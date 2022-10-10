Sign out
Motorola mobile phones under 30,000

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Oct 11, 2022 06:25 IST

Summary:

Nowadays, there is a tonne of different cell phone possibilities, making it difficult for you to decide which model to buy. It can be challenging to choose a model when new ones are out every other day. However, with our list at 30,000 or less, we have the ideal item in stock and ready for your selection.

Mobile phones under 30,000

Popular high-end phones offer outstanding performance, wonderful camera systems, and other features that make daily tasks easier. However, these luxury phones come at a high price, so they might not be the best option if all you need is a straightforward device. The top devices on the market range in price, screen size, storage, and camera features. There are numerous options to consider when buying a phone, including quality, display, cost, and many other factors. This should make the process of choosing a phone a little confusing. Screen size problem? image quality Battery life? If you decide on every one of them, your options can be limited.

Choosing the best smartphone for you might be difficult and confusing. The top Motorola cell phones under 30,000 are listed below:

1. MOTOROLA g31 (Meteorite Grey, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

The Moto G31 stands out as a top pick for gamers and movie fans due to its quick display, potent CPU design, and 5000mAh battery configuration. A truly outstanding triple camera arrangement on the back of the smartphone allows for flawless recordings in any setting.

Specifications:

  • Processor : MediaTek Helio G85 chipset with 4GB RAM
  • Batteries : 5000mAh battery
  • Storage : Expandable storage

ProsCons
High-quality AMOLED displayAverage low-light camera performance
IPX2 rated 
Near-stock Android software 
MOTOROLA g31 (Meteorite Grey, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
7% off
15,849 16,999
Buy now

2. Moto G22 (64, Mint Green, New)

The Moto g22, one of the best Motorola smartphones under 12,000, offers a faultless experience because of its feature-rich design, multi-touch display, 13 MP front camera with screen flash, and fingerprint sensor.

Specifications:

  • OS : ‎Android 12
  • Item weight : 185 g
  • Special features : ‎Front camera, rear camera
  • Batteries : ‎1 AAA battery required. (included)
  • RAM : ‎4 GB
  • Item part number : ‎1
  • Product dimensions : 16.39 x 7.49 x 0.84 cm; 185 grams
  • Other display features : ‎Wireless
  • Form factor : BAR
  • Colour : Iceberg Blue
  • Other camera features : Front
  • Battery power rating : ‎5000 Milliamp Hours

ProsCons
Great phone for multitaskingLow storage capacity
One year warrantyLacks some advanced features when compared with other brands
Moto G22 (64, Mint Green, New)
17% off
11,589 13,999
Buy now

3. Moto G71 5G (Arctic Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 CPU, a 50MP triple rear camera, a huge 5000 mAh battery, and 5G networking connectivity are all features of the Motorola Moto G71.

Specifications:

  • Screen resolution : 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Pixel density : 411 PPI
  • Aspect ratio : 20:09
  • Screen to body ratio : 88.80%
  • Rear camera setup :Triple, 50MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Rear camera 1 resolution : 50 MP
  • Rear camera 1 type : f/1.8, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
  • Rear camera 1 lens : 2.7" sensor size, 1.28-micrometer pixel size

ProsCons
Layout with a water-repellent finishIt lacks HDR higher refresh rate
Pure Android 11 ecosystem with an elegant OLED display.There is no extra space for storage.
The visual quality is respectable during the day.Stereo speakers are incompatible
Moto G71 5G (Arctic Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
13% off
19,990 22,999
Buy now

4. Moto g51 5G (RAM-4GB, Internal Memory-64GB, Color-Indigo Blue)

The design of the Moto G51 5G is well-known and distinctive. The chin of the phone is slightly thicker than the bezels. There are buttons for the Google Assistant and volume settings on the right spine of the Moto G51 5G. The Moto G51 5G's back is comprised of plastic, which warms up after prolonged use. The phone has 12 5G bands, making it a real 5G device. For those who don't want to mess with a bespoke operating system, the Moto G51 5G is a good option.

Specifications:

  • Pixel density : 387 PPI
  • Screen resolution :1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Screen to body ratio : 83.81%
  • Screen to body ratio : 83.81%
  • Aspect ratio : 20:09
  • Rear camera setup : Triple, 50MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Rear camera 1 resolution : 50 MP
  • Screen design : Punch hole
  • Screen refresh rate : 120 Hz
  • Rear camera 2 resolution : 8 MP

ProsCons
Support for 5GStorage capacity is limited.
The first smartphone to have the Snapdragon 480+ chipsetless RAM option
Affordably priced 5G smartphone 
Motorola Moto g51 5G (RAM-4GB,Internal Memory-64GB, Color-Indigo Blue)
15% off
16,999 19,999
Buy now

5. MOTOROLA G60 (Dynamic Gray, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

The Moto G60's 108MP camera sensor, which is a part of the triple-lens setup, is without a doubt its most appealing feature. Our world is truly odd when such low-cost cellphones with such high-resolution cameras are readily available. The Moto G60 is the best example of how increasing the number of megapixels in a camera does not ensure that it will be excellent. The HDR10 colour reproduction (exclusively on YouTube) and contrast levels are also quite good for media consumption. The colours continue to complement those in nature. Although it was L1 DRM certified, it couldn't play 1080p video on Prime Video.

