Micromax 2 GB RAM mobile phones: Buying guide

Summary: A Micromax mobile phone with 2 GB RAM are budget-friendly and have decent battery life.

Micromax mobile phone with 2GB RAM ensures good speed and performance.

The new Micromax 2 GB RAM mobile phone is perfect for anyone who needs a stylish yet powerful mobile at an affordable price. The shiny design gives it a great look and makes it desirable to use in public with style. Plus, you'll have enough power and storage on the phone to keep up with your everyday needs. Not only is it available in various colors, but this smartphone has the amount of memory that you specifically need. If you want to learn more about Micromax smartphones, check out this list and shop now to get the best experience. The latest Micromax 2 GB RAM mobile phone has great features and comes with stunning colors and design. 1. Micromax Infinity N11 N8216, 2 GB RAM, 32 GB storage If you're looking for a low-cost phone with high-end features, this is an excellent choice. This mobile has all the specs you need without breaking the bank. It's easy to use and something you can enjoy each day. The processor is extremely fast, and you will be able to do all your work smoothly with this purchase. Specifications · Batteries: ‎1 Lithium batteries required · Connectivity technologies: Gsm,4 G · RAM: ‎2 GB · Special features: ‎Camera · Other camera features: ‎Rear& Front · OS: Android 8.1 · Wireless communication technologies: ‎Cellular, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth · Other display features: ‎Wireless · Battery Power Rating: 4000 Milliamp Hours

Pros Cons High-performance mobile Slow battery charging facility Decent camera quality Issues have been reported with the fingerprint reader

2. Micromax canvas turbo A 250 (pristine white) The Canvas Turbo from Micromax costs less than other phones but still delivers many high-end features. With a large display screen and a fast processor, the mobile provides a great battery backup and an amazing rear camera that will make your life easier. Specifications · Product Dimensions: ‎12.8 x 0.9 x 7.1 cm · Item model number: A250 · Connectivity technologies: GSM, Bluetooth, 3G, Wi-Fi, WCDMA(2100 MHz), FM Radio · Special features: ‎Dual SIM · OS: Android v4.2.1 Jelly Bean · Batteries: ‎1 Lithium-Ion battery · Colour: Pristine White · RAM: ‎2 GB · Form factor: ‎Touchscreen · Battery Power Rating: ‎2000 · Display technology: ‎LCD

Pros Cons Crystal clear display and excellent brightness The Rear camera could have been better Stylish and sleek look making it a lot handier The phone gets heated fast

3. Micromax canvas nitro 3 E 352 (tan brown) This reasonably priced mobile phone from Micromax is a good value for money. It has a 12.7 cm (5) HD display screen, a 13 MP rear camera setup, and a 2500 mAh battery. The Octa-Core Processor helps the mobile to give smooth functionality. Overall, if you plan to buy a handy and reasonable mobile phone, this option from Micromax will be great to explore. Specifications · Other display features: Wireless · OS: ‎Android 5.1 · RAM: 2 GB · Special features: Rear & Front Camera · Form factor: Touchscreen · Connectivity technologies: ‎Wi-Fi · Product Dimensions: ‎18 x 13.2 x 4.2 cm; 381 Grams · Battery Power Rating: 2500 · Manufacturer: ‎Micromax · Item Weight: 381 g

Pros Cons Crystal clear display and excellent brightness The rear camera could have been better Good camera performance No 5 G support

4. Micromax Q 413 express 4 G anniversary edition (moon dust grey) This new model from Micromax has some cool features. With a stunning display and a powerful processor, the mobile has enough storage space and an extra SD card facility, and that too at a reasonable price. This can be a great phone for your daily use and the best for students. Specifications · RAM: ‎2 GB · Wireless communication technologies: Cellular · Batteries: ‎1 Lithium-Ion battery is required. · Special features: Gravity & Light sensor, quad-core processor, Proximity sensor, · Connectivity technologies: 4G · Battery: 2000 mAh, · Camera: 8.0 MP rear camera, 2.0MP rear camera · OS: ‎Android · Product Dimensions: 15.2 x 8 x 4.2 cm · Battery Power Rating: 2000 · Other display features: Wireless

