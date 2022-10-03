Looking for 2.2 GHz processor phones? Here are your top picks

Summary:
Known as one of the most popular Android mobile phones, Google mobile phones are globally known for their stunning designs, strength, and robust build. It is best for both adults and tech-savvy teenagers. Taking into consideration the fact that we want to make an investment in a smartphone that is packed with features, such as a reliable memory backup, so that we can keep a large amount of data on the phone, when this is the case, it is best to have a phone that has a large amount of storage space built in, as this will allow the user to save a large number of movies, images, and personal information without the need for an additional memory card.
Note there are no 2.2 GHz processor phones launched by Google. Therefore, this list features 2.2 GHz processor phones of several other renowned brands, such as Samsung, Redmi, Realme, and so on. Here is the complete list.
List of best 2.2 GHz Processor mobile phones
1. Samsung galaxy M13 5G (Midnight blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)
The first mobile phone on our list is the Samsung Galaxy M13 which comes in the stunning midnight blue colour. This mobile phone comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM storage, ensuring you have enoughs pace to store all pictures and videos. Addtionally, the 2.2 GHZ speed promoises hassle-free functoning after every use.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent screen resolution
|Inadeuqate RAM Storage
|Equipped with great camera features
|Fingerprint sensor does not works smoothly
|Ample internal storage space available
|Tends to heat at times
2. Oppo A31
Launched by Oppo, Oppo A31 is a high-definition mobile phone which comes with a whopping 6.5-inch screen display. This phone is equipped with a 12+2+2MP triple rear camera, and 1600 x 720 pixels resolution offers a great immersive viewing experience. Additionally, this phone by Oppo offers a stylish and sleek design.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Features excellent operating system
|Available in only one colour
|Capture beautiful selfies
|Inadequate battery
|Excellent and flagship performance
3. Mi 11X 5G
Launched by MI, this phone is another prominent mobile phone which comes in the beautiful Cosmic Black colour. This phone is equipped with a 6.67-inch long screen size and a 48 MP Triple Rear camera, which captures all moments beautifully. The phone also features an AMOLED Dot display to offer an immersive viewing experience. If you’re craving a flagship performance, this phone is ideal to use.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent performance package
|Comes in only one colour
|Comes with the AMOLED display
|Qualcomm Snapdragon processor
4. Redmi Note 9 Pro
Another high-definition mobile phone is the Redmi note 9 Pro. It was launched by Redmi sometime back. This phone comes with features such as 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM to ensure maximum storage. Additionally, the 6.67-inch wide display offers an immersive viewing experience.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Comes with an excellent OS
|Available in only one colour
|Features in-built Alexa
|Features several camera modes
5. Samsung galaxy M53 5G
Designed to offer a wholesome experience, this mobile phone by Samsung is the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G. This phone is equipped with all the latest features, such as a 2.2 GHz Processor, 108MP Quad Camera, 1080x2400 pixels and Super AMOLED Plus Display. Besides this, the unique Emerald brown colour makes all heads turn.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|All day battery life
|Comes in only one colour
|Excellent connectivity technologies
|Excellent storage size
6. Samsung galaxy A13 (Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)
Equipped with the 2.2 GHz Processor, another mobile phone on this list is the Samsung Galaxy A13. This phone features a beautiful blue colour which looks great from all angles. The phone is packed with excellent features, including 64GB ROM and 4GB RAM storage to store all photos and videos smoothly. Besides this, the phone’s smooth and stylish look makes all the difference.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Comes with the fingerprint sensor
|Limited RAM
|Comes with great storage space
|Inadequate camera resolution
|Available in many colours.
|Sometimes heat
7. Xiaomi Mi A2 (Gold, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
The last on the list is the Xiaomi Mi A2. this phone features a luxurious Gold colour. Additionally, the phone comes with 4GB RAM, 64 RAM storage and a 2.2 GHz processor, which offers high performance. Besides this, the phone also features a long-lasting battery and the latest operating system, which ensures hassle-free functioning.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Equipped with the OS
|Comes with limited storage
|Excellent screen resolution
|Looks heavy
|Classy colours are available.
Best three features
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Samsung Galaxy M13 5G
|Presence of the latest Android OS
|Great battery backup
|Ample storage space available
|Oppo A31
|Equipped with the latest operating system
|Adequate RAM size
|Excellent camera features
|Mi 11X 5G
|Comes with quad processor
|Backed by MEMC technology
|Adequate RAM and ROM size
|Redmi Note 9 Pro
|Simple and sturdy look
|Comes with the night mode on
|2x security
|Samsung Galaxy M53 5G
|Excellent processor
|Excellent security
|Long-lasting battery life
|Samsung Galaxy A13
|Sleek and sturdy design
|Great battery backup.
|Dual sim slot present
|Xiaomi Mi A2
|Good storage space
|Expandable RAM
|QUAD camera
Best value for money
There are no Google 2.2 Ghz Processor Phones presently available on Amazon. The best phone listed in this list is the Oppo A31. this phone is priced decently to meet everyone’s budget. The price of this product is ₹11,990 only.
Best overall
Since there are so many options to consider when you're browsing through the list of best 2.2 Ghz Processor Phones present on Amazon. It should be stylish, cost-effective and features an excellent battery life. Beside this, it should be pocket-friendly. If you’re looking for any such mobile phones, the best mobile phone is Mi 11X 5G. These phones are priced decently at ₹ ₹27,999 only.
How to find the perfect 2.2 Ghz mobile phones?
Mobile phones have become the need of the hour. There are many things that you should consider if you want the best 2.2 Ghz mobile phones for yourself. These are:
Product price list:
|Product
|Actual price
|Discounted price
|Samsung galaxy M13 5G
|Rs. 16,999
|Rs. 13,999
|Oppo A31
|₹15,990
|₹11,990
|Mi 11X 5G
|₹33,999
|₹27,999
|Redmi note 9 Pro
|₹19,999
|₹19,999
|Samsung galaxy M53 5G
|₹32,999
|₹26,499
|Samsung galaxy A13
|Rs. 18,490
|Rs. 13,999
|Xiaomi Mi A2 (Gold, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
|₹19,990
|₹12,990
“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”
