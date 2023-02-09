Sign out
Looking for tablet computers for productivity, creativity? See list of top 10

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Feb 09, 2023 19:26 IST

Check out the top 10 tablet computers that ensure great performance. These tablets offer excellent value for money without compromising on features.

A tablet computer is a great way to ensure the benefits of a computer but on smaller and lighter screen.

A tablet computer is undoubtedly a superior piece of technology. With its screen control, rapid accessibility, user interface, capacity, and size to perform all tasks that a computer or laptop can perform.

These days, there are dozens of different creative tools offered by at least a dozen different manufacturers. With so many tablets available through creative technology, you may find one that fits your requirements and is within your price range.

In this article, we are talking about the top 10 tablets for productivity and creativity.

Product List

1. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7

For viewing multimedia, the 10.4-inch Galaxy Tab A7 tablet is excellent. Because of the device’s ultra-thin bezels, you can concentrate more on your content whether you’re surfing the web or enjoying movies. It has plenty of sturdiness, sustaining 13 hours and 13 minutes on the battery test and it has a feature exclusive to the iPad Pro that Apple charges a high price for facial recognition for device unlocking. You can continue to eliminate non-reversible micro USB wires from your life because the Galaxy Tab A7 charges via USB-C, exactly like Apple’s more expensive tablets.

Specifications:

Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 662

32 GB ROM

3 GB RAM (Upto 1 TB Expandable)

Display - 26.42 cm (Full HD)

7040 mAh Battery

ProsCons
Galaxy A7 has the best face recognition featureThe screen is somewhat dim
Good battery life  
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 LTE 3 GB RAM 32 GB ROM 26.42 cm (10.4 inch) with Wi-Fi+4G Tablet (Silver)
4.4 (14,276)
35% off
17,000 25,999
Buy now

2. Apple iPad Air M1 Chip (2022)

The iPad Air 2022 is virtually as good as the iPad Pro for both consuming and producing content. That doesn’t mean the Air can now replace the Pro, but the power difference is noticeably reduced. This, combined with the comparatively low starting price of the iPad Air, may make this model more alluring than the iPad Pro for consumers on a tight budget who nonetheless want the greatest iPad money can buy. This sleek, powerful slate needs some work, but it’s difficult to put it down. The majority of folks may find this to be the best tablet.

Specifications:

Display - Liquid Retina 10.9‑inch (True Tone)

64GB / 256GB

Apple M1 chip

Wide camera - 12MP, Ultra Wide front camera - 12MP

USB-C type Connector

ProsCons
Best performance with M1 chipExpensive 
Excellent rear and front camera (12MP) 
Apple 2022 iPad Air M1 Chip (10.9-inch/27.69 cm, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Purple (5th Generation)
4.6 (923)
8% off
55,090 59,900
Buy now

3. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

This Android tablet dwarfs the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a massive 14.6-inch OLED display. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra may be able to take the place of a laptop thanks to its enhanced multi-window functionality and optional keyboard connection. Other features of the Tab S8 Ultra include a quick Snapdragon 8 Gen-1 chip, an S Pen experience, 45W rapid charging, and better compatibility with Galaxy S series phones.

Specifications:

Display – Amoled (14.6 inch)

256 GB Internal Memory

12 GB RAM (1 TB expandable)

Wi-Fi calling

11200 mAh Battery life

ProsCons
Long battery lifeLarger in size
Good AMOLED display  
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 37.08 cm (14.6 inch) sAMOLED Display, RAM 12 GB, ROM 256 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi Tablet, Graphite
4.4 (82)
11% off
111,999 125,999
Buy now

4. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Android tablets don’t typically perform well, but with the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, Samsung has finally caught up to the iPad in terms of hardware. This fantastic tablet features a stylish design, a bright screen, good sound, and a tonne of battery life—lasting over 12 hours on a single charge. All of these factors combine to create a tablet that is excellent for content consumption. The S-Pen stylus for the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with it by default and snaps to the top of the tablet, making it less likely for you to lose it. It offers low-latency drawing.

Specifications:

Processor - ‎Snapdragon 700 Series

Display – LCD (10.4-inch)

7040 mAh Battery power

64 GB Internal Memory

4 GB RAM (1 TB expandable)

ProsCons
Good processorAverage display 
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 26.31 cm (10.4 inch), S-Pen in Box, Slim and Light, Dolby Atmos Sound, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB ROM, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray
4.4 (519)
6% off
28,999 30,999
Buy now

5. Apple iPad 2022 (10th Generation)

A welcome improvement over previous models is how the iPad 2022 looks and feels. Even though some people might miss the headphone jack from the 9th generation iPad, we love the slimmer design and larger display. The updated A14 Bionic chip, 5G connection, and the power button with Touch ID support are further features we enjoy.

