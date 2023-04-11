Sign out
Mini laptops for 2023: Portable powerhouses at your fingertips

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Apr 11, 2023 18:54 IST

Summary:

This article discusses some of the finest selection of mini laptops. You could pick one that best suits your needs.

Mini laptops are great for people who like lightweight devices.

In this modern era, where technology advances at an unprecedented pace, it is no surprise that Laptops have become smaller and more portable. The Mini Laptop's compact size and lightweight design has taken the world by storm. No longer must we be tethered to a desk, weighed down by a cumbersome machine. Instead, we can take our work and entertainment with us, wherever we go. For many, the appeal of the Mini Laptop is undeniable. Its diminutive size allows for unparalleled convenience and mobility. No longer must we choose between productivity and portability.

We can have both in one sleek package. It is a testament to human ingenuity, that we can create a device so small and yet so powerful. The mini laptop has certainly made a mark on the world, but it has not come without its critics. It is often compared to its larger counterpart. It is generally defined by a screen size( diagonal length) ranging from 10" (25.4 cm) to 13.3"(34 cm). In this article, we will explore the world of Mini Laptops, weighing the pros and cons of these diminutive devices. Whether you are a student, a professional, or a casual user, we hope to provide you with the information you need to make an informed decision about which Mini Laptop computer is right for you.

1. HP Chromebook MediaTek Kompanio 500 - B09GKQRLF2

With an Anti-Glare 11.6" ( 29.5 cms display), this model is powered by a Media Tek Processor running at 2 GHz. Incorporating 4 GB RAM, and 64 GB EMMC Type storage, its inbuilt Google Assistant responds to all your requests. The Wi-Fi facility enables you to connect to the Internet. It has a battery capacity of 4 hours when fully charged. This item fulfills the need to run most general-purpose applications.

Specifications

  • Brand: HP
  • Model: HP Chrome book 11a - na0004MU
  • Screen size: 11.6" ( 29.5 cms)
  • Storage: 64 GB SSD / 4 GB RAM
  • Processor Speed: 2 GHz
  • Size/ Weight : 28.5 x 19.3 x 1.7 cms / 1 Kg 50 grams

Pros 

Cons

Inexpensive

Warranty terms not clear

Good for general-purpose usage

 
HP Chromebook MediaTek Kompanio 500 11.6 inch(29.5 cm) HD, Anti -Glare, Touchscreen Laptop(4 GB LPDDR4/64 GB EMMC Storage/Chrome OS/Dual Speakers/Ash Gray/1.07 Kg)-11a-na0004MU
3.7 (152)
28% off
19,990 27,875
Buy now

2. Lenovo IdeaPad D330 Intel Celeron N4020 - B09SV2B5SR

Built with portability as a main feature, this is a 2 - in - 1 model that has a display that can be detached from the keyboard. The display then functions as a tablet PC, with controls on its touch-sensitive screen. The screen size is 10.1" ( 25.6 cm). This Mini laptop price has been fixed very competitively. Storage consists of a 128 GB soild state drive( SSD) and 4GB of random access memory ( RAM)

Specifications

  • Brand: Lenovo
  • Model: 82H0001YIN
  • Screen size: 10.1" ( 25.6 cms)
  • Processor Speed: 1.1 GHz
  • Size/ Weight : 29.4 x 17.8 x 1.0 cms / 1 Kg 130 grams

Pros 

Cons

2 - in - 1  Mini Laptop

Warranty terms not clear

Good for general-purpose usage

 
Lenovo IdeaPad D330 Intel Celeron N4020 10.1" (25cm) HD IPS Detachable 2-in-1 Laptop (4GB/128GB eMMC/Windows 10/1 Yr Warranty/Mineral Grey/1.1Kg), 82H0001YIN
3.9 (484)
35% off
20,990 32,090
Buy now

3. HP Chromebook 11a, MediaTek MT8183 - B08WPNPTDD

In a striking Indigo Blue colour and built around a MediaTek MT8183 processor, this model serves well for general-purpose use. This could be used at home and as a Mini laptop for students. You could easily browse the Internet for information and see movies. The integrated graphics card, a memory capacity of 64 GB SSD/ 4 GB RAM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB ports, in-built speakers, etc fulfil the required features for this category of Mini Laptops

Specifications

  • Brand: HP
  • Model: HP Chrome book 11a - na0005MU
  • Screen size: 11.6" ( 29.5 cms)
  • Storage: 64 GB SSD / 4 GB RAM
  • Processor Speed: 2 GHz
  • Size/ Weight : 28.5 x 19.3 x 1.7 cms / 1 Kg 70 grams

Pros

Cons

Battery discharge time of 10 hours

Warranty terms not clear

Good for general-purpose usage

 
HP Chromebook 11a, MediaTek MT8183 Processor 11.6 inch(29.5 cm) Thin and Light Touchscreen Laptop (4 GB RAM/64 GB eMMC/Chrome OS/Fast Charge/Google Assistant/Indigo Blue/1.07Kg), na0002MU, 1.07Kg
3.8 (274)
21% off
19,990 25,451
Buy now

4. ASUS BR1100 Notebook 12 (2022) - B09VPNN9HN

Incorporating the dual-core Intel Celeron CPU, this model has a higher SSD capacity of 128 GB and a RAM capacity of 4GB. It comes with a pre-loaded Windows 11 Home OS. Other features like Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, speakers, etc, are present.

