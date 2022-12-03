Summary:
Image caption: Looking to buy the best Fujifilm camera as a professional or beginner? Here is a comprehensive guide for you to get started!
Known for producing famous colour negative & colour slide film, underwater film cameras, & 35mm film point and shoots, Fujifilm is a well-known manufacturer of cameras. They still produce film and provide a top-notch range of instant cameras under the Instax brand, but they have also recently started manufacturing outstanding mirrorless digital cameras.
A variety of mirrorless digital photography is available from Fujifilm, designed with both professional and amateur photographers in mind. Fujifilm's cameras frequently weigh less than DSLRs, have settings that mimic ancient film stocks, and have design cues from vintage cameras.
1. Fujifilm X-H2
With a 40-megapixel sensor, this camera boasts an excellent resolution of any APS-C camera to date, outpacing all but a small number of full-frame cameras. It is worthwhile to give up all shutter speed & ISO settings for the status display screen on top of the X-H2. Although theoretically slower than the X-H2s, the Fujifilm X-H2 is still a highly responsive performer with quick and precise AF.
Specifications:
· APS-C X-Trans 5 HR BSI sensor
· Fujifilm X lens mount
· OLED 5.76 million-dot viewfinder
· CFexpress Type B and SD UHS-II memory cards are available.
· Video resolution cap: 8K
|Pros
|Cons
A 40MP still picture
Long recording periods for 8K video
Continuous shooting at 15–20 fps
Additional cooling fan
Better for pure speed is X-H2S
2. Fujifilm X-H2S
The Fujifilm X-H2S, which has a large pro-spec chassis and handle, a premium top-notch status monitor, and fifth-generation sensors with 4x the processing speed of its predecessor, is the fastest camera as in the Fujifilm X-mount line-up. Even just a photographer or filmmaker will require this kind of power, and it has a cost.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
40 frames per second continuous shooting
120p 6K/4K video
Inner-body balancing
The cost reflects its strength
Only high-level professionals
3. Fujifilm X-T4
With 6.5 stops of in-body image stabilisation, 4K video, a wide selection of codecs, extremely quick burst rates, a fully articulated screen, a quick EVF viewfinder, and long battery life, it may be the greatest and most advanced APS-C camera available. The sensor is a 26.1-megapixel X-Trans sensor, which is more than enough resolution for the majority of people and can also shoot 4K video at excellent quality.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
In-body stabilisation of 6.5 stops
Up to 60/50p for 4K video
Rapid fire shooting
Not the current flagship model
Only for use by professionals
4. Fujifilm GFX 100S
For medium format photography, Fujifilm is accomplishing something that no other company has done. It has reduced the cost of the luxury of a 100MP sensor while preserving superb image quality, quick focusing, and a premium design.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
102MP pictures
Excellent AF performance
More effective picture stabilisation
The 8-way joystick is still
weighty for prolonged handheld usage
5. Fujifilm X-S10
Despite having fewer exterior control knobs and buttons than other cameras in the X-series, it has a fully articulating screen and typically handles quite well. Being able to shoot hand-held at slower shutter speeds is made much simpler by having IBIS, which is a great benefit for low-light photography.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
Excellent construction quality and small size
Flexible touchscreen
Body-based image stabilisation
The traditional technique of dialling
Not for beginners
6. Fujifilm X100V
The original Fujifilm X100 was the first camera to ignite public interest in Fujifilm's retro-inspired contemporary cameras. The Fujifilm X100V is still a top pick for anyone who wants a high-end camera without the hassle of changing lenses even after five models. It is the ideal camera for both street and portrait photographers since it has a fixed lens that is suitable for the streets and is comparable to a 35mm lens.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
Integrated viewfinder
Max shooting rate continuously: 20 / 11 fps
Opulent visual quality
Optical stabilisation is absent
Pretty expensive
7. Fujifilm X-T30 II
This Fujifilm X-T30 has long been regarded as one of the most popular and loved cameras because it incorporates some pro-level technology into a body that is compact, lightweight and affordable for beginners. With a bigger screen and borrowed focusing technology from the premium X-T4, the X-T30 II is a small refresh to the original X-T30.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
Small size and conventional style
3,620k-dot tilting touchscreen
Better autofocus
X-T30 (which costs less) has a minor upgrade
No in-body stabilisation yet
8. Fujifilm X-Pro3
Those looking for a vintage camera with contemporary functionality should read the Fujifilm X-Pro3 review. It employs a tiny digital screen that resembles the film package slots on the rear of film cameras instead of a display that always displays an image and folds flat against the body. It differs from previous Fujifilm cameras in that it has a hybrid electrical/optical viewfinder and enables three shooting modes: entirely electronic, optical with electronic overlays, and digital rangefinder.
