Looking to buy Microtek UPS? Here's list of top 9 options

Published on Feb 15, 2023 13:31 IST





Summary: Discover the top 9 Microtek UPS models for safeguarding your electronic devices from power cuts and surges. Learn about each model's brand, features and specifications.

A Microtek UPS can go a long way in shielding electronic devices from power cuts and surges.

Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS) are crucial for safeguarding important electronic devices from power cuts and surges. Microtek is a well-known brand in the UPS market, offering a range of models to meet different needs and requirements. This article will introduce Microtek UPS and present a list of the top 9 options to consider when buying one. From basic backup power to advanced surge protection, these UPS models offer a range of features and specifications to help ensure that your electronics are protected during a power outage. Whether you're looking for a UPS for your home, office, or server room, this article will help you find the right Microtek UPS for your needs. 1. Microtek Ups Sebz The Microtek UPS SEBz 1100 VA Pure Sine Wave Inverter is a user-friendly and reliable power backup solution for your electronics. It is designed with advanced Micro Controller technology and features a Voltage Range Selection Switch for operation in both Standard and Narrow Voltage Ranges. With its Intelli Pure Sine Wave Technology, this UPS provides efficient and noiseless performance, delivering longer backup times for your peace of mind. The Microtek UPS SEBz 1100 VA Pure Sine Wave Inverter protects your devices from power cuts and surges. Specifications: Brand: Microtek Product Dimensions: 39.6 x 35.3 x 19.3 Centimetres Colour: Grey Special Features: Intelli Pure Sine Wave Technology

Pros Cons Durable, Easy to Use Long Charging Time (7-8 Hours)

2. Microtek Inverter UPS EB 900 The Microtek Inverter UPS EB 900 is a high-quality power backup solution that combines efficiency and functionality. With its energy-efficient design, digital display, and voltage range selection switch, it provides real-time information and controls over your power supply. The Intellicharge pulse technology, constant continuous regulated charging, and low-watt loss EI core transformer ensure that your devices are protected from power cuts and surges while providing maximum efficiency and longevity. Whether you're looking for backup power for your home or office, the Microtek Inverter UPS EB 900 (800Va) 672 Watts Digital Inverter is a top-of-the-line solution for your energy needs. Specifications: Brand: Microtek Product Dimensions: ‎‎38 x 34.5 x 18.5 Centimetres Colour: Grey Special Feature: Voltage Range Selection Switch

Pros Cons Durable Fan noise Energy Efficient

3. Microtek SMARTHYBRID The Microtek SMARTHYBRID-1075-DG_SW UPS Inverter is designed to provide a reliable power backup for your home. With its hybrid technology, you'll enjoy the noiseless performance, longer backups, and battery life. The battery charging current selection switch allows you to choose between standard (10 Amps) and fast charging (14 Amps) modes, giving you more control over your power supply. The IBGM technology ensures that your battery life and performance are maintained, while the PWM-controlled multistage ATM charging provides efficient and effective battery charging. This UPS Inverter is compatible with all battery types, including tubular, local, and flat plate, making it a versatile solution for home power needs. Specifications: Brand: Microtek Product Dimensions: 34 x 39 x 20 Centimetres Colour: Assorted Special Feature: IBGM Technology

Pros Cons Good Sleep and Calorie Tracking High fan sound

4. MICROTEK UPS Solar The MICROTEK UPS Solar PCU 2335 is the perfect solution for a reliable and secure power supply. The package includes a high-quality LCD Solar Management Unit 1230, with a compact size of 460mm x 430mm x 220mm. This digital signal processor-based sine wave home UPS provides protection from overload, deep discharge, short-circuit, and reverse polarity. The low and high cut-off feature ensures automatic grid supply cuts during power cuts and fluctuations, making it the ideal choice for a stable and efficient power source. Specifications: Brand: Microtek Product Dimensions: 46 x 43 x 22 cm Colour: Black Special Feature: Overload Protection, Deep Discharge

Pros Cons Solar and Grid Compatible Poor value for money

5. Microtek Brand Super Power The Microtek Super Power Advanced Digital Inverter/UPS Series is designed for homes, offices, and shops. It has a capacity of 700VA/588W and operates on an 800-12V battery. It features a low-watt loss EI core that saves electricity, Dura Retain technology for longer power backup, and a constant continuous regulated charging function from conserving electricity during charging. It also has an auto reset function during and after overload conditions and LED display indications for status and faults. Specifications: Brand: Microtek Product Dimensions: ‎‎38 x 39 x 20 Centimetres Colour: White Special Feature: Dura Retain Technology

