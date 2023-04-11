Mini laptops for 2023: Portable powerhouses at your fingertips By Affiliate Desk

Published on Apr 11, 2023 18:54 IST





Summary: This article discusses some of the finest selection of mini laptops. You could pick one that best suits your needs.

Mini laptops are great for people who like lightweight devices.

In this modern era, where technology advances at an unprecedented pace, it is no surprise that Laptops have become smaller and more portable. The Mini Laptop's compact size and lightweight design has taken the world by storm. No longer must we be tethered to a desk, weighed down by a cumbersome machine. Instead, we can take our work and entertainment with us, wherever we go. For many, the appeal of the Mini Laptop is undeniable. Its diminutive size allows for unparalleled convenience and mobility. No longer must we choose between productivity and portability. We can have both in one sleek package. It is a testament to human ingenuity, that we can create a device so small and yet so powerful. The mini laptop has certainly made a mark on the world, but it has not come without its critics. It is often compared to its larger counterpart. It is generally defined by a screen size( diagonal length) ranging from 10" (25.4 cm) to 13.3"(34 cm). In this article, we will explore the world of Mini Laptops, weighing the pros and cons of these diminutive devices. Whether you are a student, a professional, or a casual user, we hope to provide you with the information you need to make an informed decision about which Mini Laptop computer is right for you. 1. HP Chromebook MediaTek Kompanio 500 - B09GKQRLF2 With an Anti-Glare 11.6" ( 29.5 cms display), this model is powered by a Media Tek Processor running at 2 GHz. Incorporating 4 GB RAM, and 64 GB EMMC Type storage, its inbuilt Google Assistant responds to all your requests. The Wi-Fi facility enables you to connect to the Internet. It has a battery capacity of 4 hours when fully charged. This item fulfills the need to run most general-purpose applications. Specifications Brand: HP

Model: HP Chrome book 11a - na0004MU

Screen size: 11.6" ( 29.5 cms)

Storage: 64 GB SSD / 4 GB RAM

Processor Speed: 2 GHz

Size/ Weight : 28.5 x 19.3 x 1.7 cms / 1 Kg 50 grams

Pros Cons Inexpensive Warranty terms not clear Good for general-purpose usage

2. Lenovo IdeaPad D330 Intel Celeron N4020 - B09SV2B5SR Built with portability as a main feature, this is a 2 - in - 1 model that has a display that can be detached from the keyboard. The display then functions as a tablet PC, with controls on its touch-sensitive screen. The screen size is 10.1" ( 25.6 cm). This Mini laptop price has been fixed very competitively. Storage consists of a 128 GB soild state drive( SSD) and 4GB of random access memory ( RAM) Specifications Brand: Lenovo

Model: 82H0001YIN

Screen size: 10.1" ( 25.6 cms)

Processor Speed: 1.1 GHz

Size/ Weight : 29.4 x 17.8 x 1.0 cms / 1 Kg 130 grams

Pros Cons 2 - in - 1 Mini Laptop Warranty terms not clear Good for general-purpose usage

3. HP Chromebook 11a, MediaTek MT8183 - B08WPNPTDD In a striking Indigo Blue colour and built around a MediaTek MT8183 processor, this model serves well for general-purpose use. This could be used at home and as a Mini laptop for students. You could easily browse the Internet for information and see movies. The integrated graphics card, a memory capacity of 64 GB SSD/ 4 GB RAM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB ports, in-built speakers, etc fulfil the required features for this category of Mini Laptops Specifications Brand: HP

Model: HP Chrome book 11a - na0005MU

Screen size: 11.6" ( 29.5 cms)

Storage: 64 GB SSD / 4 GB RAM

Processor Speed: 2 GHz

Size/ Weight : 28.5 x 19.3 x 1.7 cms / 1 Kg 70 grams

Pros Cons Battery discharge time of 10 hours Warranty terms not clear Good for general-purpose usage

4. ASUS BR1100 Notebook 12 (2022) - B09VPNN9HN Incorporating the dual-core Intel Celeron CPU, this model has a higher SSD capacity of 128 GB and a RAM capacity of 4GB. It comes with a pre-loaded Windows 11 Home OS. Other features like Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, speakers, etc, are present. Specifications Brand: ASUS

Model: BR1100FKA - BP1104W

Screen size: 11.6" ( 29.5 cms)

Processor Speed: 1.1GHz

Size/ Weight : 29.5 x 20.5 x 2 cms / 1 Kg 600 grams

Pros Cons Larger SSD memory Warranty terms not clear Longer Battery life on a full charge

5. Acer Travelmate Business Laptop Intel Celeron N4020 - B09MM8DNTN Designed for impact resistance for the case to US Military standard MIL 810, this model has been primarily designed for ruggedness. It has a spill-resistant keyboard designed to resist damage from accidental spilling of liquids like coffee or water. A membrane between the keyboard and electronics lodged below it prevents seepage. However, the keyboard must be cleaned up promptly, as the design is not completely waterproof. As the name suggests, its rugged design is fit for extensive travel and a bit of rough handling. For its features, the Mini laptop size is small. Memory capability is 128 GB solid-state drive ( SSD) and 4 GB of random access memory ( RAM). The other specifications are given below: Specifications Brand: ACER

Model: TMB311-31

Screen size: 10.1" ( 25.6 cms)