Specifications:

  • Display : 6.78-inch
  • Front camera : 32MP; 1080p60fps
  • Software : Android 11
  • Rear camera : 108MP main+ 5MP macro + 2MP depth
  • Processor : Snapdragon 732G
  • Battery : 6000mAh with 20W fast charging

ProsCons
Ad-free Bloat-free Android softwareNot AMOLED panel
Long Battery LifeSlow charging
Large 120Hz DisplayGigantic footprint
MOTOROLA G60 (Dynamic Gray, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
22% off
16,470 20,999
Buy now

6. Moto E40 (Carbon Gray, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

The Motorola e40 has a specially created UNISOC T700 Octa-core 1.8 GHz CPU that allows you to take advantage of effective graphics performance. The mobile phone's 4 GB of RAM makes multitasking simple. Additionally, thanks to its roomy 64 GB of ROM (which is extensible up to 1 TB), you may save all of your data in one location.

Specifications:

  • Camera : 48MP + 2MP + 2MP | 8MP Front Camera
  • Screen : 16.51 cm (6.5 inch) HD+ Display
  • Feature : Fingerprint Reader with Face Unlock
  • Processor : UNISOC T700Processor
  • Battery : 5000 mAh Battery

ProsCons
Camera is good Ram management is average
Excellent battery backup 
Moto E40 (Carbon Gray, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
19% off
9,680 11,999
Buy now

7. MOTOROLA e32s (Slate Gray, 4GB RAM 64GB Storage)

With this Motorola phone, which is made to up your fun factor, you can enjoy the smartphone experience like never before in terms of sheer brilliance and flawless functioning. You can enjoy flawless smoothness in operation with a 90 Hz refresh rate and a gorgeous 16.51 cm (6.5) display, and a 20:9 aspect ratio of this phone provides greater screen area, enabling you to always enjoy a visual feast.

Specifications:

  • Brand : Motorola
  • OS Android : 12
  • Memory storage capacity : 64 GB
  • Colour : Slate Gray
  • Screen size : 6.5 Inches

ProsCons
Excellent refresh rateRam management is inferior
Good display  
MOTOROLA e32s (Slate Gray, 4GB RAM 64GB Storage)
16% off
10,899 12,999
Buy now

Best three features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Moto G22 (64, Mint Green, New)Good RamSufficient storage spaceLatest operating system
MOTOROLA g31Great designGood RAM backup.Good Ram
Moto G71 5G (Arctic Blue, 128 GB)Good speaker outputGreat battery backupLarge display with good resolution
MOTOROLA G60 (Frosted Champagne, 6GB RAMLarge display with good resolutionLoaded with Android featuresLarge display with good resolution
Moto g51 5G (RAM-4GB, Internal LightweightGood for everyday useGood Storage Space
Moto E40 (Carbon Gray, 64 Good camera Excellent displayLatest OS
MOTOROLA e32sGood resolutionGood refresh rateGood Storage Space

Best value for money

The MOTOROLA Edge 20 Fusion is one of the best Motorola cell phones for under 30,000. The phone's outstanding performance, terrific camera, and extremely sleek design make it the best for multitasking.

Because of its long-lasting battery, it is a great choice for people searching for a trustworthy and economical phone. The front-facing camera is exceptional for the budget category.

Best overall

If you want a cell phone with cutting-edge and contemporary features, go with the MOTOROLA Edge 20 Fusion. It functions effectively and boasts a large, crystal-clear display as well as a potent camera. The phone is also reasonably priced—it just costs around 30,000. It also has a long battery life, so you can use it even when you're on the road. It also comes with Android OS pre-installed, enabling you to use all of the most recent features and programs.

How to find the perfect Motorola mobile phone?

Choosing the Motorola phone model that best suits your needs may be challenging if you're in the market for a new device.

It's important to know just how much you can spend before you start looking for a Motorola phone. Motorola has a wide range of phones available at different pricing points.

Because not all Motorola phones are compatible with all cellular providers, be cautious while selecting a Motorola phone. Pick the qualities that matter to you the most. Do you prefer a phone with a large screen, a little screen, or one with a tonne of storage? By concentrating on the crucial elements, you can narrow your choices.

Once you have decided which one best meets your needs, compare models and read internet reviews before making the final buy.

As a result, you can choose the aforementioned goods without a doubt.

Product price list

ProductActual priceDiscounted price
Moto G22 (64, Mint Green, New) 13,999 10,590
MOTOROLA g31 19,999 13,749
Moto G71 5G (Arctic Blue, 128 GB) 22,999 18,549
MOTOROLA G60 (Frosted Champagne, 6GB RAM 19,999 16,499
Moto g51 5G (RAM-4GB, Internal Memory-64GB, Color-Indigo Blue) 17,999 14,250
Moto E40 (Carbon Gray, 64 GB) 12, 949 10, 249
MOTOROLA e32s 12,999 10, 290

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

Frequently asked question (FAQs)

1. Which Motorola phone is most popular in India?

The Motorola Edge 20 is among the most well-known Motorola mobile devices.

2. Should CPU characteristics be taken into consideration when choosing a phone?

A mobile phone's processor is a crucial component. Every command issued by the user is acknowledged and carried out by the processor. Additionally, the type of processor in your phone affects how quickly programs execute. Therefore, the processor of a phone should be the first item you look at.

3. Why choose Motorola?

Motorola is a very promising company that consistently prioritizes high quality over fashionable appearances. The affordable price of Motorola phones is the salient feature. Additionally, Motorola fans have long praised the battery life of their phones.

