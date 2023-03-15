Top 10 slim laptops in 2023: Buying guide

Slim laptops give us the comfort of a tablet and functionality of a laptop.

When desktop computers were introduced at first, it became more accessible for everyone to do many types of technical chores which couldn't be done manually. But it had its setbacks. The bulky and sturdy composition somewhere restricted its portability. The market changed its dynamics and introduced laptops or handy computers, which can be carried according to our ease and provide compatibility like computers. Hence, it became a popular choice for people with standard usage patterns. But, when these were launched at earlier stages, they had robust body designs, and the consumer patterns have changed a lot in seeking a new advancement relating to lightweight and ultra-weight designs. With this, companies started to develop all-new slim body designs to fit the patterns. It eased many things on various fronts, and you don't need to carry those heavy structures now. Therefore, we have listed the 10 best slim laptops with the best specifications and price affordability. So, you can opt for the best ultra thin laptop that best suits your requirements and enjoy the comfort of its sleek design. 1. Acer Extensa 15 Lightweight Laptop Intel Core i3 11th Gen Processor Acer Extensa 15 is worth buying when considering features like a colour-rich display with a narrow border design to offer a wide-viewing angle. It gives smooth multitasking support, allowing you to access files and other app systems faster. You also get enhanced security, BIOS user feature, and a Kensington lock structure for better manageability. Additionally, the device provides good storage compatibility and proper ports, including USB 3.2 technology. Specifications Brand: Acer Product Dimensions: 23.8 x 36.3 x 2 cm; 1.7 kilograms Operating system: Windows 11 Display Size: 15.6 inches Special Feature: The device gives good signal strength, enhancing the video-conferencing experience.

Pros Cons The device delivers good performance. The sound quality is average. The boot speed is fast.

2. HP 15 (2021) Intel 11th Gen Core i5 HP 15 laptop delivers a power-packed performance with high-tech features like Intel Turbo boost technology, a good storage system, a quality display resolution, and IPS FHD anti-glare micro-edge WLED backlit technology, enhancing the overall look of the device. It is incorporated with an Integrated UHD graphics card for better graphics quality while gaming and other functions. It also gives you a good battery of up to 8 hours with a multi-port facility. You can opt for the product if you seek a decent functioning and ultra thin laptop. Specifications Brand: HP Product Dimensions: 35.9 x 24.2 x 1.8 cm; 1.69 kilograms Operating system: Windows 10 Display Size: 15.6 inches Special Feature: The device features Microsoft Office and built-in Alexa.

Pros Cons The display quality is top-notch. The build quality can be improved.

3. Honor MagicBook 14 Thin and Light Laptop Honor MagicBook is one of the slim laptops which will surely add value to your life and productivity. This ultra thin laptop comes with a premium metal body adding grace to the product's overall design and good portability. The computer comes with TUV Rheinland Low Blue light certification, anti-glare screen technology, 65 watts Type-C charging with Ryzen 5 5500U processor, and a two-in-one finger power button. You get a good battery life, a pop-up webcam, and dual-channel RAM for flawless functionality. Specifications Brand: Honor Product Dimensions: 1.6 x 21.5 x 32.3 cm; 1.38 kilograms Operating system: Windows 11 Display Size: 14 inches Special Feature: You get a backlit keyboard facility.

Pros Cons The laptop has a good battery backup. The customer support is average.

4. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Intel Core i5 11th Gen Laptop Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 offers a slim, sturdy, seamless body design and functionality. You get 16 GB RAM and 256 GB storage, which provides a flagship performance at this price range. Moreover, the visuals are impressive, the body design is attractive, and it comes with narrow bezels for a sleeker look and high colour accuracy. Additionally, it has 2 x 2 dual speakers for a flawless background sound that creates a 3D audio effect boosting the overall experience with its Dolby Atmos certification. Also, it has a webcam, Rapid charge technology, and a Balance mode with easy switching according to the requirements. Specifications Brand: Lenovo Product Dimensions: 35.7 x 23.3 x 2 cm; 1.66 kilograms Operating System: Windows 11 Display size: 15.6 inches Special Feature: The laptop is designed with fixed focus and privacy shutter features.

Pros Cons The fingerprint sensor is impressive. It does not have a Microsoft office and outlook subscription.

5. Acer Swift 3 Thin and Light Laptop Intel EVO Core i5 Acer Swift 3, based on the Intel Evo platform, comes with a core processor i5 and 1.7 GHz performance core, making it a perfect choice for all your high-end technical requirements. It provides Turbo Boost technology, a fast-charging feature, IPS widescreen backlit, sRGB mode for eye-protection, and Wi-Fi 6 Swift 3 feature with 300 nits' brightness and slim design, giving you all the features at an affordable price. Additionally, it has a multi-port system and MIPI front camera with Full HD quality to provide you with an ultimate desktop experience at a compact size. Specifications Brand: Acer Product Dimensions: 21.1 x 32.1 x 1.6 cm; 1.2 kilograms Operating system: Windows 11 Display size: 14 inches Special Feature: It comes with three washed designs and BlueLight Shield technology.

Pros Cons The laptop is best suitable for multitasking functions. The customer service could be better.

