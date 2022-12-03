Looking to buy the best Fujifilm camera as a professional or beginner By Affiliate Desk

Published on Dec 07, 2022 18:12 IST





Summary: Fujifilm is the go-to brand if you're seeking a camera that uses the most advanced digital technology while maintaining the traditional mindset of film shooting. Here is a list of the top Fujifilm cameras.

Camera

Image caption: Looking to buy the best Fujifilm camera as a professional or beginner? Here is a comprehensive guide for you to get started! Known for producing famous colour negative & colour slide film, underwater film cameras, & 35mm film point and shoots, Fujifilm is a well-known manufacturer of cameras. They still produce film and provide a top-notch range of instant cameras under the Instax brand, but they have also recently started manufacturing outstanding mirrorless digital cameras. A variety of mirrorless digital photography is available from Fujifilm, designed with both professional and amateur photographers in mind. Fujifilm's cameras frequently weigh less than DSLRs, have settings that mimic ancient film stocks, and have design cues from vintage cameras. 1. Fujifilm X-H2 With a 40-megapixel sensor, this camera boasts an excellent resolution of any APS-C camera to date, outpacing all but a small number of full-frame cameras. It is worthwhile to give up all shutter speed & ISO settings for the status display screen on top of the X-H2. Although theoretically slower than the X-H2s, the Fujifilm X-H2 is still a highly responsive performer with quick and precise AF.

Specifications: · APS-C X-Trans 5 HR BSI sensor · Fujifilm X lens mount · OLED 5.76 million-dot viewfinder · CFexpress Type B and SD UHS-II memory cards are available. · Video resolution cap: 8K

Pros Cons A 40MP still picture Long recording periods for 8K video Continuous shooting at 15–20 fps Additional cooling fan Better for pure speed is X-H2S

2. Fujifilm X-H2S The Fujifilm X-H2S, which has a large pro-spec chassis and handle, a premium top-notch status monitor, and fifth-generation sensors with 4x the processing speed of its predecessor, is the fastest camera as in the Fujifilm X-mount line-up. Even just a photographer or filmmaker will require this kind of power, and it has a cost. Specifications: APS-C X-Trans 5 CMOS sensor

Mounting system: Fujifilm X

40 fps is the maximum continuous shooting speed.

Maximum video res: 6K

Pros Cons 40 frames per second continuous shooting 120p 6K/4K video Inner-body balancing The cost reflects its strength Only high-level professionals

3. Fujifilm X-T4 With 6.5 stops of in-body image stabilisation, 4K video, a wide selection of codecs, extremely quick burst rates, a fully articulated screen, a quick EVF viewfinder, and long battery life, it may be the greatest and most advanced APS-C camera available. The sensor is a 26.1-megapixel X-Trans sensor, which is more than enough resolution for the majority of people and can also shoot 4K video at excellent quality. Specifications: APS-C sensor

Mounting system: Fujifilm X

Screen: 1,620k dots on a 3-inch articulating touchscreen

Maximum shutter speed: 30/15 fps

Maximum 4K video resolution

Pros Cons In-body stabilisation of 6.5 stops Up to 60/50p for 4K video Rapid fire shooting Not the current flagship model Only for use by professionals

4. Fujifilm GFX 100S For medium format photography, Fujifilm is accomplishing something that no other company has done. It has reduced the cost of the luxury of a 100MP sensor while preserving superb image quality, quick focusing, and a premium design. Specifications: Medium format sensor

Mount for lens: Fujifilm G

3.69 million dot EVF viewfinder; maximum continuous shot speed: 5 frames per second

Maximum video resolution is 4K at 30 frames per second.

very small and reasonably priced

Pros Cons 102MP pictures Excellent AF performance More effective picture stabilisation The 8-way joystick is still weighty for prolonged handheld usage

5. Fujifilm X-S10 Despite having fewer exterior control knobs and buttons than other cameras in the X-series, it has a fully articulating screen and typically handles quite well. Being able to shoot hand-held at slower shutter speeds is made much simpler by having IBIS, which is a great benefit for low-light photography.

Specifications: Aperture: APS-C

Mounting system: Fujifilm X

2,360k-dot electronic viewfinder

Maximum shooting rate: 30/8 frames per second.

Maximum 4K video resolution

Pros Cons Excellent construction quality and small size Flexible touchscreen Body-based image stabilisation The traditional technique of dialling Not for beginners

6. Fujifilm X100V The original Fujifilm X100 was the first camera to ignite public interest in Fujifilm's retro-inspired contemporary cameras. The Fujifilm X100V is still a top pick for anyone who wants a high-end camera without the hassle of changing lenses even after five models. It is the ideal camera for both street and portrait photographers since it has a fixed lens that is suitable for the streets and is comparable to a 35mm lens. Specifications: Aperture: APS-C

Lens: f/2 35mm (effective)

3-inch tilting LCD with 1,620 k pixels

Maximum 4K video resolution

Pros Cons Integrated viewfinder Max shooting rate continuously: 20 / 11 fps Opulent visual quality Optical stabilisation is absent Pretty expensive

7. Fujifilm X-T30 II This Fujifilm X-T30 has long been regarded as one of the most popular and loved cameras because it incorporates some pro-level technology into a body that is compact, lightweight and affordable for beginners. With a bigger screen and borrowed focusing technology from the premium X-T4, the X-T30 II is a small refresh to the original X-T30. Specifications: Aperture: APS-C

Mounting system: Fujifilm X

2,360k-dot electronic viewfinder

30 fps is the maximum continuous shooting speed

Maximum 4K video resolution

Pros Cons Small size and conventional style 3,620k-dot tilting touchscreen Better autofocus X-T30 (which costs less) has a minor upgrade No in-body stabilisation yet

