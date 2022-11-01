Must-have Air Fryer accessories to cook healthy food By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Do you want to improve your air fryer experience? These top air fryer accessories will help you. Excerpt: Air fryers are multipurpose kitchen appliances. The list of must-have accessories for an air fryer will help you cook delicious and healthy food daily.

Best air fryer accessories in India

Air fryers have gained popularity as a healthy and multipurpose cooking option. You can grill, bake, fry, and reheat food in an air fryer. It allows you to cook food with minimum oil, making it healthy yet delicious. If you want to get the best out of your air fryer, get their accessories now. The air fryer accessories ensure your food is not wasted and save you time. These are easy to use and clean. So read on to learn about the must-have air fryer accessories. 1.Inalsa Air Fryer accessory box, set of 27 You get 13 accessories (27 items) with Inalsa Air Fryer accessory kit - cake pan, pizza pan, silicone mat, metal holder, silicone muffin cups, rack for screwers, bread shelf, parchment paper, dish plate cup, silicon mini mitts, silicon oil brush, stainless steel extractor, recipe book, and food tong. All the accessories are compatible with an air fryer of 2.9 L capacity and above. The air fryer accessory kit is a must-have for everyone. Specifications A kit of 27 items Reusable and environment-friendly silicone material The kit is compatible with OTGs as well Dishwasher safe BPA-free and food-grade material Recipe book for first-time users

Pros Cons Many items in one kit Customer service is not good High-quality material Works for the air fryer and OTG Reusable products

2.Parchment Paper Baking Circles Liners Parchment papers help reduce the amount of food residue on the fryer. It saves your cleaning time and ensures less food wastage. It is useful in frying, grilling, baking, and BBQ. It is made with high-quality material and is non-toxic and eco-friendly. Specifications Sheet count: 100 Sheet size: 9 inches Special feature: Heat-resistant and non-sticky

Pros Cons Safe for high-temperature baking Not reusable Compatible with oven and microwave

3.Hasthip Air Fryer reusable silicone pot If you are not a fan of disposable air fryer liners, try Hasthip Air Fryer reusable silicone pot. It is made with high-quality silicone material and is reusable. Plus, it is easy to clean, which saves you time. The ear handles make it convenient to use. Specifications Colours: Blue, yellow Material: Silicone Dimension: 6.5 inches in diameter Special feature: Dishwasher safe, Non-sticky, No scrubbing needed

Pros Cons Safe and non-toxic Expensive Reusable High-temperature resistance Eco-friendly

4.Air Fryer accessories recipe cookbook You can cook better quality meals in less time with an air fryer. If you are new to air fryers, this book will come in handy. It has many easy-to-cook recipes. The book also tells you how to use various accessories in an air fryer. Get this book to cook delicious mouth-watering food at the ease of your home. Specifications 174 pages Available in Kindle and Paperback Recipes to Air Fry, Bake, Grill and Roast, Cooking

Pros Cons Many recipes Some recipes are in US measurements All in one cookbook Easy-to-follow Affordable

5.Trifecta silicone Air Fryer liners Silicone liners for air fryers are an eco-friendly and affordable accessory that prevents food from sticking to the fryer. If you don’t like using parchment paper, Trifecta Silicone Air Fryer Liners are the best option for you. These are square and round in shape and perforated. The silicone liners are compatible with most air fryers. These are reusable and easy to clean. Specifications No. of Sheets: 2 Shape: Square and round Dimension: 8.5-Inch Material: Silicone

Pros Cons Dishwasher safe Slightly thick compared to parchment paper Eco-friendly BPA-free & food-grade material Non-sticky

6.Baskety german stainless steel cooking tong A heat-resistant tong is a must-have if you use an air fryer. The food is cooked at high temperatures, and you do not want to risk burning your hand. The silicone head ensures you do not scratch the fryer surface. Plus, it has a locking head that tightly holds the food without spilling. Its handle is made of stainless steel, so it is durable. Specifications Material: Silicone and stainless steel Dimensions: 23 x 4 x 2 Centimeters Special feature: Head locking, Nondetachable head

Pros Cons Heat resistant The lock can be difficult to operate High-quality, durable material Easy to clean and store Suitable for multiple appliances

7.Dash 6-piece Air Fryer accessory kit The Dash air fryer accessory kit has everything you need for roasting, baking, and frying. It has a baking pan, pizza pan, double-layer rack, and screwers. All the accessories are made with high-quality material, which increases the durability and longevity of the products. These are compatible with all standard air fryers and OTGs. Specifications No. Of items: 6 Material: Metal Dimensions: 6-inch Deep Baking Pan, 6-inch Pizza pan, 65-inch Double-layer rack

