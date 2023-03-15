Top 10 slim laptops in 2023: Buying guide

What is sRGB mode?
Summary:
When desktop computers were introduced at first, it became more accessible for everyone to do many types of technical chores which couldn't be done manually. But it had its setbacks. The bulky and sturdy composition somewhere restricted its portability. The market changed its dynamics and introduced laptops or handy computers, which can be carried according to our ease and provide compatibility like computers. Hence, it became a popular choice for people with standard usage patterns. But, when these were launched at earlier stages, they had robust body designs, and the consumer patterns have changed a lot in seeking a new advancement relating to lightweight and ultra-weight designs. With this, companies started to develop all-new slim body designs to fit the patterns. It eased many things on various fronts, and you don't need to carry those heavy structures now.
Therefore, we have listed the 10 best slim laptops with the best specifications and price affordability. So, you can opt for the best ultra thin laptop that best suits your requirements and enjoy the comfort of its sleek design.
1. Acer Extensa 15 Lightweight Laptop Intel Core i3 11th Gen Processor
Acer Extensa 15 is worth buying when considering features like a colour-rich display with a narrow border design to offer a wide-viewing angle. It gives smooth multitasking support, allowing you to access files and other app systems faster. You also get enhanced security, BIOS user feature, and a Kensington lock structure for better manageability. Additionally, the device provides good storage compatibility and proper ports, including USB 3.2 technology.
Specifications
Brand: Acer
Product Dimensions: 23.8 x 36.3 x 2 cm; 1.7 kilograms
Operating system: Windows 11
Display Size: 15.6 inches
Special Feature: The device gives good signal strength, enhancing the video-conferencing experience.
|Pros
|Cons
|The device delivers good performance.
|The sound quality is average.
|The boot speed is fast.
2. HP 15 (2021) Intel 11th Gen Core i5
HP 15 laptop delivers a power-packed performance with high-tech features like Intel Turbo boost technology, a good storage system, a quality display resolution, and IPS FHD anti-glare micro-edge WLED backlit technology, enhancing the overall look of the device. It is incorporated with an Integrated UHD graphics card for better graphics quality while gaming and other functions. It also gives you a good battery of up to 8 hours with a multi-port facility. You can opt for the product if you seek a decent functioning and ultra thin laptop.
Specifications
Brand: HP
Product Dimensions: 35.9 x 24.2 x 1.8 cm; 1.69 kilograms
Operating system: Windows 10
Display Size: 15.6 inches
Special Feature: The device features Microsoft Office and built-in Alexa.
|Pros
|Cons
|The display quality is top-notch.
|The build quality can be improved.
3. Honor MagicBook 14 Thin and Light Laptop
Honor MagicBook is one of the slim laptops which will surely add value to your life and productivity. This ultra thin laptop comes with a premium metal body adding grace to the product's overall design and good portability. The computer comes with TUV Rheinland Low Blue light certification, anti-glare screen technology, 65 watts Type-C charging with Ryzen 5 5500U processor, and a two-in-one finger power button. You get a good battery life, a pop-up webcam, and dual-channel RAM for flawless functionality.
Specifications
Brand: Honor
Product Dimensions: 1.6 x 21.5 x 32.3 cm; 1.38 kilograms
Operating system: Windows 11
Display Size: 14 inches
Special Feature: You get a backlit keyboard facility.
|Pros
|Cons
|The laptop has a good battery backup.
|The customer support is average.
4. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Intel Core i5 11th Gen Laptop
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 offers a slim, sturdy, seamless body design and functionality. You get 16 GB RAM and 256 GB storage, which provides a flagship performance at this price range. Moreover, the visuals are impressive, the body design is attractive, and it comes with narrow bezels for a sleeker look and high colour accuracy. Additionally, it has 2 x 2 dual speakers for a flawless background sound that creates a 3D audio effect boosting the overall experience with its Dolby Atmos certification. Also, it has a webcam, Rapid charge technology, and a Balance mode with easy switching according to the requirements.
