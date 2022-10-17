Micromax 8 GB internal memory phones are budget-friendly By Affiliate Desk

Published on Oct 18, 2022 20:00 IST





Summary: Micromax 8 GB memory mobile phones are an excellent option for people looking for a quality brand at a low price. Whether you want a good battery backup or sleek and stylish looks, these mobile phones have it all.

Micromax 8GB internal memory mobile phones are best for those who don't need much storage space.

Micromax is a well-known Indian brand in the budget mobile phone sector. All Micromax phones have clean and efficient Android software, standard display and camera, decent processor, and battery. If you are looking for a one-stop solution and get a complete package in a budgeted phone, look no further than Micromax. The brand has created great phones that are becoming increasingly well-liked among customers. If you want to buy a Micromax mobile phone with 8 GB storage, this article is for you. In this guide, we will be discussing Micromax 8 GB Internal Memory Mobile Phones. We hope it will help you decide which mobile phone from Micromax with 8 GB storage is suitable for you.Looking for a good Smartphone for regular usage? The Micromax 8 GB internal memory mobile phones are just what you need. This article will guide you to the features of the best Micromax phones. 1) Micromax Bharat 2 Plus Micromax Bharat 2 Plus is an inexpensive phone with several features. It runs Android 7.0 and has a 5 MP rear camera and a 2 MP front camera for selfies. The phone has a WVGA display and a 1600 mAh battery.With a wide range of specifications, the smartphone from Micromax has been designed and equipped with a 4.0-inch display with a resolution of 480 x 800 pixels. It has an expandable storage option of up to 32 GB via micro SD card, but only 1 GB of RAM is available. Specifications Display - 4 inches. RAM - 1 GB. Storage - 8 GB. Rear camera - 5 MP. Battery - 1600 mAh. OS - Android 7.0. Front camera - 2 MP. Processor - SC9832 quad-core

Pros Cons Upgradable storage up to 32 GB. Average camera quality. Dual SIM with 4 G connectivity. Not for advanced usage. Inexpensive.

2) Micromax Canvas Q345 Experience an authentic smartphone built for those who appreciate premium looks with the good overall performance for regular use. With a stunning 5-inch full HD display, with 1GB RAM and an 8MP primary camera capable of delivering good photos and videos. This smartphone offers a good size screen with its slim bezel design, is lightweight and has a durable construction.It has an IPS responsive interface with a 1280 x 720 pixels resolution and the Android v5 (Lollipop) OS. The smartphone’s storage capacity can be expanded to 32 GB via an SD card and operates with a 1.3 GHz quad-core CPU. Specifications Display - 5 inches. RAM - 1 GB. Storage - 8 GB. Rear camera - 8 MP. Battery - 2800 mAh. OS - Android v5 Lollipop. Front camera - 5 MP. Processor - MT6582 quad-core

Pros Cons Premium look. No 4 G connectivity. Lightweight. Good battery life.

3) Micromax Vdeo 2 The Vdeo 2 is another budget-friendly phone with a classic look and feel, with a rugged yet elegant brushed metal cover. It comes packed with all the latest Android 6.0 Marshmallow system features, 1 GB RAM, and an option of internal storage expandable up to 32 GB. The phone can also call and browse with its 2 G, 3 G, and 4 G connectivity. Vdeo 2 has a rear and frontal camera that lets you capture and share your best moments in the most compelling ways. The wide-touch screen provides an outstanding visual experience. Specifications Display - 4.5 inches. RAM - 1 GB. Storage - 8 GB. Rear camera - 5 MP. Battery - 1800m Ah. OS - Android. Front camera - 2 MP. Processor - SC9832 quad-core

Pros Cons Budget-friendly Average sound quality. WVGA display 4 G Volte Support

4) Micromax Canvas Unite 4 Q427 The Micromax phone can help you to stand out from the crowd with a stylish design and mid-range specifications. The phone has a 5-inch LCD with 720 x 1280 pixels and runs Android 6.0 on the Quad-core Processor coupled with 1 GB RAM. It comes in different colour options. The primary camera has an 8 MP sensor with autofocus and LED flash, while the secondary camera has a 5 MP sensor. Li-Ion 2500 mAh battery gives you much power for your day-to-day usage. Specifications Display - 5 inches. RAM - 1 GB. Storage - 8 GB. Rear camera - 8 MP. Battery - 2500 mAh. OS - Android 6.0. Front camera - 5 MP. Processor - MT6735P quad-core

Pros Cons Large display. Not for advanced apps. Fingerprint sensor. Expandable storage via micro SD. Good battery life.