Pros Cons Easy to use Can heat at times

6. Microtek UPS SW Luxe The Microtek UPS SW Luxe LCD 1200 is a Pure Sine Wave Inverter/Home UPS with a capacity of 950VA/760W. India's smartest and most intelligent LCD UPS has a microcomputer inside. It features INTELLI Pure Sine Wave Output, providing safe and noiseless operation for sensitive appliances. The UPS has a 6-stage intelligent battery charging algorithm and an advanced circuit breaker for protection. The output is a pure sine wave, making it suitable for various applications. Specifications: Brand: Microtek Colour: Black Product Dimension: ‎‎38.2 x 33.9 x 19.3 Centimetres Special Feature: LCD Display, Dura Retain technology

Pros Cons Display is good

7. Microtek iMerlyn The Microtek iMerlyn Premium Pure Sine Wave Inverter/UPS is designed for homes, offices, and shops with a capacity of 1100VA/850W operating on a 1250-12V battery. It features a micro-controlled intelligent control design and displays indications for status and faults. The UPS has a high peak current handling capability, high voltage surge protection, and a charging mode, load type, and battery type selection switch. It also has a resettable circuit breaker and smart thermal management protection. Specifications: Brand: Microtek Product Dimensions: ‎38 x 39 x 21 Centimetres Colour: Assorted Special Feature: Five Stage Battery Charging

Pros Cons Excellent display inconvenient at times

8. Microtek UPS SW MERLYN The Microtek UPS SW MERLYN 1850 is a Pure Sine Wave Inverter with a 24V battery for home use. It features a micro-controlled intelligent control design with display indications for status and faults. The UPS has a charging mode, load type, and battery type selection switch, as well as smart thermal management protection. It also includes a resettable circuit breaker for added protection. Specifications: Brand: Microtek Product Dimensions: 43 x 46 x 23 Centimetres Colour: Assorted Special Feature: Smart Thermal Management Protection

Pros Cons Easy to use

9. Microtek UPS 24X7 HB-875 The Microtek UPS 24X7 HB-875 12V Inverter is designed for use in homes as a UPS. It provides protection from overload, deep discharge, short-circuit, and reverse polarity and is equipped with a DSP (digital signal processor) based sine wave home UPS. The product comes with a 2-year warranty from the date of purchase. Specifications: Brand: Microtek Product Dimensions: 29 x 34 x 20 Centimetres Colour: Assorted Special Feature: DSP based sine wave home ups

Pros Cons Durable Value for money

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Microtek Ups Sebz Extended Backup External Battery Voltage Range Selection Switch Intelli Pure sine wave technology Microtek Inverter UPS EB Digital display Intellicharge pulse technology low watt loss EI core Transformer Microtek SMARTHYBRID PWM Controlled Multistage ATM IGBM Technology Hybrid Technology MICROTEK UPS Solar Eco Friendly Over Current Protection Over Voltage Protection Microtek Brand Super Power Low Watt loss EI core Transformer Dura retain technology Auto reset Microtek UPS SW Luxe LCD Display Intelli Pure sine wave technology Resettable Circuit Breaker Microtek iMerlyn 5 Stage Battery Charging Copper wire technology Heavy Load Handling Microtek UPS SW MERLYN Smart Thermal Management Protection. Resettable Circuit Breaker. Display Indications (Status & Fault). Microtek UPS 24X7 HB-875 Protection from Overload deep discharge reverse polarity

Best overall product: Microtek SMARTHYBRID-1075-DG_SW UPS Inverter is the best overall choice for your home power backup. It features hybrid technology for noiseless performance, longer backups and battery life, and a battery charging current selection switch for standard and fast charging. The IBGM technology maximises battery life, while PWM-controlled charging ensures efficient battery charging. This versatile UPS Inverter is compatible with all battery types, making it the best all-in-one solution for home power needs. Best value for money: The Microtek Inverter UPS EB 900 is the best value for money in power backup solutions. It offers efficiency, functionality and affordability with features like digital display, voltage range selection, Intellicharge pulse technology and more. It provides a high-quality and cost-effective solution for home or office use. Don't miss this unbeatable value-for-money option. How to find the best Microtek inverter for yourself? To find the best Microtek Inverter, consider power requirements, battery compatibility, features (such as automatic voltage regulation and protection), brand reputation, warranty, and budget. Check customer reviews and ratings. Calculate power needs based on appliances. Set a budget and compare features for the best value. Choose an inverter with sufficient capacity, a good warranty, and a reliable brand.