Processor Speed: 2.8 GHz

Size/ Weight : 21.5 x 29.5 x 2.1 cms / 1 Kg 400 grams

Pros Cons Rugged design Warranty terms not clear Spill Resistant

6. Fujitsu CH Intel Evo Core i5 - B09Z9JRCK1 Built around the Intel Core i5 processor, this model has far better features than those described earlier in this article. With a 512 GB solid-state drive (SSD), a random access memory( RAM) of 16 GB, and a processor speed of 2.4 GHz, you can run many applications easily. The display of 1920 x 1080 pixels gives you a sharper image. Multitasking is possible due to the larger 16 GB RAM. With 8 hours of battery life on a full charge, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, inbuilt speakers, and a mic, you could use this model for remote meetings. Specifications Brand: Fujitsu

Model: ch series

Screen size: 13.3" ( 34 cms)

Processor Speed: 2.4 GHz

Size/ Weight : 30.7 x 20.7 x 1.6 cms / 998 grams

Pros Cons Larger storage capacity Warranty terms not clear Sharper image

7. Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 13" FHD - B08JP4M2FQ A 2- in-1 design, this model allows you to use it in Tent stand or tablet mode. With a 1920 x 1080 pixel display and a micro SD reader slot, you can edit photos that have been taken on digital cameras. An anti-glare display on a 13" screen size, is ideal for photo editing. Specifications Brand: Lenovo

Model: Chromebook Flex 5

Screen size: 13" ( 33 cms)

Storage: 64 GB SSD / 4 GB RAM

Processor Speed: 2 GHz

Size/ Weight : 30.73 x 18.03 x 1.78 cms / 1 Kg 360 grams

Pros Cons 2 - in- 1 design Warranty terms not clear Micro SD reader for photo editing

8. Microsoft Surface Go Intel Core i5 - B08GZKZF87 Available in 2 stunning colours of platinum silver and gold sandstone, this model by Microsoft has a 12.4”( 31.5 cms) screen size. With a 256 GB solid-state drive (SSD) and random access memory (RAM) of 8 GB, you could use it as a gaming PC with a lower image resolution. It has all the other features of a mini laptop of its class. Specifications Brand: Microsoft

Model: THJ - 00001

Screen size: 12.4" ( 31.5 cms)

Processor Speed: 2 GHz

Size/ Weight : 23.5 x 31 x 4.9 cms / 1 Kg 110 grams

Pros Cons 2 color choices Warranty terms not clear Smaller 12.4” screen Comparatively expensive for its features

9. Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop Like all Apple products, this model is a cut above the rest in its category. Comparatively expensive, it has special features like a retina display that maintains clarity and detail even when the screen displays higher content. With Touch ID ( fingerprint ) sensing included, it provides security against unauthorised usage. The FaceTime HD camera keeps the subject in focus automatically and provides clear video. This is a great advantage during video conferencing and video chatting. It has all the other features a Mini Laptop should have in its category. This includes a 256 GB solid-state drive (SSD) and random access memory (RAM) of 8 GB. Specifications Brand: Apple

Model: Apple M1 chip - 8 core

Screen size: 13.3" ( 34 cms

Size/ Weight : 30.4 x 21.24 x 1.61 / 1 Kg 250 grams

Pros Cons Retina Display Warranty terms not clear Facetime HD camera

10. Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro Intel - B09V1FDNS9 Built with a fingerprint reader for security, this model has a higher memory capacity of 512 GB in its solid state drive (SSD) and random access memory (RAM) of 16 GB . The 1920 x 1080 pixel display gives sharp and clear images. With a processor max speed of 4.4 GHz, you can use it for the older version of games. The attractive silver color, backlight keyboard, 1080p camera, and 17 hours of battery life are the additional features that you may like. One important point in Mini laptop gaming capability is the processor speed. Specifications Brand: Samsung

Model: NP930XED - KB3IN ( galaxy Book 2 Pro)

Screen size: 13.3" ( 34 cms

Processor Speed: 4.4 GHz max

Size/ Weight : 20 x 30.4 x 1.2 cms / 870 grams

Pros Cons Fingerprint reader Warranty terms not clear Long Battery life

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 HP Chromebook MediaTek Inexpensive Antiglare Good for general purpose usage Lenovo ideaPad D330 2 in 1 model Smaller screen size Touch screen HP Chromebook 11a Longer battery life Good for students Good for general purpose usage ASUS BR1100 Preloaded WinOS Touch screen version Longer battery life ASUS Travelmate business Laptop Rugged Spill resistant Camera shutter cover Fujitsu CH Intel Evo core i5 Sharper image Multi tasking possible Good for remote meetings Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 2 in 1 design Micro SD reader Good for photo editing Microsoft surface Go Intel Core i5 2 color choice Gaming with lower resolution and effect Windows OS preloaded Apple 2020 Macbook Air laptop Face Time HD Camera Touch finger print ID Retina display Samsung Galaxy book2 Long Battery life Fingerprint reader Gaming possible

Best overall product This is an arduous task and subjective. However, if a choice has to be made, Sl 9 Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop would be a good choice. This model has features that are not available in other brands in the same category. FaceTime camera and Retina display are unique. People who use products from Apple, like iPhone, and iPad prefer to buy products from the same source. Problems like connectivity, matching, etc are thus avoided. Best value for money This, again, is subjective. However, Sl no 3 HP Chromebook 11a, MediaTek MT8183, could be an appropriate choice, The price is competitive. Designed for general-purpose usage, it covers most of the tasks you need to perform. How do I find the perfect Mini laptop? Firstly you should be clear about the various tasks you want to perform. The second point would be ruggedness and portability. Choose an item from the list keeping these aspects in view. Informal chats with friends and workplace colleagues, watching a demo of the model on Youtube, feedback from authentic social media sites, seeing the physical model at a store, and warranty and service aspects will enable you to choose the mini laptop that best suits your needs.

Topics Laptops