Pros Cons Reasonable price Battery drains too quickly Comes with an earphone Issues have been reported regarding the phone hanging sometimes

5. Micromax Bharat 4 (black/Jet black, 16 GB) This new handset from Micromax was launched in 2021 and is still one of the best Micromax mobile phones with some amazing features. The smartphone has a great battery backup that lasts long and offers quite a good amount of storage space for your files and photos. Specifications · Special features: ‎Rear Camera, Camera, LED Flash, Internet, · Other camera features: ‎Rear · Other display features: ‎Wireless · Wireless communication technologies: ‎Cellular · Battery Power Rating: 3000 Milliamp Hours · OS: Android 7.1 · Display technology: ‎LCD · Form factor: ‎Smartphone · RAM: ‎2 GB

Pros Cons Very affordable price The battery gets heated too soon The mobile’s processor is fast Not available in all market

Product Feature - 1 Feature - 2 Feature - 3 Micromax Infinity N11 N8216 Dual sim, 4G, VoLTE, WiFi 4000 mah battery Memory card supported up to 128 GB Micromax Canvas Turbo A250 (Pristine White) 13 MP Rear Camera Resolution: ‎1920 x 1080 5 inches display enhances your video-watching experience Micromax Canvas Nitro 3 E352 (Tan Brown) Fast MediaTek MT 6592M processor with incredible 13 MP rear camera Corning Gorilla glass Powerful battery backup Micromax Q413 Express 4G Anniversary Edition (Moon Dust Grey)- Quad Core, 1GHz processor Battery- 2000 mah Extendable memory up to 32 GB Micromax Bharat 4 (Black/Jet Black, 16 GB) Display technology: ‎LCD Powered by Quad-Core MediaTek MT6737 2500 mah removable battery

Best value for money Want the perfect phone with lots of storage at your best price? Check out the new Micromax Canvas Turbo A250. You'll get a great 13 MP rear camera and a 5 MP selfie shooter with a flash on the front. In addition, it’s a smartphone with good performance and is exactly what you need for your day-to-day use.It has a well-controlled and speedy processor, which does a great job of running apps smoothly. Your product will have a warranty for a year and a 6-month warranty on the accessories in the box. Best overall If you're looking for a Micromax 2 GB RAM mobile phone, don't miss the latest Micromax Infinity N11 N8216, one of the best budget-friendly options on Amazon. It has some features that make it a great phone to use.This phone has an excellent camera, a long battery life, and a high-performance mobile. The phone has a good amount of memory space for storing pictures and documents. All in all, this is a great mobile device to use and also quite budget-friendly. How to find best Micromax 2 GB RAM mobile phones? While looking for a new handset, there are so many different things to look at. The design, size, in-picture quality, camera, processor, operating system, internal storage, RAM, speakers, and price. The cost may not be tied to how many features the phone has.Many cheaper models for Micromax still go well with your daily requirements. While, if you're someone who always has their phone in use, then there's a good chance you'll want to carry something with more internal storage, good battery life, and an efficient processor to operate things swiftly on your smartphone.Finding a good phone can take some research and consideration. To determine the phone’s overall performance, it is always a good idea to check online testimonials and customer reviews. Price of Micromax mobile phones with 2 GB RAM at a glance:

Product Price in Rs Micromax Infinity N11 N8216 12,999 Micromax Canvas Turbo A250 (Pristine White) 11,999 Micromax Canvas Nitro 3 E352 (Tan Brown) 5,900 Micromax Q413 Express 4G Anniversary Edition (Moon Dust Grey) 4,590 Micromax Bharat 4 (Black/Jet Black, 16 GB) 3,990

