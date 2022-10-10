Sign out
Mobile phones under 12,000: A buyer's guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Oct 10, 2022 19:24 IST

If you are looking the mobile phones under 12,000, this post may help you find the suitable device that meets your needs and budget.

If you are planning to buy a mobile phone under 12,000, then look for options in Nokia, Motorola, Redmi etc.

It's hard to remember a time before smartphones significantly impacted modern life. This tech miracle device is at the forefront of the various things we do daily. But in reality, not everyone wants to splurge on expensive phones. Earlier budget mobile phones were not available too readily. Now, various brands have entered the market to compete with some of the industry's heavyweights, like Apple and Nokia. However, with so many options on the market, it might be challenging to identify the finest mobile phones under 12000 that are suitable for you.

Here is a list of the top mobile phones for 12000.

1. Samsung Galaxy M13

The Samsung Galaxy M13 is powered by an Exynos 850 octa-core processor and a 6.60-inch touchscreen (FHD+) display. It has a 6000mAh battery and runs Android 12. Samsung's patented rapid charging is supported on the Galaxy M13.

Specifications:

Model Name: Samsung Galaxy M13

OS: Android 12.0

Cellular Technology: 4G

Memory Storage Capacity: 64 GB

ProsCons
Latest UINot 5G
Fast Charging 
Samsung Galaxy M13 (Aqua Green, 4GB, 64GB Storage) | 6000mAh Battery | Upto 8GB RAM with RAM Plus
33% off
9,999 14,999
Buy now

2. Redmi 9 Activ

The Redmi 9 Activ smartphone was introduced on September 24, 2021. The phone has a 6.53-inch touchscreen display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 720x1600 pixels. The MediaTek Helio G35 CPU, which powers the Redmi 9 Activ, has eight cores. It has 4GB and 6GB of RAM. A 5000mAh battery powers the Android 10 operating system of the Redmi 9 Activ. The Redmi 9 Activ supports proprietary fast charging. The Redmi 9 Activ has Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS, Bluetooth v5.0, Infrared, USB Type-C, FM radio, 3G, and 4G connectivity options. The phone has an accelerometer, fingerprint sensor, proximity sensor, and ambient light sensor. Face unlock is supported on the Redmi 9 Activ.

Specifications:

Display: 16.58 centimeters (6.53-inch)

Battery: 5000 mAH large battery

Memory, Storage & SIM: 4GB RAM

ProsCons
Full HD displayOlder Android version
Excellent audio quality 
Decent battery life 
Redmi 9 Activ (Coral Green, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)| Octa-core Helio G35 | 5000 mAh Battery
26% off
8,099 10,999
Buy now

3. MOTOROLA e32s (Slate Gray, 4GB RAM 64GB Storage)

This phone has an Octa-core processor, up to 4 GB of RAM, and large internal storage of 64 GB, expandable to 1 TB, to give you the power to have the entire world at your fingertips. Less latency is guaranteed with this Motorola smartphone's 90 Hz refresh rate, allowing you to browse more rapidly and enjoy fluid operation. The punch hole architecture also increases the screen-to-body ratio of your smartphone, giving you more screen space.

Specs:

Brand: Motorola

OS Android: 12

Memory Storage Capacity: 64 GB

Colour: Slate Gray

Screen Size: 6.5 Inches

ProsCons
Good cameraThe camera struggles with unfavourable lighting
Good Processor 
MOTOROLA e32s (Slate Gray, 4GB RAM 64GB Storage)
16% off
10,924 12,999
Buy now

4. Redmi 10A

The phone has a 6.53-inch touchscreen display with a 60 Hz refresh rate that has a resolution of 720x1600 pixels (HD+) and a 20:9 aspect ratio. An octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 CPU powers the Redmi 10A. It has 3GB and 4GB of RAM. A 5000mAh battery powers the Android-powered Redmi 10A. The Redmi 10A has a 13-megapixel camera on the back when it comes to cameras. The arrangement for the back camera has autofocus. It includes a single front camera arrangement with a 5-megapixel sensor for selfies.

Specs:

Camera: 13MP Rear Camera | 5MP Front Camera

Display: HD+(1600x700) IPS LCD display

Processor: MediaTek Helio G25 Octa-core processor

Battery: 5000 mAh

ProsCons
Pure Android 11 ecosystemLacks HDR higher refresh rate
Good visuals 
Rapid-response rear-mounted scanner. 
Redmi 10A (Slate Grey, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | 2 Ghz Octa Core Helio G25 | 5000 mAh Battery | Finger Print Sensor | Upto 5GB RAM with RAM Booster
28% off
8,599 11,999
Buy now

5. Realme Narzo 50i

The Realme Narzo 50i has a sizable battery that can last 43 days on standby, making it perfect for gaming, calling, or leisure. With its Super Power Saving Mode, you can continue using the phone even with a 5% battery without slowing down. Realme Narzo 50i exhibits the attitude and individuality of young people with its instantly recognisable, street-style diagonal stripe design. Additionally, it is 8.9 mm thin, making it simple to hold.