Pros Cons Compatible with most appliances Expensive Suitable for multiple functions Non-stick coating

8.Rasse XL Air Fryer accessories with recipe cookbook The Rasse air fryer accessory kit is a one-time investment in accessories. It has ten accessories made with high-quality, durable material. These are going to last you forever. The accessories you get in the kir are a baking pan, pizza pan, egg bites mould, silicone mat, metal holder, double holder rack, silicone spatula oil brush, mitts, muffin cups, food tong, parchment paper, hot plate holder, and refrigerator magnets. Specifications No. Of items: 10 FDA-approved and BPA Free material

Pros Cons Easy to use and clean Expensive Dishwasher safe Universal accessories Durable

9.Oil sprayer One of the reasons people prefer an air fryer is it requires less oil. An oil sprayer adds sufficient oil to cook the perfect golden brown food. It also avoids spilling oil and flimsy kitchen tops. Thighs oil sprayer is multifunctional, and you can use any oil of your choice. Specifications Material: Glass • Capacity: 100 ml • Dimension: 10W x 10H Centimeters

Pros Cons Easy to carry and clean Does not have a cleaner for spray High-quality glass Leakproof, Non-slippery Uniform spray

10.OXO Good grips silicone baking cups, pack of 12 Craving muffins and cupcakes now and then? OXO Good grips silicone baking cups are your best investment for air fryer accessories. It comes in a set of 12 and is multicoloured. These are made with high-grade silicone, so they last you longer and are eco-friendly. Specifications Dimensions: 7.9 x 8.6 x 9.4 Centimeters Material: Silicone No. of Cups: 12

Pros Cons Durable Expensive Reusable Heat-resistant Suitable other appliances

3 Best features of each Air Fryer accessory

Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Inalsa Air Fryer Accessory Box BPA-free and food-grade material Affordable Environment-friendly Parchment Paper Baking Circles High-quality material Durable Eco-friendly Hasthip Air Fryer Reusable Silicone Pot BPA-free & heat-resistant material Compatible with most air fryers Ear handle Air Fryer Accessories Recipe Cookbook Variety of recipes Easy-to-cook recipes Affordable Trifecta Silicone Air Fryer Liners Flexible Heat resistant Honeycomb conduction Baskety Cooking Tong Head locking High-quality material Silicone head Dash Air Fryer Accessory Kit Dishwasher safe Non-sticky Easy to use RASSE Air Fryer Accessories Compatible with most air fryers Recipe cookbook Dishwasher safe Oil Sprayer Uniform sprays Easy to carry High-quality glass OXO Good Grips Silicone Baking Cups Heat resistant Eco-friendly Easy to clean

Best value for money Air Fryer accessory Inalsa Air Fryer Accessory Box offers the best value for money. It is an all-in-one kit to help you cook healthy food in an air fryer. All the products are made with high-quality food-grade material, increasing durability and longevity. It also means it is a one-time investment. Also, the accessory kit is non-toxic and environment-friendly. Overall best Air Fryer accessory RASSE XL Air Fryer Accessories with Recipe Cookbook is the best air fryer accessory. It contains ten accessories sufficient to cook, grill, fry, bake and reheat food in an air fryer. The kit also has a recipe book that helps cook various dishes, from starters to desserts. Most of the accessories are made with silicone so that you can reuse them and are easy to clean. How to find the perfect Air Fryer accessory? Consider the following points while buying the best air fryer accessories. Functionality & Compatibility: The accessories you buy should be useful and compatible with an air fryer. Otherwise, they will become another pile of unnecessary items in the kitchen. Reusable: The accessories you buy should be reusable. It saves money and helps reduce waste. Also, it is useful if the accessories are compatible with other appliances like OTG and microwave ovens. It saves you money on buying separate items. Price: The market is filled with a variety of accessories for air fryers. So always ensure to compare the prices and quality of the products before buying. Price list of best Air Fryer accessories

Product Price Inalsa Air Fryer Accessory Box Rs.2,139 Parchment Paper Baking Circles Rs.225 Hasthip Air Fryer Reusable Silicone Pot Rs.669 Air Fryer Accessories Recipe Cookbook Rs.1,067 Trifecta Silicone Air Fryer Liners Rs.699 Baskety German Stainless Steel Cooking Tong Rs.299 Dash 6-Piece Air Fryer Accessory Kit Rs.5,851 RASSE XL Air Fryer Accessories Rs.6,799 Oil Sprayer Rs.279 OXO Good Grips Silicone Baking Cups Rs.3,196