8. Fujifilm X-Pro3 Those looking for a vintage camera with contemporary functionality should read the Fujifilm X-Pro3 review. It employs a tiny digital screen that resembles the film package slots on the rear of film cameras instead of a display that always displays an image and folds flat against the body. It differs from previous Fujifilm cameras in that it has a hybrid electrical/optical viewfinder and enables three shooting modes: entirely electronic, optical with electronic overlays, and digital rangefinder. Specifications: Aperture: APS-C

Mounting system: Fujifilm X

3-inch tilting touchscreen with 1,620 k dots

Maximum continuous photography speed: 11 frames per second with a mechanical shutter, 20 frames per second with an electronic camera, and 30 frames per second with a crop

Maximum video resolution: UHD 4K 9

Pros Cons Excellent vintage style The optical and electronic hybrid viewfinder Brand-new "hidden" screen Costly compared to other options

9. Fujifilm X-E4 The Fujifilm X-E4 could initially appear to be quite similar to an X-T4 but is quite a distinct camera. The X-E4 is more geared toward enthusiasts or trip photographers who require something small and portable with the handling of such a old-school camera. The X-E4 tends to come in a kit with Fujifilm XF 27mm f/2.8 lens, that not only appears and feels well-built but also offers premium performance. Specifications: Aperture: APS-C

mounting system: Fujifilm X

Viewfinder: EVF, 2.36 million dots

8–10 fps is the maximum continuous shooting speed.

Maximum 4K video resolution.

Pros Cons Small size Controls on physical exposure Identical image quality to the X-T4 In-body stability is absent Uncomfortable with higher zooms

10. Fujifilm GFX 50S II With its relatively compact and reasonably priced large-sensor mirrorless GFX line of cameras, Fujifilm changed the medium format photography industry. The 6.5-stop optical zoom feature, which is new to this model and better than that of the other GFX cameras, increases the camera's practical utility. As a result, the Pixel Shift Multi-Shot option may be added, which combines 16 RAW photographs to produce enormous 200MP files.

Specifications: Medium format sensor

Mount for lens: Fujifilm G

3.2-inch touchscreen with three-way tilt and 2,360k dots.

EVF, 3.69 million dots; viewfinder

3 fps is the maximum continuous shooting speed.

Maximum video resolution is Full HD.

Pros Cons Cost-effective for medium format A body with an ergonomic design Beautiful pictures Nothing in 4K Solely for professional use

Best 3 features

Product Type Mega pixels User level Fujifilm X-H2 Mirrorless 40 Expert/professional Fujifilm X-H2S Mirrorless 26.1 Expert/professional Fujifilm X-T4 Mirrorless 26.1 Expert/professional Fujifilm GFX 100S Mirrorless 102 Professional Fujifilm X-S10 Mirrorless 26.1 Intermediate/Expert Fujifilm X100V Mirrorless 26.1 Beginners Fujifilm X-T30 II Mirrorless 26.1 Professional/beginners Fujifilm X-Pro3 Mirrorless 26.1 Professional/beginners Fujifilm X-E4 Mirrorless 26.1 Beginners Fujifilm GFX 50S II Mirrorless 51.4 Professional

Best budget The Fujifilm X-T30 has long been one of the company's most popular cameras because it incorporates pro-level technology into a body that is small and affordable for a more casual user. It is unquestionably the greatest budget camera. Best overall The Fujifilm X-S10 is our top selection for the best overall APS-C camera because it offers a better mix of features, functionality, and pricing than any other model you could find. It undoubtedly packs a lot of functionality and power into its very small frame, with in-body image stabilisation being the standout feature (IBIS). How to find the perfect Fujifilm camera Body style Only mirrorless cameras are produced by Fujifilm, however, they come in two different body types: SLR-style and rangefinders. For photographers who come with Canon or Nikon systems, SLR-like layouts like the X-T4 will feel comfortable. On such a camera with such a mirror inside, the viewfinder is located where you would anticipate it to be. Some shooters find the more rectangular form of optical viewfinder cameras such as the X100V & X-Pro3 to be more aesthetically pleasing. Your habits will determine which one you favour. Select a system Depending on your demands, Fujifilm provides a variety of solutions. Both fixed & interchangeable lenses are offered with the X series. Fixed-lens cameras are frequently smaller and more portable, which makes them excellent in travel, travel photography, and documenting daily life. As you expand your lens selection, the X series camera with interchangeable lenses tends to become more expensive while also providing you with a lot more shooting options. Larger sensor interchangeable lenses are available with the GFX range. They usually have better picture quality, but they have fewer lens options, cost more money, and are bulkier. Futureproofing The company's continued support of older cameras through routine firmware upgrades is one of the nicest aspects of the Fujifilm camera system. Every time Fujifilm adds a new camera to its line-up, they act quickly to provide software that gives prior versions part of the new capability. Because of this, Fujifilm is a fantastic camera for long-term investment. Products price list in table

Product Price Fujifilm X-H2 ₹ 1,25,498 Fujifilm X-H2S ₹ 1,25,489 Fujifilm X-T4 ₹ 1,43,999 Fujifilm GFX 100S ₹ 1,85,999 Fujifilm X-S10 ₹ 92,940 Fujifilm X100V ₹ 1,30,000 Fujifilm X-T30 II ₹ 1,22,026 Fujifilm X-Pro3 ₹ 3,16,297 Fujifilm X-E4 ₹ 74,389 Fujifilm GFX 50S II ₹ 3,38,741