Specifications

  • Brand: ASUS
  • Model: BR1100FKA - BP1104W
  • Screen size: 11.6" ( 29.5 cms)
  • Processor Speed: 1.1GHz
  • Size/ Weight : 29.5 x 20.5 x 2 cms / 1 Kg 600 grams

Pros

Cons

Larger SSD memory

Warranty terms not clear

Longer Battery life on a full charge

 
ASUS BR1100 Notebook 12 (2022), 11.6-inch HD, Touch Screen, Intel Celeron N4500, (4GB RAM/128GB M.2 NVMe PCIe/Integrated Graphics/Windows 11 Home/Star Grey/1.40 Kg), BR1100FKA-BP1104W, Gray
3.8 (21)
19% off
29,790 36,990
Buy now

5. Acer Travelmate Business Laptop Intel Celeron N4020 - B09MM8DNTN

Designed for impact resistance for the case to US Military standard MIL 810, this model has been primarily designed for ruggedness. It has a spill-resistant keyboard designed to resist damage from accidental spilling of liquids like coffee or water. A membrane between the keyboard and electronics lodged below it prevents seepage. However, the keyboard must be cleaned up promptly, as the design is not completely waterproof. As the name suggests, its rugged design is fit for extensive travel and a bit of rough handling. For its features, the Mini laptop size is small. Memory capability is 128 GB solid-state drive ( SSD) and 4 GB of random access memory ( RAM). The other specifications are given below:

Specifications

  • Brand: ACER
  • Model: TMB311-31
  • Screen size: 10.1" ( 25.6 cms)
  • Processor Speed: 2.8 GHz
  • Size/ Weight : 21.5 x 29.5 x 2.1 cms / 1 Kg 400 grams

Pros 

Cons

Rugged design

Warranty terms not clear

Spill Resistant

 
Acer Travelmate Business Laptop Intel Celeron N4020 Dual-core Processor (4GB DDR4/ 128GB SSD/Windows 10 Home/Spill Resistant Keyboard) TMB311-31 with 29.4 cm (11.6 Inches) HD Display, Black
4.1 (32)
25% off
29,999 39,999
Buy now

6. Fujitsu CH Intel Evo Core i5 - B09Z9JRCK1

Built around the Intel Core i5 processor, this model has far better features than those described earlier in this article. With a 512 GB solid-state drive (SSD), a random access memory( RAM) of 16 GB, and a processor speed of 2.4 GHz, you can run many applications easily. The display of 1920 x 1080 pixels gives you a sharper image. Multitasking is possible due to the larger 16 GB RAM. With 8 hours of battery life on a full charge, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, inbuilt speakers, and a mic, you could use this model for remote meetings.

Specifications

  • Brand: Fujitsu
  • Model: ch series
  • Screen size: 13.3" ( 34 cms)
  • Processor Speed: 2.4 GHz
  • Size/ Weight : 30.7 x 20.7 x 1.6 cms / 998 grams

Pros

Cons

Larger storage capacity

Warranty terms not clear

Sharper image

 
Fujitsu CH Intel Evo Core i5 11th Gen 13.3ââ‚¬ FHD IGZO Panel 400Nits Thin & Light Laptop(16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Iris Xe Graphics/Backlit/2Yr Warranty/Brown/988gm),4ZR1H03553
3.9 (155)
40% off
59,990 100,590
Buy now

7. Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 13" FHD - B08JP4M2FQ

A 2- in-1 design, this model allows you to use it in Tent stand or tablet mode. With a 1920 x 1080 pixel display and a micro SD reader slot, you can edit photos that have been taken on digital cameras. An anti-glare display on a 13" screen size, is ideal for photo editing.

Specifications

  • Brand: Lenovo
  • Model: Chromebook Flex 5
  • Screen size: 13" ( 33 cms)
  • Storage: 64 GB SSD / 4 GB RAM
  • Processor Speed: 2 GHz
  • Size/ Weight : 30.73 x 18.03 x 1.78 cms / 1 Kg 360 grams

Pros

Cons

2 - in- 1 design 

Warranty terms not clear

Micro SD reader for photo editing

 
Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 13" FHD IPS Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop, Intel Core i3-10110U, 4GB DDR4, 64GB eMMC, MicroSD Card Reader, Webcam, WiFi,BT, Backlit Keyboard, Chrome OS/ GCube 64GB Micro SD Card
5 (1)
Get Price

8. Microsoft Surface Go Intel Core i5 - B08GZKZF87

Available in 2 stunning colours of platinum silver and gold sandstone, this model by Microsoft has a 12.4”( 31.5 cms) screen size. With a 256 GB solid-state drive (SSD) and random access memory (RAM) of 8 GB, you could use it as a gaming PC with a lower image resolution. It has all the other features of a mini laptop of its class.