Specifications
Brand: Lenovo
Product Dimensions: 35.7 x 23.3 x 2 cm; 1.66 kilograms
Operating System: Windows 11
Display size: 15.6 inches
Special Feature: The laptop is designed with fixed focus and privacy shutter features.
|Pros
|Cons
|The fingerprint sensor is impressive.
|It does not have a Microsoft office and outlook subscription.
5. Acer Swift 3 Thin and Light Laptop Intel EVO Core i5
Acer Swift 3, based on the Intel Evo platform, comes with a core processor i5 and 1.7 GHz performance core, making it a perfect choice for all your high-end technical requirements. It provides Turbo Boost technology, a fast-charging feature, IPS widescreen backlit, sRGB mode for eye-protection, and Wi-Fi 6 Swift 3 feature with 300 nits' brightness and slim design, giving you all the features at an affordable price. Additionally, it has a multi-port system and MIPI front camera with Full HD quality to provide you with an ultimate desktop experience at a compact size.
Specifications
Brand: Acer
Product Dimensions: 21.1 x 32.1 x 1.6 cm; 1.2 kilograms
Operating system: Windows 11
Display size: 14 inches
Special Feature: It comes with three washed designs and BlueLight Shield technology.
|Pros
|Cons
|The laptop is best suitable for multitasking functions.
|The customer service could be better.
6. ASUS ZenBook 13 Ultra Slim Laptop
It is one of the ASUS slim laptops ranges, an exclusive eye-candy for all the tech-savvy people with its powerful features and striking performance considering features like Wide-View 4 NanoEdge Bezel display and fast storage facilities. Apart from this, you get a built-in IR camera, ergo lift hinge, multiple ports, a great battery life, good portability, and a slim body build. Also, the screen display quality is top-notch and crisp, giving you an edge over other gaming monitor displays.
Specifications
Brand: ASUS
Product Dimensions: 30.43 x 20.29 x 1.4 cm; 1.11 kilograms
Operating system: Windows 10 Home
Display Size: 13.3 inches
Special Feature: The device is incorporated with an Intel Iris Xe Graphics card.
|Pros
|Cons
|You get a proper number pad for better control.
|It does not have a headphone jack.
7. HP Pavilion Plus 12th Gen Intel Core i7
HP Pavilion Plus comes with the latest i7 core-processing technology offering you the latest trends in the technology. You get 16 GB RAM and storage up to 1 TB SSD, making the laptop the forerunner amongst the laptops available at this price range. Also, it has Intel Turbo Boost Technology, eye-display protection certification, 500 nits' brightness, and 2 Super Speed USB Type-C ports for better connectivity.
Specifications
Brand: HP
Product Dimensions: 32.5 x 21.6 x 1.7 cm; 1.41 kilograms
Operating system: Windows 11
Display size: 14 inches
Special Feature: It has an HP QuickDrop feature for instant file sharing and transfers.
|Pros
|Cons
|The laptop offers quick software installation and a code compilation facility.
|You do not get the D-drive feature.
8. Fujitsu UH-X 12th gen Intel Evo Core i5
With Takumi Craftsmanship, Fujitsu UH-X brings you the ultimate ultra thin laptop with a sleek design and excellent portability. Fujitsu provides you with outstanding battery performance and fast-charging technology, which enhances your productivity at a significant level, and you are never short of time. The outer body is designed with Magnesium Alloy casing for less density and high strength body ratio, making the device robust yet lightweight. Also, you get DIRAC audio and enhanced connectivity controls for upgraded performance.
Specifications
Brand: Fujitsu
Product Dimensions: 19.7 x 30.7 x 1.6 cm; 878 grams
Operating system: Windows 11
Display size: 13.3 inches
Special Feature: It has a backlit keyboard system with a fingerprint reader feature.
|Pros
|Cons
|The device gives a 2-year warranty period.
|The display system can be improved.
|It is designed with Windows Hello webcam as a facial recognition feature.