Specifications:
9
|Pros
|Cons
Excellent vintage style
The optical and electronic hybrid viewfinder
Brand-new "hidden" screen
|Costly compared to other options
9. Fujifilm X-E4
The Fujifilm X-E4 could initially appear to be quite similar to an X-T4 but is quite a distinct camera. The X-E4 is more geared toward enthusiasts or trip photographers who require something small and portable with the handling of such a old-school camera. The X-E4 tends to come in a kit with Fujifilm XF 27mm f/2.8 lens, that not only appears and feels well-built but also offers premium performance.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
Small size
Controls on physical exposure
Identical image quality to the X-T4
In-body stability is absent
Uncomfortable with higher zooms
10. Fujifilm GFX 50S II
With its relatively compact and reasonably priced large-sensor mirrorless GFX line of cameras, Fujifilm changed the medium format photography industry. The 6.5-stop optical zoom feature, which is new to this model and better than that of the other GFX cameras, increases the camera's practical utility. As a result, the Pixel Shift Multi-Shot option may be added, which combines 16 RAW photographs to produce enormous 200MP files.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
Cost-effective for medium format
A body with an ergonomic design
Beautiful pictures
Nothing in 4K
Solely for professional use
|Product
|Type
|Mega pixels
|User level
|Fujifilm X-H2
|Mirrorless
|40
|Expert/professional
|Fujifilm X-H2S
|Mirrorless
|26.1
|Expert/professional
|Fujifilm X-T4
|Mirrorless
|26.1
|Expert/professional
|Fujifilm GFX 100S
|Mirrorless
|102
|Professional
|Fujifilm X-S10
|Mirrorless
|26.1
|Intermediate/Expert
|Fujifilm X100V
|Mirrorless
|26.1
|Beginners
|Fujifilm X-T30 II
|Mirrorless
|26.1
|Professional/beginners
|Fujifilm X-Pro3
|Mirrorless
|26.1
|Professional/beginners
|Fujifilm X-E4
|Mirrorless
|26.1
|Beginners
|Fujifilm GFX 50S II
|Mirrorless
|51.4
|Professional
Best budget
The Fujifilm X-T30 has long been one of the company's most popular cameras because it incorporates pro-level technology into a body that is small and affordable for a more casual user. It is unquestionably the greatest budget camera.
Best overall
The Fujifilm X-S10 is our top selection for the best overall APS-C camera because it offers a better mix of features, functionality, and pricing than any other model you could find. It undoubtedly packs a lot of functionality and power into its very small frame, with in-body image stabilisation being the standout feature (IBIS).
How to find the perfect Fujifilm camera
Body style
Only mirrorless cameras are produced by Fujifilm, however, they come in two different body types: SLR-style and rangefinders. For photographers who come with Canon or Nikon systems, SLR-like layouts like the X-T4 will feel comfortable. On such a camera with such a mirror inside, the viewfinder is located where you would anticipate it to be. Some shooters find the more rectangular form of optical viewfinder cameras such as the X100V & X-Pro3 to be more aesthetically pleasing. Your habits will determine which one you favour.
Select a system
Depending on your demands, Fujifilm provides a variety of solutions. Both fixed & interchangeable lenses are offered with the X series. Fixed-lens cameras are frequently smaller and more portable, which makes them excellent in travel, travel photography, and documenting daily life. As you expand your lens selection, the X series camera with interchangeable lenses tends to become more expensive while also providing you with a lot more shooting options. Larger sensor interchangeable lenses are available with the GFX range. They usually have better picture quality, but they have fewer lens options, cost more money, and are bulkier.
Futureproofing
The company's continued support of older cameras through routine firmware upgrades is one of the nicest aspects of the Fujifilm camera system. Every time Fujifilm adds a new camera to its line-up, they act quickly to provide software that gives prior versions part of the new capability. Because of this, Fujifilm is a fantastic camera for long-term investment.
Products price list in table
|Product
|Price
|Fujifilm X-H2
|₹1,25,498
|Fujifilm X-H2S
|₹1,25,489
|Fujifilm X-T4
|₹1,43,999
|Fujifilm GFX 100S
|₹1,85,999
|Fujifilm X-S10
|₹92,940
|Fujifilm X100V
|₹1,30,000
|Fujifilm X-T30 II
|₹1,22,026
|Fujifilm X-Pro3
|₹3,16,297
|Fujifilm X-E4
|₹74,389
|Fujifilm GFX 50S II
|₹3,38,741
Fujifilm X-T200 is good for those who are just starting to learn photography as the camera settings are easy to work with. It gives you a good grip on all the manual controls and has good auto-shooting options.
The smallest camera presently produced by Fujifilm is the Fuji FinePix S2800HD. The 18x zoom camera from Fujifilm claims to be the smallest in the world.
Fujifilm X-T4 is the most sophisticated and best in the Fujifilm range so far. It comes with in-body image stabilisation, 4k video, codecs, super fast burse speeds, EVF viewfinder and a very solid battery life.
Fujifilm is known for its Ergonomics. These cameras are super user-friendly. They look and feel like a typical traditional camera, and also give a similar experience to the users. The designs are lightweight, and the excellent lenses and colour science make it a perfect choice.
Yes, it is a professional camera. However, it's not very portable and lightweight compared to the other Fujifilm cameras.