Specifications

  • Brand: Microsoft
  • Model: THJ - 00001
  • Screen size: 12.4" ( 31.5 cms)
  • Processor Speed: 2 GHz
  • Size/ Weight : 23.5 x 31 x 4.9 cms / 1 Kg 110 grams

Pros

Cons

2 color choices

Warranty terms not clear

Smaller 12.4” screen

Comparatively expensive for its features

Microsoft Surface Go Intel Core i5 12.4 inches Business, Gaming Laptop (Touchscreen, 2880x1920, 8GB Memory, Windows 10 S, 256GB SSD, Platinum, 1.11 kg)
4.5 (658)
34% off
69,500 105,990
Buy now

9. Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop

Like all Apple products, this model is a cut above the rest in its category. Comparatively expensive, it has special features like a retina display that maintains clarity and detail even when the screen displays higher content. With Touch ID ( fingerprint ) sensing included, it provides security against unauthorised usage. The FaceTime HD camera keeps the subject in focus automatically and provides clear video. This is a great advantage during video conferencing and video chatting. It has all the other features a Mini Laptop should have in its category. This includes a 256 GB solid-state drive (SSD) and random access memory (RAM) of 8 GB.

Specifications

  • Brand: Apple
  • Model: Apple M1 chip - 8 core
  • Screen size: 13.3" ( 34 cms
  • Size/ Weight : 30.4 x 21.24 x 1.61 / 1 Kg 250 grams

Pros

Cons

Retina Display

Warranty terms not clear

Facetime HD camera

 
Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop M1 chip, 13.3-inch/33.74 cm Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID. Works with iPhone/iPad; Gold
4.7 (4,351)
15% off
84,490 99,900
Buy now

10. Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro Intel - B09V1FDNS9

Built with a fingerprint reader for security, this model has a higher memory capacity of 512 GB in its solid state drive (SSD) and random access memory (RAM) of 16 GB . The 1920 x 1080 pixel display gives sharp and clear images. With a processor max speed of 4.4 GHz, you can use it for the older version of games. The attractive silver color, backlight keyboard, 1080p camera, and 17 hours of battery life are the additional features that you may like. One important point in Mini laptop gaming capability is the processor speed.

Specifications

  • Brand: Samsung
  • Model: NP930XED - KB3IN ( galaxy Book 2 Pro)
  • Screen size: 13.3" ( 34 cms
  • Processor Speed: 4.4 GHz max
  • Size/ Weight : 20 x 30.4 x 1.2 cms / 870 grams

Pros

Cons

Fingerprint reader

Warranty terms not clear

Long Battery life

 
Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro Intel 12th Gen i5 EvoTM 33.78cm (13.3") AMOLED Thin & Light Laptop (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11/MS Office/Backlit KB/Fingerprint Sensor/Silver/0.87Kg), NP930XED-KB3IN
3.9 (31)
26% off
95,990 129,990
Buy now

Top 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
HP Chromebook MediaTek

Inexpensive

AntiglareGood for general purpose usage
Lenovo ideaPad D330 2 in 1 modelSmaller screen size Touch screen
HP Chromebook 11aLonger battery lifeGood for studentsGood for general purpose usage
ASUS BR1100Preloaded WinOSTouch screen versionLonger battery life
ASUS Travelmate business LaptopRuggedSpill resistantCamera shutter cover
Fujitsu CH Intel Evo core i5Sharper imageMulti tasking possibleGood for remote meetings
Lenovo Chromebook Flex 52 in 1 designMicro SD readerGood for photo editing
Microsoft surface Go Intel Core i52 color choiceGaming with lower resolution and effectWindows OS preloaded
Apple 2020 Macbook Air laptopFace Time HD CameraTouch finger print IDRetina display
Samsung Galaxy book2Long Battery lifeFingerprint readerGaming possible

Best overall product

This is an arduous task and subjective. However, if a choice has to be made, Sl 9

Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop would be a good choice. This model has features that are not available in other brands in the same category. FaceTime camera and Retina display are unique. People who use products from Apple, like iPhone, and iPad prefer to buy products from the same source. Problems like connectivity, matching, etc are thus avoided.

Best value for money

This, again, is subjective. However, Sl no 3 HP Chromebook 11a, MediaTek MT8183, could be an appropriate choice, The price is competitive. Designed for general-purpose usage, it covers most of the tasks you need to perform.

How do I find the perfect Mini laptop?

Firstly you should be clear about the various tasks you want to perform. The second point would be ruggedness and portability. Choose an item from the list keeping these aspects in view. Informal chats with friends and workplace colleagues, watching a demo of the model on Youtube, feedback from authentic social media sites, seeing the physical model at a store, and warranty and service aspects will enable you to choose the mini laptop that best suits your needs.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Best Mini Laptops for 2023

I have almost finalized the model I want to order on Amazon. But is my selection the best?

You would have come to this decision after doing all the groundwork and reading this article. Please be assured that your selection is the best.

Which is the best model for gaming?

Sl no 10 Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro Intel would be the best choice from the list 

Which model could best withstand rough handling by Children?

ASUS Travelmate business Laptop could be an appropriate choice.