9. LG Gram16 Intel EVO i7 Laptop
LG Gram16 Intel EVO i7 laptop comes with the latest processing technology. This ultra thin laptop gives you numerous features like Attention sensing, smart pointer AI technology, and an impressive 20.5 hours of video playback. The LG EVO laptop has a full HDR camera with innovative sound technology giving you an exclusive watching and usage experience.
Specifications
Brand: LG
Product Dimensions: 35.5 x 24.2 x 1.7 cm; 1.2 kilograms
Operating system: Windows 11
Display size: 16 inches
Special Feature: The device offers excellent durability and resistance against shock, low-pressure, high temperature, dust, and salt water.
|Pros
|Cons
|The laptop is best suitable for programming.
|The technician services could be better.
|It gives a warranty for three years.
10. Mi Notebook Pro 11th gen Intel core i5 Thin and Light Laptop
The Mi ultra thin laptop comes with various features, making it a unique choice for users who want a device with decent working capabilities and a price range. This slim laptop offers crisp and detailed visual quality, a wider touchpad screen, backlit keyboard arrangements, 2 x 2 stereo speakers, and a Wi-Fi 6 support system. Apart from this, it comprises of 11th Gen core processor for smooth functioning, designed with Aluminium alloy for better grip and support.
Specifications
Brand: Mi
Product Dimensions: 31.6 x 1.7 x 22 cm; 1.4 kilograms
Operating system: Windows 11
Display size: 14 inches
Special Feature: The Mi Notebook comes with a fingerprint sensor facility.
|Pros
|Cons
|It has impressive single-core and multi-core processing.
|There is no SD card reader.
|It has a good battery life.
3 best features for you
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Acer Extensa 15 Lightweight laptop Intel Core i3 11th gen processor
|It has a Kensington lock feature.
|The network signal strength is good.
|You get a good display quality.
|HP 15 (2021) Intel 11th gen Core i5
|You get WLED backlit technology.
|The laptop is designed with a multi-port facility.
|The device gives good battery support.
|Honor MagicBook 14 Thin and Light Laptop
|It has a backlit keyboard.
|The screen is designed with anti-glare technology.
|It has a pop-up webcam.
|Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Intel Core i5 11th gen laptop
|The laptop has Rapid charge technology.
|It comes with a fingerprint sensor.
|You get a good storage setting.
|Acer Swift 3 Thin and Light Laptop Intel EVO Core i5
|It has Turbo Boost technology.
|It is incorporated with Wi-Fi 6 swift 3 feature.
|The device has a fast-charging facility.
|ASUS ZenBook 13 Ultra Slim laptop
|It has a separate number pad on the keyboard.
|The device is sleek and portable.
|The display resolution is impressive.
|HP Pavilion Plus 12th gen Intel core i7
|You get an HP QuickDrop facility.
|The device comes with an eye protection feature.
|You get a multi-port facility.
|Fujitsu UH-X 12th gen Intel Evo core i7
|It has DIRAC audio controls.
|The laptop has a facial recognition feature.
|It is designed with a backlit keyboard facility.
|LG Gram16 Intel EVO i7 Laptop
|It offers excellent durability.
|The camera quality is good.
|It provides a warranty guarantee.
|Mi Notebook Pro 11th gen Intel core i5 Thin and Light Laptop
|You get a fingerprint sensor.
|It has a wider touchpad.
|The device offers a good battery life.
Best overall product
Considering various features, HP Pavilion laptop 12th gen is a one-stop destination for all your requirements. Besides providing good technical support, it offers top-notch processing, eye-protection mode, and HP Quick Drop facility, a flagship feature compared to other models in the market within this range and build design. The device is smooth, exclusively elegant, and ultra-light in weight.
Value for money
The device with the best Value for Money is Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, which performs impressively within an affordable range. You get every feature from a top-rated display to excellent sound quality, from smooth device capabilities to great storage facilities, and from a high portability factor to fingerprint sensing; the device has its share of good features, which makes it a suitable choice when the price is the consideration.
How to buy the best slim laptop?