Specifications:

Liquid Retina display True Tone (10.9-inch)

Ultra Wide front camera – 12 MP, Wide back camera – 12 MP

A14 - Bionic chip

5G capable

Working with Apple pencil (1st generation)

ProsCons
Excellent Bionic A14 processor Charging problem with Apple pencil 
Apple iPad 10th generation has 5G capability 
Apple 2022 10.9-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Blue (10th Generation)
4.3 (52)
6% off
42,206 44,900
Buy now

6. Apple 2021 iPad Pro (3rd generation)

Given the fact that the 12.9-inch iPad Pro may have a superior screen, the 11-inch iPad Pro is probably preferable for a larger number of users. In addition to having an excellent battery life of over 13 hours, it is also lighter and fits nicely with the Magic Keyboard. You also have the Apple M1 chip’s astounding speed, which is possibly too fast for the majority of tablet programmes.

Specifications:

Liquid Retina display - True Tone (11-inch)

Apple M1 chip

4GLTE with ultrafast Wi-Fi

Provide Face ID

Speaker audio – 4, studio-quality microphones – 5

ProsCons
Long-lasting battery life  
Apple 2021 iPad Pro M1 chip (11-inch/27.96 cm, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 1TB) - Silver (3rd Generation)
4.7 (2,341)
3% off
143,900 148,900
Buy now

7. Microsoft New Surface Pro9

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 and Microsoft Surface Pro 8 are nearly identical. The Surface Pro 9’s availability in two different flavors is its most intriguing feature. It has an excellent Core i5 processor with 8GB Ram and 256 GB internal Storage. This windows 11 home is one of the best tablets in the market with graphite colour.

Specifications:

Processor - Core i5

Slim pen 2 surface

Graphite colour

8 GB RAM / 256 GB

Windows 11 Home

ProsCons
New iPad records are set by the i5 processorCostly when added to accessories
Microsoft New Surface Pro9 13 Inch (33.03 cm) Intel Evo 12 Gen i5 / 8GB / 256GB Graphite with Windows 11 Home, Wi-Fi, 365 Family 30-Day Trial & Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 30-Day Trial
4.3 (3)
1% off
115,999 116,999
Buy now

8. Microsoft Surface Go 2

The Surface Go 2 has smaller bezels to create room for a larger screen, probably the most crucial component of a tablet. The biggest improvement in the Surface Go 2 is its long battery life of 11 hours and 39 minutes. It has a 10.5-inch display. The 5-megapixel 1080p camera in its top bezel is excellent for the age of internet video calls, and its second front camera sensor offers Windows Hello biometric login. The Surface Go 2 with the 8th Gen Intel Core m3 update is the best option for multitaskers, albeit slightly more expensive.

Specifications:

Rear Camera - 8MP, Front Camera - 5MP

Windows 10

8 GB Ram / 128 GB

Type-C USB

10-Point Touch Display - 10.5" PixelSense

ProsCons
Good webcam Costly
Microsoft Surface Go 2 (SUA-00001) | 10.5in (1920 x 1280) Touch-Screen | Intel Core m3 Processor | 8GB RAM | 128GB SSD Storage | Windows 10 Pro | Platinum
4.8 (12)
103,418
Buy now

9. Redmi Pad

A new low-cost Android tablet from Xiaomi India is called the Redmi Pad. Flat sides and an all-metal construction characterize the Redmi Pad. At 7.05mm thick and 465 grams in weight, the tablet is also rather thin. IPS LCD with a 2K resolution measuring 10.61 inches is present. The Redmi Pad’s 90Hz refresh rate display gives it a tiny advantage over the competition. A MediaTek Helio G99 SoC found in the low-cost Android tablet makes it suitable for gaming. Additionally, it includes an 8000mAh battery with out-of-the-box compatibility for 18W fast charging.

