainly, the laptop amends its thermal performance using dual D6 copper heat pipes that maintain its cooling efficiency. Specifications: RAM: 16 GB | Storage: 1 TB SSD Resolution: 1920X1080 Display Type: LED Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i7 Weight: 1.50 kg Warranty: 1 Year

Pros Cons Maximum cooling efficiency Small screen size High RAM & storage No optical drive

7. Lenovo ThinkPad E15 This device has a sleek and traditional black colour engineered for maximum productivity giving great alternatives to students and office workers. It offers a separate TPM 2.0 chip to encrypt some critical data and passwords. It has a 10.8-hour battery life deployed with Rapid Charge technology enabling you to charge up to 80% in just one hour. Moreover, its inbuilt microphone incorporated with an AI-based noise suppression technology gives users flawless conferencing and an immersive experience. Specifications: RAM: 8 GB DDR4 3200 MHz | upgradable up to 32 GB | Storage: 512 GB SSD M.2 Resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels Display Type: Full HD Antiglare Display Graphics: Integrated Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 Weight: 1.7 kg Warranty: 1 Year

Pros Cons Has Lenovo Intelligent Thermal Solution (ITS) driver Expensive Discrete TPM 2.0 chip enabled

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Lenovo IdeaPad Slim Opens up to 180 degrees An aluminium material top Has a backlit keyboard LG Gram16 Intel EVO 12th Gen Core i7 Attractive, lightweight design Powerful internal specs Decent battery life HP 15 (2021) Thin & Light 11th Gen Core i5 Comes with MS office software No heating issues Slim & lightweight ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 (2021), FHD Dual-Screen Touch Intel- UX482EG-KA711TS Hands-free login with face unlocks Stylus enabled and a long battery life Built-in Alexa and other features Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 AMD Ryzen 5 - V4G-00021 Top grade hardware Bloatware-free Windows OS Beautiful design Acer Swift 5 14' FHD IPS Display with Ultra-Thin and Light Notebook Maximum cooling efficiency High RAM & storage Touch screen enabled Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Discrete TPM 2.0 chip enabled Has Lenovo Intelligent Thermal Solution (ITS) driver Ergonomic design

Best overall product Curating the above-mentioned list of the perfect thin and light laptop models were not as simple as it looked. We had deep research and considered all sorts of aspects to make our recommendations worthy. If you are looking for the best laptop among these, in our opinion- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 AMD Ryzen 7 5700U can be considered the best overall laptop. This device is perfectly designed with the AMD Ryzen 7 5700U processor and IdeaPad 5 gives you a worth 16 GB RAM for effective performance. Moreover, a storage capacity of up to 512 GB SSD offers you enough room to fill in your smart ideas. Best value for money HP 15 deployed in 2021 is a thin & light model with an 11th Gen Core i5 Laptop (15s-eq2040au) seems the best value for money laptop among others. Considering the prices and specifications of major 7 laptops, our choice seems budget-friendly having an i5 processor machine that carries up to 8 hours of battery life. It is presentable and all packed in a sleek design with thin aluminium design features making it a perfect option for everyday college as well as work life. How to find the perfect thin and light laptop? If you want to buy a value for money and easy to carry laptop, you have plenty of models available with numerous combinations of RAM, ROM, graphic cards, processors, battery life. Check out some factors to consider while finding the best pick for you: 1. Jot Down the Budget- To find an ideal laptop will be a lot easier once you set a relatable budget and then explore available model options under that price segment. 2. Why You Need A Laptop? – Determine the purpose you need a laptop either for internet browsing, keeping the documents, studying, teaching, or easy office work. In such case, you can go for a basic laptop. However, in the case of video editing, heavy graphic designing, or gaming, you need to jump to some high-end laptops. 3. Understand the RAM & ROM as per your necessity- Majority of devices come with 4 GB or 8 GB RAM. For regular usage 4 GB is perfect in a basic laptop however, 8 GB is an ideal choice for high-end laptops. Likewise, you should know the difference between HDD and SSD to decide on the storage you require. 4. Research about the Graphics & Processor- The processor and graphics card are crucial to focus on. A simple processor can work for you on a basic laptop while on the contrary; a latest generation high-end processor is essential if you opt for a high-end laptop. 5. Check for the Screen Size & Display- The screen size and display type matter a lot when choosing a perfect laptop. If your core purpose is portability, a smaller screen size and display might work fine however, if you do not want a laptop for regular travelling, you can choose a 15.6 inches size. 6. Wisely choose the Battery Life- Lastly, a 6-hour battery backup will work fine if you are choosing a basic laptop however, for travellers and high-end users; you need a battery backup of minimum 12 hours.

Topics Gadgets Laptops