Buying a Slim Laptop requires tracking down the requirements you look for in a laptop. Since you don’t need a bulky set, you have to carefully eye on those laptops in the market which has a slim and sleek design and give you high-end processing capabilities for enhanced performance. You have to consider other indirect factors like features it offers and direct factors like price and value the product will serve in the future.
You can always go for deep market research and analyse numerous customer reviews in the market so that the market performance of a particular product can be known well in advance. At last, it's up to a customer’s decision to opt out of a product that suits you best.
|Product
|Price
|Acer Extensa 15 Lightweight Laptop Intel Core i3 11th Gen Processor - (8 GB/ 512 GB SSD/ Windows 11 Home/ 1.7kg/ Black/ Elevated Hinge Design) EX215-54 with 39.6 cm (15.6 inches) FHD Display
|₹ 34,990
|HP 15 (2021) Intel 11th Gen Core i5 15.6 inches FHD Screen Thin & Light Laptop (8 GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 10, MS Office, Built-in Alexa, 1.69kg), 15s-fq2535TU, Silver
|₹ 56,500
|Honor MagicBook 14, AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 14-inch (35.56 cm) FHD IPS Anti-Glare Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB PCIe SSD/Windows 11/Fingerprint Login/Metal Body /Backlit KB/1.38Kg), Gray, NobelM-WDQ9BHNE
|₹ 38,990
|Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Intel Core i5 11th Gen 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD IPS Thin & Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Backlit/FPR/3months Game Pass/Graphite Grey/1.66Kg), 82FG01B5IN
|₹ 57,928
|Acer Swift 3 Thin & Light Laptop Intel EVO Core i5 12th Gen Processor- (8GB/512GB/Windows 11/MS Office/1.2kg/Backlit Keyboard/Fingerprint Reader) SF314-512 with 35.6 cm (14 Inches) FHD IPS Display
|₹ 64,931
|ASUS ZenBook 13 Ultra-Slim Laptop, 13.3" OLED FHD NanoEdge Bezel Display, Intel Core i5-1135G7, 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 256GB SSD, NumberPad, Thunderbolt 4, Wi-Fi 6, Windows 10 Home, Pine Grey, UX325EA-DS51
|₹ 107,670
|HP Pavilion Plus, 12th Gen Intel Core i7 16GB RAM/1TB SSD 14 inch(35.6 cm)Creator Laptop with OLED,UWVA,Eye Safe Laptop/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Backlit KB/B&O/FPR/Win 11/Alexa Built-in/MSO,14-eh0024TU
|₹ 92,990
|Fujitsu UH-X 12th Gen Intel Evo Core i5 13.3 inch(33.78cm) FHD IPS 400Nits Thin & Light Laptop SSD/Windows11/Office/Iris Xe Graphics/Backlit/Fingerprint Reader/Black/878gm 4ZR1J37875 w/Sleeve
|₹ 79,990
|LG Gram16 Intel EVO-[12th Gen Core i7/Win11/16GB/512GB SSD Intel Iris Xe Graphics] [Thunderbolt4/USB-C] [FHD Webcam+Built-in AI] 80WH Battery 3Yrs Warranty(Black,1.14 Kg)
|₹ 84,990
|Xiaomi NotebookPro QHD+ IPS AntiGlare Display Intel Core i5-11300H 11th Gen 14 inch(35.56 cm) Thin & Light Laptop(8GB/512GB SSD/Iris Xe Graphics/Windows 11/MS Office 21/Backlight KB/FP Sensor/1.4 Kg)
|₹ 54,999
sRGB mode refers to the red, green, and blue colour spectrum of visual display, giving a decent picture quality with an eye-protective layer.
Bezel design refers to the border design of a television, laptop, and computer monitor that enhances the product's look and shields the internal system.
Colour gamut refers to the display output of colours on the screen by the Colour Gamut technology wherein the wide range gamut delivers sound colour output.
You get multi-threaded performance with this technology at a very reasonable price. In addition, you get excellent and lag-free performance and provide features like any other processor.
The anti-glare technology prevents reflection on the screen through a particular type of coating, which provides a shield on the screen, making it easier for users to work comfortably.