Light in weight, easy to handle, and advanced, the Motorola 5G mobile phones are an innovation of Motorola, a multinational company based in the United States. These Motorola 5G phones are equipped with high-tech features and are pretty easy to carry anywhere and anytime. They include the latest additions of technology which makes connecting through mobiles swift and safe. Founded in 1928, Motorola is one of the oldest telecommunication companies around the globe. The company is the brainchild of two brothers, Paul Galvin and Joseph Galvin. Throughout the decades, the company has been innovating new dimensions and gadgets in the telecommunication field. The first product was a battery eliminator that connected to an alternate current. Other innovations include FM Walkie-Talkie, Transistors, Wireless Telephones, and others. Motorola 5G phones have been used for accommodating features and better transmission. Motorola releases various models for its 5G phones. Choosing between these options would be hard. Below are the best Motorola 5G mobile phones you can choose from. 1. Motorola Moto G71 5G The Motorola Moto G71 5G is available in Neptune Green colour with 6GB RAM. It has 128GB as the storage capacity. The phone has a full HD display. Along with the HD quality, it is also Amoled. It has 50MP+5MP+2MP for the dual camera and 16MP for the front camera. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Processor, which provides adequate efficiency in performance. It has a 5G network band, providing more speed in connectivity and faster transmission. Specifications: Motorola Moto G71 5G has Android 12.

Expandable storage up to 2GB.

50 MP Quad Camera.

It has ThinkShield security that protects it from malware and phishing.

Battery power of 5000 Milliamps per hour.

Pros Cons It has progressive and efficient battery life The phone’s back is plastic It has faster connectivity through 13 5G bands. There is no addition of a compass sensor. It has a water-repellent display and design. Bad picture quality at night mode.

2. Motorola Moto G 5G The Motorola G 5G is available in Volcanic Grey color with 6GB RAM. It has a storage capacity of 128GB. It has 48MP+8MP+2MP for the dual camera and 16MP for the front camera. It has a 5000mAh battery, which ensures more battery life. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Processor, ensuring smooth running while using multiple apps. It has a Fingerprint Sensor that provides more secureness while using. It has connectivity technologies including 5G, WLAN, GPS, NFC, Radio, and USB. Specifications: Motorola Moto G 5G has a 20 W fast charging capacity.

It has Android 12.

Battery power of 5000 milliamps.

HD and AMOLED screen types.

Pros Cons The screen size provides high-quality visualization The display is average. The battery level is efficient and power-saving The charging is 20 W. However, it might differ The camera provides better picture quality during day. The performance quality is not optimal

3. Motorola Moto g51 5G The Motorola Moto g51 5G is available in Indigo Blue color with 4GB RAM. It has a 64GB storage capacity and 50MP+8MP+2MP back camera and a 13MP front camera. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Pro Processor, which reasonably increases the phone's performance. It has 5G Band Support which enables faster downloads and online streamings. It has 240Hz for gaming and increases proficiency in it. Specifications ThinkShield security prevents possible harm to the data and software.

5000 milliamps battery power that maintains long run.

HD and AMOLED screen types.

The operating system is Android 12.

Pros Cons The Android experience is efficient and smooth The charging capacity is less than 10W The camera performance is excellent The USB cable cannot be used for data transferring The battery performance is decent and power-saving. The battery power is average.

4. Motorola Edge 20 Fusion The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion is available in Electric Graphite color with spacious 8GB RAM.It has a storage capacity of 128GB. It has a 108MP+8MP+2MP back camera and a 32MP front camera, providing good quality pictures. It has a MediaTek Dimensity 800U Processor, which provides excellent performance. It has 13 5G bands that provide increased speed and connectivity to stream, download, and watch media. It has efficient battery life, with a 30W charger. Specifications: Motorola Edge 20 Fusion has USB Type-C Cable.

90Hz Refreshed Rated AMOLED display,

Operating system as Android 11.

6.67-inch display.

Pros Cons It has smooth android functioning with no interruptions and ads. It does consist of stereo speakers It has fast battery charging due to the 30W Turbo Charger The back of the phone is plastic. It has 3.5mm, Audio Jack The camera quality is lagging.

5. Motorola Moto G The Motorola Moto G is available in Frosted Silver colour with 6GB RAM. It provides with 128GB storage capacity that is expandable. It has 8MP+8MP+2MP for the dual camera and 16MP for the front camera, providing efficient picture quality. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Processor, which improves the performance of the system. It has a fast charging ability and also provides longevity in charge. It also has a battery power rating of 22. Specifications: The operating system is Android 11.

6.67-inch display.

Fast charging ability through the 20 W charging.

5000 mAh battery power rating.

Pros Cons The battery life is optimal for the phone The price is expensive The processor provides good performance. It has no high-definition display The camera quality is relatively good. It still has the operating system Android 11

Best 3 features of Motorola 5G phones

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Motorola Moto G71 5G Android 12 50 MP Quad Camera ThinkShield Security Motorola G 5G Android 12 HD and AMOLED display 5000 milliamps battery power Motorola Moto g51 5G Android 12 HD and AMOLED display ThinkShield Security Motorola Edge 20 Fusion Android 11 90 Hz Refresh Rate AMOLED display USB Type-C Cable Motorola Moto G Android 11 20 W charging 5000 mAh battery power rating

Best valued product The best one that is value for money amongst the Motorola 5G mobile phonesis the Motorola g51 5G. The phone has various new additions and technology ideal for the price. It comes with an Android 12, increasing the system operation of the phone. Further, it has 4GB RAM with 64GB storage capacity, which initiated wide storage.It has 50MP+8MP+2MP for the dual camera and 13MP for the front camera, providing good picture quality. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Pro Processor, which expands the efficiencyof the phone's performance. Overall, all these features are available in the phone at affordable costs. Best overall product Amongst all the models of Motorola 5G mobile phones, the most valuable model is the Motorola Moto G71 5G. It has 60 GB RAM and 128 GB storage capacity. This capacity can also be extended. Apart from the storage, the phone has efficient battery power with 5000 milliamps per hour. This ensures longevity and power saving up to 12 hours. It also has ThinkShield Security which protects the data from possible malware and viruses. Therefore, it will help shield the important data as well as avoid misplacing information. How to find the perfect Motorola 5G phone While you shop for the ideal Motorola 5G mobile phone, there are various options that you will come across. All the models, however, have their strengths and weaknesses. The initial step while buying the phone is to know the features you want and the money you decide to spend. Once you get the clarity regarding the features and the expenses, the next step is to look out for the phone. Here, you will understand each of the models of the phones and compare them per the requirements.

While looking out for various phones, make sure that you always read the descriptions and product details. This will help you understand and locate the features that you desire in your phone. The next step is to compare the models of phones and identify their specifications. It will help you sort and understand what model is good at a particular aspect. Lastly, the identification and reading through the pros and cons of every model are essential. It will help you to understand what can be strengths and drawbacks of a model, helping you pick the right mobile phone! Product price list in table:

S. No. Product Price 1. Motorola Moto G71 5G 17,290 2. Motorola G 5G 19,999 3. Motorola Moto g51 5G 14,294 4. Motorola Edge 20 Fusion 20,499 5. Motorola Moto G 19,999