Specifications:

Processor - Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G99

4GB RAM (upto 1TB expandable)

Rear Camera - 8MP, Front Camera – 8MP

8000 mAh Battery life

Internal Storage - 128GB

ProsCons
Budget-friendly Low camera quality
Redmi pad comes with an excellent MediaTek Helio G99 processor  
Redmi Pad | MediaTek Helio G99 | 26.95cm (10.61 inch) 2K Resolution & 90Hz Refresh Rate Display | 4GB RAM & 128GB Storage, Expandable up to 1TB | Quad Speaker - Dolby Atmos | Wi-Fi | Graphite Gray
4.3 (89)
38% off
17,999 28,999
Buy now

10. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7

A true iPad competitor with a significantly lower price is available for Android users. A wonderful 10.4-inch tablet for content consumption is the Galaxy Tab A7. Its ultra-thin bezels allow you to concentrate more on your content, whether you’re surfing the internet or watching movies. Its endurance is 13 hours and 13 minutes. And it has the iPad Pro feature—facial recognition to unlock the device—that Apple charges a lot of money for.

Specifications:

Immersive Display - 10.4 inch

Battery life - 7,040 mAH

Primary Camera – 8MP, Front Facing Camera – 5MP

Processor - Snapdragon 662

RAM – 3GB, Internal Memory - 32 GB

ProsCons
Good battery life Storage capacity is very low 
Good face recognition feature 
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 26.31 cm (10.4 inch), Slim Metal Body, Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos, RAM 3 GB, ROM 32 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+4G, Grey
4.4 (14,276)
32% off
17,700 25,999
Buy now

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Samsung Galaxy Tab A77040 mAh Battery life26.42 cm displayBest face recognition feature
Apple iPad Air M1 Chip (2022)Apple M1 chipUSB-C type Connector Storage - 64GB / 256GB
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 UltraAMOLED display 11200 mAh Battery life Wi-Fi calling
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 LiteSnapdragon 700 Series processor 7040 mAh Battery life  LCD
Apple iPad 2022 (10th Generation)5G capability Liquid Retina display A14 – Bionic chip 
Apple 2021 iPad Pro (3rd generation)Apple M1 chipUltrafast Wi-Fi 1 Lithium Ion battery
Microsoft New Surface Pro9Core i5 processor Windows 11 Home Slim pen 2 surface
Microsoft Surface Go 2Windows 10USB Type-C ‎Lithium Ion Battery Cell
Redmi Pad8000 mAh Battery lifeOcta-Core MediaTek Helio G99 4GB RAM /128GB 
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7Immersive DisplayProcessor - Snapdragon 662 7,040 mAH battery life 

Best overall product

The top product overall is the Apple iPad Air M1 Chip (2022), which is identical to the previous edition and the 11-inch iPad Pro in terms of size, weight, and thickness at 9.7 x 7 x 0.24 inches and 1.02 pounds. The device has a 10.9-inch screen and a USB-C port for charging and connecting accessories. The internal storage is 256GB and it contains 64GB of RAM. The most recent iPad Air is an almost ideal tablet overall. This sleek, powerful slate needs some work, but it’s difficult to put it down. The majority of folks may find this to be the best tablet.

Best value for money

The best affordable tablet that can keep you entertained is the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7. On a fantastic screen with high-quality audio and theatrical-like visuals, experience your entertainment. Your video comes to life thanks to the spectacular 26.41-cm (10.4) display and quad-speaker Dolby Atmos surround sound system. In addition to having a feature that is only available on the iPad Pro and for which Apple charges a high price, it is very durable, lasting 13 hours and 13 minutes on the battery test. It also has facial recognition for device unlocking. The Galaxy Tab A7 charges using USB-C, so you can keep doing away with non-reversible micro USB cables. You can use many creative apps with this tablet.

How to find the perfect tablet computer?

The best tablet for you will mostly rely on how you intend to use it. Screen size, storage capacity, battery life, and connectivity are important elements to think about when choosing a tablet because they will be impacted by the purposes for which you intend to use it. A front-facing webcam is included in the majority of models, and all have WiFi connectivity. Additionally, some tablets come with built-in 4G LTE and even 5G connectivity, enabling you to access the internet even while you’re outside of the WiFi range.

Through these guidelines, you can easily choose your desired tablet computer.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Topics
Gadgets Tablets
In search of tablet computers for productivity and creativity

Online courses on a tablet are possible?

Yes, current tablets are made to be used for video calls and streaming video. 

Does a tablet work well for college?

A tablet is useful if you want to take notes, record audio, and write, because it can save to cloud storage/Google Drive.

What screen size should I purchase?

The type of work (or play) you plan to undertake will also determine the measurements of your tablet.

 View More