5) Micromax Canvas Play Q355 The Canvas Play Q355 is a smartphone in the budget segment with a good quality touchscreen, Android operating system, and expandable internal memory making this device a good buy. Its 2820 mAh battery is enough to keep you going for hours.With the support of a capacitive display, the Canvas Play Q355 promises you a great view. Its large 5.5-inches screen lets you experience a wonderful screen experience with its 854 x 480 Pixels resolution. It has 1 GB RAM for running regular tasks and comes with a 5MP primary camera with autofocus and LED flash. Specifications Display - 5.5 inches. RAM - 1 GB. Storage - 8 GB. Rear camera - 5 MP. Battery - 2820 mAh. OS - Android - v5.0 (Lollipop). Front camera - 0.3MP. Processor - MT6582M quad core.

Pros Cons Expandable internal memory Low-quality front camera. Large display. No 4 G. Good battery capacity.

Best 3 features for consumers

Product Feature - 1 Feature - 2 Feature - 3 Micromax Bharat 2 Plus Upgradable storage up to 32 GB. Dual SIM with 4 G connectivity Android 7.0 OS Micromax Canvas Q345 8 MP rear camera MT6582 quad-core. 2800mAh battery capacity. Micromax Vdeo 2 WVGA display. 4 G Volte Support 5 MP rear camera Micromax Canvas Unite-4 Q427 2500 mAh battery capacity Fingerprint sensor. 8 MP rear camera Micromax Canvas Play-Q355 Expandable internal memory Large display 2820mAh battery capacity.

Best value for money Micromax Canvas Q345 can be the best mobile phone in your hands from Micromax. This is because this mobile phone can get many features at an affordable price. It is a smartphone with high definition and a large display. Its high-definition screen allows you to avail the best user experience.The 8 MP primary camera with flash and 5 MP front-facing camera are other features you will like about this mobile phone in this budget. With its selfie lens, you can take beautiful pictures from any angle. The phone has a quad-core processor and runs on the android v5 lollipop operating system, which makes it easier for you to use for regular tasks. Best overall The Canvas Unite-4 Q427 is a decent phone that offers both good battery life and overall performance at a very reasonable price. This smartphone features a 5.0 inches IPS with Li-Ion 2500 mAh battery which stands for up to 280 hrs. It has a 5 MP front and 8 MP rear camera setup. It has various connectivity options, including dual SIM card slots, VoLTE support, USB OTG, and Bluetooth 4.0 .With fast internet 4 G connectivity, you can easily enjoy high-speed browsing on your device. It has a fingerprint reader to guard against unauthorised usage of mobile functions, including multimedia files, messages, and networking sites. How to find Micromax mobile Phones? Buying a mobile phone is a big decision; there are many factors to consider before picking your perfect mobile phone. We’ll look at some essential aspects that will help you quickly buy your next mobile. Budget: You need to know how much you are willing to spend on a smartphone. Brand: Each brand has different qualities which can either make or break your experience with that device. Battery: Battery is a vital component that you should be careful about. Display: The display size has to be big enough to view all information on the screen quickly. RAM: You might encounter difficulties running various applications and games if your phone has low RAM. Processor: A fast processor is necessary for smooth operation and quick response time. Price of Micromax mobile phones at a glance:

Product Price in Rs Micromax Bharat 2 Plus 2,499. Micromax Canvas Q345 5,400. Micromax Vdeo 2 4,714 Micromax Canvas Unite-4 Q427 3,999 Micromax Canvas Play-Q355 3,999

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.