Specs:

RAM: 4 GB RAM

Display: 16.51 cm (6.5 inch) HD+ Display

Camera: 8MP Primary Camera | 5MP Front Camera

Battery: 5000 mAh Battery

Processor: Octa-core Processor

ProsCons
Ad-free Bloat-free Android softwareSlow charging
Long Battery Life 
Competent Performance 
realme narzo 50i (Mint Green, 4GB RAM+64GB Storage) - with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
19% off
8,110 9,999
Buy now

6. Micromax In 2B

A crisp, pure Android experience is delivered by the Micromax In 2B, along with a big battery LIFE. Although the phone's back is composed of plastic, it is designed to be functional and does not collect fingerprints or smudges. Given its low price point, its display is sufficiently bright and displays decent colours.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.65 inches

Triple Cameras On Back

Front Camera: 8 MP

RAM: 4 GB

Battery: 5100 mAh

ProsCons
Good battery lifePoor selfie camera
Supports fast chargingNight mode needs to be improved
Clean software 
Micromax in 2B (Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
24% off
7,990 10,499
Buy now

7. OPPO A15s

The OPPO A15s model provides a high-quality viewing experience together with powerful front and rear cameras. The low-cost tablet offers excellent gaming and multitasking experiences because of its 4 GB RAM and MediaTek Helio P35 CPU. In terms of the battery, the Oppo gadget has a 4230mAh power supply that provides a long operating time. A smartphone is undoubtedly a reliable tool for streamlining daily tasks and taking great pictures.

ProsCons
 Excellent processor Average battery life
 Good quality display 
 Higher storage 
OPPO A15s (Rainbow Silver, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) With No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
29% off
9,990 13,990
Buy now

Price of mobile phones under Rs. 12,000 at a glance:

ProductPrice
Samsung Galaxy M13Rs. 14,999
Redmi 9 ActivRs. 10,999
MOTOROLA e32sRs. 12, 999
Redmi 10ARs. 22, 999
Realme Narzo 50iRs. 9, 999
Micromax In 2BRs. 10, 499
OPPO A15sRs. 13, 990

3 best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Samsung Galaxy M13Borderless displayClear audioSuper vivid mode
Redmi 9 ActivFull HD displayDecent battery lifeExcellent audio quality
MOTOROLA e32sGood cameraGood ProcessorGood Processing
Redmi 10AExcellent audio qualityGreat RAM managementLarge screen
Realme Narzo 50iCamera is greatGreat RAM managementExcellent audio quality
Micromax In 2BClear audioFull HD displayBorderless display
OPPO A15sGreat RAM managementDecent battery lifeLarge screen

Best value for money

Choosing a mobile phone under Rs. 12000 that can provide you with the best value for money can be confusing. In such a scenario, OPPO A15s can be a great choice. It is a budget-friendly smartphone featuring cutting-edge technology and design. The phone offers up to two days of usage after one charge, and its Octa-core processor ensures steady power and excellent performance.

Best overall

In terms of overall parameters, the Samsung M13 is the best choice as it is packed with a plethora of interesting and advanced features. With a great camera, Exynos 850 octa-core processor and a 6.60-inch touchscreen (FHD+) display, this phone is an excellent option if you don't want to buy an expensive phone. It has 4 GB and 6 GB of RAM, a 6000mAh battery, and runs Android 12. Samsung's patented rapid charging is also supported on the Galaxy M13.

How To find the best mobile phones under Rs. 12000?

When choosing the best mobile phone under Rs. 12000, you should consider myriad factors. Almost every component of your smartphone operates thanks to the CPU, often known as the chipset or SoC. Most of these CPUs have AI features that essentially make your smartphone as "smart" as it is today. It acts as the system's brain. Therefore, it is essential to know what processor your smartphone has because performance closely relates to the CPU.

Keep in mind that many devices come with their own skin or UI (user interface) overlaid on top of Android. Don't forget to test out the user interface (UI) before buying the device to make sure it meets your demands.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Mobile phones under 12,000

Can I buy a good mobile phone for under 12000?

Yes. Brands like Oppo, Micromax, Samsung, etc., offer great phones at very low prices. 

 

Do Smart Phones have a WiFi feature?

Yes. All smartphones come with a WiFi feature.
 

How much memory can I expand in smartphones?

Though it depends from one phone to another, a typical phone's memory is expandable up to 256 GB.