6. ASUS ZenBook 13 Ultra Slim Laptop It is one of the ASUS slim laptops ranges, an exclusive eye-candy for all the tech-savvy people with its powerful features and striking performance considering features like Wide-View 4 NanoEdge Bezel display and fast storage facilities. Apart from this, you get a built-in IR camera, ergo lift hinge, multiple ports, a great battery life, good portability, and a slim body build. Also, the screen display quality is top-notch and crisp, giving you an edge over other gaming monitor displays. Specifications Brand: ASUS Product Dimensions: ‎30.43 x 20.29 x 1.4 cm; 1.11 kilograms Operating system: Windows 10 Home Display Size: 13.3 inches Special Feature: The device is incorporated with an Intel Iris Xe Graphics card.

Pros Cons You get a proper number pad for better control. It does not have a headphone jack.

7. HP Pavilion Plus 12th Gen Intel Core i7 HP Pavilion Plus comes with the latest i7 core-processing technology offering you the latest trends in the technology. You get 16 GB RAM and storage up to 1 TB SSD, making the laptop the forerunner amongst the laptops available at this price range. Also, it has Intel Turbo Boost Technology, eye-display protection certification, 500 nits' brightness, and 2 Super Speed USB Type-C ports for better connectivity. Specifications Brand: HP Product Dimensions: ‎32.5 x 21.6 x 1.7 cm; 1.41 kilograms Operating system: Windows 11 Display size: 14 inches Special Feature: It has an HP QuickDrop feature for instant file sharing and transfers.

Pros Cons The laptop offers quick software installation and a code compilation facility. You do not get the D-drive feature.

8. Fujitsu UH-X 12th gen Intel Evo Core i5 With Takumi Craftsmanship, Fujitsu UH-X brings you the ultimate ultra thin laptop with a sleek design and excellent portability. Fujitsu provides you with outstanding battery performance and fast-charging technology, which enhances your productivity at a significant level, and you are never short of time. The outer body is designed with Magnesium Alloy casing for less density and high strength body ratio, making the device robust yet lightweight. Also, you get DIRAC audio and enhanced connectivity controls for upgraded performance. Specifications Brand: Fujitsu Product Dimensions: 19.7 x 30.7 x 1.6 cm; 878 grams Operating system: Windows 11 Display size: 13.3 inches Special Feature: It has a backlit keyboard system with a fingerprint reader feature.

Pros Cons The device gives a 2-year warranty period. The display system can be improved. It is designed with Windows Hello webcam as a facial recognition feature.

9. LG Gram16 Intel EVO i7 Laptop LG Gram16 Intel EVO i7 laptop comes with the latest processing technology. This ultra thin laptop gives you numerous features like Attention sensing, smart pointer AI technology, and an impressive 20.5 hours of video playback. The LG EVO laptop has a full HDR camera with innovative sound technology giving you an exclusive watching and usage experience. Specifications Brand: LG Product Dimensions: 35.5 x 24.2 x 1.7 cm; 1.2 kilograms Operating system: Windows 11 Display size: 16 inches Special Feature: The device offers excellent durability and resistance against shock, low-pressure, high temperature, dust, and salt water.

Pros Cons The laptop is best suitable for programming. The technician services could be better. It gives a warranty for three years.

10. Mi Notebook Pro 11th gen Intel core i5 Thin and Light Laptop The Mi ultra thin laptop comes with various features, making it a unique choice for users who want a device with decent working capabilities and a price range. This slim laptop offers crisp and detailed visual quality, a wider touchpad screen, backlit keyboard arrangements, 2 x 2 stereo speakers, and a Wi-Fi 6 support system. Apart from this, it comprises of 11th Gen core processor for smooth functioning, designed with Aluminium alloy for better grip and support. Specifications Brand: Mi Product Dimensions: 31.6 x 1.7 x 22 cm; 1.4 kilograms Operating system: Windows 11 Display size: 14 inches Special Feature: The Mi Notebook comes with a fingerprint sensor facility.

Pros Cons It has impressive single-core and multi-core processing. There is no SD card reader. It has a good battery life.

3 best features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Acer Extensa 15 Lightweight laptop Intel Core i3 11th gen processor It has a Kensington lock feature. The network signal strength is good. You get a good display quality. HP 15 (2021) Intel 11th gen Core i5 You get WLED backlit technology. The laptop is designed with a multi-port facility. The device gives good battery support. Honor MagicBook 14 Thin and Light Laptop It has a backlit keyboard. The screen is designed with anti-glare technology. It has a pop-up webcam. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Intel Core i5 11th gen laptop The laptop has Rapid charge technology. It comes with a fingerprint sensor. You get a good storage setting. Acer Swift 3 Thin and Light Laptop Intel EVO Core i5 It has Turbo Boost technology. It is incorporated with Wi-Fi 6 swift 3 feature. The device has a fast-charging facility. ASUS ZenBook 13 Ultra Slim laptop It has a separate number pad on the keyboard. The device is sleek and portable. The display resolution is impressive. HP Pavilion Plus 12th gen Intel core i7 You get an HP QuickDrop facility. The device comes with an eye protection feature. You get a multi-port facility. Fujitsu UH-X 12th gen Intel Evo core i7 It has DIRAC audio controls. The laptop has a facial recognition feature. It is designed with a backlit keyboard facility. LG Gram16 Intel EVO i7 Laptop It offers excellent durability. The camera quality is good. It provides a warranty guarantee. Mi Notebook Pro 11th gen Intel core i5 Thin and Light Laptop You get a fingerprint sensor. It has a wider touchpad. The device offers a good battery life.